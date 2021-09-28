« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 256802 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:09:13 pm
2 years of that 8 were probably at record lows thanks to covid....


Not really. They dropped to the same levels seen in mid-2017.

That was still about 10p/ltr higher than at the start of 2016.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Thanks.  She was a few days short of her 98th birthday and had been completely out of it for nearly a year so in some ways it was a relief.

Anyway, the local Tesco had a crazy queue.  I didn't stop to count but it was snaking all around the car park so I'd think it was easily 50 cars and still more joining at the back.  On my way to the independent garage one of the BP stations was open so they must have had a delivery today.  Probably about a 15 minute wait that was mostly because two coaches were filling up so not bad really.

One of the cashiers was in a running argument with a couple that were filling up all sorts of containers.  Apparently they have a rule of one can per customer - sensibly - but enforcing it is easier said than done!
Hope you got sorted out mate and as someone else said, filling up when you need it isn't panic buying. But doing what that couple did, definitely is.
Logically you impose limits, but the problem is who polices it, because yet again it's low paid workers that would bear the brunt of lots of the aggressive/entitled/selfish twats that have been doing the panic buying. The result of which is that people can't do the humane stuff like visit elderly relatives, get to work in vital jobs etc.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 01:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm
Hope you got sorted out mate and as someone else said, filling up when you need it isn't panic buying. But doing what that couple did, definitely is.
Logically you impose limits, but the problem is who polices it, because yet again it's low paid workers that would bear the brunt of lots of the aggressive/entitled/selfish twats that have been doing the panic buying. The result of which is that people can't do the humane stuff like visit elderly relatives, get to work in vital jobs etc.


In 2000, it was the Police. I remember them being in Tesco Southport when I finally got fuel after fuck knows how long
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 01:40:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 01:50:30 pm »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm »
Would have no sympathy if the stupid, selfish cow went up in flames.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm
Would have no sympathy if the stupid, selfish cow went up in flames.
I'm no scientist, but I always thought that petrol containers had to be made from specific grade materials
Even if I was imagining that, there's no way I'd put something as volatile as petrol in a container designed for water.

So much of whats wrong with society in one little clip.

Like you I'd have very little sympathy, but someone that stupid would be almost certain to hurt others in the process.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 02:27:09 pm »
The fact that she emptied the water into the bin is even more bizarre

Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:24:17 pm
I'm no scientist, but I always thought that petrol containers had to be made from specific grade materials
Even if I was imagining that, there's no way I'd put something as volatile as petrol in a container designed for water.

So much of whats wrong with society in one little clip.

Like you I'd have very little sympathy, but someone that stupid would be almost certain to hurt others in the process.
I expect there's a reason fuel cans are made from robust plastic rather than the cheaper stuff used for water bottles  ;D

The couple I saw were filling up a mixture of fuel cans and those little containers that you get oil in.  The durability was probably OK but the capacity of the oil can is a couple of £s worth of petrol.  This isn't Mad Max!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm »
Hope the petrol has already leaked in her garage, the fumes have ignited and burnt her house down.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm
Hope the petrol has already leaked in her garage, the fumes have ignited and burnt her house down.
Remind me not to get on the wrong side of you  ;D
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm
Hope the petrol has already leaked in her garage, the fumes have ignited and burnt her house down.
Fuck me Rob, That's a very specific chain of events  ;D. I'd just settle for a bit of public humiliation for her.

That said, there's a risk of the bottles failing. I wonder if she knows that pressure can build in containers? The fuel could destroy the plastic, or the pressure could blow the bottles.

That was odd, chucking the water in the bin  ::)

probably the only other things to make it worse would have been to make a phone call while filling up the bottles, and then lighting a ciggy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,134
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm »
and rubbing her shell suit?

--edit-- I hope the forecourt staff had time to summon the police\ local mental health care team.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:54:48 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm
Remind me not to get on the wrong side of you  ;D

I'm a very forgiving person ;)

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
Fuck me Rob, That's a very specific chain of events  ;D. I'd just settle for a bit of public humiliation for her.

That said, there's a risk of the bottles failing. I wonder if she knows that pressure can build in containers? The fuel could destroy the plastic, or the pressure could blow the bottles.

That was odd, chucking the water in the bin  ::)

probably the only other things was to make a phone call while filling up the bottles, and then lighting a ciggy.

ADR course plus fucking about with various flammable liquids as a kid/adult ;D  Never burnt the house down, but have set the kitchen worktops on fire, plus a desk and sink in the science building at school and a generator at work when I was in the Branches. Imagine the public humiliation as she stands looking at the ashes while Sky reporters shout "aren't you that woman we filmed filling water bottles with petrol?"
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 03:18:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:33:33 pm
This isn't Mad Max!!

Give Boris and pals another six months and it will be.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 04:05:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:59:30 pm

ADR course plus fucking about with various flammable liquids as a kid/adult ;D  Never burnt the house down, but have set the kitchen worktops on fire, plus a desk and sink in the science building at school and a generator at work when I was in the Branches. Imagine the public humiliation as she stands looking at the ashes while Sky reporters shout "aren't you that woman we filmed filling water bottles with petrol?"


We haven't forgot about welding a no smoking sign to the gas storage cage.... ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:59:30 pm
I'm a very forgiving person ;)

ADR course plus fucking about with various flammable liquids as a kid/adult ;D  Never burnt the house down, but have set the kitchen worktops on fire, plus a desk and sink in the science building at school and a generator at work when I was in the Branches. Imagine the public humiliation as she stands looking at the ashes while Sky reporters shout "aren't you that woman we filmed filling water bottles with petrol?"
That's a fine body of work  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:05:12 pm

We haven't forgot about welding a no smoking sign to the gas storage cage.... ;D

;D
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 06:28:14 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:40:07 pm
State of this fucker

https://news.sky.com/video/fuel-supply-crisis-woman-buys-water-bottles-for-petrol-12420245

A mate of mine saw a girl filling a Lucozade bottle with petrol at Tesco Prescot on Sunday.

The mind boggles at peoples stupidity.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,170
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 06:34:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:02:46 pm
In 2000, it was the Police. I remember them being in Tesco Southport when I finally got fuel after fuck knows how long

That Sting gets everywhere doesn't he?
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:54:47 am
My wife (from Scotland) tells me that that's called New Zealand (where she worked for a year).

Its no barrel of laughs in the South Island in winter.

Well it is, its absolutely great, but the weather is shite still.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5221 on: Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:34:11 pm
That Sting gets everywhere doesn't he?
Can the land cope?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,134
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5222 on: Yesterday at 07:53:28 pm »
That was terrible ghost.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,271
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5223 on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:57 pm
Hope the petrol has already leaked in her garage, the fumes have ignited and burnt her house down.

Her insurance company would shaft her too as shes exceeded the legal limit of storing petrol on premises.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,116
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5224 on: Yesterday at 09:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:34:11 pm
That Sting gets everywhere doesn't he?

He wasn't happy with the people in there though, he kept shouting at everyone Don't Stand So Close to Me!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5225 on: Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:28 pm
That was terrible ghost.
I see no need to throw rocks an' get your knickers in a twist about it.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5226 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5227 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,659
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5228 on: Today at 06:48:01 am »
Managed to get fuel yesterday quite easily when I noticed that the queue from when you are driving back from a Sainsburys shop was very small (and had priority) than the queue from the main road. Managed to drive straight in with no waiting, which was a nice win for me.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,134
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5229 on: Today at 07:20:33 am »
How many Jerry cans did you have? Did you fill up some water bottles too? 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,659
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5230 on: Today at 07:37:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:20:33 am
How many Jerry cans did you have? Did you fill up some water bottles too? 😃

Just the 40 quid of fuel for me which had about 10 miles left on the meter.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5231 on: Today at 08:35:04 am »
Isabel Oakshot or whatever the little rats name is, on GMB now being a weirdo.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,464
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5232 on: Today at 08:37:32 am »
Christ, theres a Tory on Good Morning Britain telling some hard up chicken farmer shes slyly gone about phoning his company looking for a job knowing she was coming on the show. She then says on your company accounts it says you have 7 staff so if youre saying you have 32 staff on tv then maybe the taxman would like to talk to you. Then, she says Ill come and work for you and he basically says no fucking chance and shes left asking why?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 