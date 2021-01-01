« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/bp-prioritising-fuel-deliveries-as-driver-shortages-hit-supplies-12415175

At least the Army can help on this, they do have qualified tanker drivers who are OK to go straight on the road.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:49:44 pm
At least the Army can help on this, they do have qualified tanker drivers who are OK to go straight on the road.

Army drivers back on the road to help the country try and keep functioning.

We're back in the 1970s. Not far enough for the neanderthal c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
Army drivers back on the road to help the country try and keep functioning.

We're back in the 1970s. Not far enough for the neanderthal c*nts.

Its what the fucking pricks wanted, power cuts, pounds shillings and pence, ration books, racism, its back the glorious days of their rancid little lives
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Next generation of drivers are ready

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Not just doubling down on denial of any Brexit impacts, but saying the problems would be even worse if not for Brexit.  Yep thats our government

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/shapps-says-petrol-food-shortages-5961929


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:20 am
Not just doubling down on denial of any Brexit impacts, but saying the problems would be even worse if not for Brexit.  Yep thats our government

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/shapps-says-petrol-food-shortages-5961929

Quote
Not only are there very large and even larger shortages in other EU countries like Poland and Germany, which clearly cant be to do with Brexit, but actually because of Brexit Ive been able to change the law and alter the way our driving tests operate in a way I could not have done if we were still part of the EU.

So, Brexit actually has provided part of the solution of giving more slots available for HGV tests and there are a lot more  twice as many  tests available now than before the pandemic, a large proportion of those weve only been able to do because we are no longer in the EU.
Assuming he's telling the truth - quite the leap of faith - is there a risk that our testing becomes non-compliant with the EU and those drivers won't be able to drive on the continent?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Wife suggesting I go fill up the car. #panicbuy
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:20 am
Not just doubling down on denial of any Brexit impacts, but saying the problems would be even worse if not for Brexit.  Yep thats our government

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/shapps-says-petrol-food-shortages-5961929

Also being disingenuos (I know, how shocking) as this interview shows

https://trans.info/en/there-s-a-europe-wide-hgv-driver-shortage-so-why-do-uk-supply-chains-seem-more-disrupted-254524

Quote
After being asked that very question regarding the driver shortages in Poland and the apparent disparity in supply chain disruption compared to Great Britain, Mr Clover explained that post-Brexit changes have been an additional factor for UK supply chains.

Besides the movement of drivers from the UK to the EU caused by coronavirus and Brexit, Mr Clover said the drop in the number of cabotage transports conducted in Britain post-Brexit has reduced capacity and presented extra challenges.

In addition, while Poland has lost drivers to foreign companies who can pay more, Mr Clover added that this loss has somewhat been offset by international drivers  picking up loads into the country:

The most obvious reasons why theres such a difference between, for example, the UK situation and the situation in continental Europe, are the changes with Brexit and so on and the decline in the number of international drivers, as well as the use of cabotage operations to supplement the overall demand.

In the UK, at the very time when we need even more capacity in the market in terms of lorry drivers, and the use of international drivers, the global supply chain system has been in a state of dysfunction to some degree.

Its obviously something that many other European countries are dealing with too. But when we look at the port disruption that weve had in the UK, like the situation around Felixstowe and Harwich for the last year or so, its clear the UK faces a range of challenges that have made the UKs supply chain situation more severe than other European countries.

Theres also been a lot of disruption with transshipments from Rotterdam, Antwerp or other Northwestern European ports, while theres a need for drivers to make those trips from the European ports across to the UK. That has obviously been disrupted by the regulations that need to be attended to in terms of crossing the channel, including COVID testing and and new brexit related paperwork.

So its those factors that have made things so acute in the UK market. At least thats what weve been hearing when speaking with the shippers that we do our research with, as well as the road freight operators. However, all these issues are compounded  by the fact that the whole global system is in such a state of dysfunction.

If we look at the European markets, and take Poland, for example, theres also a lot of drivers whove obviously gone abroad to undertake work in Western European markets where the wages are higher and the rates are higher. So theres that flight of people with this skill from those countries as well, which is why we see a shortfall in places like that.

On the other hand, at the same time, obviously, theyre able to supplement it with the international drivers who can come in and undertake loads to take pressure off domestic capacity. Therefore, its somewhat offset, which is not really the case in the UK market anymore.

Mr Clover then told Trans.INFO that as typically around 4-5% of total volume is transported by cabotage, any loss of this capacity can make a significant difference:

If we look at the figures, around 4-5% of total volume is being moved by cabotage. So thats part of it, that makes a big difference to the capacity of the market. Also, I think we found that between 15,000 and 25,000 drivers or so have left the UK as EU nationals have returned to their home market. That extra capacity has gone out of the market in the UK as well. So theres that disruption which has really hurt the UK situation too. Obviously, thats not something which is a problem in the EU itself now.

If cabotage is one of the factors behind the added disruption the UK is facing in comparison to mainland Europe, could a relaxation of the rules help improve matters? In Mr Clovers opinion, it is difficult to judge. Even so, he believes it certainly wouldnt hurt:

Its an interesting question. I think we also have to consider that, obviously, theres always been a disparity and a trade imbalance between the UK and the European continent. So, there would have to be quite a strong incentive to make it more worthwhile to send your trucks across into the UK, even a couple of extra trips within the UK market, to make what would probably be an empty load back worthwhile. It certainly wouldnt hurt if companies were able to do that.

Even so, when you consider the structural problem in terms of the international drivers, the fact that theres a driver shortage and high demand across the rest of Europe, moving your capacity into the UK market and then not having a load coming back, or 60% not having a load back, is not very appealing for many companies.

What would change things, however, would be those freight rates on the load into the UK being high enough to balance out the fact that theres no backload. I think thats more likely to incentivize more companies to do it.

Ireland is another country whose supply chains are interesting to look at in comparison to Great Britains. Ireland too is suffering from a HGV driver shortage, and has recently seen a shift in its supply chains, with more goods coming from the EU, and less goods going through the UK landbridge route.

Mr Clover doesnt expect a significant return to the landbridge unless a new settlement is reached, and adds that Irelands membership of the EU single market means there is less friction at its border:

In terms of Ireland being in the EU, even though its not connected by land, it still has the same regulatory environment, which wouldnt inhibit food products at ports in the way that we have seen in Great Britain.

Meanwhile, at the time of our discussion with Mr Clover, Great Britain was due to introduce some customs and veterinary checks on EU goods, followed by full checks in January. There had been speculation that this would be delayed, and on Tuesday, the UK Government confirmed the postponement.

Understandably, Mr Clover wouldnt be drawn on the speculation. He nonetheless made it clear that the checks would have caused some disruption had they been implemented as planned on October 1st:

If those checks are imposed, we would expect them to be quite disruptive to supply chains. The lack of checks so far has helped to mitigate some of the impacts [of the new trading relationship] so far. We would expect to see similar sorts of disruptions to what we saw earlier this year with trucks going into Europe from Great Britain, with loads without the proper paperwork not getting through. So yes, we would expect that to be quite disruptive, if it were to happen in that way [as planned and according to the timetable].

The fact nonetheless remains that driver shortages are having an impact on logistics throughout Europe. Therefore, the issue will have to be addressed by countries across the whole continent.

Although there is talk of improved salaries and facilities alleviating the issue and making the profession more attractive, most road transport firms will have to look at how to get the most out of their workforce for some time to come.

One of the ways that this can be done is via digital tools or relay systems, and as Mr Clover told Trans.INFO, such solutions can result in efficiency gains:

Obviously, route optimization is one option and within that you have the relay system, technology and also different business models and platforms that actually facilitate sharing between different drivers and maybe different companies.

Its something that can be implemented reasonably quickly. If youve got the technology and you can apply it, then that can take effect faster than adding drivers to the workforce. Although these implementations are often fraught with problems, if youve got to really scale solutions, that could be an important part of the solution.

We do see when you look at use cases or case studies of implementations of route planning and route management, in some cases  you can see very large efficiency gains, depending on the point from which organizations are starting from.

There obviously is a lot of variation between road freight companies on how much route planning theyll do in a sophisticated or technologically enabled way. There can be some quite big gains though, say 10-20% reductions in miles driven and fuel consumed if you do that very well. Sometimes if youre starting from a relatively basic position, theres some big changes that could be made in that way.

Nevertheless, the difficulty with these different uses of technology is the sort of implementation and collaboration that might be required for things that concern different companies.

Weve often seen road freight companies talking a good game about these kinds of things, and willingness to collaborate to resolve any issues or disruptions that you see, but in actual fact, it often doesnt really happen. For various business and competitive reasons, these collaborations often result in very little and breakdown.

So while this could be part of the solution, its probably more likely to lead to minor gains for individual companies, rather than a new collaborative system.

Given the UK Government is currently ruling out a visa scheme for foreign drivers, and neither are there any plans to relax cabotage regulations while newly qualified UK drivers step in to fill the gap, it appears those digital solutions Mr Clover referred to will have a key role to play:

It can help, and certainly together with a combination of lots of different minor gains, thats probably how the UK, and companies operating in the UK, will help to get round the challenges were due to face in the next few months. And we expect to see similar solutions implemented across the rest of Europe as well, if theres other countries struggling with the same [driver shortage] issues.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
Sounds like something out of The Onion/Private Eye

Quote
"There are butchers from the Philippines who are ready to come here," Edwin Poots told BBC News NI.


Roberto Duterte?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:23:56 pm
Don't give them ammunition on things that aren't very Brexit related. There's plenty of Brexit shitshow to go around.
The gas problems seem to stem from other areas of general government mismanagement.


Well, Brexit led to the UK government withdrawing from the Internal Energy Market, which you don't have to be in the EU to be a member of (Norway & Switzerland are both members).

That gives access to a vast internal market that helps level out price spikes (a large reason why gas prices in the rest of the EU are substantially below those in the UK now).

But that would have required  European Court jurisdiction over a small and specific part of UK trade, and the Brexit zealots couldn't be having that...

So yeah, Brexit is partly to blame (for at least exacerbating the situation)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Fair point Nobby.
Shortage of drivers for fuel though is a bigger point to ram home is what I meant. Without leaving any wriggle room.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:37:22 am
Assuming he's telling the truth - quite the leap of faith - is there a risk that our testing becomes non-compliant with the EU and those drivers won't be able to drive on the continent?

No the actual licence hasn't changed. What has changed is that after you have done the drive part of the test, you have to demonstrate to the examiner that you can safely uncouple and then re-couple the trailer. They have changed it so that the instructors can pass you on this. I actually agree with this, as at the start of each lesson you have to do your walk around checks and then couple up, so they see over the 4 days if you know what you are doing.

On the test, after about 30 mins driving you park up in the test centre, get out of the unit, lower the trailer landing legs, pull the air brake button, climb on the back and disconnect all the leads (suzies) then pull the clip that holds the 5th wheel arm locked, pull the arm, remove the number plate, get back in the unit and drive forwards and then reverse park next to the trailer. Then you go through the coupling up part, so you back under the trailer, having first got out to check the height, tug test to check its secure, dog clip in, suzies connected, legs up, air brake released, number plate back on. This section of the test can take 15 to 20 minutes, so its wasting a hell of a lot of time.

Mind you, from watching EU drivers, I'd swear their test is drive around the block and that's your HGV licence sorted :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:43:57 am



Roberto Duterte?


That was my first thought when I read that sentence :D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:50:33 am
Fair point Nobby.
Shortage of drivers for fuel though is a bigger point to ram home is what I meant. Without leaving any wriggle room.

Brexit hasn't caused that, its the shit wages. When I did my ADR, the instructor was an Ex Tanker driver and he was telling us that they used to earn more than the top bosses, that's long gone. 20 years ago, Shell were paying £65k

I did my ADR and tanks so I could go onto the tankers at some point, as tankers are the job most want due to the money. I looked at Hoyer, they were offering £36k, well you can fuck off. Tankers are highly skilled jobs, you need to know all about filling emptying and purging, they are mega unstable, they will roll long before a normal artic and you are carrying basically a bomb, its a very dangerous job. I can earn £6k working for Aldi, I can get £47k doing containers, why risk your life more than normal for such poor pay. And you wouldn't let most EU drivers near a tanker.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:29 am
Brexit hasn't caused that, its the shit wages. When I did my ADR, the instructor was an Ex Tanker driver and he was telling us that they used to earn more than the top bosses, that's long gone. 20 years ago, Shell were paying £65k

I did my ADR and tanks so I could go onto the tankers at some point, as tankers are the job most want due to the money. I looked at Hoyer, they were offering £36k, well you can fuck off. Tankers are highly skilled jobs, you need to know all about filling emptying and purging, they are mega unstable, they will roll long before a normal artic and you are carrying basically a bomb, its a very dangerous job. I can earn £6k working for Aldi, I can get £47k doing containers, why risk your life more than normal for such poor pay. And you wouldn't let most EU drivers near a tanker.



Brexit hasn't caused there to be a shortage of British drivers, but it's removed the option of subsidising British drivers with tens of thousands of EU drivers.

I have sympathy with the argument that this is a plus, as it will help increase the wages of lorry drivers.

Just got to sort out facilities for drivers now, eh?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:30 am
On the test, after about 30 mins driving you park up in the test centre, get out of the unit, lower the trailer landing legs, pull the air brake button, climb on the back and disconnect all the leads (suzies) then pull the clip that holds the 5th wheel arm locked, pull the arm, remove the number plate, get back in the unit and drive forwards and then reverse park next to the trailer. Then you go through the coupling up part, so you back under the trailer, having first got out to check the height, tug test to check its secure, dog clip in, suzies connected, legs up, air brake released, number plate back on. This section of the test can take 15 to 20 minutes, so its wasting a hell of a lot of time.

Obviously
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:18:55 am


Brexit hasn't caused there to be a shortage of British drivers, but it's removed the option of subsidising British drivers with tens of thousands of EU drivers.

I have sympathy with the argument that this is a plus, as it will help increase the wages of lorry drivers.

Just got to sort out facilities for drivers now, eh?



Yeah free movement and then unscrupulous haulage companies who ripped them off when they came to work with poor wages was to blame for the loss of 100,000 drivers. The end of free movement has fucked us up big style. Not all EU drivers are bad, some are really decent fellas and can do the job, but sadly far too many useless c*nts came in as well.

Thinking about it, most tanker drivers have likely pissed off to Tesco etc for better wages doing store deliveries.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
One of the biggest turkey farmers in the country complaining about not only the impacts of Brexit, but how news reporters who've interviewed him recently had edited-out any of his pinning the blame on Brexit

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-oz33NNrs7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-oz33NNrs7g</a>

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:55:57 am
One of the biggest turkey farmers in the country complaining about not only the impacts of Brexit, but how news reporters who've interviewed him recently had edited-out any of his pinning the blame on Brexit

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-oz33NNrs7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-oz33NNrs7g</a>
The same thing was happening to Chicken farms even before we left last year. owners saying they were forced to shut because of the shortage of EU Labour.
I think people have underestimated the psychological effect Brexit had on workers coming from Poland etc,  it hardly gets a mention, they knew they weren't welcomed by many, open hostility made them fearful. am not sure we will ever recover from this even if we were to offer visa exemptions.
I can understand why people believed we will need to become more self sufficiant after Brexit but the same people who believed this never looked to see if this was happening in practice as the problems started before we left, they are undoubtedly far worse now which was all foreseeable, the writing was on the wall before we actually left the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:30 am
No the actual licence hasn't changed. What has changed is that after you have done the drive part of the test, you have to demonstrate to the examiner that you can safely uncouple and then re-couple the trailer. They have changed it so that the instructors can pass you on this. I actually agree with this, as at the start of each lesson you have to do your walk around checks and then couple up, so they see over the 4 days if you know what you are doing.

On the test, after about 30 mins driving you park up in the test centre, get out of the unit, lower the trailer landing legs, pull the air brake button, climb on the back and disconnect all the leads (suzies) then pull the clip that holds the 5th wheel arm locked, pull the arm, remove the number plate, get back in the unit and drive forwards and then reverse park next to the trailer. Then you go through the coupling up part, so you back under the trailer, having first got out to check the height, tug test to check its secure, dog clip in, suzies connected, legs up, air brake released, number plate back on. This section of the test can take 15 to 20 minutes, so its wasting a hell of a lot of time.

Mind you, from watching EU drivers, I'd swear their test is drive around the block and that's your HGV licence sorted :butt
Thanks for the explanation.  I think I understood some of it!   ;D

Do you think Shapps is right that they couldn't have made that change to the test while we part of the EU?  From the way you - and many others - describe it there are some countries within the EU where the HGV training and licensing tests seem much more... relaxed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:23:16 pm
I think people have underestimated the psychological effect Brexit had on workers coming from Poland etc,  it hardly gets a mention, they knew they weren't welcomed by many, open hostility made them fearful. am not sure we will ever recover from this even if we were to offer visa exemptions.

It's even worse, because even if there were visa exemptions on offer a lot of people would probably think twice whether it's worth going to the UK for work when the people in charge have shown that agreements mean fuck all to them. So, you'd probably in constant fear that somehow they decided to boot you out again overnight. The last months/years have made the UK very unattractive to foreign workers, if they have alternatives in other countries where the people in charge are more welcoming and reliable...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:23:16 pm
The same thing was happening to Chicken farms even before we left last year. owners saying they were forced to shut because of the shortage of EU Labour.
I think people have underestimated the psychological effect Brexit had on workers coming from Poland etc,  it hardly gets a mention, they knew they weren't welcomed by many, open hostility made them fearful. am not sure we will ever recover from this even if we were to offer visa exemptions.
I can understand why people believed we will need to become more self sufficiant after Brexit but the same people who believed this never looked to see if this was happening in practice as the problems started before we left, they are undoubtedly far worse now which was all foreseeable, the writing was on the wall before we actually left the EU.


Absolutely.

My focus, though, was on how the media are deliberately editing-out any references to Brexit being the cause.

It's like living in North Korea at times. We used to be able to rely on the BBC for impartiality and open criticism of government fuckwittery, but early on in Cameron's tenure the Tories set about securing the BBC's testicles in a vice with a threat to turn the handle unless they complied with Tory Party instructions.

Only C4 seem to present any version of the truth and hold the government to account - and the Tories are now intent on flogging them off to probably some tax-dodging, hard-right Tory supporter.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:55:26 am
Wife suggesting I go fill up the car. #panicbuy

The morons are out in force again. I can't believe I'm saying this, we're heading towards 1984, but their needs to be tighter control of the press with regards to reporting these issues. If this wasn't plastered all over the press we wouldn't have queues around Costco car parks for fuel. People who probably use a tank of petrol every 2-3 weeks are now filling it full to brim the f**king idiots.

I guess stupid people don't know they're stupid  :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:39:26 pm

Absolutely.

My focus, though, was on how the media are deliberately editing-out any references to Brexit being the cause.

It's like living in North Korea at times. We used to be able to rely on the BBC for impartiality and open criticism of government fuckwittery, but early on in Cameron's tenure the Tories set about securing the BBC's testicles in a vice with a threat to turn the handle unless they complied with Tory Party instructions.

Only C4 seem to present any version of the truth and hold the government to account - and the Tories are now intent on flogging them off to probably some tax-dodging, hard-right Tory supporter.

It's classic fascist protocol - control the media, outlaw everything else!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Massive queue in my Tesco this lunchtime. Stood in the queue waiting, old woman behind starts moaning about the queue, the stock and the assistants accent.
Turned round as she was a bit close and no mask; she thought she'd get an agreement from me but I'd clocked the Daily Mail under her arm so told her it was what she had voted for and to shut her mouth.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:39:26 pm

Absolutely.

My focus, though, was on how the media are deliberately editing-out any references to Brexit being the cause.

It's like living in North Korea at times. We used to be able to rely on the BBC for impartiality and open criticism of government fuckwittery, but early on in Cameron's tenure the Tories set about securing the BBC's testicles in a vice with a threat to turn the handle unless they complied with Tory Party instructions.

Only C4 seem to present any version of the truth and hold the government to account - and the Tories are now intent on flogging them off to probably some tax-dodging, hard-right Tory supporter.
Yep. couldn't agree more. it took a lot for me to change my opinion on the BBC. am not into CTs but this isn't a CT anymore, the evidence proves they are making deliberate decisions to keep bad Brexit news from the public.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:46:16 pm
Massive queue in my Tesco this lunchtime. Stood in the queue waiting, old woman behind starts moaning about the queue, the stock and the assistants accent.
Turned round as she was a bit close and no mask; she though she'd get an agreement from me but I'd clocked the Daily Mail under her arm so told her it was she had voted for and to shut her mouth.

The assistant's accent? These idiots never cease to amaze.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:27:38 pm
Thanks for the explanation.  I think I understood some of it!   ;D

Do you think Shapps is right that they couldn't have made that change to the test while we part of the EU?  From the way you - and many others - describe it there are some countries within the EU where the HGV training and licensing tests seem much more... relaxed.

Shapps is, like every other Tory over Brexit, lying through his teeth. Each country takes care of their own tests, the EU is responsible for all the drivers hours legislation, which we still follow. To prove we have flexibility, before we left the EU, they extended the legal requirement to take a 45 mins break after 4.5 hrs driving to 5.5 hrs during lockdown, this lasted for 2 months
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:47:49 am

Well, Brexit led to the UK government withdrawing from the Internal Energy Market, which you don't have to be in the EU to be a member of (Norway & Switzerland are both members).

That gives access to a vast internal market that helps level out price spikes (a large reason why gas prices in the rest of the EU are substantially below those in the UK now).

But that would have required  European Court jurisdiction over a small and specific part of UK trade, and the Brexit zealots couldn't be having that...

So yeah, Brexit is partly to blame (for at least exacerbating the situation)

It's all about being in control, don't you know?  ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 12:44:19 pm
I guess stupid people don't know they're stupid  :butt

I took the wife's advice as I'm off to Southend to see a potential client on Monday (never mind the beach and pier).
Morrisons queue was ridiculous. Local shell garage out of diesel.

Not sure I'd call people that don't believe Shapps or the government stupid per se.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:46:16 pm
Massive queue in my Tesco this lunchtime. Stood in the queue waiting, old woman behind starts moaning about the queue, the stock and the assistants accent.
Turned round as she was a bit close and no mask; she though she'd get an agreement from me but I'd clocked the Daily Mail under her arm so told her it was she had voted for and to shut her mouth.

:wellin

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:46:16 pm
Massive queue in my Tesco this lunchtime. Stood in the queue waiting, old woman behind starts moaning about the queue, the stock and the assistants accent.
Turned round as she was a bit close and no mask; she though she'd get an agreement from me but I'd clocked the Daily Mail under her arm so told her it was she had voted for and to shut her mouth.

The woman at the Tesco till was telling me how much of rush she has had on with people buying turkeys for Christmas & was more than hinting that I do the same. I`d already been along that aisle and it was pretty empty and has been for weeks.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:42:29 pm
The woman at the Tesco till was telling me how much of rush she has had on with people buying turkeys for Christmas & was more than hinting that I do the same. I`d already been along that aisle and it was pretty empty and has been for weeks.

Better to not eat than to eat one of those Froggy produced Turkeys, Rule Britannia rah rah rah.

Its gonna be a right shitshow. Big firms will be poaching drivers from others, warehouses will be poaching staff, they will be scraps that make Black Friday look like kids in nursery arguing. Break out the popcorn.

Brexit wins again.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:20 am
Not just doubling down on denial of any Brexit impacts, but saying the problems would be even worse if not for Brexit.  Yep thats our government

https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/shapps-says-petrol-food-shortages-5961929




Covid is their massive get out of jail card. Every problem now, regardless, will be Covid. Come election time, voters will agree and probably vote these shits back in
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:30 am

Mind you, from watching EU drivers, I'd swear their test is drive around the block and that's your HGV licence sorted :butt

Lived in Belgium for years and never saw HGV drivers in the fast lane of motorways, a common problem in the UK.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:00:02 pm
I took the wife's advice as I'm off to Southend to see a potential client on Monday (never mind the beach and pier).
Morrisons queue was ridiculous. Local shell garage out of diesel.

Not sure I'd call people that don't believe Shapps or the government stupid per se.

People who panic buy are morons mate, it's a vicious cycle which stupid people get caught up in. There will be people who ordinarily would have no need to buy fuel today (or even over the next week or two) queuing at petrol stations up and down the country right now because that's what everyone else is doing, that's what panic buying is. We know the wider issue around HGV drivers is as a result of Brexit (hence why we're in this thread) but the way in which the media portray this issue is ultimately what drives the consumers into this mass hysteria we're seeing today. I mean I seen the front page of the rag earlier on Twitter, it should have never been allowed to be published in the first place.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
And there we have it..latest u-turn.

Boris doesnt care about visa limits no more according to the report.

https://www.sharecast.com/news/political-news/uk-agrees-to-relax-visa-rules-for-foreign-truck-drivers---report--8121431.html


