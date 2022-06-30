« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 352770 times)

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6520 on: June 30, 2022, 08:23:33 am »
Quote from: lamad on June 25, 2022, 03:46:38 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/what-have-we-done-six-years-on-uk-counts-the-cost-of-brexit

Quote:
On 23 June 2016, Geoffrey Betts, the managing director of a small office supplies business in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, had high hopes for his firm, and the British economy, when he voted for Brexit.

I thought we would be like  here we go, here we go. We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe and we are going to be encouraging business. Now I think: What have we done?

His firm, Stewart Superior, has survived, but not without major restructuring and huge efforts to get around obstacles that Brexit has put in the way of the export side of the business.

In late 2020 Betts decided there was no option but to set up a depot inside the EU single market  in the Netherlands  at considerable expense, to avoid costly delays in transit, mountains of Brexit-related paperwork at the border, and VAT issues when sending goods to customers on the continent.

The switch means that, 18 months on, he has retained a decent slice of trade with customers inside the EU. But because his goods are now distributed from the Dutch depot, tax revenues which would have gone to the UK exchequer now go to the Dutch government instead. Jobs have been created in Holland, not here. Goods that would have been transported from the UK  and created work and employment here  are instead sent direct from the Netherlands to EU destinations, including Ireland.

Last year, with Covid adding to its problems, Stewart Superior lost money for the first time in 20 years.

Betts is very disappointed with the UK government. We are not shipping anything like the amount we were. As a country, we were supposed to be out there trading with the world and yet nothing has happened except we have got a load more paperwork and we have lost lots of our business. It is completely bonkers.

Asked whether, with hindsight, he would vote Leave if there was a referendum today, Betts says: I think on the basis of what has happened, I would say No.
---

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

Excellent analyses. Could well form the classic "in memoriam" to what these Tory bastards ripped away from 66 millions of us, from our children, from their children and way on down that future never-ending Yellow Brick Road.

And all of this so that these selfish twattish Tory millionaires & billionaires wouldn't have to pay taxes on their mega-stashes come 2020 was it? DIRTY GREEDY BASTARDS!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,218
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6521 on: June 30, 2022, 08:37:46 am »
Quote from: lamad on June 25, 2022, 03:46:38 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/what-have-we-done-six-years-on-uk-counts-the-cost-of-brexit

Quote:
On 23 June 2016, Geoffrey Betts, the managing director of a small office supplies business in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, had high hopes for his firm, and the British economy, when he voted for Brexit.

I thought we would be like  here we go, here we go. We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe and we are going to be encouraging business. Now I think: What have we done?

His firm, Stewart Superior, has survived, but not without major restructuring and huge efforts to get around obstacles that Brexit has put in the way of the export side of the business.

In late 2020 Betts decided there was no option but to set up a depot inside the EU single market  in the Netherlands  at considerable expense, to avoid costly delays in transit, mountains of Brexit-related paperwork at the border, and VAT issues when sending goods to customers on the continent.

The switch means that, 18 months on, he has retained a decent slice of trade with customers inside the EU. But because his goods are now distributed from the Dutch depot, tax revenues which would have gone to the UK exchequer now go to the Dutch government instead. Jobs have been created in Holland, not here. Goods that would have been transported from the UK  and created work and employment here  are instead sent direct from the Netherlands to EU destinations, including Ireland.

Last year, with Covid adding to its problems, Stewart Superior lost money for the first time in 20 years.

Betts is very disappointed with the UK government. We are not shipping anything like the amount we were. As a country, we were supposed to be out there trading with the world and yet nothing has happened except we have got a load more paperwork and we have lost lots of our business. It is completely bonkers.

Asked whether, with hindsight, he would vote Leave if there was a referendum today, Betts says: I think on the basis of what has happened, I would say No.
---

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

No it's not just you. I was made up when that eel farmer was moaning and the report went "but you voted leave". The only way we will get out of this shitshow and get anywhere near a proper relationship with the EU is for Brexit to cause hardship and for these idiots who voted for it to suffer and then for them to convince the leavers that they were wrong.

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,225
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6522 on: June 30, 2022, 08:41:26 am »
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6523 on: June 30, 2022, 09:05:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 30, 2022, 08:41:26 am
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.
Have to agree with this. There might be in total half a dozen that happily voted leave that see the consequences come and directly hit them.  All too easy to blame covid , the war , remoaners blocking proper brexit, purple Aki or whatever than accept it's their doing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,218
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6524 on: June 30, 2022, 09:06:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 30, 2022, 08:41:26 am
Youll never convince leavers they were wrong-theyll just blame others. Its basic human psychology, unfortunately.

The hardcore dickheads and the racist bastards no, they'd rather die in poverty than admit they are wrong, but there will be enough who will accept they were lied to and who will change their minds. Also, loads of brexiteers will die off and be replaced by the generation that will suffer the consequences of this shitshow

Just been a report on the radio about how fucked the economy is with the BOE Governor putting some blame on the lack of workers.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6525 on: June 30, 2022, 09:56:51 am »
2nd referendum wasn't allowed as there was a high chance remain would have won. A lot of the younger people didn't vote, or weren't allowed to vote, plus others voted leave as a protest vote, in their attempt to make it close.

Corbyn knew that, Tories knew that and that's why a 2nd referendum wasn't allowed. Which is why it's utterly bizarre that politicians (esp from the Labour camp) and certain posters don't feel they should be clamouring to get back in anytime soon for fear of pissing off the leavers? What about the remain folk, who I'm sure are larger in numbers
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6526 on: June 30, 2022, 10:03:16 am »
I find it hilarious that nobody realised that the lack of workers would empower those working to demand wage rises and better working conditions. 

Now, the same dickheads are passing laws to allow "agency workers" to come in and take over the striking workers aren't doing.

Where the fuck are these workers coming from? 

We haven't got enough workers to fill the vacancies that already exist. 

Absolute fucking idiots.

Where are all the "they need us more than we need them" brigade now  :butt
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6527 on: June 30, 2022, 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 30, 2022, 10:03:16 am
I find it hilarious that nobody realised that the lack of workers would empower those working to demand wage rises and better working conditions. 

Now, the same dickheads are passing laws to allow "agency workers" to come in and take over the striking workers aren't doing.

Where the fuck are these workers coming from? 

We haven't got enough workers to fill the vacancies that already exist. 

Absolute fucking idiots.

Where are all the "they need us more than we need them" brigade now  :butt
Oh lots of people realized debs. All of them fully signed up to speaking project fear.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6528 on: June 30, 2022, 10:37:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 30, 2022, 10:03:16 am
I find it hilarious that nobody realised that the lack of workers would empower those working to demand wage rises and better working conditions. 

Now, the same dickheads are passing laws to allow "agency workers" to come in and take over the striking workers aren't doing.

Where the fuck are these workers coming from? 

We haven't got enough workers to fill the vacancies that already exist. 

Absolute fucking idiots.

Where are all the "they need us more than we need them" brigade now  :butt
Bozo and his cabal did often parrot the line of the UK heading "towards a high wage, high skill, high productivity and  yes  thereby low tax economy, similar to Switzerland.  As usual with the idiot he hadn't thought it through.

Switzerland has, or at least had, the world's highest minimum wage at around £20/hour - or around £40k/year on a 40 hour week.  UK workers are being told not to ask for pay rises far below that for fear of "embedding inflation".  Quite how the government hoped to become a high wage economy without causing inflation is anyone's guess.

I'm not against the idea and increased automation combined with higher wages is a good aspiration.  British business has for a long time underinvested in technology, instead plugging gaps with cheap labour.  It's a bit misleading to blame the EU though when countries like Germany, France (!), Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria etc. have higher productivity than the UK.  I've yet to see any incentives from the government to encourage higher productivity - it feels like a hands-off policy of letting things break and hoping businesses make the choice to reinvest rather than relocate.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,970
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6529 on: June 30, 2022, 10:40:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2022, 10:37:08 am
Bozo and his cabal did often parrot the line of the UK heading "towards a high wage, high skill, high productivity and  yes  thereby low tax economy, similar to Switzerland.  As usual with the idiot he hadn't thought it through.

Did they also mention "high cost of living" for everyone, because that would also be needed to be like Switzerland... ;)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6530 on: June 30, 2022, 10:50:24 am »
Quote from: stoa on June 30, 2022, 10:40:23 am
Did they also mention "high cost of living" for everyone, because that would also be needed to be like Switzerland... ;)

That's what I meant though.  You can't massively reduce the ability to recruit enough staff and not have inflation, higher wages or better working conditions.

Those same people complaining about immigrants taking our jobs are the same people complaining about lack of services, high prices and striking workers "who should be grateful they've got a job".

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6531 on: June 30, 2022, 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: stoa on June 30, 2022, 10:40:23 am
Did they also mention "high cost of living" for everyone, because that would also be needed to be like Switzerland... ;)
Surprisingly enough, like most of the Leave rhetoric, the statements were cherry picked and didn't go on to talk about the high cost of living associated with a high wage economy.  He also forgot to mention that the low tax part of his statement would mean a destruction of public services and therefore paying for things that people in the UK are used to receiving for "free", such as healthcare!

My wife has some friends that work in Switzerland but live over the border in France and so cross through customs every day.  For them it's worth it as the cost of living is much lower in France.  They cover the petrol money by bringing across magazines and newspapers for their colleagues as they are more than twice as expensive to buy in Switzerland.

Unless there's a considerable transfer of wealth from CEOs and shareholders to workers (hahaha!) then any wage rises will be immediately reflected in higher prices as businesses look to retain margins.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,970
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6532 on: June 30, 2022, 11:03:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2022, 10:54:56 am
My wife has some friends that work in Switzerland but live over the border in France and so cross through customs every day.  For them it's worth it as the cost of living is much lower in France.  They cover the petrol money by bringing across magazines and newspapers for their colleagues as they are more than twice as expensive to buy in Switzerland.

Yeah, I live close to the other end of Switzerland and it's roughly the same here. Loads of people from here in Austria crossing the border to work in Switzerland or Liechtenstein, because they can earn more money there. In return loads of people from Switzerland come here to do their groceries, buy other stuff or just go to a restaurant, because stuff is just cheaper.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6533 on: June 30, 2022, 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2022, 10:54:56 am
My wife has some friends that work in Switzerland but live over the border in France and so cross through customs every day.  For them it's worth it as the cost of living is much lower in France.  They cover the petrol money by bringing across magazines and newspapers for their colleagues as they are more than twice as expensive to buy in Switzerland.

We used to have an office in Geneva (still have one near Zurich - was actually there last week), and basically everyone in the Geneca office lived in France and commuted in for work.

I did not know what their minimum wage was until the post further up.... I earn considerably less than it here, which is a comfortable living in the UK but explains how cripplingly expensive everything else was last week!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6534 on: June 30, 2022, 11:39:30 am »
Oddly, on the drive home I was wondering about working abroad for a bit. A quick look on my fave job site for Swiss jobs found four adverts . 1 is in a language I can't read. The other 3 are for the same position. I've got all the skills bar
Quote
Due to Swiss work permit restrictions, we can only consider applications from Swiss nationals, EU citizens as well as current work-permit holders for Switzerland.
Ukrainian refugees are welcome, we will support you all the way
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,416
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6535 on: June 30, 2022, 12:22:07 pm »
Quote from: stoa on June 30, 2022, 10:40:23 am
Did they also mention "high cost of living" for everyone, because that would also be needed to be like Switzerland... ;)

Has Switzerland particularly low taxes? I always assumed they were fairly high (as everything is expensive there), but I haven't got a clue.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6536 on: June 30, 2022, 12:39:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 30, 2022, 12:22:07 pm
Has Switzerland particularly low taxes? I always assumed they were fairly high (as everything is expensive there), but I haven't got a clue.

Was speaking to one of our Finance Directors last week when I was out there and he said he was so much bettter off tax wise compared tot he UK - he moved there last year. He is in the Zug canton which is the lowest tax of all the cantons in Switzerland though.

Thats the reason Lewis Hamilton and Rod Steware and countless others are "resident" in Zug.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6537 on: June 30, 2022, 12:51:20 pm »
Another Brexit dividend.

UK government to scrap European law protecting special habitats
Environment secretary George Useless wants to amend Habitats Directive, which protects Natura 2000 sites.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jun/30/uk-government-scrap-european-law-protecting-special-habitats

Quote from the article, which gets to the hub:

Quote
The nature green paper published by Eustices department argues that wiping the slate clean and ditching habitats regulation case law and rules would help to simplify the planning process.

Its all about allowing unfettered building for their housebuilding donors.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6538 on: June 30, 2022, 02:11:05 pm »
"simplify the planning process"

Four words that should send shivers down the spine of any regular person.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6539 on: June 30, 2022, 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2022, 02:11:05 pm
"simplify the planning process"

Four words that should send shivers down the spine of any regular person.


Quite
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6540 on: June 30, 2022, 02:23:41 pm »
Not sure if it was someone on this Forum or I read it elsewhere but 1 lad was talking about how he couldn't be in the same room as his dad after the referendum.
He and his wife had the dream job they loved, working on EU funded reserve looking after squirrels. they had a couple of kids and their jobs paid all the bills. I know the type of place he means, lovely place to take the kids. little play area for them to play as well. all free.
He was told their jobs would go if we left the EU as the EU funding would go.
His dad still voted leave despite this and was happy the country voted to leave.
We knew this s,,was going to happen, a lot of the things we have taken for granted will fade away.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6541 on: June 30, 2022, 03:29:21 pm »
Quote from: stoa on June 30, 2022, 11:03:07 am
Yeah, I live close to the other end of Switzerland and it's roughly the same here. Loads of people from here in Austria crossing the border to work in Switzerland or Liechtenstein, because they can earn more money there. In return loads of people from Switzerland come here to do their groceries, buy other stuff or just go to a restaurant, because stuff is just cheaper.
Same in the South of Germany, many work in Switzerland but live in Germany. And notoriously big hordes of Swiss residents come across the border and do their shopping in Germany. There were times when there was quite a bit of debate in these regions, because - especially at times when prices in Switzerland went up - huge numbers came over each Saturday for shopping sprees and German residents then faced huge queues and empty shelves at their local Aldi, Lidl or Ikea. But as with everything others were happy about it all (businesses thrived, restaurant were full).

Quote from: thaddeus on June 30, 2022, 02:11:05 pm
"simplify the planning process"

Four words that should send shivers down the spine of any regular person.
Absolutely.

And this is only the beginning. They will try to get rid of rights and regulations on all fronts. Granted some may come with over regulation and there is, of course, always room for improvement, but generally EU regulations are there to protect someone or something that is worth protecting which would otherwise be endangered.
Among all the arguments the "we will get rid of EU regulations and will come up with much better solutions" one (higher wages, better food safety, more environmental protection and so on) always seemed the most obviously false and cynical to me. How in the world would you ever believe that Tories would scrap rights and protections only to come up with better ones for those concerned? Why not keep the existing regulation and simply make it better over time? Only a four year old would believe shit like that.
« Last Edit: June 30, 2022, 03:36:50 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6542 on: June 30, 2022, 03:50:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2022, 02:23:41 pm
Not sure if it was someone on this Forum or I read it elsewhere but 1 lad was talking about how he couldn't be in the same room as his dad after the referendum.
He and his wife had the dream job they loved, working on EU funded reserve looking after squirrels. they had a couple of kids and their jobs paid all the bills. I know the type of place he means, lovely place to take the kids. little play area for them to play as well. all free.
He was told their jobs would go if we left the EU as the EU funding would go.
His dad still voted leave despite this and was happy the country voted to leave.
We knew this s,,was going to happen, a lot of the things we have taken for granted will fade away.
That sounded familiar, so I searched RAWK:
Quote from: oldfordie on January 11, 2019, 01:36:16 pm
There was a lad on here 2yrs ago who was devastated by the vote to leave, fell out with his parents after they voted leave when they knew a leave result would mean he and his wife would both loose their dream jobs, they lost them as well.
They both worked in a woodland area looking after squirrels, lovely area were families could go and walk around for free, squirrels running around everywhere for the kids to enjoy. anyway they were both told the place will not receive any more funding so it's going to shut, how many more places like this do we take for granted without realizing it's all down to EU funding. the EU pay to give us a better quality of life, they pass laws to make our environment more safer and healthy making it far more enjoyable for families to spend their time, many older posters will remember the turd jokes when swimming at local beaches. our beaches were a disgrace until the EU stepped in.
Our government won't pay to improve our lifestyle, no chance.
Quote from: oldfordie on November 12, 2017, 01:38:34 pm
Am sure one lad on here was saying straight after the referendum that he and his wife would be loosing their dream job looking after a nature reserve for Squirrels. it was all subsidized by the EU so they were told their jobs are going.
All these cheap promises of subsiding when we know they won't have the money to subsidize the essentials like food never mind the luxuries that improve our quality of life.
IMO.Gove is just trying to shut up Caroline Lucas.any old s,, will do, it will be forgotten when were out.
Hmm. It must have been your old posts I read about this. Are you sure it wasn't you who posted about the EU, squirrels and walks in the forest? ???
Quote from: oldfordie on September  6, 2016, 03:43:24 pm
I would like to see some sort of list of what will go in some of our major city areas when the EU funding is stopped. people might be very surprised how much it has added to our quality of life.
It doesn't have to be massive. just little days out walking round a nice woodland area with Squirrels running around. all paid for by EU money.
Am not saying this an argument to stay or leave, just making the point that I don't think we fully realize yet just what will go after the EU funding is stopped.
;D
« Last Edit: June 30, 2022, 04:08:55 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6543 on: June 30, 2022, 04:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2022, 03:50:16 pm
That sounded familiar, so I searched RAWK:Hmm. It must have been your old posts I read about this. Are you sure it wasn't you who posted about the EU, squirrels and walks in the forest? ??? ;D
Did you just search my history Jiminy or whether another member of this forum posted about loosing their jobs looking after squirrels.
The post stayed with me and I talked about it on here and in conversations as it wasn't just about someone loosing a job looking after squirrels, other people must have feared loosing their job due to Brexit and mentioned it to relatives who ignored them and voted leave. you could see it splitting families bitterly.
Yeah, am sure I can't be the only one who likes to visit these sort of places every now and then. can't say for certain whether they are EU funded though but we know many were so replied to the post today about chopping special habitats as it was posted in the Brexit thread for a reason.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6544 on: June 30, 2022, 05:34:23 pm »
I know a poster in this thread parted ways with his dad over brexit. Pretty sure they didn't mention squirrel sanctuary's.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6545 on: June 30, 2022, 06:24:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June 30, 2022, 04:24:31 pm
Did you just search my history Jiminy or whether another member of this forum posted about loosing their jobs looking after squirrels.
I made a general search (not using your username). Tried many different search terms - nothing.
Quote
The post stayed with me and I talked about it on here and in conversations as it wasn't just about someone loosing a job looking after squirrels, other people must have feared loosing their job due to Brexit and mentioned it to relatives who ignored them and voted leave. you could see it splitting families bitterly.
Yeah, am sure I can't be the only one who likes to visit these sort of places every now and then. can't say for certain whether they are EU funded though but we know many were so replied to the post today about chopping special habitats as it was posted in the Brexit thread for a reason.
Yeah, I searched using your words and similar terms. Of course you could be conflating posts by different members - we all must do that from time to time. Certainly, there have been members who have complained bitterly about parents not thinking of them or their grandchildren when voting for Brexit.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,218
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6546 on: July 1, 2022, 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 30, 2022, 05:34:23 pm
I know a poster in this thread parted ways with his dad over brexit. Pretty sure they didn't mention squirrel sanctuary's.

I ddin't speak to my Dad for 5 years. Still not friends with him but he came out with us on my lads birthday last week - he's still a tit and I still don't like his views, but he's their granddad and is just daft with them. My brothers kids can't be arsed with him now, but they are all 18-30 age range.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6547 on: July 1, 2022, 12:07:44 pm »
Businesses that voted leave are the worst. Nobody beats Farmers or Fishermen though, them fuckers haven't stopped moaning since the vote despite voting for it.

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6548 on: July 1, 2022, 12:48:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July  1, 2022, 12:07:44 pm
Businesses that voted leave are the worst. Nobody beats Farmers or Fishermen though, them fuckers haven't stopped moaning since the vote despite voting for it.
There will be lots of both that didn't vote Leave but, yes, the ones that did and are now moaning at the government for not delivering the unicorn as described are very irritating.  We shouldn't forget they were lied to though and amongst the many skills required to run a farm/fishing business critically assessing whether politicians are lying to you probably isn't near the top.  Those that still say they'd vote for Johnson in the future are beyond help and deserve absolutely no sympathy.

It seems like the government may make some efforts for financial services but the rest of businesses are on their own.  In many cases the only way they'll remain viable is by raising prices but we mustn't talk about that as any and all inflation is only because of Russia.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6549 on: July 1, 2022, 03:22:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  1, 2022, 12:48:48 pm
There will be lots of both that didn't vote Leave but, yes, the ones that did and are now moaning at the government for not delivering the unicorn as described are very irritating.  We shouldn't forget they were lied to though and amongst the many skills required to run a farm/fishing business critically assessing whether politicians are lying to you probably isn't near the top.  Those that still say they'd vote for Johnson in the future are beyond help and deserve absolutely no sympathy.

It seems like the government may make some efforts for financial services but the rest of businesses are on their own.  In many cases the only way they'll remain viable is by raising prices but we mustn't talk about that as any and all inflation is only because of Russia.



Fishermen were some of the most ardent leavers and without doubt the most aggressive when it comes to discussing the Brexit vote with them. A lot of Remain campaigners got tonnes of abuse from them.

The Fishing industry and the people that work in it can get fucked. Have zero sympathy for them regardless of whether they were duped or not.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6550 on: July 1, 2022, 03:23:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on July  1, 2022, 03:22:08 pm
Fishermen were some of the most ardent leavers and without doubt the most aggressive when it comes to discussing the Brexit vote with them. A lot of Remain campaigners got tonnes of abuse from them.

The Fishing industry and the people that work in it can get fucked. Have zero sympathy for them regardless of whether they were duped or not.

Are you lumping the business owners that wanted to burn the EU regulations, and the workers 'protected' by those regulations , probably not making min wage, in the same basket there?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,218
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6551 on: July 1, 2022, 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  1, 2022, 12:48:48 pm
There will be lots of both that didn't vote Leave but, yes, the ones that did and are now moaning at the government for not delivering the unicorn as described are very irritating.  We shouldn't forget they were lied to though and amongst the many skills required to run a farm/fishing business critically assessing whether politicians are lying to you probably isn't near the top.  Those that still say they'd vote for Johnson in the future are beyond help and deserve absolutely no sympathy.

It seems like the government may make some efforts for financial services but the rest of businesses are on their own.  In many cases the only way they'll remain viable is by raising prices but we mustn't talk about that as any and all inflation is only because of Russia.



Surely though they'd have the brains to research the potential impacts on their business by pulling out of the EU/Single market?

This was in the independent in Jan 2017, but was already an issue, its the queue to get into the EU in Turkey



There were plenty on here before the vote who knew what the issues were going to be, I had loads of questions about what would happen with the trailers I used to drop for the Dublin Ferry for Tesco/Coca Cola/Nestle etc as this was goods from outside the EU moving into the EU. Ed Milliband when Labour leader was laughed at for saying we'd need a border between England and Scotland if they left the Union, but he was 100% correct as Scotland would have likely been out of the EU and EU rules require a hard border. Surely anyone who exported to the EU, especially time critical goods like seafood and fish, would want to be 100% sure there would be the exact same smooth process as existed?

This beaut shows how stupid, or more likely greedy, some where

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Qy7IUmgyCo</a>
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,914
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6552 on: July 1, 2022, 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July  1, 2022, 03:23:58 pm
Are you lumping the business owners that wanted to burn the EU regulations, and the workers 'protected' by those regulations , probably not making min wage, in the same basket there?

If anything the fishing bosses were more reluctant to leave the EU. Lots of fishermen with quotas and that syndrome of this being the waters for us Brits so everyone else fuck off were the problem.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,689
  • Red since '64
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6553 on: July 1, 2022, 11:41:24 pm »
O2s latest ad on telly - free roaming on the European continent with O2.

Something we took for granted with ALL networks until Brexit. Its unraveling before our eyes - but stealthily.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,225
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6554 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 am »
Ive been in Ulster on holiday. It looks like the northern Irish government spent a fair whack of their £2b Brexit bribe on new or improved roads: motorways & by-passes. Id like to think thats the case rather than it going into politicians pockets. Of course, the cynic in me would love to see scrutiny of the bidding processes for those works.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6555 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:23:30 am
Ive been in Ulster on holiday. It looks like the northern Irish government spent a fair whack of their £2b Brexit bribe on new or improved roads: motorways & by-passes. Id like to think thats the case rather than it going into politicians pockets. Of course, the cynic in me would love to see scrutiny of the bidding processes for those works.

Eh? Which roads have improved here? Major, much-needed work has stalled. The fact that Derry-strabane-Omagh to Dublin is served by a single carriageway is criminal.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6556 on: Today at 01:01:38 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:23:30 am
Ive been in Ulster on holiday. It looks like the northern Irish government spent a fair whack of their £2b Brexit bribe on new or improved roads: motorways & by-passes. Id like to think thats the case rather than it going into politicians pockets. Of course, the cynic in me would love to see scrutiny of the bidding processes for those works.

Ni is sitting on a proverbial goldmine.  The fact the DUP wont go into government because they came behind Sinn Fein says it all.   I recall prior to the US election in 2020 quite a few of them (DUP)!were wrapped in a Trump flag
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6557 on: Today at 04:33:28 am »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 