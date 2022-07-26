« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 04:10:34 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 04:45:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 26, 2022, 10:15:36 pm
This is how I view it too. My feeling is that Starmer is being too careful and is behind the curve. But maybe he is more insightful than you and me in this matter - I certainly hope so!
His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.

Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:44:11 pm


Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?


So many questions. Yet you went with that one :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 07:09:53 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 04:45:58 pm
His public stance is pretty much the only stance he could take on brexit. Even with all the evidence that brexit doesn't help the majority of people, public opinion is that trying to row back from the clusterfuck is politically toxic. We are looking at a minimum of 5-10 years before substantial changes can be made.

Starmers strategy is all about getting into power then enact subtle changes that will temper the worst of it. Most of the subtle rule/policy changes are done away from the public glare and are rarely discussed. This is exactly how the bulk of the damge has been down in the last decade
But there will come a time where Starmer (or someone) will need to take a lead on this. The problem is that the longer the UK stays out the SM and CU, the greater the damage, and the damage is huge and ongoing. For how long can the UK afford to remain outside of the SM and CU?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm
That's an impossible to answer question JC.  There's no clear measure of how much being out is costing us. And even if we had good figures I'm sure plenty would argue at least 80% of that number is remoaning .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm
That's an impossible to answer question JC.  There's no clear measure of how much being out is costing us. And even if we had good figures I'm sure plenty would argue at least 80% of that number is remoaning .
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm

So many questions. Yet you went with that one :)

Because every other question you might have about him like Why is he dressed like an elf?, Why does his sign have grammatical errors? Why does he think Nigel Frottage was sent by Christ? Why does he think there's a reference to the EU in the bible? or Why is he wearing a belt that's clearly too loose? answer each other. He's a religious nutter who's not really smart. However, none of that explains the no pants thing. I've seen Nigel Frottage wearing pants, he's dressed like an Elf and they wear pants, he's a nuttter, but even would probably feel cold not wearing pants. So why the no pants? It's fascinating... ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Why is he not wearing pants? Some religious reason?
The right to bare legs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:09:53 pm
But there will come a time where Starmer (or someone) will need to take a lead on this. The problem is that the longer the UK stays out the SM and CU, the greater the damage, and the damage is huge and ongoing. For how long can the UK afford to remain outside of the SM and CU?
Yep but cant do it without power and a majority. Until you have the chance to shape the narrative, there's no way people will come with you.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6890 on: Today at 12:54:07 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
We both know you can't trust experts 😃
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6891 on: Today at 08:47:05 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
I expect that economists will measure and compare UK and EU GDP for the past couple of decades and for the next decade too. I expect will be pretty damn clear from that.
It will be the economics equivalent of excess deaths.
