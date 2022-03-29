Did the prime minister just say there is no reason why companies can't export more it's just that companies should be encouraged more to do it? :/
So basically it's my fault my export sales are rubbish it's not because of brexit it's because I don't try hard enough
They keep telling us we will be able to sell more abroad as we will be signing all these better trade deals.
What better trade deals have we signed since leaving the EU?
We tore up over a hundred trade deals the day we left the EU, we have not signed one trade deal which was better than the trade deal we had as members of the EU so they can't have it both ways, they can't keep telling us we will be able to sell more abroad once we sign better trade deals then tell us the only reason you can't sell more abroad is the fault of the companies themselves.
It's the governments responsibility to create good trading conditions, they have failed miserably as our trading conditions with the EU and the rest of the world are far worse than they were in 2016 but people still think nobody knows if Brexit will be a failure.