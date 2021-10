Spoiler

Oh, the delicious schadenfreude! Germans grin at Britainís labour shortages and fuel crisis

We warned Brexiteers this would happen. Now we donít care

Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate for chancellor, may be a terrible know-it-all but he spoke for most Germans when he said this week that it was all your fault. You voted for Brexit, you threw out foreign workers and you donít pay your lorry drivers enough. I hate to say it, but we did warn you this might happen.

So forgive me if we on the Continent are now snobbish about you in the way Britain was often snobbish about us. The truth is that Britain ó and mostly England ó succumbed years ago to simplistic populist politics peddled by the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Nigel Farage.

Yes, we in Germany and Europe know how dependent we are on China and how frail global supply chains are. But we are still able to distribute what we produce ourselves. You canít even manage that. We can only savour the irony of the situation you find yourselves in ó the hard-working EU migrants you shut the door on are now working for us and keeping our shelves full and petrol stations fully stocked.



Economic experts and political commentators in Germany are united: Britainís troubles are a direct consequence of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsonís embrace of Brexit. His claim that the coronavirus pandemic is to blame is seen as nothing more than a desperate evasion of reality.



Iím sorry to say that Brexit also makes us less interested in Britain: your crisis does not really concern us. Nowadays it seems that nothing happening on your shores makes much of a difference to our lives.



If youíre short of lorry drivers and your supply chains are creaking under the strain, itís your problem now, not Europeís.