Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
September 19, 2021, 05:55:17 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on September 19, 2021, 05:37:28 pm
It's arctic

An artic roll is Rob taking a bend too fast ;D
:)
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:46:55 am
Soaring energy prices in the UK are nothing to do with Brexit...



12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:12:24 am
And now the BBC are saying the energy companies are after loans in order to maintain gas supplies.
Private companies getting loans to prop them up?
Let the parasitic fuckers go bust and renationalise them for free?
Nope taxpayers will fund it and like the banks, the shareholders profits will be protected.

Johnson, who two weeks ago told us that the shortages would be over by Christmas, is now saying they will last beyond Christmas.
Just been in Tesco Allerton. Shelf after shelf has spaces and signs saying due to supply chain shortages etc.
Project fear turning out to be project truth.
Why anyone trusts this shower of thick incompetent liars is beyond me.

Mind you, the media are doing a splendid job protecting them.


Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:06:51 am
One major issue is that all countries that import gas run huge storage facilities to ensure the stability of gas supply.

Centrica closed the UK's biggest facility (70% of the UK's overall storage facility) in 2017 due to cost concerns about refurbishment - presumably worried about impact on profits and director/executive pay packages.

The government shrugged.

It's a pity they weren't warned at the time of the pitfalls of essentially moving to a 'just in time' supply system...

https://www.ft.com/content/564a1ec0-8288-11e7-a4ce-15b2513cb3ff

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5452253/Ministers-ignored-gas-shortage-warnings.html



Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:15:17 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:06:51 am
One major issue is that all countries that import gas run huge storage facilities to ensure the stability of gas supply.

Centrica closed the UK's biggest facility (70% of the UK's overall storage facility) in 2017 due to cost concerns about refurbishment - presumably worried about impact on profits and director/executive pay packages.

The government shrugged.

It's a pity they weren't warned at the time of the pitfalls of essentially moving to a 'just in time' supply system...

https://www.ft.com/content/564a1ec0-8288-11e7-a4ce-15b2513cb3ff

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5452253/Ministers-ignored-gas-shortage-warnings.html

My fixed tariff just ran out so had to sign up to a new one. Managed to find one that ONLY a 20% increase on the previous one. Most of the quotes had huge increases (over 100% more expensive in some cases).
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:25:29 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:15:17 am
My fixed tariff just ran out so had to sign up to a new one. Managed to find one that ONLY a 20% increase on the previous one. Most of the quotes had huge increases (over 100% more expensive in some cases).


I found a great fixed deal with Green.Energy in August. Dithered (I wanted to know if Green had already put prices up). Went on holiday. Decided to just switch to it. Deal gone, all prices up at least 5%. Dithered some more. Prices went up some more.

Remarkably luckily, I thought 'fuck it' last week and signed up with Sainsburys (who I'm pretty sure are e-on) on a 2-year fixed with no early exit charge. About 10% more than the deal I should have signed up to in August. It was the cheapest (per the Money Saving Expert energy club thing) but I also got thousands of Nectar points, too.

It's in the process of going through and I keep expecting an email from them telling me they're sorry but they can't now honour the deal.

Green.Energy are one of the suppliers in difficulty.

Alan_X

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:28:11 am
Quote from: oldfordie on September 17, 2021, 05:10:36 pm
All the vox pops street interviews. " it's about going back to how things were before we joined the EU"  When can do Brexit. everyone had there own weird vision of what they want after Brexit. British Empire to all the corner shops opening up again, plonkers
Ironic thinking about it, the same d/heads voted in the Torys in the 70s to take us out of those days, here they are voting for the Torys to take us back there again.

Reminds me of the Royal family episode when they were talking about preservatives.  how we were told they can put stuff in food to make it last longer but it's going to cost more, now they are telling us they can sell food without all these preservatives but it's going to cost us more. :D

Metric units were endorsed by the government in 1965 and the Metrication Board was created in 1969. Metric units were never imposed by the EU - they were introduced for the most part because of pressure from industry which understood the benefits and the importance of using the same units as the rest of the world (apart from America).

Classic Brexit/Daily Mail bollocks. The actual benefits of Metric/EU are totally outweighed by some emotioinal shite that has no value in the real world like blue passports.

Rational weights and measures that allow industry, science and design to be competitive and also simplify mathematics in education vs 'metric martyrs' being able to sell carrots in pounds and ounces.

Until enough people in this country grow the fuck up and start living in the twentieth century (never mind the twenty-first) the UK is going to continue to decline and disintegrate.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:29:30 am
There is a EU PPA agreement we are no longer part of. But I think Brexit itself is low down on the list of causes here.
Our large offshore wind programme propped up our energy needs more than Europe so we've been hit harder by loss of wind generation. I suspect Just Elmo can just look out of one window of his building and see they've barely spun. Maintenance on our nuclear power not happening when we wanted it hasn't helped.

And seemingly an interconnect to France's nuclear power catching fire hasn't helped.

There's enough Brexit shit without making marginal cases.
Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:32:06 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:25:29 am

I found a great fixed deal with Green.Energy in August. Dithered (I wanted to know if Green had already put prices up). Went on holiday. Decided to just switch to it. Deal gone, all prices up at least 5%. Dithered some more. Prices went up some more.

Remarkably luckily, I thought 'fuck it' last week and signed up with Sainsburys (who I'm pretty sure are e-on) on a 2-year fixed with no early exit charge. About 10% more than the deal I should have signed up to in August. It was the cheapest (per the Money Saving Expert energy club thing) but I also got thousands of Nectar points, too.

It's in the process of going through and I keep expecting an email from them telling me they're sorry but they can't now honour the deal.

Green.Energy are one of the suppliers in difficulty.

Yeah  I went with Sainsburys - they seem to be by far the cheapest remaining at the moment. No doubt they will hike their prices very soon.
Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:34:28 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:29:30 am
There is a EU PPA agreement we are no longer part of. But I think Brexit itself is low down on the list of causes here.
Our large offshore wind programme propped up our energy needs more than Europe so we've been hit harder by loss of wind generation. I suspect Just Elmo can just look out of one window of his building and see they've barely spun. Maintenance on our nuclear power not happening when we wanted it hasn't helped.

And seemingly an interconnect to France's nuclear power catching fire hasn't helped.

There's enough Brexit shit without making marginal cases.

Not quite out my window but close!

Yeah there are a lot of reasons. Wholesale gas prices have skyrocketed, wind hasn't been blowing and the interconnectior to France went down a few days ago - think there was a fire.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:35:12 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:34:28 am
Yeah there are a lot of reasons. Wholesale gas prices have skyrocketed, wind hasn't been blowing and the interconnectior to France went down a few days ago - think there was a fire.

Aberdeen must be rubbing it's hands. I haven't checked oil prices, but can't imagine they aren't be dragged up by gas :)
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:39:51 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:29:30 am
There is a EU PPA agreement we are no longer part of. But I think Brexit itself is low down on the list of causes here.
Our large offshore wind programme propped up our energy needs more than Europe so we've been hit harder by loss of wind generation. I suspect Just Elmo can just look out of one window of his building and see they've barely spun. Maintenance on our nuclear power not happening when we wanted it hasn't helped.

And seemingly an interconnect to France's nuclear power catching fire hasn't helped.

There's enough Brexit shit without making marginal cases.


Read the links I posted about energy experts warning back in 2017 that Centrica closing 70% of the UK's gas storage facility was fraught with risk.

The Tory government's response at the time:

The UK has highly diverse and flexible sources of gas supply through domestic production and extensive import capability, protecting our supply and keeping prices down. The decision to close Rough will not have a material bearing on current UK gas prices"

Short-term thinking at its most fuckwitted.



To add - this isn't really Brexit-related, but typical of the spivvish shysterism that pervades the British/American version of corporate-capitalism.

lobsterboy

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:53:21 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:12:24 am
And now the BBC are saying the energy companies are after loans in order to maintain gas supplies.
Private companies getting loans to prop them up?
Let the parasitic fuckers go bust and renationalise them for free?
Nope taxpayers will fund it and like the banks, the shareholders profits will be protected.

Johnson, who two weeks ago told us that the shortages would be over by Christmas, is now saying they will last beyond Christmas.
Just been in Tesco Allerton. Shelf after shelf has spaces and signs saying due to supply chain shortages etc.
Project fear turning out to be project truth.
Why anyone trusts this shower of thick incompetent liars is beyond me.

Mind you, the media are doing a splendid job protecting them.




They put their mate in charge of the BBC. Now its their main propaganda channel. We pay to let them lie to us via it.
Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:56:28 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:28:11 am
Classic Brexit/Daily Mail bollocks. The actual benefits of Metric/EU are totally outweighed by some emotioinal shite that has no value in the real world like blue passports.

I was at a family event yesterday, and my family skews way older than average with just my brother under 40, then a few small kids.  My mum (62) is all for bringing back Imperial because "it's what people know". My eldest cousin (46) pointed out that she's never used Imperial measurements, and we tried to get it through to the older folk there that we represent the growing majority, and it's pointless to try to enforce pounds and ounces now on multiple generations of people who have no idea how to estimate them, just to appease a dwindling group of nostalgia-junkies.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:01:44 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:56:28 am
I was at a family event yesterday, and my family skews way older than average with just my brother under 40, then a few small kids.  My mum (62) is all for bringing back Imperial because "it's what people know". My eldest cousin (46) pointed out that she's never used Imperial measurements, and we tried to get it through to the older folk there that we represent the growing majority, and it's pointless to try to enforce pounds and ounces now on multiple generations of people who have no idea how to estimate them, just to appease a dwindling group of nostalgia-junkies.


If I see any gobshite market trader who only puts up prices in imperial bollocks, I'll ask for whatever in grams and refuse to use that backwards imperial shit. Once he bundles up my order, I'll smile, tell the Brexit twat I've changed my mind, and walk off.

oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:28:11 am
Metric units were endorsed by the government in 1965 and the Metrication Board was created in 1969. Metric units were never imposed by the EU - they were introduced for the most part because of pressure from industry which understood the benefits and the importance of using the same units as the rest of the world (apart from America).

Classic Brexit/Daily Mail bollocks. The actual benefits of Metric/EU are totally outweighed by some emotioinal shite that has no value in the real world like blue passports.

Rational weights and measures that allow industry, science and design to be competitive and also simplify mathematics in education vs 'metric martyrs' being able to sell carrots in pounds and ounces.

Until enough people in this country grow the fuck up and start living in the twentieth century (never mind the twenty-first) the UK is going to continue to decline and disintegrate.
It is emotion. Billy Connolly was talking about how he loved the Hovis Bread advertisement, the good old days, then he realised it was crap. what he really missed was his youth, people miss how they felt back then not stuff like weights and measures.
I always used to say Xmas TV was brilliant when I was young, how we always got the Radio Times etc and mark off all the great tv shows they showed over Christmas, came across a site a few years back, Xmas tv listings archive going back to the 50s onwards, TV was awful.
Studgotelli

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:15:10 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:55 am
Soaring energy prices in the UK are nothing to do with Brexit...



Just skimming through but surely people arent claiming this is because of Brexit?  :butt
BarryCrocker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:18:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:55 am
Soaring energy prices in the UK are nothing to do with Brexit...



Ireland not part of Europe anymore?
Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:38:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
I always used to say Xmas TV was brilliant when I was young, how we always got the Radio Times etc and mark off all the great tv shows they showed over Christmas, came across a site a few years back, Xmas tv listings archive going back to the 50s onwards, TV was awful.

In the 80s we'd get it and scan through for all the movies we wanted to watch over the period (especially the ones we wanted to tape), because in those days you couldn't just find somewhere online to stream it, and it cost proper money to buy or even rent the VHS.

It felt special at the time but would be a step back to be doing it these days. The world moves on, and I guess at a point in everybody's lives they realised it's moving on without them.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:43:20 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:38:11 pm
The world moves on, and I guess at a point in everybody's lives they realised it's moving on without them....
...so they voted for Brexit.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
It is emotion. Billy Connolly was talking about how he loved the Hovis Bread advertisement, the good old days, then he realised it was crap. what he really missed was his youth, people miss how they felt back then not stuff like weights and measures.
I always used to say Xmas TV was brilliant when I was young, how we always got the Radio Times etc and mark off all the great tv shows they showed over Christmas, came across a site a few years back, Xmas tv listings archive going back to the 50s onwards, TV was awful.
Yes. And no. What you say is true, but there is another effect you have not taken into account. Being able to watch anything you wish, whenever you wish, means there is far less feeling of 'an event' taking place. And, everyone can watch their own (preferred) TV, rather than as a family group. There is something lost compared to back then. Is it better in the round? Maybe. But there are negatives (as well as positives) to on-demand and recorded access to shows and movies.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
Yes. And no. What you say is true, but there is another effect you have not taken into effect. Being able to watch anything you wish, whenever you wish, means there is far less feeling of 'an event' taking place. And, everyone can watch their own (preferred) TV, rather than as a family group. There is something lost compared to back then. Is it better in the round? Maybe. But there are negatives (as well as positives) to on-demand and recorded access to shows and movies.

Nah

oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:02:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
Yes. And no. What you say is true, but there is another effect you have not taken into effect. Being able to watch anything you wish, whenever you wish, means there is far less feeling of 'an event' taking place. And, everyone can watch their own (preferred) TV, rather than as a family group. There is something lost compared to back then. Is it better in the round? Maybe. But there are negatives (as well as positives) to on-demand and recorded access to shows and movies.
I know what you mean, looking forward to a top movie never shown on tv before but the standard was awful.
Xmas evening 1962 BBC1. 2 movies. 1 15yrs old the other 22yrs old.

 5.15pm   Film : Just William's Luck (1947)
                   with William Graham as William

  6.45pm  The News

  6.55pm   Christmas at Canterbury
                  The Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Michael Ramsey gives a Christmas address in a Service of
                  Lessons and Carols from the Cathedral Church of Christ, Canterbury

    7.25pm  This Is Your Life
                   with Eamonn Andrews

  8.00pm   The Black and White Minstrel Show
                    starring the Mitchell Minstrels

   9.00pm    Film : Rebecca (1940)
                     starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine

  11.05pm   Late Night News

  11.10pm   Television Dancing Club
                   special Christmas edition

  11.55pm   The Power of Gentleness
                   postscript to Christmas by the Dean of Trinity College, Cambridge

   12.00        The Weather Man
                    Closedown
Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:02:52 pm
I know what you mean, looking forward to a top movie never shown on tv before but the standard was awful.
Xmas evening 1962 BBC1. 2 movies. 1 15yrs old the other 22yrs old.

 5.15pm   Film : Just William's Luck (1947)
                   with William Graham as William

  6.45pm  The News

  6.55pm   Christmas at Canterbury
                  The Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Michael Ramsey gives a Christmas address in a Service of
                  Lessons and Carols from the Cathedral Church of Christ, Canterbury

    7.25pm  This Is Your Life
                   with Eamonn Andrews

  8.00pm   The Black and White Minstrel Show
                    starring the Mitchell Minstrels

   9.00pm    Film : Rebecca (1940)
                     starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine

  11.05pm   Late Night News

  11.10pm   Television Dancing Club
                   special Christmas edition

  11.55pm   The Power of Gentleness
                   postscript to Christmas by the Dean of Trinity College, Cambridge

   12.00        The Weather Man
                    Closedown



Jesus wept   ::)
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm


Jesus wept   ::)

Followed by Bernard Manning
Machae

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:28:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:02:52 pm
I know what you mean, looking forward to a top movie never shown on tv before but the standard was awful.
Xmas evening 1962 BBC1. 2 movies. 1 15yrs old the other 22yrs old.

 5.15pm   Film : Just William's Luck (1947)
                   with William Graham as William

  6.45pm  The News

  6.55pm   Christmas at Canterbury
                  The Archbishop of Canterbury Dr. Michael Ramsey gives a Christmas address in a Service of
                  Lessons and Carols from the Cathedral Church of Christ, Canterbury

    7.25pm  This Is Your Life
                   with Eamonn Andrews

  8.00pm   The Black and White Minstrel Show
                    starring the Mitchell Minstrels

   9.00pm    Film : Rebecca (1940)
                     starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine

  11.05pm   Late Night News

  11.10pm   Television Dancing Club
                   special Christmas edition

  11.55pm   The Power of Gentleness
                   postscript to Christmas by the Dean of Trinity College, Cambridge

   12.00        The Weather Man
                    Closedown

Thought 7.25 was Eammon Holmes for a second. Was wondering how old is that fucker!
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
Nah

There is, as a kid we'd all sit and watch the telly together, now the missus watches her shite in the living room, I'll either go on forums or go watch something upstairs and the kids will watch something in their room on youtube.

There was some shite on I'll admit, but that time spent with my Ma watching The Golden Shot, The Good Life, Love Thy Neighbour, Man About the House, The Sweeney etc was precious time I'm glad I had as a kid.
PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:28:25 am
