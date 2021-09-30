I can never understand why impoverishing the vast majority of consumers is good for the economy.



It was typical of the Brexit debate, years of hearing people talking about us being able to get great trade deals, not once did we hear anyone ask What is a great trade deal? am 100% convinced all the vox pop people believe a great trade deal is when we can import as much cheap food and goods as possible.It's tragic. we will have no problem getting countries to sign trade deals to allow them tariff free imports in the UK. all countries will all grab trade deals like this with both hands.A great trade deal is a deal that gives us cheaper food and goods while protecting our industries. that takes skill and knowledge. every country in the world charges tariffs for a reason, to protect their jobs and economy, that doesn't mean we can't bring in cheap food, we can bring in anything we can't grow or produce here tariff free and we did so before brexit, there should never have been a referendum. 10s of millions clueless on trade.