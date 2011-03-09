« previous next »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:52:05 pm
Yeah god forbid you have to put some trousers on Rob.  ;D

I could try a kilt ;D

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm
Or under two miles of ice.

That was what they were threatening when we were kids.

Scotland with decent weather would by ideal.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Could this have been averted quickly? A cap or a huge price rise after 30litres and the promise that if things didn't sorry themselves or in a few days they'd use the army.
Media reporting theres no shortage of fuel or tankers on the road, presumably in an attempt to calm things down after getting a lot of stick for causing it. I do take your point Rob about how it mightve started.

So, it *should* sort itself out naturally. Were not using any more fuel than we were two weeks ago (well, a little bit more driving around looking for the stuff!) but generally the total amount of miles driven is a relatively stable figure, so at some point itll naturally get back to normal. UNLESS there actually IS a fuel/supply shortage. In which case, were knackered!
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:20:58 pm
Media reporting theres no shortage of fuel or tankers on the road, presumably in an attempt to calm things down after getting a lot of stick for causing it. I do take your point Rob about how it mightve started.

So, it *should* sort itself out naturally. Were not using any more fuel than we were two weeks ago (well, a little bit more driving around looking for the stuff!) but generally the total amount of miles driven is a relatively stable figure, so at some point itll naturally get back to normal. UNLESS there actually IS a fuel/supply shortage. In which case, were knackered!

There is enough fuel, the issue now is refilling the stations that the idiot public drained.

This was 2000:-

The fuel may be on its way but getting Britain back on the road will be a complicated and lengthy task, made worse by renewed panic buying. Oil companies, petrol retailers and motoring organisations say it could take three weeks to return to normal and have appealed to the public to act sensibly.

Early yesterday it was estimated that 90% of the 13,000 filling stations across the UK were empty of fuel. Oil industry officials said 300 designated petrol stations would have fuel by last night and 20% of the national network would be back on tap within 48 hours.

However, Ray Holloway of the Petrol Retail Association said initial deliveries to filling stations were not going to resolve the problem. "It's going to take us two to three weeks to get back to normal levels," he said. "The public will need to be patient and people must only take what they need."

There were few signs of patience yesterday as first deliveries reached some garages. At the Deerpark service station in Livingston news of a consignment of fuel from nearby Grangemouth brought a mile-long queue of drivers to the forecourt. More than 30,000 litres, a normal full day's supply, sold out in just three hours.

"If it goes on like this it's going to take a long, long time before we're back on track," said manager Alan Gray.

Sue Nicolson of the RAC Foundation said although it was crucial that motorists acted rationally, it was unlikely that they would. "We would say put only £10 or £20 in just to keep you going so that the petrol is enough to go round. I suspect, however, knowing human nature and the British psyche, that is not going to happen."

All eyes are now on the oil companies to see if they can rise to the challenge and get the fuel out quickly and in sufficient quantities.

The Shell UK chairman, Malcolm Brinded, yesterday assured the prime minister that the industry was responding. "We are focusing immediately on 300 sites for essential supplies and over the next two days we should see many more," he said.

Shell's fleet of 175 tankers normally make 600-700 deliveries a day to 1,100 filling stations nationwide. Only 30 of them had petrol by yesterday morning.

Esso normally delivers 700 tanker loads a day to 1,620 garages, the vast majority of which now have no fuel. "We are working as hard as we can to get all our tankers back out and the supply back to normal," said a spokesman.

BP said: "We are still talking about more than 1,200 of our 1,500 stations completely out of fuel. We think it will be two to three weeks before we can get back to a normal service. The situation would not be as dire as it has become if it wasn't for the panic buying. We can't really predict how the public is going to react now."

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2000/sep/15/oil.business8
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
The fucking idiots of this country are ruining the lives of millions. If I was single, I'd fucking leave this shithole to drown in its own self induced shitstorm. And why the fuck are 57 million people letting 17 million or less c*nts fucking get away with this?
My mum earlier said she saw news about the UK on German telly, with video of empty shelves and closed petrol stations due to panic buying. She went "the French would by now be all out on the streets protesting and screaming at politicians and managers" lol!

Oh and by the way, because I saw this mentioned in the odd posts in recent weeks: Yes, there is an HGV driver shortage on the continent, too, but no, as far as I know no empty shelves. At least not where I am, and I haven't heard about problems in the rest of Germany or any other countries around us either.
Well fingers out its sorted out very soon because I don't think I'm making it to south Wales, back to London and then up and back from Liverpool by the end of this week on the half a tank of petrol I currently have in my car.
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
My mum earlier said she saw news about the UK on German telly, with video of empty shelves and closed petrol stations due to panic buying. She went "the French would by now be all out on the streets protesting and screaming at politicians and managers" lol!

Oh and by the way, because I saw this mentioned in the odd posts in recent weeks: Yes, there is an HGV driver shortage on the continent, too, but no, as far as I know no empty shelves. At least not where I am, and I haven't heard about problems in the rest of Germany or any other countries around us either.

You're in this strange thing called the "EU" and the "EEA". Seems like a really good idea to be able to freely move goods between countries, rather than have countries refusing to export to you due to paperwork and costs, you'd have to be pretty stupid to want to leave that.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm
There is enough fuel, the issue now is refilling the stations that the idiot public drained.

Hang on, didn't you get petrol?
Mob mentality when it comes to panic buying really makes me lose any faith in humanity I had left. When covid kicked off I was one month ahead of all the toilet roll nutcases at least  ;D Quietly filling everything up one day at a time.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Hang on, didn't you get petrol?

I got diesel as I usually do every month on the Friday morning when I get paid, which covers me for getting to work. I tend to put enough in to cover the month although sometimes just a couple of weeks if I don't know when I'm working, I didn't change my habits at all. Usually its about £25 to £30, but as I'm working the next few weekends, and have a trip to Knutsford and then a trip to Manc airport, I put enough in to cover that, I've got about 3/4 of a tank. I put a fiver in my bike Friday night as I was using that to nip to work Saturday morning.
By contrast my car is in the red fuel-wise and has been since last week. Basically an empty tank. I decided to stop using it when all this kicked off, and did not rush out to panic buy. I worked out that I'd be able to do without the car if I adjusted a few things, rearranged a couple of meetings and walk in some instances where I might have driven (I walk a lot anyway, so it's no hardship). I won't be using my bikes either.

Basically my aim was to avoid joining in the panic buying to allow someone who really does need to fill up to have a chance at doing so. I appreciate that not everyone can do without like I can; some people have to fill up.

I'm hoping it will get back to normal soonish so I can fill up as normal. I'm not gonna join any queues.
I know a lad who works for Stobart's, said they have loads of tanker drivers normally delivering fuel on a daily basis - its a constant churn. Reckons there is fuel at refineries and the distribution points but the retailers haven't been putting in their usual orders, so the company hasn't allocated the drivers despite them being available. So I think there are other factors at play here.

It does make me wonder about something else I heard. I know somebody who works in the supply chain for supermarkets and he was saying that stocking the shelves is run on a Just-In-Time basis but manager's faced penalties / loss of bonus if the shelves became bare. So it was in their interest to keep the store stocked, reckons that's pretty much been ditched by most of them since covid.

I think the supermarkets have far too much power and influence in the UK as demonstrated by the 'leeway' they were given with covid rules compared to smaller businesses who were receiving warnings and fines from the local authorites for so-called breaches. Somehow, I can't see the local authorities being prepared to take on the likes of Asda (Walmart) in the same manner.   
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:23:46 pm
You're in this strange thing called the "EU" and the "EEA". Seems like a really good idea to be able to freely move goods between countries, rather than have countries refusing to export to you due to paperwork and costs, you'd have to be pretty stupid to want to leave that.
Yeah, similar to the US putting emphasis on deals with their main trading partners Canada and Mexico instead of smaller countries halfway round the globe. This concept about frictionless trade with nearby regions is a rather good idea it would seem, no?!  ;)
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 05:37:53 pm
I think the panic really kicked in when a govt minister said theres plenty of fuel and no need to panic! Everyone just thought, another lying Tory!

This.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
I know a lad who works for Stobart's, said they have loads of tanker drivers normally delivering fuel on a daily basis - its a constant churn. Reckons there is fuel at refineries and the distribution points but the retailers haven't been putting in their usual orders, so the company hasn't allocated the drivers despite them being available. So I think there are other factors at play here.

It does make me wonder about something else I heard. I know somebody who works in the supply chain for supermarkets and he was saying that stocking the shelves is run on a Just-In-Time basis but manager's faced penalties / loss of bonus if the shelves became bare. So it was in their interest to keep the store stocked, reckons that's pretty much been ditched by most of them since covid.

I think the supermarkets have far too much power and influence in the UK as demonstrated by the 'leeway' they were given with covid rules compared to smaller businesses who were receiving warnings and fines from the local authorites for so-called breaches. Somehow, I can't see the local authorities being prepared to take on the likes of Asda (Walmart) in the same manner.   

The other conspiracy but tinged with some 'believability' is that the whole thing was manufactured i.e due to the pandemic and increase wfh, some fuel, stored longer than its ideally supposed to starts to deteriorate. What better way to get rid of old stock, let the panic stricken public store it in their car tanks instead!
So as I drive home about 4pm they weren't planning to use the army . This morning I wake up and now they have 75 army drivers on standby.
No idea how many fuel drivers there are normally.
No idea how I got home last night . Literally 18 miles of my 75 miles journey on fumes. Stopped at 3 stations begging them for anything just to get me home , the best I got was can you wait till 3 am.
Somehow rolled the car home.
This isnt some stations  are empty. Over 95% from London to Cambridge are dry, and the open ones are at least a 4 hours wait.
Its already an emergency and the army shouldve been deployed. It just looks bad on that c*nt in charge to be the PM that needed the army on the streets.
On the way back to work now, getting a lift, till this madness stops.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:03:23 am
The other conspiracy but tinged with some 'believability' is that the whole thing was manufactured i.e due to the pandemic and increase wfh, some fuel, stored longer than its ideally supposed to starts to deteriorate. What better way to get rid of old stock, let the panic stricken public store it in their car tanks instead!

Thats only applicable to fuel in vehicle petrol tanks or stored in Jerry cans. It will last about 6 months at 20c in a fuel tank, about 3 weeks at 30c, but when stored underground in proper tanks, with the constant draining and filling it won't go off.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
I know a lad who works for Stobart's, said they have loads of tanker drivers normally delivering fuel on a daily basis - its a constant churn. Reckons there is fuel at refineries and the distribution points but the retailers haven't been putting in their usual orders, so the company hasn't allocated the drivers despite them being available. So I think there are other factors at play here.

It does make me wonder about something else I heard. I know somebody who works in the supply chain for supermarkets and he was saying that stocking the shelves is run on a Just-In-Time basis but manager's faced penalties / loss of bonus if the shelves became bare. So it was in their interest to keep the store stocked, reckons that's pretty much been ditched by most of them since covid.

I think the supermarkets have far too much power and influence in the UK as demonstrated by the 'leeway' they were given with covid rules compared to smaller businesses who were receiving warnings and fines from the local authorites for so-called breaches. Somehow, I can't see the local authorities being prepared to take on the likes of Asda (Walmart) in the same manner.   

Maybe the manager orders for smaller stores but in the past I've been delivering to Tesco supermarkets and the managers where moaning about them not needing what was in the trailers and they explained its all automated and based on the expected sales. The one that sticks was pallets of beer during a crap summer as they hadn't sold anything like the normal amount and had nowhere to store it. Wonder if they have binned the auto ordering due to covid??

They obviously have an override though as I've never had 15 pallets of bog roll in a trailer before last year.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:54:51 pm
By contrast my car is in the red fuel-wise and has been since last week. Basically an empty tank. I decided to stop using it when all this kicked off, and did not rush out to panic buy. I worked out that I'd be able to do without the car if I adjusted a few things, rearranged a couple of meetings and walk in some instances where I might have driven (I walk a lot anyway, so it's no hardship). I won't be using my bikes either.

Basically my aim was to avoid joining in the panic buying to allow someone who really does need to fill up to have a chance at doing so. I appreciate that not everyone can do without like I can; some people have to fill up.

I'm hoping it will get back to normal soonish so I can fill up as normal. I'm not gonna join any queues.

It was really weird, I usually go to Costco on a Thursday night or early Friday for fuel, there are never more than 5 or 6 cars fuelling up. I went in at 7am and it was dead, about 3 of us in, so I did my usual routine, sadly forgot my 5ltr can as I also needed fuel for the bike for the Saturday morning as I had about 20 miles left and that's not enough as work is a 42 mile round trip. I was with the thoughts that the public would be twats, but seeing the quiet I sort of thought it would be ok.

Missus was out that night so ran her to the bar, then as the local station was quiet I thought the panic hadn't hit, nipped to Costco with my can and the queues were huge, never ever had to queue. I just went back to the local but they only do E10 so not ideal.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:22 am
Maybe the manager orders for smaller stores but in the past I've been delivering to Tesco supermarkets and the managers where moaning about them not needing what was in the trailers and they explained its all automated and based on the expected sales. The one that sticks was pallets of beer during a crap summer as they hadn't sold anything like the normal amount and had nowhere to store it. Wonder if they have binned the auto ordering due to covid??


Yeah they were just introducing that in Sainsburys when I worked there in around 2004, every time something was run through the till it was added to the order (not as simple as that, it autmatically ordered extra for weekends etc). Managers only manually ordered things for special offers etc.
Our kid has had a week off, drove to Swansea to drop his daughter at university and then had a few days away up the Dorset coast with his wife. Back in work today, lives in Bournemouth, depot is in Southampton. He's left for work half an hour earlier and changed his route to go past 3 garages in the hope he can get fuel, otherwise he's only got enough diesel to get to work and home and then that's him off the road, so one less trucker at work.
Down to the last 10 miles on the clock anyway on my car. Hopefully I can get some fuel today. Otherwise no bother, Ill work from home and laugh at this country.
The other conspiracy but tinged with some 'believability' is that the whole thing was manufactured i.e due to the pandemic and increase wfh, some fuel, stored longer than its ideally supposed to starts to deteriorate. What better way to get rid of old stock, let the panic stricken public store it in their car tanks instead!

Petrol is good for up to six months if stored at home because seals on home storage tanks and jerry cans aren't great. It's longer if stored in properly sealed commercial tanks.

Highly unlikely that all of the petrol in commercial tanks is over six months old.
