Yes. And no. What you say is true, but there is another effect you have not taken into effect. Being able to watch anything you wish, whenever you wish, means there is far less feeling of 'an event' taking place. And, everyone can watch their own (preferred) TV, rather than as a family group. There is something lost compared to back then. Is it better in the round? Maybe. But there are negatives (as well as positives) to on-demand and recorded access to shows and movies.
I know what you mean, looking forward to a top movie never shown on tv before but the standard was awful.
Xmas evening 1962 BBC1. 2 movies. 1 15yrs old the other 22yrs old.
5.15pm Film : Just William's Luck (1947)
with William Graham as William
6.45pm The News
6.55pm Christmas at Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Michael Ramsey gives a Christmas address in a Service of
Lessons and Carols from the Cathedral Church of Christ, Canterbury
7.25pm This Is Your Life
with Eamonn Andrews
8.00pm The Black and White Minstrel Show
starring the Mitchell Minstrels
9.00pm Film : Rebecca (1940)
starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine
11.05pm Late Night News
11.10pm Television Dancing Club
special Christmas edition
11.55pm The Power of Gentleness
postscript to Christmas by the Dean of Trinity College, Cambridge
12.00 The Weather Man
Closedown