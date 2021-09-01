There are just over 510,000 currently licenced HGV drivers with 270,000 working. Pay conditions and the hours make it an unattractive job, you can't have a life. In 2015 we were 60,000 drivers short. We've lost 25,000 EU drivers at least, a10th of the workforce but it could be higher.
I think but I could be wrong that the issue is where they were lost from. The big boys and the Supermarkets were paying shit wages and ended up with huge numbers of foreign drivers, so when one company employs 2000 drivers and 400 quit in 6 weeks, it hits hard. Reap what you sow.
We were in the Lakes a few weeks ago and everywhere was struggling for staff, I don't know if that is because people were getting jobs elsewhere during covid and refused to go back or if it's the loss of EU staff? We got a coffee in Grasmere and our waitress was Eastern European, so some stayed, but places were having to close due to the lack of staff.
