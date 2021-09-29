« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:41:39 am
The east-west roads from Belfast-Derry have had significant investment from the last time I was over, though I was confused as to why most of it was limited to 40mph & coned with no one apparently working on it.

Ah, thats not directly because of the deal with the Tories, as far as Im aware. It was in the pipeline for over a decade - planning and environmental issues held it up. And, yes, its been a very slow process.

Loads of infrastructure projects over ni have stalled. The a5 has been in planning and development for near 20 years.

I think only 10-20% of the Tory money was earmarked for infrastructure.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote
So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

Quote
Labour do not support the return of freedom of movement.

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

The 6 tests were stupid.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:02 pm
The 6 tests were stupid.

So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:16:37 pm
So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters

I meant he signing up or setting those were stupid. When push came to shove, he was always going to vote for a deal ahead of no deal. He boxed himself into a corner and he had to grovel out of it. Shite politics from him.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

He gets worse by the day. Just comes across as a fence sitter and goes whichever the way the wind blows
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:43:35 pm
He gets worse by the day

I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:44:07 pm
I meant he signing up or setting those were stupid. When push came to shove, he was always going to vote for a deal ahead of no deal. He boxed himself into a corner and he had to grovel out of it. Shite politics from him.
He could have whipped for abstentions and forced the Tories to own Brexit. I and others from here argued for this at the time.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:28 pm
I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.

Probably. The Labour strategy is probably to row back on the most damaging parts of Brexit without leaving themselves open to an easily landable 'betrayal' punch. Given how thick the average Leaver voter could be, there's no point trying to be clever with words - just come right out and say "no single market, no freedom of movement", all that.

But at the same time, the summary I read made mention of (UK-wide) vetinary alignment. I don't know if that means the full SPS alignment that would go a long way to solving the NIP problem, but if so it's a definite initial soft Brexit 'wedge' in the door.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Guess there's a new election slogan incoming: Labour 2022. Now also believing in unicorns.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:28 pm
I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.

He seems intent on not disappointing the rabid racists who will never vote for him anyway and happy to disappoint remainers and 'Liberal lefties'

It's no wonder a lot of people don't understand what he actually stands for and that's not going to look too favourable going into an election. I mean anyone but Johnson is ok, but not a ringing endorsement

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/04/keir-starmer-labour-brexit-plan-mouse-policy-afraid
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:02:19 pm
He seems intent on not disappointing the rabid racists who will never vote for him anyway and happy to disappoint remainers and 'Liberal lefties'

Yea that's me done with Labour
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I've tried standing up for Starmer, like I did with Corbyn,  but again with Brexit, he's made the wrong decision I think

Half the country voted against Brexit, far more leavers must realise that it's fucked us and is only going to get worse and worse and STILL there is no one opposing it.

He's having a laugh saying that it would 'bring more division' - that division has never gone away. Everyone who voted remain knows what a crock it is and knows how stupid the braindead leave voters were

Looks like the only option now is the green party as Labour have once again fucked off all the Remain voters.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quick thought experiment: If there is an informal pact with the Lib Dems to not be too competitive where the other is strong, then would a position that can be portrayed to the Red Wall as "betraying Brexit" help or hinder a potential majority?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
It's always "probably" and "maybe" whenever Labour supporters try to project their wishes onto Labour's Brexit position, and how often have they ultimately been proven right? I think never. Some Labour supporters, particularly (but not exclusively) Corbyn supporters who want to pretend the 2019 defeat had nothing to do with the man himself, like to claim Corbyn's Labour offered a soft Brexit that Remainers should've rallied around but that position was always full of cakeism like the benefits of the single market without freedom of movement or a customs union in which the UK "would have a say" in the trade deals the EU negotiate. Labour only adopted a 2nd referendum position after having its arse handed to it in the European elections, so more of an "oh fuck!" panic move than a strategic 4D chess maneouver.

Starmer supporters are also moving the goalposts on what his "long game" is. First it was Starmer is going to take us back into the Single Market before a final push into the EU proper. Now it's the SM at some point in the indeterminate future (despite him explicitly saying that's what he will not do), without even a customs union for consolation and any talk of rejoining the EU as a full member is unrealistic fantasy for at least our lifetimes (this forecast brought to you from the same people who were claiming 2024 was a write-off for Labour and it would take at least 2 election cycles for Labour to have a chance of regaining power)

It's borderline Q-Anon stuff when it comes to Labour and Brexit. "Trust the plan" still in 2024 when the new Labour leader Andy Burnham simply thinks of a new slogan ("a progressive Brexit"/"a Great British (not just London) Brexit") for the same policy Starmer pursued.
