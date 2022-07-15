« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Quote from: KillieRed on July 15, 2022, 02:15:56 pm
Isnt he just playing the New Labour middle England card? Trying to appeal to the majority of people to get into power then be more progressive in government 🤞

Naw mate. he's an Establishment plant doing exactly what he was intended to do - assassinate JC and then lead a much more "compliant" Labour party, stripping out any undesirables like Ken Loach and even expelling Jewish Labour members as anti-Semites because they've criticised the murdering policies of Israel!!
Of course, he and his wife are staunch members of "Friends of Israel" and he sadly never "sees" any wrong-doing by that appalling state.
