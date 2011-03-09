All the vox pops street interviews. " it's about going back to how things were before we joined the EU" When can do Brexit. everyone had there own weird vision of what they want after Brexit. British Empire to all the corner shops opening up again, plonkers

Ironic thinking about it, the same d/heads voted in the Torys in the 70s to take us out of those days, here they are voting for the Torys to take us back there again.



Reminds me of the Royal family episode when they were talking about preservatives. how we were told they can put stuff in food to make it last longer but it's going to cost more, now they are telling us they can sell food without all these preservatives but it's going to cost us more.



Metric units were endorsed by the government in 1965 and the Metrication Board was created in 1969. Metric units were never imposed by the EU - they were introduced for the most part because of pressure from industry which understood the benefits and the importance of using the same units as the rest of the world (apart from America).Classic Brexit/Daily Mail bollocks. The actual benefits of Metric/EU are totally outweighed by some emotioinal shite that has no value in the real world like blue passports.Rational weights and measures that allow industry, science and design to be competitive and also simplify mathematics in education vs 'metric martyrs' being able to sell carrots in pounds and ounces.Until enough people in this country grow the fuck up and start living in the twentieth century (never mind the twenty-first) the UK is going to continue to decline and disintegrate.