Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 349731 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:59:29 am

Read a bbc article a few days ago about the lack of seasonal workers. Apparently last year two-thirds of the were from Ukraine! They won't be coming now, with all men fighting, or at least not being allowed out of the country.


At the same time, we're spending millions on deporting people to Rwanda, for the crime that they came here to find work...

That's been kept quiet, fucked off workers from the EU as they've stopped free movement and replaced them with none EU workers, likely on lower wages.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:59:29 am

Read a bbc article a few days ago about the lack of seasonal workers. Apparently last year two-thirds of the were from Ukraine! They won't be coming now, with all men fighting, or at least not being allowed out of the country.


At the same time, we're spending millions on deporting people to Rwanda, for the crime that they came here to find work...
We can't really blame the lack of Ukrainians in brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:47 am
That's been kept quiet, fucked off workers from the EU as they've stopped free movement and replaced them with none EU workers, likely on lower wages.
Good point. How were they getting visas?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

Because they had jobs to come to?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:00:05 pm
Because they had jobs to come to?

Thought there was a minimum salary requirement of £25k p.a
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Thought there was a minimum salary requirement of £25k p.a

No idea mate I was being facetious really but I'm sure I remember some employers requesting that that requirement should be waved for some industries 🤷
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

Quote
You can apply for a Seasonal Worker visa to come to the UK to work in horticulture for up to 6 months - for example, picking fruit and vegetables or flowers.

You can no longer apply to do poultry work, pork butchery or to drive a heavy goods vehicle to transport food.

Youll need to:

have a sponsor
meet the other eligibility requirements

This visa has replaced the Temporary Worker - Seasonal Worker visa (T5).

https://www.gov.uk/seasonal-worker-visa

Just one short-term measure after another, which brings uncertainty to both farmers and potential workers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

There is a "seasonal worker" visa scheme, where they can come and pick fruit all day and then get fucked off again.

When the Ukraine war started, and the UK didn't want to let the Ukrainian refugees in, the first thing Patel said that they could apply for the seasonal workers visa instead. :butt


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:34:47 am
We can't really blame the lack of Ukrainians in brexit.

No, it was just to add to Nobby's point about lack of workers - we're unlikely to find extra fruit pickers this year.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/25/what-have-we-done-six-years-on-uk-counts-the-cost-of-brexit

Quote:
On 23 June 2016, Geoffrey Betts, the managing director of a small office supplies business in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, had high hopes for his firm, and the British economy, when he voted for Brexit.

I thought we would be like  here we go, here we go. We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe and we are going to be encouraging business. Now I think: What have we done?

His firm, Stewart Superior, has survived, but not without major restructuring and huge efforts to get around obstacles that Brexit has put in the way of the export side of the business.

In late 2020 Betts decided there was no option but to set up a depot inside the EU single market  in the Netherlands  at considerable expense, to avoid costly delays in transit, mountains of Brexit-related paperwork at the border, and VAT issues when sending goods to customers on the continent.

The switch means that, 18 months on, he has retained a decent slice of trade with customers inside the EU. But because his goods are now distributed from the Dutch depot, tax revenues which would have gone to the UK exchequer now go to the Dutch government instead. Jobs have been created in Holland, not here. Goods that would have been transported from the UK  and created work and employment here  are instead sent direct from the Netherlands to EU destinations, including Ireland.

Last year, with Covid adding to its problems, Stewart Superior lost money for the first time in 20 years.

Betts is very disappointed with the UK government. We are not shipping anything like the amount we were. As a country, we were supposed to be out there trading with the world and yet nothing has happened except we have got a load more paperwork and we have lost lots of our business. It is completely bonkers.

Asked whether, with hindsight, he would vote Leave if there was a referendum today, Betts says: I think on the basis of what has happened, I would say No.
---

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
"They need us more than we need them" is what I heard from business people etc. 

"Where else are they going to get ....." was another, as if only Britain produced all the goods the EU needed to function.

All my twatish, immediate family is/are/were fucking Tory brexiteers I'm ashamed to say and everyone of them would vote the same now  :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:46:38 pm
I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

That's the first question that pops into my mind when I hear those stories about company owners being disappointed by Brexit. How the fuck did those people ever create a successful business when they seem to have absolutely no clue about how trading between countries works. It's just insane that those kind of people thought, things would get better for them, if the UK leaves one of the biggest markets of the world where  they were allowed to freely sell their goods. It's just insanity.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:46:38 pm

Is it just me who thinks all those business owners who voted Leave and now moan about the state of their businesses can go fuck themselves? Especially as they still seem to have this idea that the politicians have fucked it all up, i.e. if only Brexit had been done right there would have been riches down the road for them all? I mean, the Tories pretty much fuck up everything (and then some), but they were repeatedly voted in, so hardly surprising that things have gone tits up. But there never was a Brexit that would have worked, Tory or not.

Generally how difficult is it to grasp the idea of the single market with no borders, no customs, no limits, and the fact that you cannot willy nilly export to other countries worldwide simply based on your own idea of exporting (as there are international rules for cross border trading, plus, gasp, the other side usually does not want to completely roll over for anything British). I always wonder how these people managed to set up a successful business in the first place. Then again, being a member in the world's biggest market probably made it somewhat easy...

This, from that article, is the key:

Quote
We are going to become the most competitive country in Europe

When he says 'most competitive' you suspect he means 'we'll be able to do away with all that workers' rights and health & safety crap'

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Those companies that had the capital and revenue have either moved to the EU or set up operations there because of Brexit.  Hardly surprising when they were advised to do so (irony alert) by none other than the Brexit cabal in power.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-55786974

Unfortunately a lot of SME type businesses wont have had the means to do so.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 06:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:10:23 pm
This, from that article, is the key:

When he says 'most competitive' you suspect he means 'we'll be able to do away with all that workers' rights and health & safety crap'
I will never understand why there was never any reaction after Rees-Mogg told the HOC select committee that he sees no reason why British workers can't work under the same working conditions as workers in India after Brexit. they were his actual words. they weren't the warnings of a anti Brexit campaigner trying to scare people. if that wasn't a wake up call then I don't know is. I don't know what shocked me the most, his words or the lack of concern by people when I raised it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:10:23 pm
This, from that article, is the key:

When he says 'most competitive' you suspect he means 'we'll be able to do away with all that workers' rights and health & safety crap'


I honestly think for many, they didn't even think that. They were just told we'll be competitive. And that would be enough.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 06:42:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:11:44 pm
I will never understand why there was never any reaction after Rees-Mogg told the HOC select committee that he sees no reason why British workers can't work under the same working conditions as workers in India after Brexit. they were his actual words. they weren't the warnings of a anti Brexit campaigner trying to scare people. if that wasn't a wake up call then I don't know is. I don't know what shocked me the most, his words or the lack of concern by people when I raised it.


How many people/workers have been gaslit by the RWM and Tories to hate their own rights and protections?

It's insane.




