« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 361897 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,434
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Travel chaos is the new normal after Brexit, British tourists are warned

Anger over lack of cash for Dover upgrade as Tory candidates vie to blame France for delays

Quote
Long summer queues at the border risk becoming the new normal after Brexit, holidaymakers have been warned, as a fierce diplomatic row erupted with France over the lengthy tailbacks affecting Dover.

Both Tory leadership candidates rushed to blame a shortage of French border staff for delays that saw some travellers waiting for hours. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said the French need to stop blaming Brexit and start getting the staff required to match demand. Foreign secretary Liz Truss said she was in touch with her French counterparts, blaming a lack of resources at the border.

However, diplomats, French officials and border staff warned that the delays were a result of post-Brexit border arrangements struggling to cope in their first major test since Britain left the EU. It comes after holidaymakers faced extensive queues for a second day at Dover on Saturday, while there was also congestion on several major motorways as families across the country set out on their summer holidays.

New rules require all passports to be checked  a pressure that a series of experts regarded as the biggest factor that could not easily be fixed. Clément Beaune, the French transport minister, said yesterday that he was cooperating with transport secretary Grant Shapps to ease the issues, but added: France is not responsible for Brexit.

It follows frustration among Port of Dover executives that the government turned down a £33m bid to help upgrade the port to cope with the additional pressures of Brexit. Instead, it was given just £33,000 in December 2020, equivalent to 0.1% of the initial request. The port warned at the time that the clock is ticking. Roger Gough, leader of Kent county council, said: We are still on a bit of a knife-edge. We have a fragile system at Dover port and it does not take much for it to fall over. The pressures are intense and there is concern it could go on for some time.

Lord Ricketts, a former ambassador to France, said that the delays were an inevitable outcome of the bureaucracy created by Brexit.

The shortage of French border force officials is a short-term, tactical problem, he said. The long-term, serious issue is that this is the first time weve seen the full pressure on the border after Brexit. Even if it was a full complement of the French border force there would still be massive delays, because Dover port cant cope with the volume.

The underlying reality is that no matter how many they have, given the size of the port, given the fact that the government failed to invest in expanding the facilities, it is going to be like this  this will be the new normal.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/23/travel-chaos-is-the-new-normal-after-brexit-british-tourists-are-warned
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:32 am
These holiday queues are absolutely fantastic. I hope the public piss themselves whilst waiting in their cars.

I saw so many people buy into the "Sovereignty is worth any price" argument. I'd like the reporters going up and down the queues in Dover to ask the people waiting whether they voted Leave or Remain, and if they're a Leaver if they agreed with that sentiment.

Trouble is, as we're seeing from the Govt, you can just handwave away the real problem and blame the French and the still-committed Brexiters just lap it up. It also ensures nothing will improve as nobody is willing to actually confront the root cause (of this, as well as the general issues with the country).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Get yourself an Irish passport, even if you have to buy a fake one

I'm fine mate, I don't go abroad so it's not an issue for me but I'd love a journalist or some YouTuber to film a quick survey asking how those in the queues voted in the referendum.

It would be glorious if most of them were brexiteers.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 11:24:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:14:43 am
Was it the case previously that they simply didn't check passports because we were already in the EU, so essentially the border was around us too. Ie travelling from England to France needed no checks, same as from Scotland to England or Liverpool to Manchester. Now of course they have to check as muchas say from people crossing from Turkey. But obviously the volume at the border ar the star of summer holidays is higher than any other point I guess. What happens in two weeks when they first wave all head back? Do UK borders just wave them through or are there loads of staff and booths?
They need to be stamped out at the French/EU border so that a check on how many days was spent in the EU - no more than 90 in the previous 180 is allowed.

in the case mentioned above, 14 days would be taken into account until it falls outside of the rolling 180 days.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:44 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
Also, this does not just apply to EU countries but any country that is part of Schengen. So when I visit Norway (and Svalbard!) in a few weeks, that time will be added to my score causing me to have to delay my next visit to France.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 11:37:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.
It still means that 10,000 cars take 5,000 more minutes than it used to, and that's if there is only one person in each car.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,715
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:57 am
Ok. Thanks Dr beaker. Surely the stamp only takes 29 seconds though? Guess nothing similar slowing them on return.  Fake uk passports would probably get waved in quickly now though.

Imagine 3 x planes from the UK landing at a holiday airport at the same time, 600 to 800 passengers. We used to get checked a bit longer than most as we had two young kids, but normally you show and go. Now its check the kids, check for previous stamps, find an empty page and stamp. Its adding at least a minute, now times that by 800 people getting off the planes. Then coming back, you have to be stamped back out, so repeat the above.

We've had a 3 hr wait getting through in Florida due to 3 planes landing at the same time, that's how bad it can get.

Not sure who it was on the news on the radio but she said "we've chosen to leave the EU, you cannot blame the French for wanting to take back control of their borders" :lmao

Logged
Scouse not English

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:02:23 pm
Imagine 3 x planes from the UK landing at a holiday airport at the same time, 600 to 800 passengers. We used to get checked a bit longer than most as we had two young kids, but normally you show and go. Now its check the kids, check for previous stamps, find an empty page and stamp. Its adding at least a minute, now times that by 800 people getting off the planes. Then coming back, you have to be stamped back out, so repeat the above.

We've had a 3 hr wait getting through in Florida due to 3 planes landing at the same time, that's how bad it can get.

Not sure who it was on the news on the radio but she said "we've chosen to leave the EU, you cannot blame the French for wanting to take back control of their borders" :lmao

It's not even about them wanting control Rob, it's EU law.

Non EU residents are only allowed to spend 90 days per 183 days in EU or Schengen countries without having a valid visa.  It's no different to anyone else in the world wanting to travel to Europe or vice versa.

It's why so many Brits who've lived for years in EU countries had to make a choice on their residency.  Either become a resident of whichever EU country you've been living in or return to the UK.

A lot didn't want residency in the EU as it meant they couldn't return to the UK as a British citizen but would have to apply for residency as an immigrant 😂😂😂
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,715
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
Deb, it was more a dig at the Brexiteers "taking back control" tagline she was having 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:12 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm »
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,715
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 02:22:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:08:03 pm
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.

Can't wait until they plan to spend a long time there are get told "no, no puedes" and have to come back to the UK.

Logged
Scouse not English

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,746
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:08:03 pm
Some of our neighbours are proud brexiters (can't bring myself to find out why), they've recently bought a place in spain, I sincerely hope they spend 8 hours in queues every time they go. Ideally in an airport with broken aircon.

Why did they vote for Brexit ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,715
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 05:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:40:48 pm
Why did they vote for Brexit ?

Same reason as the rest of the dickheads?



Logged
Scouse not English

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,949
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:40:48 pm
Why did they vote for Brexit ?
Hypocrites?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 