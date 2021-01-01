« previous next »
Offline thejbs

« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:41:39 am
The east-west roads from Belfast-Derry have had significant investment from the last time I was over, though I was confused as to why most of it was limited to 40mph & coned with no one apparently working on it.

Ah, thats not directly because of the deal with the Tories, as far as Im aware. It was in the pipeline for over a decade - planning and environmental issues held it up. And, yes, its been a very slow process.

Loads of infrastructure projects over ni have stalled. The a5 has been in planning and development for near 20 years.

I think only 10-20% of the Tory money was earmarked for infrastructure.
Offline ShakaHislop

« Reply #6561 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote
So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

Quote
Labour do not support the return of freedom of movement.

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #6562 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

The 6 tests were stupid.
Offline ShakaHislop

« Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:02 pm
The 6 tests were stupid.

So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:16:37 pm
So? It's still yet another thing Starmer/Labour said yet didn't deliver but it's only the big, bad Tories who lie according to Labour supporters

I meant he signing up or setting those were stupid. When push came to shove, he was always going to vote for a deal ahead of no deal. He boxed himself into a corner and he had to grovel out of it. Shite politics from him.
Online Machae

« Reply #6565 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:09:46 pm
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-sets-out-labours-5-point-plan-to-make-brexit-work/

Starmer ignored the 6 tests he set for the Brexit deal when he whipped the party to vote it, not to mention his many broken leadership campaign promises so I wouldn't bank on this latest plan being fully delivered.

He gets worse by the day. Just comes across as a fence sitter and goes whichever the way the wind blows
Online rob1966

« Reply #6566 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:43:35 pm
He gets worse by the day

I dunno, say you won't join the single market/customs union, join the single market/customs union and just call it something different so that the fuckwits don't kick off.

That'd be my plan anyway.
