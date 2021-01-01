« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 244215 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 04:00:34 pm »

M&S close stores in France & blame it on Brexit, actually reported by the BBC (albeit website, no idea if it is on the TV news):

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58582860


Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes 11 French stores

Marks & Spencer has said it is closing 11 of its French stores because of problems supplying them with fresh and chilled foods since Brexit.

The UK retail giant said all 11 franchise stores it operated with partner SFH in France would shut by the end of this year.

M&S said supply chain problems since Brexit had made it "near impossible" to maintain standards of food supply.

Nine M&S stores run at French travel hubs will continue to operate.

"M&S has a long history of serving customers in France and this is not a decision we or our partner SFH have taken lightly," said Paul Friston, M&S managing director of international.

"However, as things stand today, the supply chain complexities in place following the UK's exit from the European Union now make it near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect, resulting in an ongoing impact to the performance of our business.

"With no workable alternative for the High Street stores, we have agreed with SFH to close all 11 franchised stores."

Its French online operation, which sells mainly clothing and home products, will not be affected by the closures.

Red tape
One of the main problems Marks & Spencer was facing in France was post-Brexit bureaucracy, a spokesman said.

Its partner, SFH, mainly operated shops on Paris High Streets, selling fresh food products such as sandwiches, he said.

Due to hold-ups caused by red tape at the UK/French border, it was impractical to get the products to the shops.

The retailer's other French partner, Lagardere Travel Retail, runs M&S stores in French airports, railway and Metro stations.

Those stores are unaffected by this decision, in part because of their location.

Marks & Spencer opened its first French stores in 1975, with branches in Paris and Lyon.

After leaving France and the rest of mainland Europe in 2001 to focus on its UK business, it then reopened in Paris in 2011.

Czech changes
M&S said its discussions with Lagardere on a sustainable future business model continued to make good progress.

"Today's announcement is the latest change to the structure of our European businesses following the UK's exit from the European Union," the retailer said.

"In April earlier this year, we announced the reconfiguration of our food business in Czech Republic, removing the sale of all fresh and chilled products from stores, and instead doubling our ranges of frozen and ambient products.

"This removed the ongoing supply chain risks to our business and the knock-on impact on limiting availability for customers in our stores."

The export of fresh processed food from the UK to the EU is a classic example of precisely the sort of trade, built up under the single market, that was bound to be challenged by the new post-Brexit arrangements.

Specialist exporters say hundreds of pages of documents including health certificates are now required.

Although catastrophic port delays were avoided in the immediate aftermath of Brexit earlier this year, the trade data and surveys of small businesses reveal a hit to exports to the EU.

Giants such as M&S were able to muddle through, but no longer.

Some exporters have also complained that imports coming the other way from the EU will be waved through now until July at least.

There had been some hope that imposing UK import controls would provide an incentive for France, the Netherlands and Germany to ease controls on their side.

That discussion is not now happening. Nor is there any move towards a veterinary agreement, of the sort the EU already enjoys with Switzerland or New Zealand, that might have eased some of the new export red tape burden.

Instead, there is a private acceptance that after this Brexit deal, fewer sandwiches will be exported to France, and that is the price for the regulatory and trade freedom to export more elsewhere.

2px presentational grey line
Brexit effects
Steve Dresser, managing director of Grocery Insight, said that while all retailers' sales had been affected by Covid, Marks & Spencer in France was "another casualty of Brexit".

"Once you add inefficiency in to any supply chain, be it trade barriers or bureaucracy, plus the need for extra manpower, there is cost that needs to be absorbed somewhere along the line.

"It's likely for the minimal returns, the numbers simply no longer made sense to M&S," Mr Dresser said.

"It's clear that a huge amount of management resource has been taken up getting stock in the right place for European stores," he added.

This include the Republic of Ireland, where Marks & Spencer has had stock shortages, "due to the way that product is accounted for coming via Northern Ireland". Products entering either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland from Britain are subject to EU border processes.

Retailers have been dealing with stock shortages and stock being held up at borders post-Brexit, as well as a chronic shortage of drivers, which hauliers have said is in part due to Brexit.

Businesses are faced with costs, either through having to pay for warehouses in EU countries and having cash tied up in stock, through wastage if products with a short shelf life are held up at borders, or through gaps on shelves due to supply chain problems.

"The outlook remains bleak on this front, with the deal signed by UK government tying this country to checks and delays at the borders," Mr Dresser said, adding that this was "baffling" as "we have voted to take back control".


Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,701
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 04:02:32 pm »
Its being reported on Planet Rock radio news just now.

Another huge Brexit win.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 04:04:26 pm »


Meanwhile, with absolutely no mention of the "B-Word":

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58581812



John Lewis charters ships to ensure Christmas stock arrives

John Lewis is chartering a fleet of extra ships, along with a number of other businesses, to make sure it has Christmas stock on time.

Retailers have been grappling with a host of supply chain problems from driver shortages to shipping delays.

John Lewis chair Sharon White said the business was throwing everything at the issues to make sure Christmas would not be disrupted.

The retailer recorded a pre-tax loss of £29m for the six months to 31 July.

That compares with a £635m loss for the same period last year. Sales for the group rose by 6%, aided by strong demand for homeware, fashion, nursery furnishing and Waitrose online grocery sales.

John Lewis has 34 department stores and 331 Waitrose supermarket stores alongside its online operation.

"We're acting hard and we're acting fast to make sure we can still deliver a fantastic sparkly Christmas to our customers," Ms White told the BBC.

She added that the department store chain had introduced a host of measures to help manage labour shortages: "We've raised wages for heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and we're really beginning to see the results of that."

Ms White said the John Lewis Christmas campaign in stores would be delayed by two weeks.

Christmas is when many retailers make most of their profits, including John Lewis.

And it's throwing everything at it to make sure its stock arrives on time. The pandemic has wreaked havoc for the flow of goods around the world.

There's still a shortage of containers and it's also tough getting a space on the vast ships that carry them from China.

Freight costs have also rocketed. And if your stock does turn up as planned, you've got to make sure you have drivers to get the goods to distribution centres and on to stores.

Add in the uncertainty over Covid and no wonder retailers are even more nervous than usual about the all important festive season.

John Lewis said it was focusing on expanding its products and offerings for the holiday season, including 10 new Christmas emporiums in John Lewis and expanding areas related to the department store within Waitrose supermarkets.

On Wednesday, the retailer announced plans to recruit more than 7,000 temporary workers for the winter.

The partnership is hiring people for its supermarkets, department stores and warehouses, including delivery drivers for its online grocery division.

It is also looking to fill 550 permanent, full-time, driver and warehouse jobs.

New joiners will be offered free food and drink to "help ensure we can attract the help we need", it said.


Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:00:34 pm
M&S close stores in France & blame it on Brexit, actually reported by the BBC (albeit website, no idea if it is on the TV news):

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58582860

There had been some hope that imposing UK import controls would provide an incentive for France, the Netherlands and Germany to ease controls on their side.

This include the Republic of Ireland, where Marks & Spencer has had stock shortages, "due to the way that product is accounted for coming via Northern Ireland". Products entering either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland from Britain are subject to EU border processes.

"The outlook remains bleak on this front, with the deal signed by UK government tying this country to checks and delays at the borders," Mr Dresser said, adding that this was "baffling" as "we have voted to take back control".

Some mad ass unicorn thinking above!!!! Uk imposing import controls would mean France etc. would decide not to enforce their import controls, like WTF?

Second sentence is a clear admission that M&S were intending to smuggle goods into the EU. Their tory chairman was one of those claiming goods would never make into the south.

Third, Mr Dresser is a fucking moron, unicorn dipshit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm by BobOnATank »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,055
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm »
Rules on GM farming and cars to be top of UK bonfire of EU laws

Rules on genetically modified farming, medical devices and vehicle standards will be top of a bonfire of laws inherited from the EU as the government seeks to change legislation automatically transferred to the UK after Brexit.

Thousands of laws and regulations are to be reviewed, modified or repealed under a new programme aimed at cementing the UKs independence and Brexit opportunities, David Frost has announced.

Measures include permitting the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and reviewing the EU ban on markings and sales in pounds and ounces  with legislation in due course.

The Brexit minister told peers the government had a mammoth task ahead to improve or remove laws inherited through 50 years of the legislative sausage machine in Brussels.

In the run-up to Brexit, the UK laid down 960 statutory instruments to roll EU laws over to the British statute books. The government is now looking at developing a tailored mechanism for accelerating the repeal or amendment of those, which may concern some MPs who fear the results of rushed lawmaking.

Government procurement rules, which have required contracts from national to local council to go to open tender, would also be modified, along with rules around data and artificial intelligence, Lord Frost told the House of Lords.

The Brexit minister also announced that members of the public could contribute to the bonfire of laws. A standards commission would be established and, under visible and energetic leadership, would be able to pick up ideas from any British citizen on how to repeal or improve regulation.

Frost said now was the time to deliver the Brexit promise to unleash Britains potential and improve growth and prosperity for everyone.

The moves hark back to longstanding pledges of successive Conservative leaders and Brexiters to loosen the grip of EU law, including David Cameron, who promised to light a bonfire of red tape, and Nigel Lawson, who called for a massive regulatory cull.

Frost promised a review of the inherited approach to genetically modified organisms, which include insects and soil bacteria used in farming, along with reform of outdated EU legislation around medical devices and clinical trials. This, he suggested, would help British research and development and help speed up access to lifesaving medicines for patients.

The Department for Transport would also be unveiling a new strategy to adapt EU standards for vehicles including cars and lorries to take advantage of new transport technologies and to ditch or repeal EU port services regulations, which the industry says have held back small ports because of onerous rules on cargo, mooring and ship-generated waste.

Frost promised to supercharge the artificial intelligence sector with the imminent publication of a national strategy to lead the world in the AI ecosystem. His announcement was a formal response to the initial recommendations from the taskforce on innovation, growth and regulatory reform, led by Iain Duncan Smith, one of the cheerleaders for lighter regulation.

We now have the opportunity to do things differently and ensure that Brexit freedoms are used to help businesses and citizens get on and succeed. Todays announcement is just the beginning. The government will go further and faster to create a competitive, high-standards regulatory environment which supports innovation and growth across the UK as we build back better from the pandemic, said Frost.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow international trade secretary, questioned why the government was talking about Brexit opportunities while the country faced continuing shortages of staff and supplies and while exporters faced mounting losses on trade with the EU and businesses in Northern Ireland were stuck in limbo.

Into all of that along comes the new paymaster general to talk about all the wonderful opportunities that await us because of the marvellous Brexit deal which is working so well at present, she said.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 05:56:33 am »
Probably already known, but there's nothing stopping is putting the price in Schillings per pound on our bendy bananas. It just had to be less prominent than the metric price.
( And personal rant of mine. Who buys a pound of bananas? They come prepacked or whatever. You look at them and think I want that many)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,833
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 06:59:20 am »
Frost is an awful human being.
This whole red tape bullshit was about workers and consumer rights.
These tory fatcats like the guy at M&S were only ever thinking about the profitable savings to be made from scrapping workers rights on pay and conditions, like Centrica. Why else did the gobshite Johnson dress up in this weeks episode of Mr Benn as a British gas fitter.
Large scale farmers like Dyson and his ilk wanted Brexit to get rid of restrictions on growth hormones and animal welfare legislation  because it reduces their opportunities to make even larger profits. All those fluffy family farmers on BBC Countryfile who were in favour of Brexit because they too wanted to get rid of EU restrictions are fucked, because along with those restrictions were benefit payments that kept them in pocket called subsidies. If they think they will be maintained they are deluded. They will be forced to the wall and Dyson and ARLA and all the other large farming companies will snap up the bankrupt farms.
I think back to the farmers who were all in favour of getting rid of the Milk Marketing Board because Thatcher convinced them it was Stalinist collectivisation and under deregulation they would be free from price regulation and able to set their own prices, and have spent the last 25+years crying because the big supermarkets have fucked them with market forces , forcing them out of business.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 