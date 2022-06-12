The reporting should be in balance with the facts. So after 99 scientists have spoken about climate change, they can have one person who thinks its all made up and nothing to worry about.If not, its not balance, its bias weighted towards the minority opinion.
Afua Hirsch (on Frankie Boyle's New World Order) summed up for me. She's talking about racism, but the same principle applies to things like giving climate change deniers, Brexit zealots, and even loons like Covid conspiracy bellends to a lesser extent.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BuXDvjAIgnM</a>
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jun/13/fury-as-government-waters-down-post-brexit-food-standardsSee, Brexit will offer the chance to make everything better. The question is whom for, but hey.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]