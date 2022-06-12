« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 345214 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6400 on: June 12, 2022, 02:20:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 12, 2022, 01:17:52 pm
The reporting should be in balance with the facts. So after 99 scientists have spoken about climate change, they can have one person who thinks its all made up and nothing to worry about.

If not, its not balance, its bias weighted towards the minority opinion.


Afua Hirsch (on Frankie Boyle's New World Order) summed up for me. She's talking about racism, but the same principle applies to things like giving climate change deniers, Brexit zealots, and even loons like Covid conspiracy bellends to a lesser extent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM</a>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,676
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6401 on: June 12, 2022, 02:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 12, 2022, 02:20:43 pm

Afua Hirsch (on Frankie Boyle's New World Order) summed up for me. She's talking about racism, but the same principle applies to things like giving climate change deniers, Brexit zealots, and even loons like Covid conspiracy bellends to a lesser extent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM</a>

Id like to know what racist she was up against? Not sure I have seen her in any sort of TV debate where she was debating against someone who is for racism.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,676
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 am »
Hoping this NI protocol shit ends up with a full blown trade war. The country needs punishing.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • Red since '64
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 am »
Didnt know where else to put this, and it doesnt warrant it's own thread, but the good news is that Aaron Banks has lost his libel case against Carole Cadwallader.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 06:19:32 pm »
All news channels reporting Truss was gonna make a statement before publishing this NI protocol legislation. Truss declined to make a statement it appears. 
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 01:57:17 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/13/fury-as-government-waters-down-post-brexit-food-standards

See, Brexit will offer the chance to make everything better. The question is whom for, but hey.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 07:23:56 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:57:17 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/13/fury-as-government-waters-down-post-brexit-food-standards

See, Brexit will offer the chance to make everything better. The question is whom for, but hey.
I can't remember who was being interviewed yesterday morning and I may have gotten two interviews confused, but the govnt line seems to be it's not their job to tell us what to have for breakfast , but to make sure we have choice.  Choice I assume between expensive food or GM modified stuff
( Not that I'm instinctively against Frankenstein food, but I'm wary of trusting the people that are paid to say it's safe)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 