Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.

My point is , this is one of the very concrete situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.

( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)



Panic buying is not rational although, given the herd mentality in people, it has been entirely expected.We all know there is no shortage of petrol. We all know that some garages were waiting on supplies though due to there being fewer delivery drivers. Common sense tells us that if we continue to purchase as normal, things will be fine. The perfectly rational thing to do in those circumstances is to purchase as you always have done, not go out en masse then cause a real crisis where none existed.The population purchasing as normal works perfectly fine. On any given day you can roll up with no queues and top up. The entire driving nation does this daily without issues. This all falls apart once we add selfishness and irrational panic into the equation though.We had the utter farce of the toilet roll fiasco early into the pandemic too. There was never any shortage of toilet rolls either. Just completely irrational and selfish behaviour by a significant number of people that then caused a shortage where none actually existed.The sad thing is, levelheaded people end up being dragged down to the lowest common denominator. The selfish, headless chickens are informed there is no shortage, and asked not to act like selfish headless chickens. This then prompts them to do exactly that, thus then causing a genuine crisis via their irrational actions. Then, those who need fuel to do their jobs feel compelled to fill up before the idiots drain supplies before they can be replenished. The average Joe and Joan who top up ever few weeks then see the queues and feel naturally compelled to top while there is still petrol in the pumps. In short, we then have the whole country parked outside petrol stations hoping to get the last drops before it's gone. All this, down to irrational, selfish panic buying. A genuine crisis created out of an imaginary one.Last Thursday the petrol situation was the same as it was on Friday. The difference was the behaviour of the public. I topped up as normal on Thursday. No queues, one or two cars on the forecourt as per. Later that day I hear on the news that there might be some delays in supplies of fuel due to driver shortage, but there is no shortage of fuel itself, so no one panic buy. Come Friday, there were queues outside every station in the country and idiots filling up not just their cars but as many Jerry cans as they could too. My normal petrol station of choice was overwhelmed and ran out of fuel. The only thing that had changed in those 24 hours was the irrational and selfish behaviour of those panic buyers whose only thought is themselves.