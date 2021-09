The shortage of drivers in the EU will be used as a defence by the Torys, probably argue this shortage would have still happened if we had remained in the EU.

The EU may have a shortage but is the shortage causing serious supply chain problems or is the shortage about not having the luxery of having more drivers than they can get by with.

Has demand for haulage inside the EU increased. if so what caused this to happen, things getting back to normal after Covid would be the obvious reply if you wanted to defend what's happening without research, the demand might also have increased due to the EU picking up lost UK sales. a lot of the supply chain has moved from the UK-EU to EU -EU.