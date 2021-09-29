So if Starmer says we have to re-join the Single market.

What does he say when the Torys and the media ask him the obvious question, will he do this without asking the people. a referendum took us out(untrue but try telling that to leave supporters and the ignorant) and only another referendum should take us back in. arguing we will take you back into the SM without a referendum didn't go down well for the Lib Dems did it. even remain supporters didn't agree.

Then there's the dread of another referendum campaign, it won't be just the Labour politicians who will say f///that millions of the public will feel the same way.



The whole situation changed once we were out, all Labours 6 tests meant nothing when it came to voting on Johnsons oven ready deal, it's like everything else in Labours history, you have to understand the position they were in to be able to judge. the way I remember it was people were very wary over why the ERG were supporting Johnsons deal, it went against what they were fighting for, there was a fear of the ERG saying they would vote for Johnsons deal to get Labour to abstain then voting against it at the last minute to bring about a hard brexit. the ERG voting for Johnsons deal didn't make sense, we know why they did it of course. the plan was to win a election, take us out of the EU then rip up the deal. the proof was in Dominc Cummings blog.

Abstaining to allow the Torys to own Brexit might have been in the Labour partys interests but it certainly wasn't in the countrys interest and am sure many would of attacked them for allowing a hard Brexit to happen .

So what was Labour to do, the choice was a hard Brexit or Johnsons deal, anything else is just not relevent.



Starmer must be pissing off Johnson big time as he's refusing to walk into a trap. Johnson can only wag his finger in desperation trying to claim Labour want to take us back into the EU, that accusation looks even weaker now.

Starmers Brexit statement today will worry the Torys far more than any calls to re-join the SM.



That doesn't mean am happy with Starmers Brexit stance but it's a realistic stance to take right now.

Starmers mistake is closing the door to change course if Labour win the next election.

