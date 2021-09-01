« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm
So you're getting angry over something that hasn't happened? Are you having a bad weekend mate?

to be honest my he can go fuck himself comment is more aimed at everything he has already done to get us into this mess in the first place. Saying that, he can go fuck himself for what he will do in the future too :D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:17:44 pm
Johnson can go fuck himself.:no
:)  How about him putting his arms around all the lorry drivers, would that help or will the Lorry drivers ask for better working conditions and pay. I will get my coat. ;)
How can anyone believe Johnsons government gives a toss about them. all bull..and liars the lot of them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 04:43:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
:)  How about him putting his arms around all the lorry drivers, would that help or will the Lorry drivers ask for better working conditions and pay. I will get my coat. ;)
How can anyone believe Johnsons government gives a toss about them. all bull..and liars the lot of them.


Sadly there will be a large amount who will believe just that. Migrant workers being prepared to work for half what everyone else was on, unscrupulous employers taking advantage, the supermarkets pressure on haulage companies and the publics need for cheap shit drove the wages down to a ridiculous level and him "getting Brexit done" has forced pay rises that were badly needed. I've heard some drivers saying he is great.... :butt
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:43:56 pm
Sadly there will be a large amount who will believe just that. Migrant workers being prepared to work for half what everyone else was on, unscrupulous employers taking advantage, the supermarkets pressure on haulage companies and the publics need for cheap shit drove the wages down to a ridiculous level and him "getting Brexit done" has forced pay rises that were badly needed. I've heard some drivers saying he is great.... :butt
Yep. it's taken many years to get into the mess we are in right now, suddenly everyone wants quick fixes. Brexit just took away those fixes to exploit workers in certain industries, it's like the Farmers. arguments were made about us becoming more self sufficient. many nodded along thinking it would happen as it's true, we should rely more on home grown vegetables etc but what we need to do and what happens are 2 different things. it was obvious what would happen, no surprise to many on here, yet people still think it will all be sorted soon.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:01:57 pm
Yep. it's taken many years to get into the mess we are in right now, suddenly everyone wants quick fixes. Brexit just took away those fixes to exploit workers in certain industries, it's like the Farmers. arguments were made about us becoming more self sufficient. many nodded along thinking it would happen as it's true, we should rely more on home grown vegetables etc but what we need to do and what happens are 2 different things. it was obvious what would happen, no surprise to many on here, yet people still think it will all be sorted soon.


We had to listen to all these stories of how all these unemployed people who hang around in Wetherspoons all day would snap up the jobs vacated by the EU workers and as we all know, it was a load of nonsense. The thing is, they know the answer to fixing it, but they will never grant work Visas to EU workers as it's an admittance that they lied.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
We had to listen to all these stories of how all these unemployed people who hang around in Wetherspoons all day would snap up the jobs vacated by the EU workers and as we all know, it was a load of nonsense. The thing is, they know the answer to fixing it, but they will never grant work Visas to EU workers as it's an admittance that they lied.
The consequences will be higher prices in the shops. that could be nasty for everyone. it will be awful for the unskilled low paid workers who are plentiful. the go somewhere else if you don't like it attitude will still dominate those jobs, higher prices on low wages.
Who said the lower paid felt like they had nothing to loose when voting for Brexit. right con merchant he was.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
The consequences will be higher prices in the shops. that could be nasty for everyone. it will be awful for the unskilled low paid workers who are plentiful. the go somewhere else if you don't like it attitude will still dominate those jobs, higher prices on low wages.
Who said the lower paid felt like they had nothing to loose when voting for Brexit. right con merchant he was.

Shouldn't be though, the supermarkets making hundreds of millions in profits every year, the fuckers have screwed the haulage industry for years, its about time the bastards paid up - they won't though, they are just passing it on to us lot.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm »
No word on the army driving stuff around yet?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4688 on: Yesterday at 08:17:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm
No word on the army driving stuff around yet?

Seemed too busy moving their own stuff down the M6 yesterday to help out 🤔
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm
Shouldn't be though, the supermarkets making hundreds of millions in profits every year, the fuckers have screwed the haulage industry for years, its about time the bastards paid up - they won't though, they are just passing it on to us lot.
I cant blame any qualified UK driver from not being tempted back by the higher driver wages offered by the Supermarkets right now. question is will these higher wages and maybe better conditions be permanent or just a short term fix.?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4690 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm
I cant blame any qualified UK driver from not being tempted back by the higher driver wages offered by the Supermarkets right now. question is will these higher wages and maybe better conditions be permanent or just a short term fix.?

Knowing the way that the industry is I'd say short term. They've driven the wages down once, they'll do it again.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4691 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm »
I'm sure they'll settle down at somewhere between 2019 rates and now. Supply and demand innit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4692 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:31 pm
Knowing the way that the industry is I'd say short term. They've driven the wages down once, they'll do it again.
I think thats how the government probably look at it. they know they've created enormous problems for many industries, they will leave it for those industries to find the solutions, not sure how that's possible. it certainly won't happen in the farming industry for similar reasons. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4693 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm »
Id guess the likes of the DUP wont like the reference to opportunities as per the NI protocol in a letter published today by reps from business and academia in NI.

https://cooperationireland.org/content/uploads/2021/09/Open-Letter.pdf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 06:31:42 am »
What percentage of truckers were from the EU?
I'm trying to figure out where we will get hurt next. Hospitality for sure, but that's bein hidden behind covid. I can see hotels having to pay staff at lot more and thus be far more expensive, putting off tourists . Staycation not sure how many hotel as opposed to Airbnb. Even there cleaning costs sure to rise.
NHS would be the other obvious one, but I think we are allowing plenty of visas. (Government paid for so obvs there are lots of visas)
Tradespeople seems to be another industry where we benefitted from (took advantage  of) cheap European labour
Already a shortage, blamed on people working from home and doing up their houses. There seems to be more 'respect' for trades than truckers, so I can see in the short term a windfall for trades ( until the govnt hammer their NI). Further out , I guess more Brits will move into the trades attracted by higher wages. Or at least that's my simplistic economic view of it.

The whole point of this is figuring out where the next pain will be? Are other emergency services highly reliant on EU labour?
Oh... Food industry from farmers onwards seems likely. Currently hidden by the pingdemic.

Am beginning to wonder if the whole covid thing was started by this govnt to hide the impact ☹️
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 07:14:29 am »
There are just over 510,000 currently licenced HGV drivers with 270,000 working. Pay conditions and the hours make it an unattractive job, you can't have a life. In 2015 we were 60,000 drivers short. We've lost 25,000 EU drivers at least, a10th of the workforce but it could be higher.

I think but I could be wrong that the issue is where they were lost from. The big boys and the Supermarkets were paying shit wages and ended up with huge numbers of foreign drivers, so when one company employs 2000 drivers and 400 quit in 6 weeks, it hits hard. Reap what you sow.

We were in the Lakes a few weeks ago and everywhere was struggling for staff, I don't know if that is because people were getting jobs elsewhere during covid and refused to go back or if it's the loss of EU staff? We got a coffee in Grasmere and our waitress was Eastern European, so some stayed, but places were having to close due to the lack of staff.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 07:36:35 am »
Think the lack of staff in hospitality is because of zero hours and other shit contracts - when they got furlought ,they didn't make enough money to live off, so lots found other jobs. Some opened their own "cook at home" catering, some might have gone to uni or into training. They're not rushing back to work random shifts for minimum wage.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 07:56:58 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:36:35 am
Think the lack of staff in hospitality is because of zero hours and other shit contracts - when they got furlought ,they didn't make enough money to live off, so lots found other jobs. Some opened their own "cook at home" catering, some might have gone to uni or into training. They're not rushing back to work random shifts for minimum wage.

The one that has got me is that locally places are struggling to get chefs and have been for ages. Most chefs I know are salaried, so I do wonder if its the hours that put people off going into that job? It was what finally pushed our kid out of catering and into trucks (when hours weren't so bad). I've worked in a kitchen and its mad hours, 10am starts and split shifts finishing at 10/11pm
