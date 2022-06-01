I agree but many willingly accepted those lies, I can understand why people voted leave back in 2016 but they should have been more clued up by 2019. I did think the longer Brexit was delayed the more people would see through the lies. you live and learn, they just swallowed more newer lies from the same British Establishment, annoying to see those people getting angry over the lie of remain MPs calling them idiots when the only people who treated and thought they were idiots was the leave MPs.
It was sold, like so many crap things, on the back of fear.
Frottage knew how to create that fear. Fear that the EU would somehow steal our pound, (hence the pound sign on UKIP propaganda). Backed by dark money, the fear campaign was ramped up by two newspapers in particular who created a fear of anyone who wasnt white, British and a flagshagger. We saw Milliband portrayed as the son of a man who hated Britain despite serving in its armed forces. We saw judges portrayed as the enemies of the people. We saw lies daily about Eastern European migrants. It was the Tory Race card of the 50s and 60s played to extremes
Brexit was sold as a cure for those fears, a racist cure for a racist problem. Im convinced seeing the responses to Johnsons VOC that the only reason people would still vote for him is because they genuinely think he is racist enough to send all the foreigners back. The Rwanda plan is what they voted for.