Most bizarre part of that extract is the full ‘turkeys voting for Xmas’ content, where 16% of Brexit voters expected it to go pear shaped and therefore now say they’d been proved right! Yet they still voted for it anyway.





That's like the soft c*nt of a customer, who picked up a cordless hedge trimmer in one of our Branches, put his finger in between the blades, turned it on and chopped his finger off. When asked why the fuck he'd done that, his answer was "I wanted to see if it would"