Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 254113 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 02:32:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:55 am
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)
Panic buying is not rational although, given the herd mentality in people, it has been entirely expected.

We all know there is no shortage of petrol. We all know that some garages were waiting on supplies though due to there being fewer delivery drivers. Common sense tells us that if we continue to purchase as normal, things will be fine. The perfectly rational thing to do in those circumstances is to purchase as you always have done, not go out en masse then cause a real crisis where none existed.

The population purchasing as normal works perfectly fine. On any given day you can roll up with no queues and top up. The entire driving nation does this daily without issues. This all falls apart once we add selfishness and irrational panic into the equation though.

We had the utter farce of the toilet roll fiasco early into the pandemic too. There was never any shortage of toilet rolls either. Just completely irrational and selfish behaviour by a significant number of people that then caused a shortage where none actually existed.

The sad thing is, levelheaded people end up being dragged down to the lowest common denominator. The selfish, headless chickens are informed there is no shortage, and asked not to act like selfish headless chickens. This then prompts them to do exactly that, thus then causing a genuine crisis via their irrational actions. Then, those who need fuel to do their jobs feel compelled to fill up before the idiots drain supplies before they can be replenished. The average Joe and Joan who top up ever few weeks then see the queues and feel naturally compelled to top while there is still petrol in the pumps. In short, we then have the whole country parked outside petrol stations hoping to get the last drops before it's gone. All this, down to irrational, selfish panic buying. A genuine crisis created out of an imaginary one.

Last Thursday the petrol situation was the same as it was on Friday. The difference was the behaviour of the public. I topped up as normal on Thursday. No queues, one or two cars on the forecourt as per. Later that day I hear on the news that there might be some delays in supplies of fuel due to driver shortage, but there is no shortage of fuel itself, so no one panic buy. Come Friday, there were queues outside every station in the country and idiots filling up not just their cars but as many Jerry cans as they could too. My normal petrol station of choice was overwhelmed and ran out of fuel. The only thing that had changed in those 24 hours was the irrational and selfish behaviour of those panic buyers whose only thought is themselves.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:06 pm
I'm still not sure if that statement is true or not.  Those handful of closed petrol stations may have been the start of something more serious anyway.  Clearly petrol stations selling 5x the amount of fuel per day made things far worse and much quicker.

What we do know is:
- there's a chronic shortage of HGV drivers in general
- fuel tanker drivers need a particular kind of license which makes a small resource pool all that much smaller
- fuel tanker drivers don't seem to be paid particularly any more than other HGV drivers so there's no natural pull to that area
- some haulage firms have responded to the driver shortage with big incentives to new drivers (one-off payments, much increased salaries, better hours etc.)

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that some of those tanker drivers will have thought fuck it and moved to some of the companies that are paying more.  As soon as some companies broke ranks and started paying more to poach drivers from other companies it was clearly going to be just a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, or delivering John Lewis's Christmas range at the expense of fuel...

(I'm glad that this has forced a change in the approach to driver pay and T&Cs!  Until it gets to the point that drivers that have left the profession return though or - in the longer term - many new drivers qualify then it's just shifting a too-small-resource from one place to another)

Sensible drivers have stayed where they are, they all know its the media who know nothing making it seem like its a job to earn a fortune when the reality is nothing of the sort, and they all know it'll all change come January, when the influx of new drivers who have passed their tests in December come in and all these people get who moved jobs get finished up and the newbies get put on £10 an hour. January is always quiet anyway, so firms will be fine with the numbers they have.

Don't believe all this £50k a year and improved conditions bollocks either, you'll earn that if you are putting in 70 hour weeks and tramping and fuck all will be done about conditions. Anyone fancy sleeping in a cab in a layby when it's -5c?
Online jonnypb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 04:20:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:06 pm
I'm still not sure if that statement is true or not.  Those handful of closed petrol stations may have been the start of something more serious anyway.  Clearly petrol stations selling 5x the amount of fuel per day made things far worse and much quicker.

What we do know is:
- there's a chronic shortage of HGV drivers in general
- fuel tanker drivers need a particular kind of license which makes a small resource pool all that much smaller
- fuel tanker drivers don't seem to be paid particularly any more than other HGV drivers so there's no natural pull to that area
- some haulage firms have responded to the driver shortage with big incentives to new drivers (one-off payments, much increased salaries, better hours etc.)

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that some of those tanker drivers will have thought fuck it and moved to some of the companies that are paying more.  As soon as some companies broke ranks and started paying more to poach drivers from other companies it was clearly going to be just a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, or delivering John Lewis's Christmas range at the expense of fuel...

(I'm glad that this has forced a change in the approach to driver pay and T&Cs!  Until it gets to the point that drivers that have left the profession return though or - in the longer term - many new drivers qualify then it's just shifting a too-small-resource from one place to another)

After listening to a phone this afternoon and what a tanker driver had to say, its the HGV side of things that has been hit bad by brexit, not the fuel tankers as much, as like you say they require different licences. Although it had a small impact on fuel tanker drivers, it hasnt had any impact of keeping petrol stations topped up until the other day when a handful of stations had to close. He said with the panic buying its now made it impossible to keep fuel stations topped up now, if people filled up normally there would have been no issue and the handful of stations that ran out would have been operating normally by now. His daily delivery schedule has increased and put him on the limit of the hours that he can drive and this is now happening with all tanker drivers, plus youve got covid and people having to isolate which hasnt helped.

Plus if Brexit was the issue, then why is the issue just now with fuel? What didnt it happen months ago like its happened with other industries who rely on HGV deliveries?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
FOMO MOFOs
Offline Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm »
As SoS has said, there is nothing rational about panic buying.  The clue is in the name.  Panic is not rational. 

This is an artificial crisis, fuelled by scaremongering.  However, as the repercussions of Brexit begin to bite, I'd expect to see more of these collective fits.  It's the frog in the pot scenario, but the water is barely getting warm.  Imagine what things will be like when the water starts to boil?

Online jonnypb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 04:44:32 pm »
People will be queuing at supermarkets next for their Xmas turkeys.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:44:32 pm
People will be queuing at supermarkets next for their Xmas turkeys.

Are we allowed into France? ;)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:25:55 am
Panic buying is rational and expected behaviour. From the helicopter view it's easy to see why it's wrong, but if you not unreasonably suspect there won't be fuel when you need it why wouldn't you top up? And you would be an idiot to think that everyone else won't go and fill up.
My point is , this is one of the very concrete  situations that's happening in the UK but not Europe. Yes covid  is partly to blame, but only post brexit is it a UK only issue.
( Unless similar is happening across Europe, I don't have European news !)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:05:55 am
:o
Unfortunately, yes, to panic buy can be the rational choice. The phenomenon is explained by game theory.

https://thekopi.co/2020/03/13/game-theory-panic-buying-singapore/
Online Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
Unfortunately its going to have to get a lot worse in order to ever championing getting back into the EU.

Got into a debate with someone over the weekend who agreed that its 'unfortunate' we are in this position, however they believe that Brexit will make the UK a more prosperous nation in the longer term. More innovation, self sufficient etc
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 05:03:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:44:32 pm
People will be queuing at supermarkets next for their Xmas turkeys.


There's already been surges of demand for frozen turkeys, with some supermarkets selling out.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm »
People voted for turkeys, so can't cry if they don't get them for Christmas
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 05:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:55:16 pm
Unfortunately its going to have to get a lot worse in order to ever championing getting back into the EU.

Got into a debate with someone over the weekend who agreed that its 'unfortunate' we are in this position, however they believe that Brexit will make the UK a more prosperous nation in the longer term. More innovation, self sufficient etc

The fucking idiots of this country are ruining the lives of millions. If I was single, I'd fucking leave this shithole to drown in its own self induced shitstorm. And why the fuck are 57 million people letting 17 million or less c*nts fucking get away with this?
