This will make people buy British motorbikes, creating jobs for British people.
(oooh look! a unicorn! and a rainbow!)
Must admit, some of the new Triumphs are lovely, but they still don't compare to the best of the Japanese and there is no alternative to the big BMW's. Also people still want older stuff like the 98 R1, early Fireblade, early GSXR's, which were being imported from Europe, this market has been killed.
I used to order spares from CMSNL in Holland, that's no longer worth it now.
Something else, the singer Fish has been selling a new album - he's now got the UK company selling to UK and Rest of World excluding the EU and has set up a business in Holland to service the EU. Its not a big operation, but again its jobs that would have been in the UK that are now being done by people abroad. The knock on effects are obviously that other artists will do the same, costing the UK money and jobs.