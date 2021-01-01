Assuming he's telling the truth - quite the leap of faith - is there a risk that our testing becomes non-compliant with the EU and those drivers won't be able to drive on the continent?



No the actual licence hasn't changed. What has changed is that after you have done the drive part of the test, you have to demonstrate to the examiner that you can safely uncouple and then re-couple the trailer. They have changed it so that the instructors can pass you on this. I actually agree with this, as at the start of each lesson you have to do your walk around checks and then couple up, so they see over the 4 days if you know what you are doing.On the test, after about 30 mins driving you park up in the test centre, get out of the unit, lower the trailer landing legs, pull the air brake button, climb on the back and disconnect all the leads (suzies) then pull the clip that holds the 5th wheel arm locked, pull the arm, remove the number plate, get back in the unit and drive forwards and then reverse park next to the trailer. Then you go through the coupling up part, so you back under the trailer, having first got out to check the height, tug test to check its secure, dog clip in, suzies connected, legs up, air brake released, number plate back on. This section of the test can take 15 to 20 minutes, so its wasting a hell of a lot of time.Mind you, from watching EU drivers, I'd swear their test is drive around the block and that's your HGV licence sorted