Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 320875 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6160 on: February 20, 2022, 12:48:12 pm »
Just watched the latest interview/game of Taboo with Johnson. The really worrying thing is his hands seem to be getting smaller.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6161 on: February 20, 2022, 11:39:50 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60439796

Ministers set to drop UK ban on foie gras and fur imports

The UK government is likely to drop plans to ban imports of fur and foie gras, amid cabinet opposition.

The measures were due to be included in the Animals Abroad Bill, to be introduced soon.

But several cabinet ministers have raised different concerns about the proposals.

The government said a final decision had not been taken but sources said the measures look set to be parked to allow other elements of the bill to progress.

A spokesperson for the government said it was "united in its commitment to upholding its world-leading standards in animal welfare".

    Foie gras imports may be banned after Brexit
    UK to be 'global leader' on animal welfare
    Attempt to ban foie gras fails in Parliament

British farmers are already banned from producing foie gras, a liver-based luxury French food opposed by animal rights campaigners because its production involves force-feeding ducks or geese.

Fur farming has also been illegal in the UK since 2000, but campaigners have long been pushing for an import ban on fur farmed abroad.

The Animals Abroad Bill is one of three pieces of legislation the government has drafted in a bid to improve animal welfare.

It will include measures to crack down on hunting animals for trophies, as well as holidays that lead to the neglect of animals like elephants.

But the bill has been delayed, amid debate over how parts of the legislation would be enforced.

Ministers have confirmed in recent weeks that they intend to ban importing hunting trophies from threatened species like lions, elephants and rhinos.

But it's understood a ban on foie gras and fur imports is now likely to be dropped from the legislation, after a number of concerns raised by cabinet ministers.

Some - including Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees Mogg - have raised concerns about personal choice.

The BBC has been told that Mr Rees Mogg believes the government should not be imposing restrictions on consumers.

He has also argued the planned ban would have no impact on animal welfare in the UK.
Bearskin army hats

Other ministers - including Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis - raised concerns the measures would not have included Northern Ireland, creating different rules in different parts of the UK.

There were concerns over problems relating to the Northern Ireland protocol, the part of the UK's Brexit deal under which Northern Ireland continues to follow product rules from the EU - where foie gras is traded freely.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace also raised concerns about banning the bear fur used by the military for the hats worn by Guardsmen.

Mr Wallace argues this is responsibly sourced under a cull run by the Canadian government - though campaigners say that process still involves cruelty.

Towards the end of last year, Environment minister Lord Goldsmith told the BBC the government would legislate to ban imports at "the earliest possible slot".

Claire Bass, executive director at the Humane Society International UK, said the government has said "warm words" about a ban, "but the question is will they follow through with action".

"I think a very large number of people will be disappointed if they don't," she said.

She said the public backed action on animal welfare, but "there can be a small number of influential Conservatives who perhaps want to be eating foie gras while wearing fur and going hunting, who apparently sway the government's decision-making".

"People won't stand for that."

Abigail Penny, executive director at Animal Equality UK, told the BBC that foie gras was an "immensely cruel" food product that could lead to liver disease in ducks and geese.

She added: "The UK government has been claiming for many years now that they would be looking to ban the importation.

"I think the ban matters a lot to those animals that are currently suffering and struggling. "

Frank Zilberkweit from the British Fur Trade Association said it would be difficult to enforce a ban - and the industry was transparent and sustainable.

He said: "The UK public will decide for themselves whether they wish to purchase fur. If the public agree that fur is not a suitable product to wear, they won't buy it."

He added: "The fur trade is always happy to liaise with the government about ways to improve standards in the industry, and to explain what we are doing"

A government spokesperson emphasised no final decision on imports had been made.

They added that under its Action plan for Animal Welfare, the government was committed to "world-leading reforms" to improve animal welfare in the UK and abroad, and planned to "legislate further to protect animals abroad as soon as parliamentary time allows".

The spokesman added that the government had committed to building a "clear evidence base to inform decisions on the import of foie gras".

They added that a recent call for evidence on fur products would be published "soon" and would inform "any future decisions on the fur trade".

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6162 on: February 22, 2022, 12:59:12 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/22/completely-contradictory-nfu-leader-attacks-uks-farming-policy

Completely contradictory: NFU leader attacks UK farming policy

The government has shown a total lack of understanding of how food production works, introduced completely contradictory policies on farming, and risks repeatedly running into crises through the lack of a post-Brexit plan for UK farming, the leading representative of British farmers will say today.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, will make a scathing attack on ministers failures, unprecedented in recent memory in its ferocity from a farming leader.

Her withering assessment of the governments actions reflects widespread anger and alarm among many sections of the UKs farming and food production industries, one of the countrys biggest manufacturing industries and employers. Farmers have suffered from plunging exports and reams of new red tape owing to Brexit, staff shortages as EU seasonal workers have left, and the prospect of floods of cheap low-quality imports after post-Brexit trade deals.

Batters will highlight the fate of the pig industry  which is facing near-collapse under rising costs and staffing shortages  and warn that similar disasters will hit other branches of farming unless the government acts.

She will tell the NFU conference in Birmingham: We need a plan that pre-empts crises, rather than repeatedly runs into them  this country needs a strategy and a clear vision for what we expect from British farming. We have completely contradictory government policies. It is raising the bar for environmental standards at home but pursuing trade deals which support lower standards overseas. It is claiming to value domestic food production but making it difficult to find workers to harvest or process it. It is stating there are many export opportunities for British food but failing to prioritise the resources to open up those new markets.

She will call for certainty, commitment and consistency in government policy, and point to the successes of British farmers in raising animal welfare and food production standards, improving the environment and pushing to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

But, in excerpts from her speech distributed on Monday night, she pulled few punches in criticising ministers for their lack of planning, and failure to respond to recent problems in farming.

Pig producers are looking after 200,000 pigs that should have been sent to slaughter, but cannot be because of a lack of staff in abattoirs. Keeping the pigs on their farms costs farmers dearly, wiping out their potential profits. About 40,000 pigs have had to be culled, which creates a further cost to farmers, as well as being a waste of resources.

This disaster in the pig industry should have and could have been avoided, according to Batters. The situation for pig farmers truly is an utter disgrace, she will say. This is down to the governments poorly designed change to immigration policy and what I can only say appears to be its total lack of understanding of how food production works and what it needs.

The prime minister, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, angered many farmers last year when he appeared to make a joke of the crisis in pig production, telling the BBC that pigs raised for food were destined to die anyway. This appeared to ignore the costs to farmers, and their distress at having to put down healthy animals for no purpose.

George Dunn, chief executive of the Tenant Farmers Association, also called for more focus from ministers, particularly in relation to the reforms to post-Brexit subsidies, which will see farmers paid public money for public goods through the replacement of EU subsidies with environmental land management contracts (ELMs), whereby farmers are paid for reaching certain environmental improvement goals.

Dunn said: We need to see a bit more strategy from the government as to how its various policy strands fit together into a consistent whole. ELMs is only one part of a panoply of initiatives including support for new entrants, farming resilience, food policy, standards in trade, regulation and enforcement and supply chain measures which at best continue to be developed in silos. Currently, it feels like there are few threads bringing the patchwork quilt of initiatives together. Farmers need to plan for the long term and want to be in line with wider public policy  however, until that becomes clearer we run the risk of a lack of alignment.

The NFU wants the government to invest in British farming to sell more homegrown food within the UK, and help farmers to export it; to ensure farmers can get a fair deal with supermarkets, which currently often use their market dominance to squeeze farmers profit margins; to reform immigration policy to allow more seasonal farm workers; and to reform farm subsidies in a way that encourages food production as well as meeting environmental objectives.

Batters will say: Above and beyond everything, we need to all be working to the same objectives and aiming for the same outcome. There needs to be a plan. A plan which enables Britain to keep on farming and to continue to be world leaders in high quality, safe and sustainable food.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6163 on: February 22, 2022, 12:59:58 pm »
https://www.nfuonline.com/archive?treeid=53690


Brexit News
NFU: Navigating Brexit for British farming

With the EU withdrawal Bill now working its way through Parliament the wheels are in motion to enact Brexit. The first Agriculture Bill for a generation is also on its way and must be seized as a golden opportunity to build a system that works for British farmers.

We're working across our industry to deliver these messages to politicians and the public to build consensus for a vision of a thriving farming sector post-Brexit and beyond.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6164 on: February 22, 2022, 01:01:20 pm »
https://www.bidwells.co.uk/what-we-think/rural-spectator-farmers-weekly-eu-referendum-poll/

Rural spectator: Farmers Weekly EU Referendum Poll

A recent poll undertaken by Farmers Weekly asked 577 farmers how they were going to vote on Brexit. Read our detailed analysis of the results here, and how this affects land prices, farm workers and more.

17 Dec 2018


EU Referendum

A recent poll undertaken by Farmers Weekly asked 577 farmers how they were going to vote on 23 June. This was self-selected to represent the profile of farming in the UK. 58% said they would vote to leave, 31% would vote to remain and 11% were undecided.

Within this poll, farmers in Scotland, the North West and Wales were less likely to want to leave and nowhere in these areas did those wanting to leave exceed 50%. These are the locations with more marginal farms where subsidies are so important to their business. This is evidenced by just 12% of English land qualifying for EU's less favoured area subsidies compared to 78% in Wales and 84% in Scotland. No wonder those areas want to remain.
Single Market

It is clear that if we leave the EU we will not have any say in how the EU markets operate. Norway is part of the European Economic Area, and their fee goes towards being part of the Free Trade Area without having any influence. If we want to tap into this market we may end up having to pay nearly as much as we do now, so would it be worth it?

Currently the UK has free access to 500 million people, we will not be able to continue with free access to this without significant costs and this will mean higher tariffs on exports, therefore increasing food prices. We will need to negotiate dozens of new agreements, but nobody knows what trade deals will be agreed and whether there would be any such tariffs with the EU, particularly given the reliance of EU exporters on Britains market. It may open up opportunities with South America, China or Australia, for example.
CAP

Direct payments from CAP to the UK will average £2.88bn annually between 2014 and 2020. In 2013, these subsidies were £58/acre and represent 35 to 50% of total gross income. In some areas this surprisingly can be up to 100%.

Some say the removal of CAP subsidies would be catastrophic. According to consultants Agra Europe, only the super-efficient, top 10% of UK farms could survive without subsidies. Furthermore, a significant portion of EU funding goes towards rural development projects. It is not guaranteed that a UK Government will opt to continue rural development funding, particularly if it is under pressure to divert money to other areas, what will this reduction mean to the state of our countryside?

However, Britain and British Farmers are effectively subsidising their competitors, paying £9bn into the CAP to receive £3bn back with France receiving almost three times as much as the UK. Analysts have stated that Britain may in fact enjoy more profitability following a vote to leave and may improve export prospects whilst the sterling is weaker and subsidies remain for a few years.

Farmers who say they will vote to leave say that British agriculture will thrive if the UK leaves. They feel that they will no longer be constrained by EU membership and being within the Single Market. British farmers will be able to farm and trade more freely, and increase production to meet increasing global demand for food  as well as benefitting from more appropriate policies that are set by the UK government which relate to the way the UK farms.

Furthermore, there may be a relaxation of GM crop rules, which are heavily restricted, mostly politically, by the EU and this may be the one area where British Agriculture can develop.
Land Prices

Potentially the most important issue for the industry is land prices, it helps secure funding and provides much needed capital. Values fell by 3% in the three months to March, this was the largest quarterly drop since the end of 2008, ending a run of great returns on farmland with values having risen by as much as four times in the past 10 years.

When looking at the supply of Land in the UK, the total area on the market was consistent with 2015, there has been higher supply of grassland, including dairy farms, and lower supply of arable land this year despite low commodity prices, which normally encourages the sale of land. Traditional farmers have been less active suggesting that uncertainty around the EU Referendum is having a huge effect.

For the majority of farmland the implications are not encouraging and any reduction in financial support would be a severe blow to investors in land supporting more than one enterprise. Dairy, lowland beef and sheep farms are also expected to be adversely affected. This may only be a short time whilst the economy balances out following a vote to leave, but there is uncertainty.

High value farmland, however, is less likely to be impacted by the UK leaving, with prime arable farmland attracting demand from institutional buyers, investors, lifestyle purchasers and those with rollover capital, whose focus is not on short-term, but on long-term investment.
Agricultural Workers

Within the EU any person can work in any country of the EU. This has been beneficial for the agricultural industry. There are just over 34,000 non UK-born workers employed in the agriculture industry, of which 65 per cent were born in the EU. If we left and stricter immigration laws were brought in, what effect would this have on the sector, and would the availability of labour decrease?

In 2013, the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme was shut down for non-EU workers, by the EU. This was a well-regulated scheme that allowed 30,000 workers to come to the UK outside of the EU. This is one scheme, that, in the event of a vote to leave could be brought back and I am sure there are many non-Europeans that would be willing to work in the UK.

Nonetheless, with increasingly mechanised agriculture on much larger scales, the need for agriculture in the next decade may decrease thanks to new technology. So will this be a major issue over the next decade?
Conclusion

It is clear that the EU benefits agriculture in the UK in so many ways, from development grants, to the single market and crucially subsidies, it provides a stable area in which to sell products and provides a significant labour force to ensure we can provide those products but where is this all headed? Closer integration? More restriction for our farmers?

There are also fundamental issues with the EU, leaving the EU may open up a whole new market on the world stage, yes subsidies may be reduced or even removed altogether but this gives farmers an opportunity to be competitive and really develop their business for future generations.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6165 on: February 22, 2022, 03:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 22, 2022, 01:01:20 pm
https://www.bidwells.co.uk/what-we-think/rural-spectator-farmers-weekly-eu-referendum-poll/

Rural spectator: Farmers Weekly EU Referendum Poll

A recent poll undertaken by Farmers Weekly asked 577 farmers how they were going to vote on Brexit. Read our detailed analysis of the results here, and how this affects land prices, farm workers and more.

17 Dec 2018




That's really interesting, so it was the rich farmers, with large areas of good farmland, that voted to leave.......
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6166 on: February 23, 2022, 02:22:50 pm »
These Brexit dividends keep coming.

This time, it's UK firms being hit with a record £4.5bn in customs charges.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-uk-record-customs-duties-b2021342.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6167 on: February 25, 2022, 01:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 22, 2022, 03:17:14 pm
That's really interesting, so it was the rich farmers, with large areas of good farmland, that voted to leave.......

And they will be the ones who sweep up the farms that go to the wall.
Its a land grab s big as enclosure was in the 17c.
Dyson is one of the biggest farmers in the U.K. btw. The cosy, happy little family farm we see in countryfile, or on Hairy Bikers or other shows, are dwarfed by the commercial factory farmers and will soon be expanding operations, alongside reducing animal welfare, and using previously banned chemicals to maximise their shareholder profits.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6168 on: February 25, 2022, 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February 25, 2022, 01:09:11 pm
And they will be the ones who sweep up the farms that go to the wall.
Its a land grab s big as enclosure was in the 17c.
Dyson is one of the biggest farmers in the U.K. btw. The cosy, happy little family farm we see in countryfile, or on Hairy Bikers or other shows, are dwarfed by the commercial factory farmers and will soon be expanding operations, alongside reducing animal welfare, and using previously banned chemicals to maximise their shareholder profits.

Is this what they mean by Big farmer ?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6169 on: February 27, 2022, 06:49:08 pm »
"Democracy" is grossly overrated.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6170 on: March 3, 2022, 12:05:04 pm »
An Post (Irish Post Office) returned my Belfast-bound package on a 5000 mile trip back to Los Angeles rather than 100 miles up the road to Belfast because the sender accidentally filled in the customs destination as Ireland (even though the address label said UK).  While this is a comedy school of incompetence by An Post, I never had this issue pre-Brexit. 

To rub salt into the wounds they'd advised me not to pay Irish customs, and said they'd definitely forward it to Belfast in the coming days, before holding onto it for over a month.

That's a helluva carbon footprint it'll have by the time it is forwarded back over the Atlantic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6171 on: March 8, 2022, 06:53:27 pm »
I know it's more of a NATO thing. But do you think pushing us out of the EU made it 'easier for Russia to invade Ukraine?
Would financial sanctions during the build up that might have deterred Putin been more likely if the EU had pushed for them knowing how many roubles slosh around London.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6172 on: March 8, 2022, 08:01:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2022, 06:53:27 pm
I know it's more of a NATO thing. But do you think pushing us out of the EU made it 'easier for Russia to invade Ukraine?
Would financial sanctions during the build up that might have deterred Putin been more likely if the EU had pushed for them knowing how many roubles slosh around London.

Yes, in a word. Trump and Brexit were very visible signals to Russia that old alliances were weakening. The lack of any geopolitical awareness during the referendum debate really was incredibly depressing. But the NHS. But immigration. But EU bureaucrats  :butt :butt :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6173 on: March 8, 2022, 11:57:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2022, 06:53:27 pm
I know it's more of a NATO thing. But do you think pushing us out of the EU made it 'easier for Russia to invade Ukraine?


Yes, it was part of his strategy of course to divide, in the US, UK and EU. It was discussed on here a lot in the Brexit aftermath. A lot of Brexit funding and propaganda was Russian in origin. You can see signs of it on Fox when they still have pro-Russian politicians and commentators.

This war was even predicted.


It is explained in this article from 2016
https://www.vox.com/2016/6/24/12025036/brexit-how-leave-european-union-uk-collapse
« Last Edit: March 9, 2022, 12:04:27 am by kavah »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6174 on: March 14, 2022, 06:02:59 pm »
I was thinking that with one of the most powerful countries in Europe now able to stay out of it, a weaker Europe is easier to invade.

I'm begging to think the Brexit vote no longer matters as we're all dying in a nuclear holocaust soon.
Come to think of we might as not have bothered with all the covid lock downs :(

Sorry about that . I think I need to go watch some Hendo trophy lifts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6175 on: March 17, 2022, 02:46:36 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6176 on: March 17, 2022, 10:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 17, 2022, 10:23:20 pm
Turns out DP World are also intertwined with this corrupt government's twatty 'Freeport' programme.

That shortarsed snake Sunak: " Im thrilled that DP World is investing £300m to support Thames Freeport"
"The freeports are championed by the British government as a way to help the country build back better from the pandemic by boosting jobs and attracting trade and investment".

But if you don't have enough experienced Environmental Health Officers or appropriate Port Officers, ports become either a barrier to trade or an inlet for shabby, dangerous or criminally imported goods.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6177 on: March 17, 2022, 10:49:39 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6178 on: Yesterday at 09:36:34 am »
Quote from: John C on March 17, 2022, 10:43:25 pm
"The freeports are championed by the British government as a way to help the country build back better from the pandemic by boosting jobs and attracting trade and investment".

But if you don't have enough experienced Environmental Health Officers or appropriate Port Officers, ports become either a barrier to trade or an inlet for shabby, dangerous or criminally imported goods.

The Freeports are all about stealing money from the exchequer (with the Chancellors blessing) facilitating global corruption and removing workers rights.
Brexit benefit as the EU will be clamping down on them elsewhere. The areas themselves may benefit a bit from them but overall the country stands to lose out financially while the usual the greedy Tory backers snout away at the the trough.
As for P&O, run by modern day slavers and another company to avoid at all costs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6179 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 am »
Quote from: John C on March 17, 2022, 10:43:25 pm
"The freeports are championed by the British government as a way to help the country build back better from the pandemic by boosting jobs and attracting trade and investment".

But if you don't have enough experienced Environmental Health Officers or appropriate Port Officers, ports become either a barrier to trade or an inlet for shabby, dangerous or criminally imported goods.
Unfortunately there is no evidence that Freeports create jobs or stimulate growth. The EU currently has around 80 freeport zones and they have existed for some time, but under EU Law these zones can't deviate from single market regulations on workers rights. Whilst in the EU there was nothing stopping the UK setting up these zones but the Government shown no appetite to do this. Now as you say John they are championing these zones, the main difference now is, there is no protection for workers rights. The Leave campaign said Brexit would not lead to a race to the bottom regarding workers rights and to deregulation, Freeports are the "trojan horse" to do this at all the major import/export locations in the UK
Also there is no evidence that these zones will benefit the communities they are in, in fact the opposite is probably the case. The revenue lost from rate reductions for example will come from the local authorities budget not the exchequer, as well as reduced spending power by the employees caught in the race to the bottom.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6180 on: Yesterday at 12:22:31 pm »
We had Freeports in the UK while we were members of the EU, the Torys closed them down a few years after taking power in 2010.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6181 on: Yesterday at 12:41:44 pm »
Going great isn't it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6182 on: Yesterday at 02:46:22 pm »
There are certain people who are very happy with the way its going. I wouldnt want to spend time in their company though.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6183 on: Yesterday at 02:54:41 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6184 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 02:54:41 pm
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers brexit manifesto:

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/

Not just voted for, their unions urged others to vote for it too.


It was short-sighted to promote voting Leave (given how greedy bastard corporations would work in tandem with the Tory scum to systematically destroy workers' rights), but the reasons they gave are based in fact - and it's irrefutable fact that there were/are facets of the EU that were very pro-big business and private enterprise.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6185 on: Today at 06:59:10 am »
More Brexit winning. I bet they are made up they voted for it now :)

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/britons-in-rural-areas-face-crisis-as-heating-oil-prices-more-than-triple

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6186 on: Today at 08:12:57 am »
Not sure the recent price increase in oil is down to Brexit. The article says it is because of the war in Ukraine.
