Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 363874 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
I don't listen to his show live just watch some of the clips posted on line. nearly every call is from someone who talks rubbish. telling people basic facts can come across as patronising and insulting but very rare I think he's in the wrong. not bad considering he's done these phone in for years.



Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6841 on: Today at 12:08:54 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
Tories must hate him, particularly Johnsons cabal.  But then that hatred would be mutual.
Yeah, easy to see why they must hate people like O'Brien, just a few words can make people look at things very differently it's whether they are prepared to listen, like in the video posted. it may sound patronising to say "You do realise a border has 2 sides" and a I know a lot of Brexit supporters would probably get angry if people told them this basic fact but that fact never seems to be a part of their thinking. we can take back control of our borders, we can even f... up doing it and that's fine with them but how dare the French leave their border checks understaffed for a few hours. the bas... are doing it deliberately.
In pops O'Brien. you do realise if we have taken back control then the French can't do anything to effect our borders. so we haven't taken back control have we, brexit supporter go off their heads again.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6842 on: Today at 04:39:12 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Pompous, sanctimonious, patronising, need I go on?

What do you prefer?
