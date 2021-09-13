There and France was where I got told the 400 we lost all pissed off to.



This was a benefit of Brexit, getting rid of the bad ones. Sadly, the idiots in Government, who don't give a fuck about anything but their rich mates, didn't make plans for Brexit and IR35 and instead of making the job attractive and training new drivers in preparation, fucked it up. Riquende may be getting bored with the HGV talk, but its a pressing matter as we need drivers now and we can't get them and Brexit has been a big part of the problem in the UK. The shortages will hit us all.



How long as it been since haulage concerns were raised.4-5 yrs. always the same answer from government every time they were asked what are they going to do to solve this or that problem. Grayling would go in auto with the standard answer "We hope to get a deal to solve all these problems"We heard that for years even when they were telling us "No deal is better than a bad deal"It's become pretty clear how the much thought the government gave to Brexit problems, IDS made that clear when he said "We can't be worrying about all these problems now, they will sort themselves out in the future"That's the attitude of this government, let the people affected by the Brexit problems find the solutions themselves. absurd logic considering this is all about Rules and Regulations, Red Tape. none of the people affected had the power to get around this red tape.