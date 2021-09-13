« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4800 on: September 13, 2021, 10:31:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 13, 2021, 08:56:25 pm
We do.  Its called the NI protocol that Frosty and fellow cabal members spent years negotiating before signing it into international law.


But if the UK govt absolutely refuse to implement it, and the EU keep allowing the transition to go on for longer (indeed, they've now agreed to not have a deadline, which is a fantastic strategy if their aim is to allow the UK to keep not implementing anything) for fear of being seen as the bad guys, then we don't have an answer. We pretended to have one to pass a point of no return, but we don't have one.

The main Tory aims of Brexit (tax havens, ability to rip up regulations, immigration curbs) are done. The details about the little people being able to get food aren't important to resolve. In fact, why not just kick the can until Labour get in, then hammer them for implementing a Protocol that pushes NI out of the Union?
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4801 on: September 14, 2021, 08:35:30 am »
In the current postponed state, is the UK still following EU regulations with regards to food safety and animal welfare?
Online 12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4802 on: September 14, 2021, 09:04:26 am »
Quote from: Riquende on September 13, 2021, 02:48:03 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/13/uk-delay-brexit-border-checks-food-eu

Archie Norman, who wrote that Mail article a few weeks ago, STILL banging on about unfair it is that a sovereign entity chooses to assert its sovereignty because it hurts his profit margins.

It's 'pointless to check anything' because the two markets are aligned. Which is currently true, Archie. But they may not be so in the future.

Obviously according to him it's all the nasty EU's fault and they should just let us do what we want to do.

M&S have been in terminal decline because of abject clowns filling the senior posts.
Seems like nothing has changed.
Hes obviously of the Management type that cant understand why rules exist
Online 12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4803 on: September 14, 2021, 09:23:27 am »
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.

Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4804 on: September 14, 2021, 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on September 14, 2021, 09:23:27 am
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.

They're all too busy on here moaning about Yorkies to drive anywhere.
Online stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4805 on: September 14, 2021, 10:27:51 am »
Quote from: 12C on September 14, 2021, 09:23:27 am
https://twitter.com/jhowelluk/status/1437058885794385924?s=21

I see the Liar Party are now lying about some sort of world shortage of HGV drivers causing supply chain issues.

Disgusting.



There is a driver shortage in Europe though. I was talking to a local spokesman for the transport companies and he said that they're lacking about 500 drivers in total, which means there are companies where trucks just stand in the yard instead of beng used. However, there are no issues right now with the supply chains, but he also said that that might change in the future. There was also a story last week about the spokesperson of German transport companies and he said they're missing 100.000 drivers in Germany and if they don't find a way to change that, they'll face the same issues as they're doing in the UK right now at one point in the future....
Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4806 on: September 14, 2021, 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 14, 2021, 08:35:30 am
In the current postponed state, is the UK still following EU regulations with regards to food safety and animal welfare?

Looks like all the dates for switchover have just today been punted into/further into next year.

Government delays fully implementation of new post-Brexit health and safety checks on EU imports

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has announced that a series of post-Brexit health checks on goods that were due to be imposed on EU imports to the UK from later this year, or from January, are being postponed. He says this will give businesses more time to prepare.

Here are the border checks that are affected.

The requirement for pre-notification of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 January 2022

The new requirements for export health certificates

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at border control posts

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Safety and security declarations on imports

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

In a statement Frost said:

We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why weve set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls.

Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these controls which will be phased in throughout 2022.

The government remains on track to deliver the new systems, infrastructure and resourcing required.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/sep/14/uk-covid-news-boris-johnson-vaccine-booster-winter-plan-coronavirus-latest-updates?page=with:block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be#block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4807 on: September 14, 2021, 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 14, 2021, 10:27:51 am
There is a driver shortage in Europe though. I was talking to a local spokesman for the transport companies and he said that they're lacking about 500 drivers in total, which means there are companies where trucks just stand in the yard instead of beng used. However, there are no issues right now with the supply chains, but he also said that that might change in the future. There was also a story last week about the spokesperson of German transport companies and he said they're missing 100.000 drivers in Germany and if they don't find a way to change that, they'll face the same issues as they're doing in the UK right now at one point in the future....

At least Germany can encourage drivers to go and work there, Brexit has meant that we can no longer attract EU drivers to work over here, so we're in the worst possible position of all.
Online stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4808 on: September 14, 2021, 10:42:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2021, 10:34:44 am
At least Germany can encourage drivers to go and work there, Brexit has meant that we can no longer attract EU drivers to work over here, so we're in the worst possible position of all.

Not denying that and it's one of the reasons why there are no supply chain issues in Europe yet. That doesn't change the fact, that there are still not enough drivers.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4809 on: September 14, 2021, 11:02:19 am »
Quote from: stoa on September 14, 2021, 10:27:51 am
There is a driver shortage in Europe though. I was talking to a local spokesman for the transport companies and he said that they're lacking about 500 drivers in total, which means there are companies where trucks just stand in the yard instead of beng used. However, there are no issues right now with the supply chains, but he also said that that might change in the future. There was also a story last week about the spokesperson of German transport companies and he said they're missing 100.000 drivers in Germany and if they don't find a way to change that, they'll face the same issues as they're doing in the UK right now at one point in the future....
I could be way off but 100.000 shortage in the UK and shops are emptying as supply chain collapses. 100.000 shortage in Germany is something of a concern ?
Sounds like every UK driver is needed to make the system run while Germany want extra drivers as cover, in other words, the UK want to run the system on a shoestring while Germany have different priorities. they want a efficient system.

Wondering why the 100.000 drivers that regularly came to the UK aren't now being recruited in Germany.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4810 on: September 14, 2021, 11:05:25 am »
Also, where can Germany get drivers from?
Presumably the whole EU is struggling, and they can't get them from out of the EU any easier than us?
(Or are there plenty in other EU states?)
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4811 on: September 14, 2021, 11:12:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2021, 11:05:25 am
Also, where can Germany get drivers from?
Presumably the whole EU is struggling, and they can't get them from out of the EU any easier than us?
(Or are there plenty in other EU states?)

Anywhere inside the EU where German wages and working conditions are considered better.

Once upon a time, the UK had such power too. ;D
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4812 on: September 14, 2021, 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: Riquende on September 14, 2021, 10:33:26 am
Looks like all the dates for switchover have just today been punted into/further into next year.

Government delays fully implementation of new post-Brexit health and safety checks on EU imports

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has announced that a series of post-Brexit health checks on goods that were due to be imposed on EU imports to the UK from later this year, or from January, are being postponed. He says this will give businesses more time to prepare.

Here are the border checks that are affected.

The requirement for pre-notification of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 January 2022

The new requirements for export health certificates

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at border control posts

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Safety and security declarations on imports

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

In a statement Frost said:

We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why weve set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls.

Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these controls which will be phased in throughout 2022.

The government remains on track to deliver the new systems, infrastructure and resourcing required.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/sep/14/uk-covid-news-boris-johnson-vaccine-booster-winter-plan-coronavirus-latest-updates?page=with:block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be#block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be


I think my question was more, until the new checks are implememted, do UK producers have to follow EU regs, ie, are they currently "aligned"? Or is the EU just blindly trusting UK producers because they UK regs have not changed (and are still in effect the EU regs)?
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4813 on: September 14, 2021, 11:17:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2021, 11:05:25 am
Also, where can Germany get drivers from?
Presumably the whole EU is struggling, and they can't get them from out of the EU any easier than us?
(Or are there plenty in other EU states?)
Has this only happened in the last few months, if the whole of Europe is struggling for drivers then why did 100.000 choose to come to the UK to work for crap wages with bad working conditions.
Online stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4814 on: September 14, 2021, 11:22:38 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 14, 2021, 11:02:19 am
I could be way off but 100.000 shortage in the UK and shops are emptying as supply chain collapses. 100.000 shortage in Germany is something of a concern ?
Sounds like every UK driver is needed to make the system run while Germany want extra drivers as cover, in other words, the UK want to run the system on a shoestring while Germany have different priorities. they want a efficient system.

Wondering why the 100.000 drivers that regularly came to the UK aren't now being recruited in Germany.


Looked it up again and got my numbers mixed up. It 60k to 80k in Germany, but they're losing 30k every year due to retirement and only have 15k new ones coming in.

Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2021, 11:05:25 am
Also, where can Germany get drivers from?
Presumably the whole EU is struggling, and they can't get them from out of the EU any easier than us?
(Or are there plenty in other EU states?)

The German guy said that the whole of Western Europe has an issue, but that there's basically a worldwide driver shortage. We have loads of drivers here from Eastern Europe and I think there's also a way for logistics companies running companies in places like Romania and Poland and using those drivers and trucks here. The issues with drivers from Eastern Europe are the same though. A lot of them don't give a fuck about the trucks and the job in general. It's also the same issues with them working for much lower wages. And a lot of the issues around the working conditions in the UK also apply in Europe like shitty infrastructure for truck drivers, awful work hours and drivers being under big pressure from their company...
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4815 on: September 14, 2021, 11:41:26 am »
It doesn't seem that long ago that there were those big news stories about how lorry drivers would soon be extinct as AI would take over.  They must have surely put some people off taking up careers in driving.  You don't want to take up a career that in 20 years' time - still 30 years from retirement - is no longer relevant and you don't have much in the way of transferable skills.  I remember loads when I was a kid that had spent a lifetime in the local pit and were then offered a few week-long courses off which to launch second careers - my uncles became a postman and a self-employed painter/decorator but plenty never worked again.

It was clearly all pie-in-the-sky bollocks as we can't even manage driverless trains on a network where direction and stopping/starting is dictated by National Rail infrastructure.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4816 on: September 14, 2021, 11:56:09 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 14, 2021, 11:02:19 am
I could be way off but 100.000 shortage in the UK and shops are emptying as supply chain collapses. 100.000 shortage in Germany is something of a concern ?
Sounds like every UK driver is needed to make the system run while Germany want extra drivers as cover, in other words, the UK want to run the system on a shoestring while Germany have different priorities. they want a efficient system.

Wondering why the 100.000 drivers that regularly came to the UK aren't now being recruited in Germany.


There and France was where I got told the 400 we lost all pissed off to.

Quote from: stoa on September 14, 2021, 11:22:38 am
Looked it up again and got my numbers mixed up. It 60k to 80k in Germany, but they're losing 30k every year due to retirement and only have 15k new ones coming in.

The German guy said that the whole of Western Europe has an issue, but that there's basically a worldwide driver shortage. We have loads of drivers here from Eastern Europe and I think there's also a way for logistics companies running companies in places like Romania and Poland and using those drivers and trucks here. The issues with drivers from Eastern Europe are the same though. A lot of them don't give a fuck about the trucks and the job in general. It's also the same issues with them working for much lower wages. And a lot of the issues around the working conditions in the UK also apply in Europe like shitty infrastructure for truck drivers, awful work hours and drivers being under big pressure from their company...

This was a benefit of Brexit, getting rid of the bad ones. Sadly, the idiots in Government, who don't give a fuck about anything but their rich mates, didn't make plans for Brexit and IR35 and instead of making the job attractive and training new drivers in preparation, fucked it up. Riquende may be getting bored with the HGV talk, but its a pressing matter as we need drivers now and we can't get them and Brexit has been a big part of the problem in the UK. The shortages will hit us all.

Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4817 on: September 14, 2021, 12:14:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2021, 11:56:09 am
There and France was where I got told the 400 we lost all pissed off to.

This was a benefit of Brexit, getting rid of the bad ones. Sadly, the idiots in Government, who don't give a fuck about anything but their rich mates, didn't make plans for Brexit and IR35 and instead of making the job attractive and training new drivers in preparation, fucked it up. Riquende may be getting bored with the HGV talk, but its a pressing matter as we need drivers now and we can't get them and Brexit has been a big part of the problem in the UK. The shortages will hit us all.
How long as it been since haulage concerns were raised.
4-5 yrs. always the same answer from government every time they were asked what are they going to do to solve this or that problem. Grayling would go in auto with the standard answer "We hope to get a deal to solve all these problems"
We heard that for years even when they were telling us "No deal is better than a bad deal"
It's become pretty clear how the much thought the government gave to Brexit problems, IDS made that clear when he said "We can't be worrying about all these problems now, they will sort themselves out in the future"
That's the attitude of this government, let the people affected by the Brexit problems find the solutions themselves. absurd logic considering this is all about Rules and Regulations, Red Tape. none of the people affected had the power to get around this red tape.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4818 on: September 14, 2021, 02:47:52 pm »
Just been the Asda on my way home from work and the meat aisles were emptier than Ryan Gigg's balls when Rhodri's doing 12 hour nights for a month

Gonna have to become vegan and start telling everyone about it, brexit c*nts
Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4819 on: September 14, 2021, 03:03:01 pm »
Didn't post in here at the time but about 3 weeks ago, my local Sainsburys (full size store) had run out of milk. I mean they did have a few bottles of the expensive and organic stuff dotted about, but none of those wheeled cages full of the 2 & 4 pint bottles out on the shop floor at all.

Other than that, there are clear rolling shortages in various aisles as stuff comes in and out of stock - one time the cat food was about 2/3 gone, but it's been okay recently.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4820 on: September 14, 2021, 03:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 14, 2021, 03:03:01 pm
Didn't post in here at the time but about 3 weeks ago, my local Sainsburys (full size store) had run out of milk. I mean they did have a few bottles of the expensive and organic stuff dotted about, but none of those wheeled cages full of the 2 & 4 pint bottles out on the shop floor at all.

Other than that, there are clear rolling shortages in various aisles as stuff comes in and out of stock - one time the cat food was about 2/3 gone, but it's been okay recently.

Arla were saying in August they were short of drivers and were cancelling milk deliveries. They struggle at the weekends as they can't get drivers to cover those shifts. I've noticed that the Arla BoB milk is hard to get in most shops recently and the Asda has been rubbish recently for milk and meat
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4821 on: September 14, 2021, 05:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 14, 2021, 10:33:26 am
Looks like all the dates for switchover have just today been punted into/further into next year.

Government delays fully implementation of new post-Brexit health and safety checks on EU imports

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has announced that a series of post-Brexit health checks on goods that were due to be imposed on EU imports to the UK from later this year, or from January, are being postponed. He says this will give businesses more time to prepare.

Here are the border checks that are affected.

The requirement for pre-notification of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 January 2022

The new requirements for export health certificates

Was due to start: 1 October 2021

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at border control posts

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

Safety and security declarations on imports

Was due to start: 1 January 2022

Now starting: 1 July 2022

In a statement Frost said:

We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why weve set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls.

Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these controls which will be phased in throughout 2022.

The government remains on track to deliver the new systems, infrastructure and resourcing required.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/sep/14/uk-covid-news-boris-johnson-vaccine-booster-winter-plan-coronavirus-latest-updates?page=with:block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be#block-614065558f08a00d5cb7e2be

By the time any changes are implemented (never?) maybe the Tories are hoping people will forget all about Brexit.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4822 on: September 14, 2021, 05:45:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 14, 2021, 05:09:04 pm
By the time any changes are implemented (never?) maybe the Tories are hoping people will forget all about Brexit.

I think the initial guess ("let labour deal with it") was a good one.

Alternatively, they might be thinking about  accepting EU alignment for meat, diary, and other food, but they can't do it right now. But to be honest that would be far too sensible for them.
Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4823 on: September 14, 2021, 05:57:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 14, 2021, 05:45:25 pm
I think the initial guess ("let labour deal with it") was a good one.

I did type it as a half-joke, but it does make sense. String everything along until a GE, and if part of Labour's campaign message is about NI being unresolved, then if you lose you can hold their feet to the fire on it:

Labour fully implement the protocol? Betrayal of Britain. You can get cosy with the DUP again crying about it, and frame Starmer (or a successor) as the one who gutted the Union

Labour row parts of Brexit back and make the Protocol unnecessary? Betrayal of Brexit. Always knew they were Remoaners and can't be trusted with the public will.

The third option, threatening to rip it all up, only exists in the fevered dreams of the Gammon vote. But if Labour rule it out then you can levy the charge of hobbling our negotiating strength against them.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4824 on: September 14, 2021, 05:59:37 pm »
December 2019 "Am fed up with Brexit being on the news all the time so am voting for Johnson and his oven ready deal"
The belief was Johnsons Oven ready deal would mean the Brexit issue was sorted and we could move on. the only politicians who treated voters as fools during the Brexit turmoil was Johnson and the leave politicians.
 
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 06:12:56 pm »
Caught some businesswoman on bbc news live earlier today in an article about inflation.  She commented on the pressures arising as a direct impact of Brexit.  BBC news at 6pm just showed same clip but edited the clip to omit her reference to Brexit.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 07:08:47 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 14, 2021, 11:15:52 am

I think my question was more, until the new checks are implememted, do UK producers have to follow EU regs, ie, are they currently "aligned"? Or is the EU just blindly trusting UK producers because they UK regs have not changed (and are still in effect the EU regs)?

British (not UK as does not include NI) exporters need to adhere to all EU regs and standards including full export documentation, that has been in place from day one of brexit, it has nothing to do with EU trusting anyone however Britain is aligned with the EU, EU imposes full checks. Britians exporters cost will eventually increase further (even more red tape, registration/adherence to both EU and UK standards) when the UK diverges from EU standards and therefore be less competitive in the EU single market. Britian has not applied any additional checks on EU imports because they know it'd be an even bigger disaster for the economy overall. In the current british open border policy internal british traders are losing out to cheaper EU imports as they are both on a level playing field i.e. EU exporters have no additional costs to export to britian.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 07:12:22 pm »
Brexit, one upside (!) assuming the brexitshiteers don't destroy it https://www.irishnews.com/business/2021/09/14/news/protocol-creates-massive-opportunities-for-northern-ireland-businesses---grocery-boss-2446922/

Quote
For us, weve been lucky because we source so much of our fresh products from first of all Northern Ireland and then island of Ireland, and then GB.

The GB supply has potential to become problematic, in which case well source from the EU, he said.

Despite the ongoing political fall-out over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Doody said businesses see a significant advantage by having a foot in both camps in terms of the EU Single Market and UKs internal market.

There is a danger that there will be a reduction in the range available, because the free movement of goods has ended, he said.

Thats the reality and thats what Brexit is. Great Britain is out of the European Union, were still in a unique situation in Northern Ireland because weve got a foot in both camps.

That creates massive opportunities, it really does. And our problem is the protocol has become a political issue between political parties.

We as a business are apolitical and almost every business is apolitical, he said.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 10:08:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:12:56 pm
Caught some businesswoman on bbc news live earlier today in an article about inflation.  She commented on the pressures arising as a direct impact of Brexit.  BBC news at 6pm just showed same clip but edited the clip to omit her reference to Brexit.
We're still importing everything check-free from the EU whilst exporting to the EU with the overheads of checks applied.  It's a very real disadvantage to any UK based manufacturers that seems to get precious little press coverage.  The decision to start applying those checks has again been kicked along the road.

Either we start applying checks - higher costs on imports and more inflation - or we just accept that businesses will gradually relocate to the EU where they will have check-free access to EU and UK markets.

The editorial cut of the BBC interview may have just been a coincidence but it does seem that editing which favours the government is happening an awful lot (Bozo laying the wreath and Dawn Butler's speech are two high profile examples that immediately spring to mind).
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 10:38:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:08:47 am
We're still importing everything check-free from the EU whilst exporting to the EU with the overheads of checks applied.  It's a very real disadvantage to any UK based manufacturers that seems to get precious little press coverage.  The decision to start applying those checks has again been kicked along the road.

Either we start applying checks - higher costs on imports and more inflation - or we just accept that businesses will gradually relocate to the EU where they will have check-free access to EU and UK markets.

The editorial cut of the BBC interview may have just been a coincidence but it does seem that editing which favours the government is happening an awful lot (Bozo laying the wreath and Dawn Butler's speech are two high profile examples that immediately spring to mind).

The singer Fish was saying yesterday, while apologising to his EU based fans about how the VAT charges are all down to the fuckwits and Brexit, is setting up a merch place in Holland to avoid all the nonsense. He's only a small operation, but when you think of all the companies across the UK who will have to do this, you realise the amount of jobs that will be going abroad, the income from property, rates, rental etc being lost to the UK too. Its Nuts.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 10:57:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:08:47 am
We're still importing everything check-free from the EU whilst exporting to the EU with the overheads of checks applied.  It's a very real disadvantage to any UK based manufacturers that seems to get precious little press coverage.  The decision to start applying those checks has again been kicked along the road.

Either we start applying checks - higher costs on imports and more inflation - or we just accept that businesses will gradually relocate to the EU where they will have check-free access to EU and UK markets.


Well a government department (Dept for International Trade) unbelievably advised UK companies to relocate to the EU earlier this year.

https://www.eurocompanyformations.com/blog/uk-companies-advised-move-eu-post-brexit/
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 10:58:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:08:47 am
We're still importing everything check-free from the EU whilst exporting to the EU with the overheads of checks applied.  It's a very real disadvantage to any UK based manufacturers that seems to get precious little press coverage.  The decision to start applying those checks has again been kicked along the road.

Either we start applying checks - higher costs on imports and more inflation - or we just accept that businesses will gradually relocate to the EU where they will have check-free access to EU and UK markets.

The editorial cut of the BBC interview may have just been a coincidence but it does seem that editing which favours the government is happening an awful lot (Bozo laying the wreath and Dawn Butler's speech are two high profile examples that immediately spring to mind).
It's called Taking back control.
They need us more than we need them.
We hold all the cards.

Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:58:26 am
It's called Taking back control.
They need us more than we need them.
We hold all the cards.

The CEOs of BMW, Audi & Volkswagen have just gotten lost on the way to banging down Merkel's door.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:06:02 am
The CEOs of BMW, Audi & Volkswagen have just gotten lost on the way to banging down Merkel's door.
Imagine the French were crapping themselves as well after they heard Johnson warning them about our successful exports of French Knickers +Gateau's being at risk if they introduce tariffs and checks at their borders.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:51:20 am
Imagine the French were crapping themselves as well after they heard Johnson warning them about our successful exports of French Knickers +Gateau's being at risk if they introduce tariffs and checks at their borders.

Nah, too busy laughing their cocks off as the contract for the design of the Blue Passports, so beloved by the racist fucking gammon little Englander c*nts, was granted to a French company ;D  The Poles are also laughing as they manufacture them. One in the eye for the racists :lmao

The reality is the Europeans are fucking pissing themselves laughing as they are still selling stuff to us, but we can't export, so a whole new market within Europe has opened up for them
