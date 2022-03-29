« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 326496 times)

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 29, 2022, 03:53:42 pm
I just sent my nephew in France a birthday card.  99p card with a small badge.

As it had a badge on it the Post Office couldn't accept it as a letter and it ended up costing £3.50.  The person processing it also had to fill in a multiple page customs form.  I'm struggling to work out how much of this is Brexit and how much is just the Post Office.  I used to send large parcels to France and pay less than £3.50!

Anyway... don't buy a birthday card with a badge.

The price will be down to the Post Office and nothing to do with Brexit at all simply due to  the thickness of the card you were sending

Don't get me wrong Brexit is an absolute nightmare selling into Europe and I know a lot of ebay sellers have stopped due to VAT, Import Charges, Custom forms and not to mention shocking delays into some European Countries , Italy was around 12 weeks delivery back end of last year

I've got someone in France who wants something and sadly not worth the hassle
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
Don't get me wrong Brexit is an absolute nightmare selling into Europe and I know a lot of ebay sellers have stopped due to VAT, Import Charges, Custom forms and not to mention shocking delays into some European Countries , Italy was around 12 weeks delivery back end of last year

I've got someone in France who wants something and sadly not worth the hassle


As someone on the other end (i.e. in the EU) of the chain, ordering from the UK has become a bit more of a pain in the arse than it was before. Not 100 percent sure, but shipping costs seem to have gone up, because of the added hassle for companies. For some it might be a reason to not order something, if they're expected to pay 20 quid for shipping. It's also taking a bit longer to get your stuff I think, because it has to go through customs. Also have just had a curious experience with ordering something from Amazon Marketplace. We're getting an Arsenal-track suit for a mate who's getting married. We'll "touch it up" for his stag-do. From the looks of it, the seller is based in Cheshire and they're saying that shipping could take close to a month (I ordered it on Sunday and it said that the packet should arrive between 5th and 28th of April). The item has been sent out already and apparently it has been shipped from Frankfurt in Germany. It even says in that thing about the vendor, that they're shipping from a UK adress, so they might have got a new place to ship from in the EU to send out stuff.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 04:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on March 26, 2022, 01:30:39 pm
Strange that all of Liz Truss's trade deals aren't kicking in yet..... ???




Did the prime minister just say there is no reason why companies can't export more it's just that companies should be encouraged more to do it? :/

So basically it's my fault my export sales are rubbish it's not because of brexit it's because I don't try hard enough
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 05:00:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:45:56 pm
it's because I don't try hard enough

Well, that has been the attitude of the right for a while. Can't get on the housing ladder? It's all that cash splashed on avocados and Netflix instead of saved towards a deposit, etc.

They take a wrecking ball to the country and destroy the prospects of untold thousands, but it's never their fault when people are struggling.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,979
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm

As someone on the other end (i.e. in the EU) of the chain, ordering from the UK has become a bit more of a pain in the arse than it was before. Not 100 percent sure, but shipping costs seem to have gone up, because of the added hassle for companies. For some it might be a reason to not order something, if they're expected to pay 20 quid for shipping. It's also taking a bit longer to get your stuff I think, because it has to go through customs. Also have just had a curious experience with ordering something from Amazon Marketplace. We're getting an Arsenal-track suit for a mate who's getting married. We'll "touch it up" for his stag-do. From the looks of it, the seller is based in Cheshire and they're saying that shipping could take close to a month (I ordered it on Sunday and it said that the packet should arrive between 5th and 28th of April). The item has been sent out already and apparently it has been shipped from Frankfurt in Germany. It even says in that thing about the vendor, that they're shipping from a UK adress, so they might have got a new place to ship from in the EU to send out stuff.

The singer Fish has had to set up an operation in Holland, therefore removing a couple of jobs from the UK and creating them in Europe, to sell his merchandise to his EU fans. On a recent album release, they had two websites selling the album, one to cater for the UK market and another for the EU. Some people from the EU were buying from the UK in error and then getting whacked with customs charges. He was trying to weed out these orders, cancel them and then re-order from the EU side of the business.

All great for small UK businesses this isn't it.......
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 05:37:57 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:45:56 pm
Did the prime minister just say there is no reason why companies can't export more it's just that companies should be encouraged more to do it? :/

So basically it's my fault my export sales are rubbish it's not because of brexit it's because I don't try hard enough
They keep telling us we will be able to sell more abroad as we will be signing all these better trade deals.
What better trade deals have we signed since leaving the EU?
We tore up over a hundred trade deals the day we left the EU, we have not signed one trade deal which was better than the trade deal we had as members of the EU so they can't have it both ways, they can't keep telling us we will be able to sell more abroad once we sign better trade deals then tell us the only reason you can't sell more abroad is the fault of the companies themselves.
It's the governments responsibility to create good trading conditions, they have failed miserably as our trading conditions with the EU and the rest of the world are far worse than they were in 2016 but people still think nobody knows if Brexit will be a failure.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:54:19 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 06:01:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm
The singer Fish has had to set up an operation in Holland, therefore removing a couple of jobs from the UK and creating them in Europe, to sell his merchandise to his EU fans.


All a bit excessive to service 7 people.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 06:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:01:06 pm

All a bit excessive to service 7 people.

I am left wondering if Rob is Fish in disguise.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,979
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:01:06 pm

All a bit excessive to service 7 people.

;D

He's still got a really large following in Europe

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:08:38 pm
I am left wondering if Rob is Fish in disguise.

Nah, I've got more hair ;D

I was into Marillion in the early 80's and still follow Fish on FB and see his updates. He's very Anti Brexit and with his European fans, still tours in the EU, so he's got first hand experience and regularly posts updates on the issues him and other smaller artists encounter.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm
The singer Fish has had to set up an operation in Holland, therefore removing a couple of jobs from the UK and creating them in Europe, to sell his merchandise to his EU fans. On a recent album release, they had two websites selling the album, one to cater for the UK market and another for the EU. Some people from the EU were buying from the UK in error and then getting whacked with customs charges. He was trying to weed out these orders, cancel them and then re-order from the EU side of the business.

All great for small UK businesses this isn't it.......

Thanks a marillion Boris
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,255
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 08:22:41 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm

As someone on the other end (i.e. in the EU) of the chain, ordering from the UK has become a bit more of a pain in the arse than it was before. Not 100 percent sure, but shipping costs seem to have gone up, because of the added hassle for companies. For some it might be a reason to not order something, if they're expected to pay 20 quid for shipping. It's also taking a bit longer to get your stuff I think, because it has to go through customs. Also have just had a curious experience with ordering something from Amazon Marketplace. We're getting an Arsenal-track suit for a mate who's getting married. We'll "touch it up" for his stag-do. From the looks of it, the seller is based in Cheshire and they're saying that shipping could take close to a month (I ordered it on Sunday and it said that the packet should arrive between 5th and 28th of April). The item has been sent out already and apparently it has been shipped from Frankfurt in Germany. It even says in that thing about the vendor, that they're shipping from a UK adress, so they might have got a new place to ship from in the EU to send out stuff.

I had to post a book to Germany (from the UK) just before Christmas. I meant to bring it, but covid rules meant I had to cancel the trip. Went to the post office on the 20th, £12 postage, or £14 priority. Ok, lets go priority, its insanely much for sending a book anyway, and at least it still might get there. Tracking showed that it got to Germany customs on the 23rd. Then sat there. And sat there. They did some processing on the 31st, but it still sat there. On the 29th Jan, I put an enquiry in with the German post office. Two days later it got delivered. Two weeks later I got an email they couldn't help me with the enquiry.



Also posted some stuff for work to Germany again that always got delayed by customs, even though none of it had anything to do with paying customs.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 