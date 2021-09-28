Hope the petrol has already leaked in her garage, the fumes have ignited and burnt her house down.
Fuck me Rob, That's a very specific chain of events
. I'd just settle for a bit of public humiliation for her.
That said, there's a risk of the bottles failing. I wonder if she knows that pressure can build in containers? The fuel could destroy the plastic, or the pressure could blow the bottles.
That was odd, chucking the water in the bin
probably the only other things to make it worse would have been to make a phone call while filling up the bottles, and then lighting a ciggy.