« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 353771 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:41:39 am
The east-west roads from Belfast-Derry have had significant investment from the last time I was over, though I was confused as to why most of it was limited to 40mph & coned with no one apparently working on it.

Ah, thats not directly because of the deal with the Tories, as far as Im aware. It was in the pipeline for over a decade - planning and environmental issues held it up. And, yes, its been a very slow process.

Loads of infrastructure projects over ni have stalled. The a5 has been in planning and development for near 20 years.

I think only 10-20% of the Tory money was earmarked for infrastructure.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote
So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

Quote
Labour do not support the return of freedom of movement.

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,927
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

The 6 tests were stupid.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:02 pm
The 6 tests were stupid.

So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,927
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:16:37 pm
So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters

I meant he signing up or setting those were stupid. When push came to shove, he was always going to vote for a deal ahead of no deal. He boxed himself into a corner and he had to grovel out of it. Shite politics from him.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,904
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

He gets worse by the day. Just comes across as a fence sitter and goes whichever the way the wind blows
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,272
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:43:35 pm
He gets worse by the day

I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6567 on: Today at 06:08:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:44:07 pm
I meant he signing up or setting those were stupid. When push came to shove, he was always going to vote for a deal ahead of no deal. He boxed himself into a corner and he had to grovel out of it. Shite politics from him.
He could have whipped for abstentions and forced the Tories to own Brexit. I and others from here argued for this at the time.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 06:31:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:28 pm
I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.

Probably. The Labour strategy is probably to row back on the most damaging parts of Brexit without leaving themselves open to an easily landable 'betrayal' punch. Given how thick the average Leaver voter could be, there's no point trying to be clever with words - just come right out and say "no single market, no freedom of movement", all that.

But at the same time, the summary I read made mention of (UK-wide) vetinary alignment. I don't know if that means the full SPS alignment that would go a long way to solving the NIP problem, but if so it's a definite initial soft Brexit 'wedge' in the door.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm »
Guess there's a new election slogan incoming: Labour 2022. Now also believing in unicorns.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,904
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6570 on: Today at 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:28 pm
I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.

He seems intent on not disappointing the rabid racists who will never vote for him anyway and happy to disappoint remainers and 'Liberal lefties'

It's no wonder a lot of people don't understand what he actually stands for and that's not going to look too favourable going into an election. I mean anyone but Johnson is ok, but not a ringing endorsement

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/04/keir-starmer-labour-brexit-plan-mouse-policy-afraid
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6571 on: Today at 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:02:19 pm
He seems intent on not disappointing the rabid racists who will never vote for him anyway and happy to disappoint remainers and 'Liberal lefties'

Yea that's me done with Labour
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,046
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6572 on: Today at 07:19:13 pm »
I've tried standing up for Starmer, like I did with Corbyn,  but again with Brexit, he's made the wrong decision I think

Half the country voted against Brexit, far more leavers must realise that it's fucked us and is only going to get worse and worse and STILL there is no one opposing it.

He's having a laugh saying that it would 'bring more division' - that division has never gone away. Everyone who voted remain knows what a crock it is and knows how stupid the braindead leave voters were

Looks like the only option now is the green party as Labour have once again fucked off all the Remain voters.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6573 on: Today at 07:22:46 pm »
Quick thought experiment: If there is an informal pact with the Lib Dems to not be too competitive where the other is strong, then would a position that can be portrayed to the Red Wall as "betraying Brexit" help or hinder a potential majority?

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6574 on: Today at 07:24:53 pm »
It's always "probably" and "maybe" whenever Labour supporters try to project their wishes onto Labour's Brexit position, and how often have they ultimately been proven right? I think never. Some Labour supporters, particularly (but not exclusively) Corbyn supporters who want to pretend the man himself bears little-to-no responsibility for the 2019 defeat, like to claim Corbyn's Labour offered a soft Brexit that Remainers should've rallied around but that position was always full of cakeism like the benefits of the single market without freedom of movement or a customs union in which the UK "would have a say" in the trade deals the EU negotiate. Labour only adopted a 2nd referendum position after having its arse handed to it in the European elections, so more of an "oh fuck!" panic move than a strategic 4D chess maneouver.

Starmer supporters are also moving the goalposts on what his "long game" is. First it was Starmer is going to take us back into the Single Market before a final push into the EU proper. Now it's the SM at some point in the indeterminate future (despite him explicitly saying that's what he will not do), without even a customs union for consolation and any talk of rejoining the EU as a full member is unrealistic fantasy for at least our lifetimes (this forecast brought to you from the same people who were claiming 2024 was a write-off for Labour and it would take at least 2 election cycles for Labour to have a chance of regaining power)

It's borderline Q-Anon stuff when it comes to Labour and Brexit, boosted by social media accounts with relatively large reaches like Ian Dunt and Mike Galsworthy.  "Trust the plan" still in 2024 when the new Labour leader Andy Burnham simply thinks of a new slogan ("a progressive Brexit"/"a Great British (not just London) Brexit") for the same policy Starmer pursued.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:29:51 pm by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6575 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm »
Quote
Nick Tyrone @NicholasTyrone ·5h
Look, I hate Brexit as much as anyone. I think it was the biggest mistake this country has ever made. But if Labour go into the next election on the basis of rejoining the single market they will lose. And if they win instead, a lot will change.

Aaron Bastani @AaronBastani ·3h
you oppose arguing for customs union too? Wow.

Nick Tyrone @NicholasTyrone Replying to @AaronBastani
Yes, because all that sounds like to a lot of people is rejoining by stealth. It gives the Tories a lifeline on the subject at the next GE. I wish we were somewhere different in this debate, I really do, but we are where we are.

https://twitter.com/NicholasTyrone/status/1543975288064950272

"Labour should not engage in a debate RE: the Single Market and a Customs Union. I wish we were somewhere different in this debate. I cannot see any possible cause and effect relationship between these two statements."

If a Tory MP came out with these brain farts, Labour supporters would be rushing to share piss takes from the likes of James O'Brien and Marina Hyde. When it sums up Labour policy though, it's sensible, pragmatic politics.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,627
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6576 on: Today at 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:19:13 pm
I've tried standing up for Starmer, like I did with Corbyn,  but again with Brexit, he's made the wrong decision I think

Half the country voted against Brexit, far more leavers must realise that it's fucked us and is only going to get worse and worse and STILL there is no one opposing it.

He's having a laugh saying that it would 'bring more division' - that division has never gone away. Everyone who voted remain knows what a crock it is and knows how stupid the braindead leave voters were

Looks like the only option now is the green party as Labour have once again fucked off all the Remain voters.
there's no "Remain" and "Leave" voters any more, there's just voters. For Labour to win in 2024 they have to at least win back the red wall constituencies that voted for the scumbag in 2019.

Stirring the Brexit nest and giving the Tories the chance to roll out the flag waving, blue passport shite would be electoral suicide which would guarantee another 5 years of the clown.

Tony Blair said in an interview with Newsnight last week that it would be daft to go into the Custom's Union as you would have to follow the rules that are set without having a chance to influence them.

I don't know what the answer is but we have Brexit, we have to own it and try to make the best of it before we end up crawling back in with less influence than we had at the time we left.

Starmer isn't perfect but he's spot on with this, in my opinion
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
So if Starmer says we have to re-join the Single market.
What does he say when the Torys and the media ask him the obvious question, will he do this without asking the people. a referendum took us out(untrue but try telling that to leave supporters and the ignorant) and only another referendum should take us back in. arguing we will take you back into the SM without a referendum didn't go down well for the Lib Dems did it. even remain supporters didn't agree.
Then there's the dread of another referendum campaign, it won't be just the Labour politicians who will say f///that millions of the public will feel the same way.

The whole situation changed once we were out, all Labours 6 tests meant nothing when it came to voting on Johnsons oven ready deal, it's like everything else in Labours history, you have to understand the position they were in to be able to judge. the way I remember it was people were very wary over why the ERG were supporting Johnsons deal, it went against what they were fighting for, there was a fear of the ERG saying they would vote for Johnsons deal to get Labour to abstain then voting against it at the last minute to bring about a hard brexit. the ERG voting for Johnsons deal didn't make sense, we know why they did it of course. the plan was to win a election, take us out of the EU then rip up the deal. the proof was in Dominc Cummings blog.
Abstaining to allow the Torys to own Brexit might have been in the Labour partys interests but it certainly wasn't in the countrys interest and am sure many would of attacked them for allowing a hard Brexit to happen .
So what was Labour to do, the choice was a hard Brexit or Johnsons deal, anything else is just not relevent.

Starmer must be pissing off Johnson big time as he's refusing to walk into a trap. Johnson can only wag his finger in desperation trying to claim Labour want to take us back into the EU, that accusation looks even weaker now.
Starmers Brexit statement today will worry the Torys far more than any calls to re-join the SM.

That doesn't mean am happy with Starmers Brexit stance but it's a realistic stance to take right now.
Starmers mistake is closing the door to change course if Labour win the next election.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:04:13 pm
there's no "Remain" and "Leave" voters any more, there's just voters. For Labour to win in 2024 they have to at least win back the red wall constituencies that voted for the scumbag in 2019.

Stirring the Brexit nest and giving the Tories the chance to roll out the flag waving, blue passport shite would be electoral suicide which would guarantee another 5 years of the clown.

Tony Blair said in an interview with Newsnight last week that it would be daft to go into the Custom's Union as you would have to follow the rules that are set without having a chance to influence them.

I don't know what the answer is but we have Brexit, we have to own it and try to make the best of it before we end up crawling back in with less influence than we had at the time we left.

Starmer isn't perfect but he's spot on with this, in my opinion

It's a contradiction to play the "there are no Remainers or Leavers anymore" card while saying Labour have to avoid offending people who voted Leave.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,422
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
There is no "making the best of it" with Brexit. Every day longer outside the single market is a day of further economical self harm.

The least harmful decision is to re-join the single market, if that is not possible, join the customs union, if that is not possible, align to safety and quality standards.

Having no control over the rules was always a consequence of Brexit. Even without being part of the single market/CU, all exporters to the EU still have to follow EU rules. Sticking your finger in your ears and going lalalala isn't making them go away.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:04:13 pm
there's no "Remain" and "Leave" voters any more, there's just voters. For Labour to win in 2024 they have to at least win back the red wall constituencies that voted for the scumbag in 2019.

Stirring the Brexit nest and giving the Tories the chance to roll out the flag waving, blue passport shite would be electoral suicide which would guarantee another 5 years of the clown.

Tony Blair said in an interview with Newsnight last week that it would be daft to go into the Custom's Union as you would have to follow the rules that are set without having a chance to influence them.

I don't know what the answer is but we have Brexit, we have to own it and try to make the best of it before we end up crawling back in with less influence than we had at the time we left.

Starmer isn't perfect but he's spot on with this, in my opinion

And you are spot on with with yours. The Tories would like nothing more then to turn the next election into a Brexit election because its literally the only card they have to play that resonates even within their own base. Traditional values, immigration, the economy, they cant play any of them. All they can do is play the Brexit card and rely on hitting the 40% of the electorate they need for another majority, but if Labour can deny them that card they have nothing to say, zero.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 08:18:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:10:09 pm
The whole situation changed once we were out, all Labours 6 tests meant nothing when it came to voting on Johnsons oven ready deal, it's like everything else in Labours history, you have to understand the position they were in to be able to judge. the way I remember it was people were very wary over why the ERG were supporting Johnsons deal, it went against what they were fighting for, there was a fear of the ERG saying they would vote for Johnsons deal to get Labour to abstain then voting against it at the last minute to bring about a hard brexit. the ERG voting for Johnsons deal didn't make sense, we know why they did it of course. the plan was to win a election, take us out of the EU then rip up the deal. the proof was in Dominc Cummings blog.
If Labour had abstained, did the ERG really have enough votes to reject 'the oven-ready deal'?*

* And please, can someone explain to me why calling The Deal an 'oven-ready deal' was some kind of winning argument and not laughed out of existence? (No worries - just a rhetorical question)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:58:32 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 08:22:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:10:09 pm

That doesn't mean am happy with Starmers Brexit stance but it's a realistic stance to take right now.
Starmers mistake is closing the door to change course if Labour win the next election.


I dont think its a mistake. Its too soon to campaign to go in when we have only just actually left, it will just be labelled as bitter Remainers, sabotage etc. Unfortunately, I think we need to endure some more pain to put the debate to bed once and for all, rush back in and the Leavers wont have learned their lesson and well just go around in circles.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
If Labour make the next GE afuckingnother single issue Brexit GE, then they are damned if they do, and damned if they don't. This fence sitting, ambiguity, whatever is the only way to play the Torries - for now. I'm sure, when the GE is on the horizon, the goalpost will have moved again, the landscape will be different, the whole thing could well implode over the next 12 months. Brexit has done nothing for an average person, even the thick ones will realise this eventually. It's a long drawn out game of chess. 

Fuck me, I left the country because of Brexit, and would like nothing more than a complete U-turn, but there are a lot of c*nts out there, which Labour need to vote for them, in meaningful numbers. Single issue elections are never a good thing, especially this particular hot tuber.

It's not ideal, but it's clever that they have just thrown a ball of wool at it for the now. They will manoeuvre again, depending on the voters 'mood'. Long way to go, but the priority is to not give the Tories and the RW media enough rope to hang them with.
 
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:13:16 pm
And you are spot on with with yours. The Tories would like nothing more then to turn the next election into a Brexit election because its literally the only card they have to play that resonates even within their own base. Traditional values, immigration, the economy, they cant play any of them. All they can do is play the Brexit card and rely on hitting the 40% of the electorate they need for another majority, but if Labour can deny them that card they have nothing to say, zero.

Starmer can make all the statements he likes about ruling out this and that. The Tories can just point to the facts that he's a London-based MP who campaigned and voted Remain and publicly campaigned for a 2nd referendum. Perhaps there's something in his legal background regarding him using the European Court of Human Rights to defend, or use as an excuse for not prosecuting/deporting someone the Tories don't like as well.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,627
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 08:31:53 pm
Starmer can make all the statements he likes about ruling out this and that. The Tories can just point to the facts that he's a London-based MP who campaigned and voted Remain and publicly campaigned for a 2nd referendum. Perhaps there's something in his legal background regarding him using the European Court of Human Rights to defend, or use as an excuse for not prosecuting/deporting someone the Tories don't like as well.
and you can make all the anti-Labour/Starmer posts that you like, it doesn't change the fact that it would be electoral suicide to stir up Brexit as an issue at the next election
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:18:45 pm
If Labour had abstained, did the ERG really have enough votes to reject 'the oven-ready deal'?*

* And please, can someone explain to me why calling The Deal an 'oven-ready deal' was some kind of winning argument and not laughed out of existence? (Now worries - just a rhetorical question)
The fear was there so I assume the mathematics added up at the time.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:22:18 pm
I dont think its a mistake. Its too soon to campaign to go in when we have only just actually left, it will just be labelled as bitter Remainers, sabotage etc. Unfortunately, I think we need to endure some more pain to put the debate to bed once and for all, rush back in and the Leavers wont have learned their lesson and well just go around in circles.
I know what you mean and I know everyone has there own ideas of what Starmer should be saying. I would just be saying we can never rule out anything in the future if the British public want it. how he will never think about taking us back into the EU unless there's a overwhelming call from the public for it to happen but that won't happen for many years if at all. it's not a con job as I don't think any politicians have the appetite for another Brexit campaign. imo. the most likely scenario to take us back in is Labour wining a election, agreeing to close alignment and all the concessions of EU rules etc. similar to what Rob suggested. it will come to the point when most MPs including the Torys will even argue we might as well be back in the EU, the Torys were after all pro EU before the referendum. they only switched because they knew they had too to keep their seats.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:22:18 pm
I dont think its a mistake. Its too soon to campaign to go in when we have only just actually left, it will just be labelled as bitter Remainers, sabotage etc. Unfortunately, I think we need to endure some more pain to put the debate to bed once and for all, rush back in and the Leavers wont have learned their lesson and well just go around in circles.
I was talking about this today with an old mate. We both lamented the fact that there is not yet the groundswell of realisation that the UK is fucked and Brexit is primarily to blame. Where we differed is I think it will be something like 5 years of pain before the UK electorate properly appreciate this and are willing to vote for parties which will remedy it. Whereas, he thought it would a whole generation (20 years) before the UK gets there. I hope he's wrong of course, but I cannot claim great certainty about that.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 