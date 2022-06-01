« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 1, 2022, 11:14:53 am
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 06:16:59 am
Brexit all a bit of a bit of a shit-sandwich?

Lets upgrade by rejoining the EU single market says Tobias Elwood.  Actually refers to not mentioning the B word in the article but calls it Brexit anyway.

https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/we-can-upgrade-brexit-and-ease-the-cost-of-living-by-going-back-to-the-single-market
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 08:53:37 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  1, 2022, 09:56:54 am
Yet another Brexit Dividend:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61644662
Another massive negative consequence of the sick mega-rich plot to avoid their ill-gotten stashed away gains being taxed - Brexit eh? The gift that just keeps on taking!! And the worse thing of all? Our many millions being taken for the biggest piss-take ride in our economic history by these selfish bastards!!


There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 09:13:57 am
Quote from: TSC on June  2, 2022, 06:16:59 am
Brexit all a bit of a bit of a shit-sandwich?

Lets upgrade by rejoining the EU single market says Tobias Elwood.  Actually refers to not mentioning the B word in the article but calls it Brexit anyway.

https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/we-can-upgrade-brexit-and-ease-the-cost-of-living-by-going-back-to-the-single-market

So basically improve brexit by fucking it off. Sounds like a good idea to me but he is just a tory remoaner so wont go down well with the dickheads
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 09:18:29 am
Quote from: TSC on June  2, 2022, 06:16:59 am
Brexit all a bit of a bit of a shit-sandwich?

Lets upgrade by rejoining the EU single market says Tobias Elwood.  Actually refers to not mentioning the B word in the article but calls it Brexit anyway.

https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/we-can-upgrade-brexit-and-ease-the-cost-of-living-by-going-back-to-the-single-market


Now that would be a good plan. Think it needs better packaging though.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 01:23:42 pm
Quote from: McSquared on June  2, 2022, 09:13:57 am
So basically improve brexit by fucking it off. Sounds like a good idea to me but he is just a tory remoaner so wont go down well with the dickheads

Think he was pro Brexit originally but maybe was just playing to the gallery back then to avoid the purge.  Anyway, if he was pro Brexit, hes the first to break ranks publicly.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: TSC on June  2, 2022, 01:23:42 pm
Think he was pro Brexit originally but maybe was just playing to the gallery back then to avoid the purge.  Anyway, if he was pro Brexit, hes the first to break ranks publicly.
Ive read he voted to remain but argued the vote to leave should be respected. tickled me last night to hear Lord Frost saying re-joining the single market will mean EU Bureaucrats telling us what to do. Lord Frost is a unelected bureaucrat and he's never stopped telling everyone what they should do for years. he's one cheeky bas.. :D
Glad Tobias has raised this now as it's something Tory MPs should consider if they have to elect a new leader. do they want a ERG clown who will carry on with the same bulls.. as Johnson or do they want a sensible Tory MP who will actually find ways to solve the protocol dispute and maybe bring up the possibility of re-joining the SM or EU membership.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 02:40:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on June  2, 2022, 01:38:19 pm
Ive read he voted to remain but argued the vote to leave should be respected. tickled me last night to hear Lord Frost saying re-joining the single market will mean EU Bureaucrats telling us what to do. Lord Frost is a unelected bureaucrat and he's never stopped telling everyone what they should do for years. he's one cheeky bas.. :D
Glad Tobias has raised this now as it's something Tory MPs should consider if they have to elect a new leader. do they want a ERG clown who will carry on with the same bulls.. as Johnson or do they want a sensible Tory MP who will actually find ways to solve the protocol dispute and maybe bring up the possibility of re-joining the SM or EU membership.

The problem is that the Parliamentary Tory Party has been hijacked by the Brexit loons. Don't underestimate the power-shift ((c) Everton) created by the forcing out of [relatively] moderate Tories prior to the last election.

It's the PTP who make the decision which two candidates make it to the membership vote, and there's the chance a non-Brexiteer might make it if the non-Brexiteers can agree on a candidate.

But then there's the membership... and they lean heavily toward being pro-Brexit (how much will depend on how many of the Brexit zealot entryists from that 2016-2019 period have stayed members)


I still hope they go for fucktard Truss. I'd laugh my cock off.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 02:58:48 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2022, 02:40:52 pm
The problem is that the Parliamentary Tory Party has been hijacked by the Brexit loons. Don't underestimate the power-shift ((c) Everton) created by the forcing out of [relatively] moderate Tories prior to the last election.

It's the PTP who make the decision which two candidates make it to the membership vote, and there's the chance a non-Brexiteer might make it if the non-Brexiteers can agree on a candidate.

But then there's the membership... and they lean heavily toward being pro-Brexit (how much will depend on how many of the Brexit zealot entryists from that 2016-2019 period have stayed members)


I still hope they go for fucktard Truss. I'd laugh my cock off.
Yeah. it's hard to get that message over to Tory voters. this is not the Tory party they've always voted for, not just my opinion. this came from all the Tory MPs who had enough in 2019. the Ken Clarkes + Anna Soubry. as ive said in the past voters who became worried over the left wing threat were totally oblivious to the more dangerous real extreme right threat that has hijacked the Tory party. we are all now paying the price.
Lets face it there has to be a Tory leader and I wouldn't be a fan or vote for any of them but Tom Tudgendhat could turn out to be the best choice for the country but I doubt he will win. he may well reach the final 2 but as you say the Tory membership will have the final say and they love Liz Truss, had a few bob on here to be the next Tory leader and still think it will happen if Johnson goes soon.
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2022, 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  2, 2022, 02:40:52 pm
The problem is that the Parliamentary Tory Party has been hijacked by the Brexit loons. Don't underestimate the power-shift ((c) Everton) created by the forcing out of [relatively] moderate Tories prior to the last election.

It's the PTP who make the decision which two candidates make it to the membership vote, and there's the chance a non-Brexiteer might make it if the non-Brexiteers can agree on a candidate.

But then there's the membership... and they lean heavily toward being pro-Brexit (how much will depend on how many of the Brexit zealot entryists from that 2016-2019 period have stayed members)


I still hope they go for fucktard Truss. I'd laugh my cock off.

Landscape has changed though.  Think there were polls done about a year or so back that showed a reasonable majority thought Brexit was a mistake/favoured remain.  Usual caveats apply to polls of course but if the Tories fail to read the landscape in that respect then itll be to their cost.  Not as if theyre riding high in the polls anyway.  Doubling down over Brexit during a cost of living crisis = goodbye.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 08:38:26 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 09:30:52 am
Sophie Raworth asks Grant Shapps is Brexit to blame for the airport delays?.  Shapps response, I didnt vote for Brexit but the country did.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 09:44:02 am
Quote from: TSC on June  5, 2022, 09:30:52 am
Sophie Raworth asks Grant Shapps is Brexit to blame for the airport delays?.  Shapps response, I didnt vote for Brexit but the country did.
Does that translate to: Yes, it is. And you fuck-witted Brexiteers are to blame to for it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 09:53:21 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June  5, 2022, 09:44:02 am
Does that translate to: Yes, it is. And you fuck-witted Brexiteers are to blame to for it.

Yep when the denials are exhausted, just blame the country.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 08:48:04 pm
Quote from: TSC on June  5, 2022, 09:53:21 am
Yep when the denials are exhausted, just blame the country.

To be fair, it was the countries fault.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 08:56:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  5, 2022, 08:48:04 pm
To be fair, it was the countries fault.

Three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed - Albert Einstein.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 10:18:37 pm
Quote from: Robinred on June  5, 2022, 08:56:13 pm
Three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed - Albert Einstein.

And fully exploited by this mess of a government underpinned with lies.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 5, 2022, 10:21:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June  5, 2022, 08:48:04 pm
To be fair, it was the countries fault.

Yep it was, although Im not sure a minister from this hard Brexit cabal blaming the country is going to play well with the electorate.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 7, 2022, 08:47:17 am
Quote from: oldfordie on May 27, 2022, 01:19:16 pm
I agree but many willingly accepted those lies, I can understand why people voted leave back in 2016 but they should have been more clued up by 2019. I did think the longer Brexit was delayed the more people would see through the lies. you live and learn, they just swallowed more newer lies from the same British Establishment, annoying to see those people getting angry over the lie of remain MPs calling them idiots when the only people who treated and thought they were idiots was the leave MPs.

It was sold, like so many crap things, on the back of fear.
Frottage knew how to create that fear. Fear that the EU would somehow steal our pound, (hence the pound sign on UKIP propaganda). Backed by dark money, the fear campaign was ramped up by two newspapers in particular who created a fear of anyone who wasnt white, British and a flagshagger. We saw Milliband portrayed as the son of a man who hated Britain despite serving in its armed forces. We saw judges portrayed as the enemies of the people. We saw lies daily about Eastern European migrants. It was the Tory Race card of the 50s and 60s played to extremes
Brexit was sold as a cure for those fears, a racist cure for a racist problem. Im convinced seeing the responses to Johnsons VOC that the only reason people would still vote for him is because they genuinely think he is racist enough to send all the foreigners back. The Rwanda plan is what they voted for.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 7, 2022, 10:30:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on June  7, 2022, 08:47:17 am
It was sold, like so many crap things, on the back of fear.
Frottage knew how to create that fear. Fear that the EU would somehow steal our pound, (hence the pound sign on UKIP propaganda). Backed by dark money, the fear campaign was ramped up by two newspapers in particular who created a fear of anyone who wasnt white, British and a flagshagger. We saw Milliband portrayed as the son of a man who hated Britain despite serving in its armed forces. We saw judges portrayed as the enemies of the people. We saw lies daily about Eastern European migrants. It was the Tory Race card of the 50s and 60s played to extremes
Brexit was sold as a cure for those fears, a racist cure for a racist problem. Im convinced seeing the responses to Johnsons VOC that the only reason people would still vote for him is because they genuinely think he is racist enough to send all the foreigners back. The Rwanda plan is what they voted for.
It was sold on fear, still remember the vote leave TV adds showing big arrows coming from Syria and all the other Muslim countrys. all flowing into the UK. that was a calculated lie to bring fear.  video of Penny Mordaunt who could be our next PM arguing she thinks we cant stop Turkey joining the EU, she thinks the people of this country should decide this as though it's a matter of opinion. we had a veto. end of argument. she is lying.
https://twitter.com/woodgnomology/status/1164440229891194880

Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 8, 2022, 01:01:52 am
One of the historians on a podcast* I listened to recently said he interviewed Frottage about the rise of UKIP and then the Brexit campaign and Frottage said he got on it years ago when the Blair government didn't bring in the 6 years delay on Freedom of Movement from the new EU countries (unlike Germany, France, Spain, Italy etc) because they estimated there'd be net migration only in the thousands (and not as it turned out millions). And Frottage was honest (I think) in the interview in that that he didn't have any principled objection to freedom of movement or immigration, he just saw an opportunity to seize power as the Tories and Labour were loathe to touch the subject and he knew the public was vexed and wanted to be consulted.

*The Rest is history - it was just an aside - I think he's writing a book about it
The autocorrect  ;D

I
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:31:12 am
This is a lengthy read, but it's a very good article that analyses the Government's attempts to squirm out of the NIP, written from a legal perspective but in everyday language.

It's a truly shocking state of affairs, as you'd imagine.

https://davidallengreen.com/2022/06/the-odd-and-worrying-situation-of-the-legal-advice-on-the-northern-ireland-protocol/


Worth pointing out, too, that Braverman has very limited experience actually practising law; she was only called to the Bar in 2005 (aged 25), and immediately began building her political career, fighting the Leicester East seat in the 2005 GE. She has zero speciality or experience in international law (her Wiki page lists her specialisms as commercial litigation, judicial review, immigration and planning law)

She's just a stooge for this corrupt and malevolent government. A Brexit cultists and Bozo fangirl. She'll say anything they want her to say.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:15:30 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:33:34 pm
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:56:21 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:15:30 pm
The cost of Brexit

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-06-09/brexit-cost-the-uk-billions-in-lost-trade-and-tax-revenues-research-finds

Which is why I'm flummoxed why all these politicians want to shy away from talking about Brexit. I don't really believe it would turn voters away from Labour, rather there's probably more pro remain than brexiteers anyway
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:39:14 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:56:21 am
Which is why I'm flummoxed why all these politicians want to shy away from talking about Brexit. I don't really believe it would turn voters away from Labour, rather there's probably more pro remain than brexiteers anyway

https://chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.com/2022/06/brexit-is-stuck-but-is-secret-coming-out.html

Labours chance to lead

Britain remains at a Brexit aporia (an irresolvable internal contradiction or logical disjunction) and will do so until there is the political courage and honesty to face up to it. In other words, it requires the public secret to be broken and become a public discussion. In practice that will indeed mean re-visiting, perhaps through citizens assemblies, questions of single market participation and a customs treaty or, at a more minimal level, creating a sensible policy on regulatory alignment with the EU or, at the most minimal level, developing a realistic approach to build upon the Trade and Cooperation Agreement in advance of its five-year review. The latter could draw on the suggestions of Dr Peter Holmes of the UK Trade Policy Observatory, writing for the Progressive Economy Forum, and should take in enhanced security cooperation as well as easements on trade and mobility.

It seems all but impossible that the current Conservative government, under Johnson or any conceivable replacement, will do any of these things, but the Labour Party should be developing proposals to tackle them if it is serious about forming or leading the next government. Doing so would signal political leadership and would speak directly to the evident disquiet the opinion polls reveal about Brexit both in itself and in the manner of its execution. And whilst Brexit doesnt figure high in the list of voters political priorities, its effects are inseparable from those that do, notably the economy and the health service.

As political sociologist Martin Shaw discusses in Byline Times this week, the single market taboo wont last forever. At some point the dam will break and the near-silence will end. In fact, as Ive suggested in this post, the very early signs are already there. Labour would be electorally wise and politically right to get out ahead. The LibDems, especially, can play a role (and they  unlike Labour  have already produced a well-considered set of proposals), as might the SNP and the smaller parties. Indeed one part of what is needed is to build a new, cross-party, cross-nation process to find a new way forward. But, realistically, only Labour can currently lead this process and, ultimately, lead a government that might deliver its outcome.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:17:11 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:56:21 am
Which is why I'm flummoxed why all these politicians want to shy away from talking about Brexit. I don't really believe it would turn voters away from Labour, rather there's probably more pro remain than brexiteers anyway

Timely comment given Tory Michael Heseltine published an article in the Guardian yesterday along those lines.  Said article has now been picked up by other sources.

https://mobile.twitter.com/alanrew/status/1535378363996577794

https://www.irishtimes.com/world/uk/2022/06/10/even-murdoch-press-is-waking-up-to-self-harm-of-brexit/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:09:24 pm
'It's just not happening': Crops go to waste as UK farmers struggle to find workers.

British farmers, forced to throw away tonnes of crops due to a shortage of labour, are calling for the UK government to bring back freedom of movement.

https://www.euronews.com/2022/06/10/it-s-just-not-happening-crops-go-to-waste-as-uk-farmers-struggle-to-find-workers
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:56:01 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:29:52 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:09:24 pm
'It's just not happening': Crops go to waste as UK farmers struggle to find workers.

British farmers, forced to throw away tonnes of crops due to a shortage of labour, are calling for the UK government to bring back freedom of movement.

https://www.euronews.com/2022/06/10/it-s-just-not-happening-crops-go-to-waste-as-uk-farmers-struggle-to-find-workers

But but but, British workers will flock to take the jobs stolen by those nasty Eastern Europeans.................
Scouse not English

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:54:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:52 pm
But but but, British workers will flock to take the jobs stolen by those nasty Eastern Europeans.................
Wow. I didnt see that coming. Did you .
Ps I wonder how they dig up the crops to throw them away .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:59:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:54:56 pm
Wow. I didnt see that coming. Did you .
Ps I wonder how they dig up the crops to throw them away .
I assume they are just ploughed back into the ground.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
