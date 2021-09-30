Someone on the Bunker podcast I think, made a good point about this.
If a large number of people from a certain sector leave the country because of Brexit, it potentially can cause wages in those sectors to increase due to labour shortages, but it also removes a lot of demand from the economy - all the money spent in the UK economy by those people that left.
But while the wage increases are concentrated on specific sectors, making it very visible, the reduction in demand is spread across the whole economy thinly, and so not as high profile or as newsworthy.
That is very nuanced. IF wages go up . And working conditions (which cost more). Then 'generally' that's a good thing right.
But, there's a tipping point where we can no longer sell those things.
IF we sell to British people, then you're average Brit is left out of pocket (I have no idea what proportion of costs labour is for those things).
Brits could decide to import cheaper produce. Not sure where from , too many rules for the EU, shipping costs, lack of 'fresh' for anywhere else?
If we're selling to Europe (the langoustine that only Elmo and foreigners eat) , then there's a point at which Europeans will switch to another product (from what I gather there aren't many places in the world that fish for these things, hence exports to the likes of Japan).
But mostly, like Elmo says. We might see decent improvements for the people that shuck the seafood but the price rises everywhere will be hidden.