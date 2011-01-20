« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 365870 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6840 on: July 25, 2022, 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 25, 2022, 11:16:08 pm
I don't listen to his show live just watch some of the clips posted on line. nearly every call is from someone who talks rubbish. telling people basic facts can come across as patronising and insulting but very rare I think he's in the wrong. not bad considering he's done these phone in for years.



Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6841 on: July 26, 2022, 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: TSC on July 25, 2022, 11:29:51 pm
Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Yeah, easy to see why they must hate people like O'Brien, just a few words can make people look at things very differently it's whether they are prepared to listen, like in the video posted. it may sound patronising to say "You do realise a border has 2 sides" and a I know a lot of Brexit supporters would probably get angry if people told them this basic fact but that fact never seems to be a part of their thinking. we can take back control of our borders, we can even f... up doing it and that's fine with them but how dare the French leave their border checks understaffed for a few hours. the bas... are doing it deliberately.
In pops O'Brien. you do realise if we have taken back control then the French can't do anything to effect our borders. so we haven't taken back control have we, brexit supporter go off their heads again.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2022, 12:13:12 am by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6842 on: July 26, 2022, 04:39:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2022, 10:57:46 pm
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?

What do you prefer?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6843 on: July 26, 2022, 07:37:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 25, 2022, 10:59:50 pm
JOB seems great, until he starts talking about something you disagree with him on. Then you notice the above^.

This is so true.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6844 on: July 26, 2022, 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 25, 2022, 10:59:50 pm
JOB seems great, until he starts talking about something you disagree with him on. Then you notice the above^.

Fully agree that he we be all of what you said in that case with the way he goes about his business. I have only ever seen his views on the current tory crop and brexit vis the youtube snippets though, which I agree with 100%, so ill take that for now as nobody else is calling out these fuckers
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6845 on: July 26, 2022, 10:09:31 am »
Quote from: McSquared on July 26, 2022, 09:48:50 am
Fully agree that he we be all of what you said in that case with the way he goes about his business. I have only ever seen his views on the current tory crop and brexit vis the youtube snippets though, which I agree with 100%, so ill take that for now as nobody else is calling out these fuckers

Oh I do agree with him most of the time, but its' the occasional time you don't, you realise how he comes across and how it is not likely to persuade anyone over to his side.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,229
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6846 on: July 26, 2022, 12:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 25, 2022, 10:57:46 pm
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?

Yeah I think you do.

What would you prefer, more right-wing journalists paid off by corporate and foreign interests pulling the wool over the gullibles eyes and lying on a daily basis?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6847 on: July 26, 2022, 12:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July 26, 2022, 04:39:12 am
What do you prefer?

Someone who isn't pompous, sanctimonious, or patronising presumably?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,177
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6848 on: July 26, 2022, 01:04:53 pm »
How come Eurostar doesn't seem to be held up in the same way as Dover?
Is it as simple as they planned better and have enough staff there?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6849 on: July 26, 2022, 01:30:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 26, 2022, 01:04:53 pm
How come Eurostar doesn't seem to be held up in the same way as Dover?
Is it as simple as they planned better and have enough staff there?
They have at least double the customs booths (but still had some delays) and are also setting up four extra booths.  Dover is a really crap port for the volume of traffic it handles.  It just about got away with it pre-Brexit as they could process the volumes quickly enough.  I don't know how much difference the £30m of improvements would have made but it would have been a start - bad optics for the Tories though to be spending £30m just to stand still in the land of Brexit opportunities.

No queues at Portsmouth either as that's another port that was running well within its capacity and could flex to the new requirements.
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6850 on: July 26, 2022, 01:40:31 pm »
Another Brexit triamph:


Quote
Daniel Lambert (Wines). 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍇🥂
@DanielLambert29
In just one week I will finally leave Brexitland for good. Let me know if anyone ever finds those sunlit uplands. Not expecting an answer anytime soon.

https://twitter.com/DanielLambert29/status/1550527713491898368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1550527713491898368%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fpolitics%2F2022%2Fjul%2F26%2Fbritish-wine-wholesaler-leave-uk-over-post-brexit-paperwork
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6851 on: July 26, 2022, 01:48:46 pm »
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,162
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6852 on: July 26, 2022, 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 26, 2022, 01:48:46 pm
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!

To be fair, that level of strategy seems to be beyond Starmer.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6853 on: July 26, 2022, 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 26, 2022, 03:10:10 pm
To be fair, that level of strategy seems to be beyond Starmer.
When the polling swings far enough the Tories will, without any hesitation or pangs of hypocrisy, adopt a more positive attitude towards the EU.  This isn't like free market capitalism, deregulation or a smaller state - Tory policy ever-presents - it's just a passing phase that is currently convenient for the Tories to remain in power.  Whether Labour adjust policy first and whether it really matters who gets their first remains to be seen.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6854 on: July 26, 2022, 03:43:20 pm »
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6855 on: July 26, 2022, 04:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 03:43:20 pm
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.
Agreed.  Those battle lines have been so heavily drawn that very few will cross sides now.  Time and tide wait for no man though and demographics aren't on the side of the Brexiteers.

It's difficult to see the next wave of voters wanting to remain so distant to the EU but maybe they'll not miss what they never had.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6856 on: July 26, 2022, 04:04:38 pm »
They'll probably go down the, 'We taught them a lesson' route, when they decide to go back.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2022, 04:06:25 pm by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,777
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6857 on: July 26, 2022, 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 03:43:20 pm
People are stubborn, Brexiteers will dig in and distort the facts before admitting they got it wrong.

Andrew Pierce from the Mail got destroyed on the telly the other day by Simon Calder for trotting out the same old lies and bullshit about Brexit and parroting the line that the delays at Dover are the fault of the French. Pierce was saying nothing had changed, Calder listed the things that the UK GOVERNMENT ASKED FOR such as how they have to check for previous stays, length of expected stay, have you enough money, how we (well fuckwits like him) chose to become a 3rd country under 3rd country rules.

Horrible little Englander getting what he voted for, the smarmy c*nt.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6858 on: July 26, 2022, 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2022, 04:04:38 pm
Andrew Pierce from the Mail got destroyed on the telly the other day by Simon Calder for trotting out the same old lies and bullshit about Brexit and parroting the line that the delays at Dover are the fault of the French. Pierce was saying nothing had changed, Calder listed the things that the UK GOVERNMENT ASKED FOR such as how they have to check for previous stays, length of expected stay, have you enough money, how we (well fuckwits like him) chose to become a 3rd country under 3rd country rules.

Horrible little Englander getting what he voted for, the smarmy c*nt.

Yeah I saw that on GMB.  Was good
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6859 on: July 26, 2022, 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 26, 2022, 01:48:46 pm
I can't help thinking that the world isn't going to pussyfoot around this Brexit delusion forever, and that it will be a better look for Starmer to be ahead of the curve than behind it. I'm sure he's aware of this, and timing is everything. Come out too soon and the grim media whirlwind will cast him into a fiery hell. Too late and Captain Hindsight strikes again. Get it right and it'll be like the second coming!
This is how I view it too. My feeling is that Starmer is being too careful and is behind the curve. But maybe he is more insightful than you and me in this matter - I certainly hope so!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,259
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6860 on: July 26, 2022, 10:57:56 pm »
Germany now seems to be having to eat a lot of humble pie in asking countries to reduce their gas use by 15% to help it cope with the Russians turning down the taps. A lot of schadenfreude going on in Madrid, Lisbon and Greece about Germany living beyond its means on Russian gas 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6861 on: July 26, 2022, 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 26, 2022, 10:57:56 pm
Germany now seems to be having to eat a lot of humble pie in asking countries to reduce their gas use by 15% to help it cope with the Russians turning down the taps. A lot of schadenfreude going on in Madrid, Lisbon and Greece about Germany living beyond its means on Russian gas 

Its an EU decision

https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-gas-cut-deal-winter/

Because of this

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/kremlin-nord-stream-1-turbine-be-installed-volumes-will-adjust-2022-07-25/
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6862 on: July 26, 2022, 11:57:41 pm »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,443
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6863 on: July 27, 2022, 01:50:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 26, 2022, 12:22:59 pm
Yeah I think you do.

What would you prefer, more right-wing journalists paid off by corporate and foreign interests pulling the wool over the gullibles eyes and lying on a daily basis?
I certainly don't need centrist biffs like the likes of O'Brien and Marina Hyde to do my thinking for me.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,777
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6864 on: July 27, 2022, 08:06:41 am »
Quote from: TSC on July 26, 2022, 11:57:41 pm
Brexit in action at Dover

https://mobile.twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1551138151934066688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1551138151934066688%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Why Labour have to tread carefully? He won't be the only one thinking like this

Paul Mayer
@PaulMayerstaken
·
Jul 24
Replying to
@ByDonkeys
It's time to move on.

There's little point looking back and blaming Brexit for all our woes.

Wes Streeting talked a great deal of sense when saying that we're not rejoining the EU anytime soon, so what we have to do is make it work as best we can.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6865 on: July 27, 2022, 08:39:18 am »
I'm not so sure about this 'we won't be going back in anytime soon' malarkey. I did used to think that way, I mean why would anyone want to go into any kind of business arrangement with such an untrustworthy,dishonest and frivolous nation as ours?

Well there is one good reason, and it's not that they need us more than we need them - or that they even need us at all, in any way except one. They need us to admit we were wrong and that we have failed, (pour l'encouragement des autres) simple as that - win/win situation.

We don't have to literally or verbally admit we were wrong (rejoining just proves it). We can come up with any old bollocks as an excuse - 'we taught you a lesson blah blah blah'. And apart from a few anachronous idiots, everyone is happy.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6866 on: July 27, 2022, 08:39:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2022, 03:41:16 pm
When the polling swings far enough the Tories will, without any hesitation or pangs of hypocrisy, adopt a more positive attitude towards the EU.  This isn't like free market capitalism, deregulation or a smaller state - Tory policy ever-presents - it's just a passing phase that is currently convenient for the Tories to remain in power.  Whether Labour adjust policy first and whether it really matters who gets their first remains to be seen.

The right wing media have been feeding these anti-EU lies to their readers/customers for decades though, why would they suddenly change tack when it suits them in terms of outrage and the needs of their proprietors? Brexit is their version of the foreverwar. I`m not sure what the EU could do to entice them back, even if they wanted to.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6867 on: July 27, 2022, 10:35:52 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,777
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6868 on: July 27, 2022, 10:56:56 am »
On Jeremy Vine now, they were discussing the changes that came in that we might have to prove that we have enough money, about £85 a day in spends, to be allowed into the EU when going on holiday. That's totally fair, as the UK wants to know you aren't coming to work here and have to prove you have enough money to cover your stay. That Carol Malone is banging on about how the EU should just allow us to move freely about because we are British and Spain needs the Brits. This is the kind of arrogance that the Brexiteer nutters have. She was put in her place by the male panelist Henry who said if you are from a 3rd country its a nightmare to get into the UK, we've taken back control of our borders and the EU has the right to do the same. That shut her up.
« Last Edit: July 27, 2022, 10:59:45 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6869 on: July 27, 2022, 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 27, 2022, 10:56:56 am
On Jeremy Vine now, they were discussing the changes that came in that we might have to prove that we have enough money, about £85 a day in spends, to be allowed into the EU when going on holiday. That's totally fair, as the UK wants to know you aren't coming to work here and have to prove you have enough money to cover your stay. That Carol Malone is banging on about how the EU should just allow us to move freely about because we are British and Spain needs the Brits. This is the kind of arrogance that the Brexiteer nutters have. She was put in her place by the male panelist Henry who said if you are from a 3rd country its a nightmare to get into the UK, we've taken back control of our borders and the EU has the right to do the same. That shut her up.
Trying to cast the EU as bogeymen on this is desperate stuff.  Travelling to any non-EU country has always been a hassle and there's no reason to expect travelling to the EU now would be any different to that.  My only visit to the USA was greeted with what felt like an interrogation - if the French customs' agents went to that extent the queues would reach back to London!  My experience is that the French customs' agents aren't doing half the checks they apparently should be, they're certainly not asking questions about destination or ability to fund the stay.

Carole Malone is an idiot that constantly espouses overly simplistic solutions to complex problems.  It's the nonsense that you can imagine garners cheers of "dead right!" from people but falls to pieces when rhetoric meets reality.
« Last Edit: July 27, 2022, 11:14:10 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6870 on: July 27, 2022, 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 27, 2022, 08:39:18 am
I'm not so sure about this 'we won't be going back in anytime soon' malarkey. I did used to think that way, I mean why would anyone want to go into any kind of business arrangement with such an untrustworthy,dishonest and frivolous nation as ours?

Well there is one good reason, and it's not that they need us more than we need them - or that they even need us at all, in any way except one. They need us to admit we were wrong and that we have failed, (pour l'encouragement des autres) simple as that - win/win situation.

We don't have to literally or verbally admit we were wrong (rejoining just proves it). We can come up with any old bollocks as an excuse - 'we taught you a lesson blah blah blah'. And apart from a few anachronous idiots, everyone is happy.
Be ironic if we did decide we want to re-join in years to come and the EU refused telling us we have to start improving Human rights record for our citizens as well as immigrants :(.
Think we have to accept there's more to re-joining than just wanting to re-join. so many obstacles need to be considered.

How will it happen. I can't see remain arguing for another referendum. no politician want's to go through that s.. again. it will probably become a GE issue but I imagine leave will argue the opposite of what remain want to stir the s,, again. best case scenario is the public turn on the Torys during GE debates, ERG mob loose seats and the Torys are forced into a U-turn.

SM comes with FOM. no point ignoring it, re-joining SM will only come when the public accept FOM.

There's no chance of the EU allowing UK MEPs back in for a long time. they would be crazy if they did so I wouldn't have a problem accepting being a rule taker not a rule maker. how will the rest of the country feel.
Having said all that, we should still point out all the Brexit disasters and how it makes us far worse off. the call to re-join will come from the public not the politicians.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,509
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6871 on: July 27, 2022, 01:24:24 pm »
https://beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/opss/measurements/

The haunted fuckwit that is Mogg has spaffed more taxpayers money on a consultation exercise about Impeial measures.
He is really a turd in a top hat. Moaning about civil service waste and yet promoting stuff that only gobshites and those dodging a final coffin trip really care about.
SI units are the scientific standard across the world, yet Mogg is pandering to the old white racists in the party with this latest shite. I can see nuclear physicists building Trusss mini reactor retraining in medieval measurements like rod perches and cubits.  He really needs fucking off.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6872 on: July 27, 2022, 01:47:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on July 27, 2022, 01:24:24 pm
https://beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/opss/measurements/

The haunted fuckwit that is Mogg has spaffed more taxpayers money on a consultation exercise about Impeial measures.
He is really a turd in a top hat. Moaning about civil service waste and yet promoting stuff that only gobshites and those dodging a final coffin trip really care about.
SI units are the scientific standard across the world, yet Mogg is pandering to the old white racists in the party with this latest shite. I can see nuclear physicists building Trusss mini reactor retraining in medieval measurements like rod perches and cubits.  He really needs fucking off.
He's one of the biggest hypocrites in politics. lies, makes up arguments to argue one thing then argues the opposite when it suits, he would make a great Fox News presenter.
Doubt he want's to talk about all the tax payers money he and all his ERG m8 have claimed for years. all the expenses etc to pay for a party within a party.  refuse to even say who those ERG members are, how they are getting away with I have no idea but it has to stop, they are not the secret service, they are MPs and they are accountable to the tax payer.

https://www.indy100.com/politics/suella-braverman-interview-channel-4

On 11 September 2018, members of the ERG met in Westminster to discuss plans to bring down the prime minister.[17]

On 4 February 2018, the pro-Remain, anti-Tory columnist Peter Wilby was highly critical, writing that "The highly secretive body seems to devote most of its efforts to what, if it were left-wing, would be called plotting." In the same article, he quotes The Times as saying it is "the most aggressive and successful political cadre in Britain today".[18]

On 15 February 2019, the Press Association reported that "Critics, however, accuse it of acting as a party within a party, running its own whipping operation in support of its objective of a so-called hard Brexit, if necessary leaving without any deal with Brussels."[19]

On 26 July 2018, the German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported that "The European Research Group is a lobbying entity pushing for a no-nonsense, hard Brexit. Some say it is essentially running the show, not the British government." and "In February 2017, the group sent a letter to May setting out their hard-line Brexit demands: Britain should not only leave the EU but also the single market and customs union. That prompted Tory MP Nicky Morgan, who voted remain, to accuse the ERG of holding Theresa May to ransom. Her then colleague Anna Soubry was equally scathing and said that Jacob Rees-Mogg was "running our country. Theresa May is no longer in charge."[20]

On 11 March 2019, the Constitution Unit in the Department of Political Science at University College London reported in Monitor 71 that "The Conservatives have their own party-within-a-party, in the strongly pro-Brexit European Research Group. After many false starts, it forced a vote of no confidence in Theresa Mays leadership of the party in December, which she won by 200 votes to 117."[21]

Many new Conservative MPs elected in the 2019 general election joined the group.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Research_Group
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline jymbojetset

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6873 on: July 27, 2022, 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on July 27, 2022, 01:24:24 pm
https://beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/opss/measurements/

The haunted fuckwit that is Mogg has spaffed more taxpayers money on a consultation exercise about Impeial measures.
He is really a turd in a top hat. Moaning about civil service waste and yet promoting stuff that only gobshites and those dodging a final coffin trip really care about.
SI units are the scientific standard across the world, yet Mogg is pandering to the old white racists in the party with this latest shite. I can see nuclear physicists building Trusss mini reactor retraining in medieval measurements like rod perches and cubits.  He really needs fucking off.

What a waste of time and money.

If you read it, it gives choices off imperial or imperial with metric - some choice.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,177
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6874 on: July 27, 2022, 03:51:08 pm »
Good to see they proof read it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6875 on: Yesterday at 05:41:27 pm »
Saw a large enough poll on Twitter earlier that showed almost half of respondents believe there is a Loch Ness monster. And you wonder how we got bojo, the Tories and Brexit.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6876 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm »
It's just so that people can run to the pub and tell their mates that they voted to say they, believed in the Loch Ness monster/Brexit/or some fat c*nt who combs his hair with a balloon, and everyone will of course think they are a great larf, a legend etc. It's all very sad.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6877 on: Today at 01:44:11 pm »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6878 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:44:11 pm


Is that Gunner Lofty Sugden by any chance?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 