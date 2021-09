Christ, thereís a Tory on Good Morning Britain telling some hard up chicken farmer sheís slyly gone about phoning his company looking for a job knowing she was coming on the show. She then says on your company accounts it says you have 7 staff so if youíre saying you have 32 staff on tv then maybe the taxman would like to talk to you. Then, she says Iíll come and work for you and he basically says no fucking chance and sheís left asking why?