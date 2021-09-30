« previous next »
Someone on the Bunker podcast I think, made a good point about this.

If a large number of people from a certain sector leave the country because of Brexit, it potentially can cause wages in those sectors to increase due to labour shortages, but it also removes a lot of demand from the economy - all the money spent in the UK economy by those people that left.

But while the wage increases are concentrated on specific sectors, making it very visible, the reduction in demand is spread across the whole economy thinly, and so not as high profile or as newsworthy.

You could also say though, that those people would of been sending some money back to their families, which wasnt being spent in the UK economy.
IMO. It's got a lot more to do with wages. it's also about the effect Whizz kids have done. treating workers like s,, any complaints met with well you can go elsewhere if you want, plenty of other people want to work here. working conditions will have to improve as well to bring in the Labour they need.

Ive met so many management consultants in my life who are solely about lowering costs to maximise profit. The costs are usually workers wages. In fact one of the biggest gobshites I have ever come across was an accountant with KPMG, who had moved on to be a management consultant and  who got incredibly arsey when someone called him an accountant, because thats all he was. He juggled a spreadsheet and spoke the jargon, but had no answers or solutions. His managerial skills were confined to modelling in Excel. But he believed he lived in the real world.
IMO. It's got a lot more to do with wages. it's also about the effect Whizz kids have done. treating workers like s,, any complaints met with well you can go elsewhere if you want, plenty of other people want to work here. working conditions will have to improve as well to bring in the Labour they need.

Big part of it that, and after 20 years its become a generational attitude. The Unions need to step up here, never been a better time for them.
Someone on the Bunker podcast I think, made a good point about this.

If a large number of people from a certain sector leave the country because of Brexit, it potentially can cause wages in those sectors to increase due to labour shortages, but it also removes a lot of demand from the economy - all the money spent in the UK economy by those people that left.

But while the wage increases are concentrated on specific sectors, making it very visible, the reduction in demand is spread across the whole economy thinly, and so not as high profile or as newsworthy.


That is very nuanced. IF wages go up . And working conditions (which cost more). Then 'generally' that's a good thing right.
But, there's a tipping point where we can no longer sell those things.
IF we sell to British people, then you're average Brit is left out of pocket (I have no idea what proportion of costs labour is for those things).
Brits could decide to import cheaper produce. Not sure where from , too many rules for the EU, shipping costs, lack of 'fresh' for anywhere else?
If we're selling to Europe (the langoustine that only Elmo and foreigners eat) , then there's a point at which Europeans will switch to another product (from what I gather there aren't many places in the world that fish for these things, hence exports to the likes of Japan).
But mostly, like Elmo says. We might see decent improvements for the people that shuck the seafood but the price rises everywhere will be hidden.
You could also say though, that those people would of been sending some money back to their families, which wasnt being spent in the UK economy.

Sure. I'm not saying it overall is a bad thing. I'm just saying that labour shortages causing wage rises isn't exclusively a good thing. Reducing supply of labour also reduces demand for goods and services.
Ive met so many management consultants in my life who are solely about lowering costs to maximise profit. The costs are usually workers wages. In fact one of the biggest gobshites I have ever come across was an accountant with KPMG, who had moved on to be a management consultant and  who got incredibly arsey when someone called him an accountant, because thats all he was. He juggled a spreadsheet and spoke the jargon, but had no answers or solutions. His managerial skills were confined to modelling in Excel. But he believed he lived in the real world.


But isn't that what management accountants 'do'? Manage costs?
Managing people is a whole different ball game.


But isn't that what management accountants 'do'? Manage costs?
Managing people is a whole different ball game.

There a Human Resource, not people.
They'll be calling us 'carbon units' next
What a shame

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-58758701.amp

He thought he'd be able to import loads of staff from outside the EU on £3 ph, the Brexit loving c*nt. Hope Spoons goes bust.
We were driving through the South Lakes  last week and the number of Pheasants we saw was crazy.

Pheasants are the most common bird by biomass in the country. As in if you weighed the total amount of every bird in the UK the greatest weight would be for pheasants.

Funnily enough its the fault of Tories as they want something to shoot, nevermind the imbalance the pheasants cause to the ecosystem.
Sending them out to Germans resident in the U.K. because the German licence allows them to drive Trucks up to 7t.
Independent reporting the response of a German investment banker, basically taking the piss out of the Governments desperation.

Isn`t this true for UK citizens who have driving licences from before 1993? I know mine has the extra categories on the back of it.
Sending them out to Germans resident in the U.K. because the German licence allows them to drive Trucks up to 7t.
Independent reporting the response of a German investment banker, basically taking the piss out of the Governments desperation.

You sort of wonder how someone with a license for up to 7t helps with driving artics and the like.


Mate of mine had his drafting letter too, he works for a scrap yard.
Isn`t this true for UK citizens who have driving licences from before 1993? I know mine has the extra categories on the back of it.

Yeah, I was allowed to drive a 7.5T  long before I took my HGV as I passed my test in about 1984.

You sort of wonder how someone with a license for up to 7t helps with driving artics and the like.


Mate of mine had his drafting letter too, he works for a scrap yard.

It's another fucking idiot thing. It would have taken a few minutes to write a bit of SQL that looked at all valid licences with the correct entitlement and where a valid Digi tacho card hadn't been downloaded in the previous 28/35 days. This then excludes all those drivers who are currently working, its not hard to do :butt
You sort of wonder how someone with a license for up to 7t helps with driving artics and the like.


Mate of mine had his drafting letter too, he works for a scrap yard.

I bet a few people will start doing some part time work, I remember a few fireman used to do a bit of moonlighting, and for the money now doing a regular three nights a week on a trunk run, could get you £300-400 quid a week, thats £15 - 20k a year.
What a shame

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-58758701.amp
I can't understand what he and a few other Brexit campaigners were thinking. lets assume all these Brexiteers are right and we can import loads of stuff cheaper, what will be the effect on the UK jobs, can we compete with cheap imports, how will we try to compete with all these cheap imports, we won't be able to compete unless we sell our goods cheaper, that can only mean real wage reductions, how will that benefit them, millions with less money to spend isn't in Weatherspoons interests, maybe he thinks it will be the survival of the fittest so they will come out on top. rubbish, number 1 point to remember is people will have less money to spend, that means less money to spend in the pub.
I can't understand what he and a few other Brexit campaigners were thinking. lets assume all these Brexiteers are right and we can import loads of stuff cheaper, what will be the effect on the UK jobs, can we compete with cheap imports, how will we try to compete with all these cheap imports, we won't be able to compete unless we sell our goods cheaper, that can only mean real wage reductions, how will that benefit them, millions with less money to spend isn't in Weatherspoons interests, maybe he thinks it will be the survival of the fittest so they will come out on top. rubbish, number 1 point to remember is people will have less money to spend, that means less money to spend in the pub.
I can never understand why impoverishing the vast majority of consumers is good for the economy.
We were driving through the South Lakes  last week and the number of Pheasants we saw was crazy.

Did you have a 007 Lotus?
I can never understand why impoverishing the vast majority of consumers is good for the economy.
It was typical of the Brexit debate, years of hearing people talking about us being able to get great trade deals, not once did we hear anyone ask What is a great trade deal?  am 100% convinced all the vox pop people believe a great trade deal is when we can import as much cheap food and goods as possible.
It's tragic. we will have no problem getting countries to sign trade deals to allow them tariff free imports in the UK. all countries will all grab trade deals like this with both hands.
A great trade deal is a deal that gives us cheaper food and goods while protecting our industries. that takes skill and knowledge. every country in the world charges tariffs for a reason, to protect their jobs and economy, that doesn't mean we can't bring in cheap food, we can bring in anything we can't grow or produce here tariff free and we did so before brexit, there should never have been a referendum. 10s of millions clueless on trade.
there should never have been a referendum. 10s of millions clueless on trade.
It was the single most effective example of divide and rule ever executed, and Cameron did it by accident. It totally fucked  the (already fucked) Labour party probably forever.
there should never have been a referendum. 10s of millions clueless on trade.

And that for me was why we shouldn't have more than an advisory one.
The same public that voted Boaty McBoatface is fair enough.
It's like voting on what procedure a brain surgeon should use. None of us are going to have the required skills to understand trade negotiations , and none of us can be bothered.
I guess it's like pundits telling us what's going on an in a footie game. Anyone can come up with the banal shit that the pundits spout and think they are experts. They have no idea how complex the stuff going on in front of them really is.
And that for me was why we shouldn't have more than an advisory one.
The same public that voted Boaty McBoatface is fair enough.
It's like voting on what procedure a brain surgeon should use. None of us are going to have the required skills to understand trade negotiations , and none of us can be bothered.
I guess it's like pundits telling us what's going on an in a footie game. Anyone can come up with the banal shit that the pundits spout and think they are experts. They have no idea how complex the stuff going on in front of them really is.
The referendum was advisory only, was it not? Not legally binding in any way or did I miss something?
The referendum was advisory only, was it not? Not legally binding in any way or did I miss something?

You're right, but the tories felt bound by it.
It was the single most effective example of divide and rule ever executed, and Cameron did it by accident. It totally fucked  the (already fucked) Labour party probably forever.
Cameron didn't have the authority to say the government/Parliament will implement the vote if it is to leave, it was a advisory referendum. he should of changed the law before, d/head thought it would be the clincher that scares people into voting remain.
The whole Brexit debate has shifted, all the Farage+Johnson and much of the left wing arguments were proven to be either wrong or lies. problem was most of our MPs didn't have the knowledge to dispute the arguments, many decided to get out of the way and say nothing rather than being shown to be clueless by farage.
I would love to see Farage and Johnson make the same pre brexit arguments today, they would be ripped apart.
.

It was the single most effective example of divide and rule ever executed, and Cameron did it by accident. It totally fucked  the (already fucked) Labour party probably forever.


It probably was, but I have a sneaking suspicion...

The referendum was advisory only, was it not? Not legally binding in any way or did I miss something?


You're correct.

But it being advisory meant that normal electoral laws didn't have to apply (why, for instance, hundreds of thousands of ex-pats were denied a vote in it, and why the sources of campaign donations couldn't be properly scrutinised)
View of the madness from the US

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2021/09/30/brexit-food-gas-shortage-predictable/

Yeah - it is hitting the news here on various platforms. I had to come to rawk to see if you guys really are on the brink of "financial armageddon".
And that for me was why we shouldn't have more than an advisory one.
The same public that voted Boaty McBoatface is fair enough.
It's like voting on what procedure a brain surgeon should use. None of us are going to have the required skills to understand trade negotiations , and none of us can be bothered.
I guess it's like pundits telling us what's going on an in a footie game. Anyone can come up with the banal shit that the pundits spout and think they are experts. They have no idea how complex the stuff going on in front of them really is.
I remember a Money saving expert on TV the evening before Referendum day, he was giving advice, one the points he made was people on very low wages or welfare will feel they have nothing to loose by voting leave as they haven't got much to loose anyway, he really piss. me off that man, what a stupid thing to say.
Same Money experts are saying we can't help you anymore as the systems broken. well done. I suppose it doesn't matter to the low paid and all the people on welfare as they didn't have much to loose anyway. how many believe that now.
Ive met so many management consultants in my life who are solely about lowering costs to maximise profit. The costs are usually workers wages. In fact one of the biggest gobshites I have ever come across was an accountant with KPMG, who had moved on to be a management consultant and  who got incredibly arsey when someone called him an accountant, because thats all he was. He juggled a spreadsheet and spoke the jargon, but had no answers or solutions. His managerial skills were confined to modelling in Excel. But he believed he lived in the real world.
I always remember something a manager told me many years ago, very intelligent man who I had a lot of respect for, think we were talking about all the hatchet men in the years following Thatcher.
Any soft bas,, can chop and chop a company by closing and making redundancies, the real skill is being able to grow a company and taking on new workers.
Obviously the whizz kids didn't always close down these companies, they just chopped the workforce to the bone, efficiencies are very important but again it take skill, some of the storys ive heard are shocking, the cut backs actually made the company less efficient, these storys have come from old work m8s who took early retirement and took up a part time job, it's not that they were cleverer than all the bosses in these company's, they had saw how efficiency practices had worked in our company and knew how things could be done far better.
Not sure if you are talking about Martin Lewis, but I think he was 'publicly' remain as he knew people would be better off financially to remain. Especially lower income groups. I sat publically as he reserved his right to keep his vote private. But I don't recall him saying anything that would suggest he voted brexit.
I presume you meant other money 'experts'.
Not sure if you are talking about Martin Lewis, but I think he was 'publicly' remain as he knew people would be better off financially to remain. Especially lower income groups. I sat publically as he reserved his right to keep his vote private. But I don't recall him saying anything that would suggest he voted brexit.
I presume you meant other money 'experts'.
No idea who he was to be honest but remember what they said vividly.
You're correct.

But it being advisory meant that normal electoral laws didn't have to apply (why, for instance, hundreds of thousands of ex-pats were denied a vote in it, and why the sources of campaign donations couldn't be properly scrutinised)

Yep, and why the courts could touch it.



They had at least a dozen get out of brexit cards, but were hellbend on seeing it through.
Many people will have received an email today from the DfT to advise the DVLA are bringing in army examiners from the MoD to help with the HGV test backlogs.

Lots of abbreviations, lol, but ffs when are the public going to realise the BS coming from BJ about Brexit.
Many people will have received an email today from the DfT to advise the DVLA are bringing in army examiners from the MoD to help with the HGV test backlogs.

Lots of abbreviations, lol, but ffs when are the public going to realise the BS coming from BJ about Brexit.

There's one huge fly in the ointment, the DVLA are so far behind, they won't get their licences until January. My HGV expired in August, the DVLA have had my application since 15th July and they still haven't processed it. They were supposed to be doing the applications received on the 15th today as well. I can still drive as work know I have a licence and I wasn't banned when it expired. Most of these newbies won't be able to prove they have a licence and I doubt a Pass certificate will be accepted, so won't be getting any work any time soon.
More winning: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/01/uk-pig-industry-warns-butcher-shortage-mass-cull

With a great quote highlighting the winning global britian is doing:
Quote
He said that a combination of post-Brexit immigration rules and an exodus of foreign workers amid constantly shifting pandemic restrictions on travel had left the industry at crisis point.

The NPA urged retailers not to turn to cheaper pork from European Union suppliers to stave off a shortage on the shelves.
38 percent of electricity from wind today 🙂
