It's always "probably" and "maybe" whenever Labour supporters try to project their wishes onto Labour's Brexit position, and how often have they ultimately been proven right? I think never. Some Labour supporters, particularly (but not exclusively) Corbyn supporters who want to pretend the 2019 defeat had nothing to do with the man himself, like to claim Corbyn's Labour offered a soft Brexit that Remainers should've rallied around but that position was always full of cakeism like the benefits of the single market without freedom of movement or a customs union in which the UK "would have a say" in the trade deals the EU negotiate. Labour only adopted a 2nd referendum position after having its arse handed to it in the European elections, so more of an "oh fuck!" panic move than a strategic 4D chess maneouver.



Starmer supporters are also moving the goalposts on what his "long game" is. First it was Starmer is going to take us back into the Single Market before a final push into the EU proper. Now it's the SM at some point in the indeterminate future (despite him explicitly saying that's what he will not do), without even a customs union for consolation and any talk of rejoining the EU as a full member is unrealistic fantasy for at least our lifetimes (this forecast brought to you from the same people who were claiming 2024 was a write-off for Labour and it would take at least 2 election cycles for Labour to have a chance of regaining power)



It's borderline Q-Anon stuff when it comes to Labour and Brexit. "Trust the plan" still in 2024 when the new Labour leader Andy Burnham simply thinks of a new slogan ("a progressive Brexit"/"a Great British (not just London) Brexit") for the same policy Starmer pursued.