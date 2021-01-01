« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 349491 times)

rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6480 on: Today at 09:57:47 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:59:29 am

Read a bbc article a few days ago about the lack of seasonal workers. Apparently last year two-thirds of the were from Ukraine! They won't be coming now, with all men fighting, or at least not being allowed out of the country.


At the same time, we're spending millions on deporting people to Rwanda, for the crime that they came here to find work...

That's been kept quiet, fucked off workers from the EU as they've stopped free movement and replaced them with none EU workers, likely on lower wages.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6481 on: Today at 11:34:47 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:59:29 am

Read a bbc article a few days ago about the lack of seasonal workers. Apparently last year two-thirds of the were from Ukraine! They won't be coming now, with all men fighting, or at least not being allowed out of the country.


At the same time, we're spending millions on deporting people to Rwanda, for the crime that they came here to find work...
We can't really blame the lack of Ukrainians in brexit.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6482 on: Today at 11:35:26 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:47 am
That's been kept quiet, fucked off workers from the EU as they've stopped free movement and replaced them with none EU workers, likely on lower wages.
Good point. How were they getting visas?
reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6483 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

Because they had jobs to come to?
Jshooters

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6484 on: Today at 02:01:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:00:05 pm
Because they had jobs to come to?

Thought there was a minimum salary requirement of £25k p.a
reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6485 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:01:53 pm
Thought there was a minimum salary requirement of £25k p.a

No idea mate I was being facetious really but I'm sure I remember some employers requesting that that requirement should be waved for some industries 🤷
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6486 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

Quote
You can apply for a Seasonal Worker visa to come to the UK to work in horticulture for up to 6 months - for example, picking fruit and vegetables or flowers.

You can no longer apply to do poultry work, pork butchery or to drive a heavy goods vehicle to transport food.

Youll need to:

have a sponsor
meet the other eligibility requirements

This visa has replaced the Temporary Worker - Seasonal Worker visa (T5).

https://www.gov.uk/seasonal-worker-visa

Just one short-term measure after another, which brings uncertainty to both farmers and potential workers.
redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #6487 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:26 am
Good point. How were they getting visas?

There is a "seasonal worker" visa scheme, where they can come and pick fruit all day and then get fucked off again.

When the Ukraine war started, and the UK didn't want to let the Ukrainian refugees in, the first thing Patel said that they could apply for the seasonal workers visa instead. :butt


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:34:47 am
We can't really blame the lack of Ukrainians in brexit.

No, it was just to add to Nobby's point about lack of workers - we're unlikely to find extra fruit pickers this year.
