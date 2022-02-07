« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 312748 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6080 on: February 7, 2022, 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  5, 2022, 11:26:58 pm
I wonder what's the posh word for fewm.


Never mind Russia Vs Ukraine, the big war is coming when the Brexwits don't get their Champagne in good, old, Churchillian British Pints.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6081 on: February 7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm »
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,890
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6082 on: February 7, 2022, 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  7, 2022, 05:58:08 pm

Never mind Russia Vs Ukraine, the big war is coming when the Brexwits don't get their Champagne in good, old, Churchillian British Pints.

Big Sam will be raging.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,076
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6083 on: February 7, 2022, 08:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?


Yes of course. There was nothing stopping them from selling bottles of whatever size they chose, as long as it also stated the content in ml.

Same as with the blue passports, all possible under EU rules.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6084 on: February 7, 2022, 08:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  7, 2022, 06:27:00 pm
Wouldn't this have been possible anyway? Milk and beer are both sold in pint form - the only EU rule was that they also have to give the volume in metric as well (568ml) and that non-metric measurements can't be more prominently displayed.

Is it not more likely that having to manufacture/purchase slightly smaller bottles for a single market just isn't good business, especially when that market have proven generally fine with purchasing the normal and half sized bottles since?

And surely at least one of the Kent-based English vineyards is owned by a Brexiteer who sees the opportunity to do it themselves and curry favour with the current Government loons?

Already on it.

https://thebull.com.au/72758-uk-winery-looks-to-pint-sized-future-after-brexit/

Why would the French want to make something for 1 market that has always pushed against the world norm. There is so much demand for Champagne that any drop (which there won't) will be offset by other markets.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6085 on: February 7, 2022, 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2022, 08:31:09 pm
Already on it.

https://thebull.com.au/72758-uk-winery-looks-to-pint-sized-future-after-brexit/

Reading the press release from the company itself is scrambling the old noggin - they quote one of the morons at the 'Imperial Weights and Measures Association' who said it would be a "victory for common sense".

Which is fine, he's entitled to his warped opinion of what common sense is, except that the company are forced to admit throughout the article that their bottle is actually 500ml, not a pint.

Incidentally, those articles do say that sparkling wine is banned in the EU from being produced in 'variant' sizes, and I have to say 500ml does seem a reasonable size to sell for people who want the option. I wouldn't go so far as to call it much of a benefit of Brexit, but hey, these barrels aren't going to scrape themselves.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6086 on: February 7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm »
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,076
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6087 on: February 7, 2022, 10:52:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.

You'd think they'd be all over it though, pint bottle and charge the same as for a litre.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6088 on: February 7, 2022, 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.

The funny parts is:

Quote
The volume of 750ml was standardized in the 19th century. At that time, the biggest clients for the French wines were the British. Their close neighbors do not use the metric system and used to order wine in imperial gallons. One gallon is about 4.546 litres.

Barrels were used to transport wine at that time. One barrel is 50 gallons, about 225 litres. A real nightmare for conversion! Therefore, to ease the calculation, the wine makers from Bordeaux decided that 1 barrel would be 300 bottles of wine instead of 225.

Do the math and you will find that it makes a bottle of 750ml, with one gallon representing six bottles. Ever since, we order wine or buy beer in packs of 6 or 12 bottles.

Apparently.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,189
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6089 on: February 7, 2022, 11:16:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:33:20 pm
They last sold it in pint bottles 50 years ago and no fucker bought them then. It's just idiots pandering to arl twats with something no-one wants anyway.
Why would brexiteers want to buy champagne when they can drink British ale?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6090 on: February 8, 2022, 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  7, 2022, 11:16:00 pm
Why would brexiteers want to buy champagne when they can drink British ale?

Oh they'll just pour the froggy piss down the drain, but it the getting what they wanted and one over the frogs shit they all care about. Fucking wankers
« Last Edit: February 8, 2022, 10:05:49 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6091 on: February 8, 2022, 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2022, 10:03:34 am
Oh they'll just pour the froggy piss down the drain, but it the getting what they wanted and one over the frogs shit they all care about. Fucking wankers

Ah the misdirected "wisdom" of the Frottage brigade - dearie dearie fuck! Did anybody think to check/confirm they even had the capability to evaluate the real deal?
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,857
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6092 on: February 8, 2022, 04:14:05 pm »
Rees-Mogg becomes minister for Brexit opportunities in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reshuffle

Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,854
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6093 on: February 8, 2022, 10:03:06 pm »
UK ministers accused of U-turn on trade deal scrutiny
Committee fires off letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss amid doubts over input on key deals.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-minister-accuse-u-turn-trade-deal-scrutiny/

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6094 on: February 8, 2022, 10:43:36 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on February  8, 2022, 10:03:06 pm
UK ministers accused of U-turn on trade deal scrutiny
Committee fires off letter to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss amid doubts over input on key deals.

https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-minister-accuse-u-turn-trade-deal-scrutiny/



What trade deals?  Couple in place with close neighbours such as New Zealand.  All others are deals negotiated by the EU and simply rolled over by the UK.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-47213842
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6095 on: February 9, 2022, 06:30:11 am »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6096 on: February 9, 2022, 07:32:23 am »
Quote from: TSC on February  9, 2022, 06:30:11 am

But JRM will sort it of course with his poisoned chalice of a made up of role

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60305006

The JRM gig is surely to setup as many deals for companies with ex-Tories ministers, staff members or donors before the next general election.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6097 on: February 9, 2022, 09:30:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on February  9, 2022, 06:30:11 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60305006
I note from that:
Quote
Fifteen Conservative MPs have called for Mr Johnson to go.

If 54 MPs write letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, declaring no confidence in his leadership, this will prompt a full vote on his future.
Just 15 letters. I despair.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6098 on: February 9, 2022, 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2022, 09:30:14 am
I note from that:Just 15 letters. I despair.
I don't think MPs publicly confirming they have submitted letters necessarily equates to how many have been submitted.  Surely some have submitted letters without telling anyone.

What we seem to know is that at least 10 letters have been submitted that are duds (e.g. Rees-Mogg allegedly submitting a letter) purely for tactical purposes.  So the range of submitted letters is somewhere between 15 - those that have publicly confirmed - and around 40.  Where it is in that range nobody outside of the 1922 committee seem to know.

The Met hitting Johnson with, at the very least, some fines for breaking lockdown rules seems a formality, albeit a somewhat drawn out one.  As much as I'm sure The Met would like to dodge it the amount of evidence means they can't really and the only question is what else the investigation uncovers or cackhandedly tries to bury.

The fear of Johnson surviving the vote and another 12 months of death by a thousand cuts(/leaks) is valid to a point but surely enough Tory MPs know enough now to call time on Johnson. I'm not sure what all these Johnson critics that haven't yet submitted a letter are really waiting for.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,890
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6099 on: February 9, 2022, 10:17:00 am »
Yeah I think the consensus I have heard fro journalists etc is that there will be many more submitted than have been publically declared.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6100 on: February 9, 2022, 12:36:25 pm »
Just been reading of another Brexit win. There is a feature in this months Practical Sportsbikes about importing bikes from abroad. One fella used to import bikes from the EU, mainly Netherlands but has stopped. He said you now have to add 26% to the purchase cost and its just not worth it anymore. Couriers who used to bring bikes in have either hiked their prices right up or just stopped doing it. He said some companies in the Netherlands have gone out of business as the UK was 60% or more of their business.

Going great this Brexit shite isn't it?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,283
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6101 on: February 9, 2022, 02:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2022, 09:30:14 am
I note from that:Just 15 letters. I despair.

Oh there is many more then that.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6102 on: February 9, 2022, 03:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2022, 09:30:14 am
I note from that:Just 15 letters. I despair.

One of the tv news political correspondents said that that number is likely to be 3 times higher (due to wanting to remain anonymous)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,189
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6103 on: February 9, 2022, 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2022, 12:36:25 pm
Just been reading of another Brexit win. There is a feature in this months Practical Sportsbikes about importing bikes from abroad. One fella used to import bikes from the EU, mainly Netherlands but has stopped. He said you now have to add 26% to the purchase cost and its just not worth it anymore. Couriers who used to bring bikes in have either hiked their prices right up or just stopped doing it. He said some companies in the Netherlands have gone out of business as the UK was 60% or more of their business.

Going great this Brexit shite isn't it?

Yes , obviously we make the bikes here now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,857
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6104 on: February 9, 2022, 03:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2022, 09:30:14 am
I note from that:Just 15 letters. I despair.

To be fair to Tory MPs, I don't think most of them can write.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6105 on: February 9, 2022, 03:49:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2022, 12:36:25 pm
Just been reading of another Brexit win. There is a feature in this months Practical Sportsbikes about importing bikes from abroad. One fella used to import bikes from the EU, mainly Netherlands but has stopped. He said you now have to add 26% to the purchase cost and its just not worth it anymore. Couriers who used to bring bikes in have either hiked their prices right up or just stopped doing it. He said some companies in the Netherlands have gone out of business as the UK was 60% or more of their business.

Going great this Brexit shite isn't it?


This will make people buy British motorbikes, creating jobs for British people.



(oooh look! a unicorn! and a rainbow!)

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6106 on: February 9, 2022, 08:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  9, 2022, 03:49:43 pm

This will make people buy British motorbikes, creating jobs for British people.



(oooh look! a unicorn! and a rainbow!)





Must admit, some of the new Triumphs are lovely, but they still don't compare to the best of the Japanese and there is no alternative to the big BMW's. Also people still want older stuff like the 98 R1, early Fireblade, early GSXR's, which were being imported from Europe, this market has been killed.

I used to order spares from CMSNL in Holland, that's no longer worth it now.

Something else, the singer Fish has been selling a new album - he's now got the UK company selling to UK and Rest of World excluding the EU and has set up a business in Holland to service the EU. Its not a big operation, but again its jobs that would have been in the UK that are now being done by people abroad. The knock on effects are obviously that other artists will do the same, costing the UK money and jobs.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6107 on: February 10, 2022, 02:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  8, 2022, 04:14:05 pm
Rees-Mogg becomes minister for Brexit opportunities in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reshuffle



They should change PMQ to BMQ. A weekly question to Rees-Mogg in Parliament to update the country on the latest opportunity that he has uncovered  :D
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6108 on: February 10, 2022, 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: stara on February 10, 2022, 02:35:31 pm
They should change PMQ to BMQ. A weekly question to Rees-Mogg in Parliament to update the country on the latest opportunity that he has uncovered  :D

Apparently he's written an article in the scum asking their readers to submit ideas for regulations that should be abolished  :butt
Logged
Believer

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6109 on: February 10, 2022, 03:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on February 10, 2022, 02:54:29 pm
Apparently he's written an article in the scum asking their readers to submit ideas for regulations that should be abolished  :butt
"Ahhh, here we have a delightful suggestion from a Peter Theodore Alphege; remove the minimum wage and make it legal for children of all ages to work.  That right there is what will put the Great back into Great Britain."
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6110 on: February 10, 2022, 03:34:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 10, 2022, 03:00:29 pm
"Ahhh, here we have a delightful suggestion from a Peter Theodore Alphege; remove the minimum wage and make it legal for children of all ages to work.  That right there is what will put the Great back into Great Britain."

"Oh, and a Mrs Karen says everyone should be allowed to tell racist jokes without the woke scum taking offence. Can't argue with that, Mrs Karen... although perhaps only extend that law to people of white, Anglo Saxon heritage."
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6111 on: February 10, 2022, 03:40:03 pm »
"no sick pay 'cos I don't gerrit as a cowboy builder" writes Darren Achunt, from Essex.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6112 on: February 10, 2022, 05:18:26 pm »
If it's scum readers, then I hope Rees-Smug doesn't mind receiving notes written in faecal matter
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 07:29:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on February  9, 2022, 10:16:09 am

........

I'm not sure what all these Johnson critics that haven't yet submitted a letter are really waiting for.

Mayhap the 2nd coming of Thatcher? - Cue thunderbolts and lightning NOW!! At least that old Witch was a Europhile!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 