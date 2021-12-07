« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 293788 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5800 on: December 7, 2021, 10:47:14 pm »

Mark Francois has self published his Brexit book












Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5801 on: December 7, 2021, 10:48:34 pm »
This may or may not be an actual excerpt

Quote
   April the ninth. Zero seven hundred. The phone rings. It is Steve Baker.

Mark. Thank God. Brexit is in the balance. Theyre trying to keep us in the EU against our will.

Steve. My father Reginald Francois stormed seven beaches before climbing into a Spitfire and shooting down three Focke-Wulf 190s on D-Day. I wasnt trained to lose.

I jump instinctively to the bedroom floor of my five-bed detached Barratt new-build with carport. I spent twenty-five hours leading Apocalypse Delta Force, two-time runners up in the Essex Masters Paintball League, in an Epping Forest Ardennes re-enactment yesterday. I ignore the light bruising. Pain is just weakness leaving the body. And a nation is depending on me.

A cockroach scuttles across my Bomber Command duvet. I deliver a precision karate chop with an overtrained left hand. It reminds me of Michel Barnier. I lift it to my mouth and crunch on the head of the unelected exoskeletal bureaucrat.

After thirty minutes of retching I head downstairs for my morning repast of Monster on Sugar Puffs. I set the microwave to count down ten minutes. I aim to eat, discharge ballast and put on a C&A polyester shirt and Royal Anglian Regiment tie in this time. I stop the microwave with five seconds to go, imagining Ive defused a nuclear warhead like James Bond. Half a million lives saved by breakfast. Classic Francois.
I grab the essentials  car keys, leather driving gloves, Wagon Wheel  and run to the Range Rover like its a Hurricane and Im being scrambled. I kiss the picture of Mrs Thatcher behind the sun visor and activate the keyless ignition.

Riding into battle in an ice white Evoque 2.2s with appearance package, its hard not to imagine Im King Leonidas. But then a battered Citroen Saxo thinks it can cut me up at the Fortune of War roundabout. Saving the country will have to wait. I tailgate the bastard the full length of the A127.
I arrive at Westminster and park in a disabled bay  as a highly skilled spec-ops operative, a bootlegged blue badge is essential.

I swagger inside. The EU arent going to know what hit them. Ursula Von Der Leyen is Xerxes and this is her Thermopylae. I dont know what Im going to do yet, but when youve got Bill Cash, Des Swayne and John Redwood by your side, anything feels possible.

I sit down and put a Peperami behind my ear. As RAF Duxford retractable biro hits House of Commons headed notepaper, inspiration. I begin writing:

Perfidious Albion on Speed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5802 on: December 8, 2021, 02:49:59 pm »
😂
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5803 on: December 8, 2021, 05:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on December  7, 2021, 10:48:34 pm
This may or may not be an actual excerpt


 :thumbup :lmao
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5804 on: December 9, 2021, 01:15:02 pm »
So how is "Global Britain" doing, not so well... https://twitter.com/BenChu_/status/1468599706708324355



and some more

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5805 on: December 9, 2021, 07:09:17 pm »
Government sneaking legislation in.  How to enforce without border checks in Ireland?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59599138
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5806 on: December 10, 2021, 05:51:09 am »
The trade secretary’s comments on why we will have tariffs on our steel but why the States have sorted out a deal with the EU:

When asked why further talks with the US weren't happening before 1 January, Ms Trevelyan said the US chose to have a discussion with the EU first because it was a larger trading partner.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5807 on: December 10, 2021, 06:54:42 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 10, 2021, 05:51:09 am
The trade secretarys comments on why we will have tarries on our steel but why the States have sorted out a deal with the EU:

When asked why further talks with the US weren't happening before 1 January, Ms Trevelyan said the US chose to have a discussion with the EU first because it was a larger trading partner.

It's almost as if the remoaners knew what they were talking about and the brexiters were lying through their teeth eh?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5808 on: December 10, 2021, 12:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on December  7, 2021, 10:47:14 pm
Mark Francois has self published his Brexit book




Need a snappier title. Perhaps 'My Struggle' would have been appropriate.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5809 on: December 10, 2021, 12:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 10, 2021, 12:07:53 pm

Need a snappier title. Perhaps 'My Struggle' would have been appropriate.

ooooh, I get that reference.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5810 on: December 10, 2021, 12:39:22 pm »
I'm never exactly subtle, am I?

 ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5811 on: December 15, 2021, 05:13:56 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5812 on: December 15, 2021, 05:42:35 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5813 on: December 15, 2021, 06:48:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 15, 2021, 05:42:35 pm
Erm... Yes, from Chester... ;)

https://gifts.chesterzoo.org/products/chocolate-raisins-190g
;D

Just check the shop is nowhere near the rabbit enclosure...


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5814 on: December 15, 2021, 09:04:39 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/15/uk-delays-brexit-checks-on-goods-entering-from-ireland

The export stats from Ireland to Britain will make funny reading in a few months as official smuggling route picks up trade. I suppose it'll ease pressure on Dover etc. when the import checks are eventually introduced a year after they 'got brexit done' /s
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5815 on: December 15, 2021, 10:35:22 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on December 15, 2021, 09:04:39 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/15/uk-delays-brexit-checks-on-goods-entering-from-ireland

The export stats from Ireland to Britain will make funny reading in a few months as official smuggling route picks up trade. I suppose it'll ease pressure on Dover etc. when the import checks are eventually introduced a year after they 'got brexit done' /s

That article has Frost confirming protocol talks will continue through 2022.  6 years after the referendum.  Maybe they figure most will have forgotten about Brexit, except Johnson bangs on about it in PMQs when hes nowt else to say.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5816 on: December 16, 2021, 01:01:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on December  9, 2021, 07:09:17 pm
Government sneaking legislation in.  How to enforce without border checks in Ireland?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59599138

As if they think that far ahead. All that matters is that it keeps the 'send 'em back' brigade in England happy for a bit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5817 on: December 18, 2021, 08:46:13 pm »
Frost has resigned
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5818 on: December 18, 2021, 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on December 18, 2021, 08:46:13 pm
Frost has resigned

Fucking hope its a case of the rats leaving the sinking ship.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5819 on: December 18, 2021, 09:35:15 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on December 18, 2021, 08:46:13 pm
Frost has resigned

Good fucking riddance
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5820 on: December 18, 2021, 10:32:09 pm »
'tell Frosty to feck off, he's not the bossa me'

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5821 on: December 18, 2021, 10:37:33 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on December 18, 2021, 10:32:09 pm
'tell Frosty to feck off, he's not the bossa me'



'I blame the Greeks - they invented gayness'.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5822 on: December 19, 2021, 11:58:31 am »
More Brexit winnings

https://www.which.co.uk/news/2021/11/uk-holidaymakers-to-pay-6-visa-fee-to-visit-europe-after-brexit/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Travel

UK holidaymakers will be charged to enter the EU from 2022

British travellers heading to Schengen EU countries will have to start paying a 7 visa fee by the end of 2022, the European Commission has confirmed.

The change adds another step to travellers growing list of pre-holiday admin, including Covid testing, checking vaccine validity and booster shots, and keeping on top of green and red list travel updates.

Known as ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation Scheme), it will allow citizens of 61 countries to visit the Schengen Area with travel pre-authorisation rather than a full visa. This includes the UK, which is now considered a third country after Brexit.

Like the American Esta visa-waiver system, travellers have to pre-register their details and pay the fee before travelling. The authorisation will then be valid for three years, or until your passport expires.

Previously, as EU citizens, Britons benefited from freedom of movement across the EU. For short stays in the UK of up to 90 days, travellers wont need an EU visa, but must apply for ETIAS.

The ETIAS scheme was originally due to start in January 2021, but the European authorities later announced a postponement of the schemes launch date.

Where do I apply for the ETIAS visa waiver?

Its not currently possible to register for ETIAS. Confusingly, there are already a number of non-official websites sharing information about ETIAS. They may look similar to official government websites, and may offer you the opportunity to sign up for a notification when the scheme begins. But its always best to get your information straight from the European Commission website.

Be wary of third-party sites offering to do the leg-work for you, and remember that the expected fee should be 7 (£6).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5823 on: December 19, 2021, 12:00:28 pm »
More Brexit winningingingness

https://www.thechemicalengineer.com/news/uk-regulator-relaxes-effluent-rules-as-water-treatment-firms-begin-running-out-of-chemicals/

UK regulator relaxes effluent rules as water treatment firms begin running out of chemicals

A SHORTAGE of chemicals used to treat wastewater in the UK has led the Environment Agency to relax rules and allow facilities to release untreated effluent. A lack of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers is causing chemicals supply chains to fail, an industry group has warned.

The Environment Agency has issued a regulatory position statement (RPS) that relaxes permitting rules until 31 December, noting that treatment works who cannot secure the chemicals they need because of supply chain failures brought on by Brexit or Covid-19, will be allowed to release untreated effluent but must get written permission first.

We are currently experiencing some disruption to the supply in England of ferric sulphate, a chemical used at some drinking and wastewater treatment sites, said the trade association Water UK. This issue has arisen due to a shortage of HGV drivers in the UK. There is no shortage of ferric sulfhate in factories; the issue is solely one of distribution.

Ferric sulphate is used to remove phosphorous at wastewater treatment plants. An excess of phosphorus starves rivers of oxygen, killing animals and plants. Water UK says the shortage affects a small number of water companies and does not expect the situation to improve immediately. It says there are no issues with chemicals reaching drinking water facilities and there is no risk to the treatment of drinking water.

Commenting on the wider impact of driver shortages on UK chemicals distribution, Tim Doggett, CEO of the Chemicals Business Association, said: The supply chain situation in the UK is deteriorating. Our September industry survey, to be released next week, shows that 96% of member companies are now experiencing issues with UK haulage, up from 63% in our last survey in June.

He warned that the impact of driver shortages is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Commenting on the relaxation of rules, a government spokesperson said: This action is strictly time-limited and there are robust conditions in place to mitigate risks to the environment. The most sensitive and high-risk watercourses will not be affected and any company planning to make use of this short-term measure must first agree its use with the Environment Agency, which will be checking compliance.

Government, industry and regulators say they are working together to resolve the situation. Efforts include extending the hours drivers can make deliveries and setting up a working group to manage the driver shortage.

The Environment Agency has said firms must prioritise using the chemicals they have to treat effluent that will have the greatest potential to cause environmental harm. It has issued conditions that treatment works must comply with, and said companies must contact the agency if they think they will have to break compliance rules and if they expect to run out of chemicals within two weeks. More information is available here.

The shortage of drivers has been caused by a combination of factors. Covid-19 led European drivers to return home and Brexit immigration rules have put them off returning. Meanwhile Covid-19 restrictions prevented would-be drivers from taking tests. The UK Road Haulage Association estimates there is a shortage of around 100,000 drivers and it will take 18 months to train enough drivers to tackle the current shortage.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5824 on: December 19, 2021, 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on December 18, 2021, 08:52:04 pm
Fucking hope its a case of the rats leaving the sinking ship.

Judging by the copy of the WhatsApp Sam Coates at Sky has been given, the rats are still fighting in the sack, apart from Nadine who has been kicked out of the sack for sticking up for De Pfeffel.
Interesting that 100 MPs are in the WhatsApp group, and most of them would never be considered anywhere near cabinet level because of low intelligence, and most of them would shit their pants if asked to sort out the clusterfuck they conned the country with.
Lets look at
Marcus Fysh
Winchester and Oxford - studied literature.
Got a job in the city
Close linked to private healthcare providers

Talks about the key issue of Brexit being the restructuring of supply side economic factors.
I wonder if this is the new camouflage for privatising the health service. And I suppose social care as well, not to mention looting the public purse with academies (two trusts have had millions of pounds of debt wiped whilst allegedly paying a head of one trust £400k a year).
Or is it scrapping worker and consumer rights so that they can work people in sweatshop conditions making unsafe shite whilst importing cheap processed foodstuffs. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5825 on: December 19, 2021, 07:58:36 pm »
Wonder what skilled politician will take the place of Frost?

Oh look its Liz Truss

https://news.sky.com/story/foreign-secretary-liz-truss-to-take-over-brexit-brief-after-lord-frosts-resignation-12500210
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5826 on: December 20, 2021, 08:40:31 am »
Quote from: 12C on December 19, 2021, 12:51:04 pm
Judging by the copy of the WhatsApp Sam Coates at Sky has been given, the rats are still fighting in the sack, apart from Nadine who has been kicked out of the sack for sticking up for De Pfeffel.
Interesting that 100 MPs are in the WhatsApp group, and most of them would never be considered anywhere near cabinet level because of low intelligence, and most of them would shit their pants if asked to sort out the clusterfuck they conned the country with.
Lets look at
Marcus Fysh
Winchester and Oxford - studied literature.
Got a job in the city
Close linked to private healthcare providers

Talks about the key issue of Brexit being the restructuring of supply side economic factors.
I wonder if this is the new camouflage for privatising the health service. And I suppose social care as well, not to mention looting the public purse with academies (two trusts have had millions of pounds of debt wiped whilst allegedly paying a head of one trust £400k a year).
Or is it scrapping worker and consumer rights so that they can work people in sweatshop conditions making unsafe shite whilst importing cheap processed foodstuffs.
Fysh is exactly as you'd expect him to be.  The people of Yeovil that have elected him for three consecutive elections should not be surprised.

Andrew Bridgen hooking his trailer to the right of the Tory party is a funny one.  He part runs a small family vegetable firm that has suffered due to the Brexit that he championed.  He represents an area where the main town was decimated by Thatcher's Tories (it's called COALville ffs!).  The Little Englander villages around it keep re-electing him, aided by Labour serving up hopeless candidates.  Unlike the likes of Fysh and Rees-Mogg it's hard to see what he gains from being the prat they keep serving up to go on news shoes and deliver the contrarian line.  A pat on the head from "Brexit hard man" Baker?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5827 on: December 21, 2021, 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: TSC on December 19, 2021, 07:58:36 pm
Wonder what skilled politician will take the place of Frost?

Oh look its Liz Truss

https://news.sky.com/story/foreign-secretary-liz-truss-to-take-over-brexit-brief-after-lord-frosts-resignation-12500210
Dear Lord. All I know about Liz, I learnt from Dead ringers.  Now I know that is satire. But the caricature only works if there are elements of truth behind the portrayal. The EU must be wetting themselves.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5828 on: December 21, 2021, 02:12:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 21, 2021, 11:44:08 am
Dear Lord. All I know about Liz, I learnt from Dead ringers.  Now I know that is satire. But the caricature only works if there are elements of truth behind the portrayal. The EU must be wetting themselves.
Has the game plan shifted from endless arguing with the EU to instead giving in to the EU's (reasonable) demands and moving on to securing a US trade deal?  Frost's reason for resigning was clearly nonsense so presumably something changed in the Brexit negotiations that he didn't like.

It seems like the Biden administration won't come to the table to even talk about a trade deal while the Good Friday Agreement is still at risk.  A trade deal with the US, no matter how terrible for the UK, would be trumpeted as a show of Global Britain and the wonders of Brexit.  If they could open up the NHS to US healthcare firms as part of that then they'd no doubt jump at the opportunity.

When it comes to signing up to any old shit then Truss is the person you'd want sitting at the negotiating table.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5829 on: December 21, 2021, 02:26:54 pm »
That's a bit harsh thaddeus.  Have you not seen the stonking trade deal she's got for us with NZ?  That alone was surely worth leaving the EU for?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5830 on: December 22, 2021, 11:39:06 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5831 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5832 on: Today at 11:49:52 am »
We don't seem to be suffering the predicted shortages for Christmas. Is that just me, or have we avoided the worst case for now?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5833 on: Today at 11:53:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:49:52 am
We don't seem to be suffering the predicted shortages for Christmas. Is that just me, or have we avoided the worst case for now?

£200 bonus per extra shift has helped.

I think they have prioritised the stuff that sells at this time of the year, still been a strain at times. I did a collection on Saturday for a large Supermarket and ran it to a MIdlands RDC, that was only 3 days late, should have been done on the Thursday .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5834 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:49:52 am
We don't seem to be suffering the predicted shortages for Christmas. Is that just me, or have we avoided the worst case for now?

May be regional variations?

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/uk-shops-facing-shortages-of-paracetamol-and-turkeys-ahead-of-christmas/ar-AAS5GdW

Greater impact to come after Christmas with invocation of full customs controls

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/brexit-customs-controls-coming-in-january-e2-80-98disastrous-e2-80-99-for-uk-traders-business-chiefs-warn/ar-AAS7gM0
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5835 on: Today at 12:52:02 pm »
Nobody seems to be out shopping though, thats why. Definitely not the normal packed aisles in supermarkets etc.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5836 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:52:02 pm
Nobody seems to be out shopping though, thats why. Definitely not the normal packed aisles in supermarkets etc.

In contrast to my earlier post. I had noticed spacers in supermarkets. 
I've not heard of anyone unable to get turkeys or xmas presents though. That said, I'm self isolating, so the world could have burned down leaving me and the RAWK bots and I'd know no different.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5837 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm »
UK immigration rules to be eased as shortages of care workers worsen

Quote
Care workers who arrive on a 12-month health and care visa must receive an annual salary of at least £20,480 to qualify, with the measures expected to come into effect early next year. They will be entitled to bring dependants, including a partner and children.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/24/uk-immigration-rules-to-be-ease-as-shortages-of-care-workers-worsen

Putting more pressure on our NHS, schools etc (am I doing it right?)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5838 on: Today at 05:14:23 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:37:12 pm
UK immigration rules to be eased as shortages of care workers worsen

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/24/uk-immigration-rules-to-be-ease-as-shortages-of-care-workers-worsen

Putting more pressure on our NHS, schools etc (am I doing it right?)
Indeed you are correct Shaka 🤪
