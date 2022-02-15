« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 314402 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6120 on: February 15, 2022, 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 14, 2022, 10:46:34 am
I find it bizarre that some people continue to refer to Thatcher as the worst Prime Minister the UK ever had. I loathed her, and up until recently, I would have still referred to as our worst ever PM. But the last three PMs have shifted my perspective; Johnson in particular. Despite Thatcher's very flawed perspective and views (understatement), I am sure she generally and genuinely thought she was acting in the country's best interests. She understood the importance of EU to the UKs economic welfare. Has Johnson performed even a single principled or altruistic act? Has he ever put anyone before himself? He has never placed his party before himself, let alone the country. Johnson has not a single redeeming quality. He is a narcissist and a sociopath of the highest order. He, like Trump, will do anything if he feels he can get away with it. Anything. And the largest proportion of voters are seemingly OK with him and his behaviour.

She robbed my milk. Fuck her.
Online JohnnoWhite

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6121 on: February 15, 2022, 06:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 14, 2022, 10:46:34 am
I find it bizarre that some people continue to refer to Thatcher as the worst Prime Minister the UK ever had. I loathed her, and up until recently, I would have still referred to as our worst ever PM. But the last three PMs have shifted my perspective; Johnson in particular. Despite Thatcher's very flawed perspective and views (understatement), I am sure she generally and genuinely thought she was acting in the country's best interests. She understood the importance of EU to the UKs economic welfare. Has Johnson performed even a single principled or altruistic act? Has he ever put anyone before himself? He has never placed his party before himself, let alone the country. Johnson has not a single redeeming quality. He is a narcissist and a sociopath of the highest order. He, like Trump, will do anything if he feels he can get away with it. Anything. And the largest proportion of voters are seemingly OK with him and his behaviour.

She was 100% a total bitch in my opinion but her ONLY saving grace is she WAS in favour of the EU which was the precise point of my post.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6122 on: February 15, 2022, 06:17:11 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 15, 2022, 06:12:27 pm
She was 100% a total bitch in my opinion but her ONLY saving grace is she WAS in favour of the EU which was the precise point of my post.
I always thought she got a bit confused about it all, round Maastricht time.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6123 on: February 15, 2022, 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 15, 2022, 06:12:27 pm
She was 100% a total bitch in my opinion but her ONLY saving grace is she WAS in favour of the EU which was the precise point of my post.
I thought we were in agreement. Or, do you think Thatcher was a worse PM than Johnson?
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6124 on: February 15, 2022, 09:53:57 pm »
Think the difference is that Thatcher had a vision of society that she wanted to fulfill. It's definitively not my vision, and I think it was and is hugely damaging. However, she wasn't incompetent and only in it for her own benefit like the current lot.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6125 on: February 15, 2022, 10:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 14, 2022, 10:46:34 am
I find it bizarre that some people continue to refer to Thatcher as the worst Prime Minister the UK ever had. I loathed her, and up until recently, I would have still referred to as our worst ever PM. But the last three PMs have shifted my perspective; Johnson in particular. Despite Thatcher's very flawed perspective and views (understatement), I am sure she generally and genuinely thought she was acting in the country's best interests. She understood the importance of EU to the UKs economic welfare. Has Johnson performed even a single principled or altruistic act? Has he ever put anyone before himself? He has never placed his party before himself, let alone the country. Johnson has not a single redeeming quality. He is a narcissist and a sociopath of the highest order. He, like Trump, will do anything if he feels he can get away with it. Anything. And the largest proportion of voters are seemingly OK with him and his behaviour.

As an aged Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Id call Thatcher Lawful Evil compared to Bozos Chaotic Evil. You decide which is worse. Of course neither of them nor their supporters would believe that they or the things they did were evil at all.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6126 on: February 15, 2022, 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 15, 2022, 09:53:57 pm
Think the difference is that Thatcher had a vision of society that she wanted to fulfill. It's definitively not my vision, and I think it was and is hugely damaging. However, she wasn't incompetent and only in it for her own benefit like the current lot.
I think that's right. But just because we can think of a couple of positive character traits for Thatcher now we are stuck with an even worse PM (who is seemingly bereft of even a single positive character trait), this does not mean that we somehow approve(d) of Thatcher or her government. Johnson and this government are even worse, that's all.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6127 on: February 15, 2022, 11:13:17 pm »
Thatcher was a horrid woman, she took away the caring society we should all value, she made sound arguments on why we have to be tough on people who are costing the tax payer money, many of her arguments to do this were correct but it was just a smoke screen to go after the vulnerable and easy touches, this applied to the unions, divorced men, the vulnerable, she took away the conscience of the country, we have never been the same country since.
 Having said that I think Johnsons government are worse than Thatcher, everything Thatcher did to our society can be repaired, Johnsons damage may never be repaired, all done to further his career, all done to put money in the back pocket of corrupt Tory MPs.
The Torys still use Thatcher's MO. make arguments on why we have to cut back on certain benefit abuse then go after the easy touches who are not abusing the system, Tory voters left with a clear conscience supporting a party who are clamping down on benefit abusers.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 08:13:41 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on February 15, 2022, 10:35:19 pm
As an aged Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Id call Thatcher Lawful Evil compared to Bozos Chaotic Evil. You decide which is worse. Of course neither of them nor their supporters would believe that they or the things they did were evil at all.

Am I showing my age when I say that makes perfect sense to me? :lmao



And I don't know if Thatcher's damage wasn't worse. I don't know what the UK was like before her. There's also a risk of rose-tinted glasses I feel. But people blame her for the me me me culture, and I can't see that changing very easily. In a way, Johnson's behaviour is a consequence of that. At least the Brexit damage could still be repaired by signing a few contracts.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 08:15:50 am »
Can we though narrow the net and go after the benefit abusers and not catch the vulnerable people for whom the system should be there? Ultimately the abusers if the system will find ways to be indistinguishable from genuine claimants. I'd wager the number of abusers is so small it's not worth worrying about. That the vast majority want to earn a living?
Today's Tories point at immigrants as the scroungers. An easier group to target for their own political benefit.
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 08:18:32 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:13:41 am
Am I showing my age when I say that makes perfect sense to me? :lmao



And I don't know if Thatcher's damage wasn't worse. I don't know what the UK was like before her. There's also a risk of rose-tinted glasses I feel. But people blame her for the me me me culture, and I can't see that changing very easily. In a way, Johnson's behaviour is a consequence of that. At least the Brexit damage could still be repaired by signing a few contracts.
Was the me me me culture being imported from the US regardless?
I think a lot of people did financially well under Thatcher but large numbers were cast further adrift than ever before. Now we have a tiny minority making stupid money, while the rest of us struggle to do well.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February 15, 2022, 10:35:19 pm
As an aged Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Id call Thatcher Lawful Evil compared to Bozos Chaotic Evil. You decide which is worse. Of course neither of them nor their supporters would believe that they or the things they did were evil at all.

Yeh but Lawful evil were always more evil than chaotic evil

Lawful evil built things to perpetuate their evil
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Brexit is complete failure shocker :)

https://www.theguardian.com/business/live/2022/feb/17/uk-exporters-brexit-trade-stock-markets-ftse-inflation-economy-consumers-us-jobs-business-live


Introduction: Many UK exporters say governments Brexit trade deal is bad for business

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

UK businesses are calling on the government for more help exporting to Europe, after new research found that many firms believed the EU trade deal was not helping them grow or increase sales.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has surveyed 1,000 businesses, and found that a majority said it has created problems such as pushing up costs, increasing paperwork and delays, and putting the UK at a competitive disadvantage.

Just 8% of firms agreed that the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) was enabling their business to grow or increase sales, while 54% disagreed.

For UK exporters 12% (or just one in eight) agreed that the TCA was helping them, while 71% disagreed.

The BCC received 59 comments on the merits of the TCA, which was agreed on Christmas Eve 2020, including:

    It had allowed some companies to continue to trade without significant change
    It had encouraged firms to look at other global markets
    It had provided stability to allow firms to plan.

But this was outnumbered by 320 comments criticising the deal, such as:

    It had led to rising costs for companies and their clients
    Smaller businesses did not have the time and money to deal with the bureaucracy it had introduced
    It had put off EU customers from considering UK goods and services  due to the perceived costs and complexities.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said smaller firms are particularly suffering from the change to trading relationships between the UK and the EU.

    This is the latest BCC research to clearly show there are issues with the EU trade deal that need to be improved.

    Nearly all of the businesses in this research have fewer than 250 employees and these smaller firms are feeling most of the pain of the new burdens in the TCA.

    Many of these companies have neither the time, staff or money to deal with the additional paperwork and rising costs involved with EU trade, nor can they afford to set up a new base in Europe or pay for intermediaries to represent them.

The BCC has made a number of suggestions, including moves to reduce the complexity of exporting food, and tackling limitations on business travel and work activities in the EU.

Last week, MPs on parliaments spending watchdog warned that Brexit red tape has damaged Britains trade with the EU. They fear the situation could worsen unless the government works with Brussels to reduce hold-ups at UK ports,
Brexit damaging trade with EU, says public accounts committee
Read more

A Government spokesperson, though, says businesses are getting support to help with Brexit changes:

    The Trade and Co-operation Agreement is the worlds biggest zero-tariff, zero-quota free trade deal. It allows businesses in Britain to trade freely with Europe while also being able to seize new trading opportunities with countries around the world.

    Weve always been clear that being outside the single market and the customs union would mean changes and that businesses would need to adapt to new processes. That is why we are ensuring that businesses get the support they need, including through the free-to-use Export Support Service.

    Goods exports to EU nations were 4% higher last year compared with 2020. However, given the Covid-19 pandemic, global recession and supply chain disruption, it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions on the long-term impacts of our new trading relationship with the EU.

But there is evidence that UK trade has weakened over the last few years. UK exports of goods to the EU were down £20bn last year compared with the last period of stable trade with Europe, according to official figures marking the first full year since Brexit.
UK exports to EU fell by £20bn last year, new ONS data shows
Read more

Elsewhere today, companies such as Nestlé , Reckitt Benckiser and Standard Chartered are reporting results.

European markest are set to open a little lower, with the Ukraine crisis firmly in focus.

The US has said that Russia has deployed another 7,000 troops to the border, while Ukraine has denied claims by Russian-backed separatists that it has conducted mortar attacks on their terrirory.

    First Squawk (@FirstSquawk)

    UKRAINE DENIES SHELLING SEPARATISTS' POSITIONS IN EAST UKRAINE
    February 17, 2022

    IGSquawk (@IGSquawk)

    European Opening Calls:#FTSE 7565 -0.51%#DAX 15276 -0.61%#CAC 6915 -0.71%#AEX 750 -1.11%#MIB 26738 -0.86%#IBEX 8677 -0.69%#OMX 2251 -0.53%#SMI 12153 -0.32%#STOXX 4105 -0.79%#IGOpeningCall
    February 17, 2022

« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:28 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 10:08:42 am »
^

Yes, but how many £millions did Boris backer Crispin Odey make? That's all that matters.
Online Jshooters

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 11:20:49 am »
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 02:09:26 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:09:26 pm
They are all as thick as pigshit :butt

They are and they won't ever admit that they were wrong because then it's all their fault and makes them look stupid.

Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:20:49 am
Brexit dividend = more jobs created in Dover to deal with red tape  :butt

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/02/17/this-tory-mps-brexit-dividend-is-not-the-glorious-triumph-she-thinks-it-is/
Someone on Twitter put it well.
She's mixing up a Benefit with a consequence.
A Benefit adds to our economy and trade, a consequence doesn't add anything to our economy or trade, this is a added cost to our economy, one of the many consequences of Brexit.
Online JohnnoWhite

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 15, 2022, 08:14:10 pm
I thought we were in agreement. Or, do you think Thatcher was a worse PM than Johnson?

That's like asking who was worse Joe Stalin or Idi Amin. Both of them abominably hateful so very little to choose between them.
As regards the Thatcher and Johnson comparison, she was without compassion, she broke the law when she corralled ACPO inside number 10 and instructed them to give her direct command of their regional forces so they could be bussed wherever the NUM had to be smashed. From a Tory perspective, exactly what she achieved. From a lawful perspective no consequences whatsoever either for her or for those Chief Constables who illegally surrendered to her bullying.

However, I doubt she lied to those gutless commanders unlike this current t*at who lies to Parliament on a daily basis without consequence. It's time Lindsay Hoyle publicly chastised this fraud who insults the intelligence of the House and even worse, the country - i.e. ALL of us - with monotonous regularity and seemingly with impunity.
