« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 238643 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm
So you're getting angry over something that hasn't happened? Are you having a bad weekend mate?

to be honest my he can go fuck himself comment is more aimed at everything he has already done to get us into this mess in the first place. Saying that, he can go fuck himself for what he will do in the future too :D
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:17:44 pm
Johnson can go fuck himself.:no
:)  How about him putting his arms around all the lorry drivers, would that help or will the Lorry drivers ask for better working conditions and pay. I will get my coat. ;)
How can anyone believe Johnsons government gives a toss about them. all bull..and liars the lot of them.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 04:43:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
:)  How about him putting his arms around all the lorry drivers, would that help or will the Lorry drivers ask for better working conditions and pay. I will get my coat. ;)
How can anyone believe Johnsons government gives a toss about them. all bull..and liars the lot of them.


Sadly there will be a large amount who will believe just that. Migrant workers being prepared to work for half what everyone else was on, unscrupulous employers taking advantage, the supermarkets pressure on haulage companies and the publics need for cheap shit drove the wages down to a ridiculous level and him "getting Brexit done" has forced pay rises that were badly needed. I've heard some drivers saying he is great.... :butt
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:43:56 pm
Sadly there will be a large amount who will believe just that. Migrant workers being prepared to work for half what everyone else was on, unscrupulous employers taking advantage, the supermarkets pressure on haulage companies and the publics need for cheap shit drove the wages down to a ridiculous level and him "getting Brexit done" has forced pay rises that were badly needed. I've heard some drivers saying he is great.... :butt
Yep. it's taken many years to get into the mess we are in right now, suddenly everyone wants quick fixes. Brexit just took away those fixes to exploit workers in certain industries, it's like the Farmers. arguments were made about us becoming more self sufficient. many nodded along thinking it would happen as it's true, we should rely more on home grown vegetables etc but what we need to do and what happens are 2 different things. it was obvious what would happen, no surprise to many on here, yet people still think it will all be sorted soon.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:49 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm
Yep. it's taken many years to get into the mess we are in right now, suddenly everyone wants quick fixes. Brexit just took away those fixes to exploit workers in certain industries, it's like the Farmers. arguments were made about us becoming more self sufficient. many nodded along thinking it would happen as it's true, we should rely more on home grown vegetables etc but what we need to do and what happens are 2 different things. it was obvious what would happen, no surprise to many on here, yet people still think it will all be sorted soon.


We had to listen to all these stories of how all these unemployed people who hang around in Wetherspoons all day would snap up the jobs vacated by the EU workers and as we all know, it was a load of nonsense. The thing is, they know the answer to fixing it, but they will never grant work Visas to EU workers as it's an admittance that they lied.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
We had to listen to all these stories of how all these unemployed people who hang around in Wetherspoons all day would snap up the jobs vacated by the EU workers and as we all know, it was a load of nonsense. The thing is, they know the answer to fixing it, but they will never grant work Visas to EU workers as it's an admittance that they lied.
The consequences will be higher prices in the shops. that could be nasty for everyone. it will be awful for the unskilled low paid workers who are plentiful. the go somewhere else if you don't like it attitude will still dominate those jobs, higher prices on low wages.
Who said the lower paid felt like they had nothing to loose when voting for Brexit. right con merchant he was.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
The consequences will be higher prices in the shops. that could be nasty for everyone. it will be awful for the unskilled low paid workers who are plentiful. the go somewhere else if you don't like it attitude will still dominate those jobs, higher prices on low wages.
Who said the lower paid felt like they had nothing to loose when voting for Brexit. right con merchant he was.

Shouldn't be though, the supermarkets making hundreds of millions in profits every year, the fuckers have screwed the haulage industry for years, its about time the bastards paid up - they won't though, they are just passing it on to us lot.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm »
No word on the army driving stuff around yet?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4688 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm
No word on the army driving stuff around yet?

Seemed too busy moving their own stuff down the M6 yesterday to help out 🤔
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm
Shouldn't be though, the supermarkets making hundreds of millions in profits every year, the fuckers have screwed the haulage industry for years, its about time the bastards paid up - they won't though, they are just passing it on to us lot.
I cant blame any qualified UK driver from not being tempted back by the higher driver wages offered by the Supermarkets right now. question is will these higher wages and maybe better conditions be permanent or just a short term fix.?
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4690 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm
I cant blame any qualified UK driver from not being tempted back by the higher driver wages offered by the Supermarkets right now. question is will these higher wages and maybe better conditions be permanent or just a short term fix.?

Knowing the way that the industry is I'd say short term. They've driven the wages down once, they'll do it again.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4691 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm »
I'm sure they'll settle down at somewhere between 2019 rates and now. Supply and demand innit.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4692 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:31 pm
Knowing the way that the industry is I'd say short term. They've driven the wages down once, they'll do it again.
I think thats how the government probably look at it. they know they've created enormous problems for many industries, they will leave it for those industries to find the solutions, not sure how that's possible. it certainly won't happen in the farming industry for similar reasons. 
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4693 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm »
Id guess the likes of the DUP wont like the reference to opportunities as per the NI protocol in a letter published today by reps from business and academia in NI.

https://cooperationireland.org/content/uploads/2021/09/Open-Letter.pdf
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 06:31:42 am »
What percentage of truckers were from the EU?
I'm trying to figure out where we will get hurt next. Hospitality for sure, but that's bein hidden behind covid. I can see hotels having to pay staff at lot more and thus be far more expensive, putting off tourists . Staycation not sure how many hotel as opposed to Airbnb. Even there cleaning costs sure to rise.
NHS would be the other obvious one, but I think we are allowing plenty of visas. (Government paid for so obvs there are lots of visas)
Tradespeople seems to be another industry where we benefitted from (took advantage  of) cheap European labour
Already a shortage, blamed on people working from home and doing up their houses. There seems to be more 'respect' for trades than truckers, so I can see in the short term a windfall for trades ( until the govnt hammer their NI). Further out , I guess more Brits will move into the trades attracted by higher wages. Or at least that's my simplistic economic view of it.

The whole point of this is figuring out where the next pain will be? Are other emergency services highly reliant on EU labour?
Oh... Food industry from farmers onwards seems likely. Currently hidden by the pingdemic.

Am beginning to wonder if the whole covid thing was started by this govnt to hide the impact ☹️
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 07:14:29 am »
There are just over 510,000 currently licenced HGV drivers with 270,000 working. Pay conditions and the hours make it an unattractive job, you can't have a life. In 2015 we were 60,000 drivers short. We've lost 25,000 EU drivers at least, a10th of the workforce but it could be higher.

I think but I could be wrong that the issue is where they were lost from. The big boys and the Supermarkets were paying shit wages and ended up with huge numbers of foreign drivers, so when one company employs 2000 drivers and 400 quit in 6 weeks, it hits hard. Reap what you sow.

We were in the Lakes a few weeks ago and everywhere was struggling for staff, I don't know if that is because people were getting jobs elsewhere during covid and refused to go back or if it's the loss of EU staff? We got a coffee in Grasmere and our waitress was Eastern European, so some stayed, but places were having to close due to the lack of staff.

I
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,693
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 07:36:35 am »
Think the lack of staff in hospitality is because of zero hours and other shit contracts - when they got furlought ,they didn't make enough money to live off, so lots found other jobs. Some opened their own "cook at home" catering, some might have gone to uni or into training. They're not rushing back to work random shifts for minimum wage.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 07:56:58 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:36:35 am
Think the lack of staff in hospitality is because of zero hours and other shit contracts - when they got furlought ,they didn't make enough money to live off, so lots found other jobs. Some opened their own "cook at home" catering, some might have gone to uni or into training. They're not rushing back to work random shifts for minimum wage.

The one that has got me is that locally places are struggling to get chefs and have been for ages. Most chefs I know are salaried, so I do wonder if its the hours that put people off going into that job? It was what finally pushed our kid out of catering and into trucks (when hours weren't so bad). I've worked in a kitchen and its mad hours, 10am starts and split shifts finishing at 10/11pm
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 08:25:22 am »
Brother in law worked as a chef for many years, but jacked it in to be a plasterer.
Maybe, as much as anything, furlough and/or forced unemployment has given people a chance to re-skill away from jobs where the effort is poor compared to the pay?

ps @ rob - what's the training like for a drone pilot?  Not considering it, just curious.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,800
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 08:41:58 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
I think thats how the government probably look at it. they know they've created enormous problems for many industries, they will leave it for those industries to find the solutions, not sure how that's possible. it certainly won't happen in the farming industry for similar reasons.

I seem to recall the Sunday Faming programme, Country Whinge, saying that Brexit would possibly see something like 50%+ of small farms go bust. Yet Farmers were still all for it judging by the media and the amount of signs visible in hedgerows. The large commercial farmers like Dyson and others will be able to pick up land at auction moving ownership of land into fewer and fewer hands than it is already.
It will be the biggest land grab by the rich since the enclosures of the 17century.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,863
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 08:48:31 am »
Can someone explain why there is going to be a NI/Tax rise to fund the NHS?

I would have thought they'd have been fine with that extra £350M a week that Brexit said they'd get..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 09:51:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:48:31 am
Can someone explain why there is going to be a NI/Tax rise to fund the NHS?

I would have thought they'd have been fine with that extra £350M a week that Brexit said they'd get..

According to Brexiter that I couldn't be arsed to argue with, nobody believed that...

--edit-- Was Boris involved in that? In which case it would be a fabulous question for PMQ.

"Can the Prime Minister explain why he is breaking a manifesto promise to not raise taxes. To raise taxes for the NHS . The same NHS he said would be £350m a WEEK better off after brexit?"
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:34 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:51:57 am
According to Brexiter that I couldn't be arsed to argue with, nobody believed that...

--edit-- Was Boris involved in that? In which case it would be a fabulous question for PMQ.

"Can the Prime Minister explain why he is breaking a manifesto promise to not raise taxes. To raise taxes for the NHS . The same NHS he said would be £350m a WEEK better off after brexit?"

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson defended the claim and said £350 million was an underestimation

https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-says-his-350-million-a-week-brexit-claim-was-an-underestimate-2018-1?r=US&IR=T

Starmer needs to make a fucking banner with this picture

Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,360
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
You just know that you're at a bad event, if there's someone taking pictures on a tablet... ;D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 12:29:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:43 am
Starmer needs to make a fucking banner with this picture


Starmer needs to park that bus at the end of Downing st.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 12:38:22 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:34:39 am
You just know that you're at a bad event, if there's someone taking pictures on a tablet... ;D
The debacle probably looked better on a sketchy photo taken on a tablet from behind.  That anyone saw that oaf as a reason to vote leave rather than remain will forever be a mystery to me.  I'd take racism, xenophobia, anarchy, greed, spite etc. as being a reason but falling in behind Johnson, nahhh!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm »
Wonder at what stage Brexit is no longer a thing due to continuous retention of the status quo via implementation delays.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58461991
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:41:43 pm
Wonder at what stage Brexit is no longer a thing due to continuous retention of the status quo via implementation delays.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58461991

Trimble warns Biden protocol risks return to sectarian strife

Former First Minister David Trimble has told Joe Biden that the protocol risks a return to sectarian strife.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ex-Ulster Unionist leader has written to the US President expressing concern at his support for the Brexit mechanism that keeps Northern Ireland in the EUs single market for goods to prevent a hard border in Ireland.

Lord Trimble wrote: The Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) has not only subverted the main safeguards within the Belfast Agreement causing civic unrest and political uncertainty, it is also damaging the Northern Ireland economy disrupting supply chains, inflating prices and diverting trade from our main market in Great Britain.

At the heart of the Belfast Agreement is consent, meaning that there can be no change to the constitutional position of NI as part of the UK without the agreement of a majority of the people of the country. But the NIP, by giving the EU powers over the movement of goods into and out of the province, has torpedoed the consent principle and risks a return to sectarian strife.

The NIP totally destroyed this consent principle to the detriment of the unionist community.

Meanwhile, academics, politicians and business people have signed an open letter calling on the UK and EU to deliver practical solutions to resolve the tensions caused by Brexit. The letter argues that despite the disruption and divisions stirred up by the protocol, there are many in the UK and Ireland keen to develop the opportunities it offers  but are unable to do so without strategic leadership and proportionate decision making.

Among those who signed are Lord Alderdice, the CBI, Institute of Directors and the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They also warn: The re-establishment of trust between the UK and EU is not only central to dialogue but also imperative to the peace process.

The open letter appeal comes as UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost called at the weekend for Brussels to accept a substantial and significant change to the protocol.

Speaking at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford, he said: Its holding back the potential for a new era of cooperation between like-minded states in a world which needs us to work together effectively.

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/trimble-warns-biden-protocol-risks-return-to-sectarian-strife-40821120.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,869
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:41:43 pm
Wonder at what stage Brexit is no longer a thing due to continuous retention of the status quo via implementation delays.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-58461991

It's the oven ready brexit mate. We just need to find the oven gloves.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 02:02:06 pm »
I love how its all the NIP and EU's fault
Certainly not the fault of a lot of privileged sociopathic etonians with no real ability, making the decision to push through a disastrous Brexit at all costs.
All simply to save their Pater's and old school chum's tax havens.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:00:52 pm
It's the oven ready brexit mate. We just need to find the oven gloves.

Meanwhile its burning to a crisp and is now only fit for the bin - although the thing was off before it went in the oven.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 13, 2020, 09:22:31 am
That was just bullshit to get all the xenophobic public on board.  Brexit was ll about deregulation and avoiding the new tax avoidance measures for the people in charge.  They wouldn't have an issue with migrants entering the country, earning £3 an hour in sweatshops for example.
Yep. Few TV documentaries covering it before Brexit. focused on the hospitilty sector. hotel workers working for buttons. many on expired visas wondering why nobody has come looking for them long after the Visa had expired.
Not every Tory backed Brexit, many liked the way things where. plenty of cheap available workers. all changed after the vote to leave, they saw which way the wind was blowing and jumped on board the personal safety of backing Brexit. sod the people and the country, I could loose my seat.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:35 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:01:51 pm
Trimble warns Biden protocol risks return to sectarian strife

Former First Minister David Trimble has told Joe Biden that the protocol risks a return to sectarian strife.




https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/trimble-warns-biden-protocol-risks-return-to-sectarian-strife-40821120.html

Whats it got to do with the US president?  Does Trimble not realise its an agreement negotiated and signed by the UK government?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,863
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:40:57 pm
Whats it got to do with the US president?  Does Trimble not realise its an agreement negotiated and signed by the UK government?

For a few reasons. Firstly that the US has always had a strong interest in Ireland and the peace process. Secondly, the US president has directly mentioned it in relation to the relationship between the US and UK and thirdly because the UK is now a much diminished, powerless and increasingly ignored state - a country like the US having issues with you is going to potentially make things very much worse.

We're completely fucked due to Brexit anyway. This would make us even more fucked.

Ironically, the countries we are absolutely desperate to trade with have got us over a barrel and can ask for pretty much anything they want and much of that is going to be free access to our markets and our country as regards immigration.


Taking back control :lmao
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,399
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 06:28:26 pm
For a few reasons. Firstly that the US has always had a strong interest in Ireland and the peace process. Secondly, the US president has directly mentioned it in relation to the relationship between the US and UK and thirdly because the UK is now a much diminished, powerless and increasingly ignored state - a country like the US having issues with you is going to potentially make things very much worse.

We're completely fucked due to Brexit anyway. This would make us even more fucked.

Ironically, the countries we are absolutely desperate to trade with have got us over a barrel and can ask for pretty much anything they want and much of that is going to be free access to our markets and our country as regards immigration.


Taking back control :lmao

Why couldn't all those Tory c*nts who got covid just fucking die instead of recovering.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 