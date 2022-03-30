Well, that has been the attitude of the right for a while. Can't get on the housing ladder? It's all that cash splashed on avocados and Netflix instead of saved towards a deposit, etc.
They take a wrecking ball to the country and destroy the prospects of untold thousands, but it's never their fault when people are struggling.
The far right ideology of Thatcher was based upon her fathers twisted beliefs.
He was a snob and a shopkeeper who believed that all it took was hard work to get rich, and that the por were just lazy and feckless. He died a shopkeeper. Thatcher herself used society to get a decent degree, but only took off when she had an affair with a married man -Denis. She married the heir to the Burma Oil money, a millionaire. That gave her access to the Tory party, at that time a gentlemans club. She must have reminded them all of their first crush on matey when they went to prep school.
The mantra of working harder in order to achieve success is pretty nauseating when you realise where it came from. We are still seeing the sick bastards regurgitating it, as you say, with the young who arent working hard enough to get on the housing ladder, the working people on benefits who last year were doing essential work for the nation and this year are back to being lazy. The disabled work assessments, because you know, you shouldnt let a little thing like terminal illness stop you from working.
And now the snake Sunak crying about the fact that his Uber capitalist wife, who has worked so hard to be born a billionaire, shouldnt be attacked because she is making profits from the Russian War Machine.