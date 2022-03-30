Don't get me wrong Brexit is an absolute nightmare selling into Europe and I know a lot of ebay sellers have stopped due to VAT, Import Charges, Custom forms and not to mention shocking delays into some European Countries , Italy was around 12 weeks delivery back end of last year



I've got someone in France who wants something and sadly not worth the hassle



As someone on the other end (i.e. in the EU) of the chain, ordering from the UK has become a bit more of a pain in the arse than it was before. Not 100 percent sure, but shipping costs seem to have gone up, because of the added hassle for companies. For some it might be a reason to not order something, if they're expected to pay 20 quid for shipping. It's also taking a bit longer to get your stuff I think, because it has to go through customs. Also have just had a curious experience with ordering something from Amazon Marketplace. We're getting an Arsenal-track suit for a mate who's getting married. We'll "touch it up" for his stag-do. From the looks of it, the seller is based in Cheshire and they're saying that shipping could take close to a month (I ordered it on Sunday and it said that the packet should arrive between 5th and 28th of April). The item has been sent out already and apparently it has been shipped from Frankfurt in Germany. It even says in that thing about the vendor, that they're shipping from a UK adress, so they might have got a new place to ship from in the EU to send out stuff.