The problem is that the Parliamentary Tory Party has been hijacked by the Brexit loons. Don't underestimate the power-shift ((c) Everton) created by the forcing out of [relatively] moderate Tories prior to the last election.



It's the PTP who make the decision which two candidates make it to the membership vote, and there's the chance a non-Brexiteer might make it if the non-Brexiteers can agree on a candidate.



But then there's the membership... and they lean heavily toward being pro-Brexit (how much will depend on how many of the Brexit zealot entryists from that 2016-2019 period have stayed members)





I still hope they go for fucktard Truss. I'd laugh my cock off.



Yeah. it's hard to get that message over to Tory voters. this is not the Tory party they've always voted for, not just my opinion. this came from all the Tory MPs who had enough in 2019. the Ken Clarkes + Anna Soubry. as ive said in the past voters who became worried over the left wing threat were totally oblivious to the more dangerous real extreme right threat that has hijacked the Tory party. we are all now paying the price.Lets face it there has to be a Tory leader and I wouldn't be a fan or vote for any of them but Tom Tudgendhat could turn out to be the best choice for the country but I doubt he will win. he may well reach the final 2 but as you say the Tory membership will have the final say and they love Liz Truss, had a few bob on here to be the next Tory leader and still think it will happen if Johnson goes soon.