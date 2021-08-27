« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 27, 2021, 08:07:24 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4641 on: Today at 03:49:22 am
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4642 on: Today at 07:36:55 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
It was murder getting high heeled steelies, especially in size 11
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4643 on: Today at 09:41:44 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:06:46 pm
https://twitter.com/thelorryist/status/1432037382581329920

As someone with more knowledge on this than most do you think salary rises for HGV drivers will achieve much in the short term?  It seems like those companies than can afford to pay more are doing so to ensure they don't disrupt *their* supply chains but at a country level it's just robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I suppose the question is do you think there are the required 100k licensed drivers knocking about who are just waiting for a tempting enough salary before they return back to it?

In the medium and longer term I think it's a good thing as it will attract more people to it, will retain more people and those people will get paid a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.  The inflation that spills out is a problem but that's why we have elected governments so that they can manage these things.  That huge parts of our essential workforce is paid exploitation wages shouldn't be news to anyone and we should be breaking that cycle.

To add to this, his wage went from £17.50 an hour (fuck knows how he was on that much) to £24.50 and he still wants to quit !!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58394903
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4644 on: Today at 10:03:30 am
But is that wage enough to stop him quitting? Are there other similar pay options out there? Would he work for 70% of that doing something he doesn't mind?  Now's the time to quit before it's a job for life I'd guess?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4645 on: Today at 10:06:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:30 am
But is that wage enough to stop him quitting? Are there other similar pay options out there? Would he work for 70% of that doing something he doesn't mind?  Now's the time to quit before it's a job for life I'd guess?

No - he says the way drivers get treated by the public, sleeping in laybys, the shit you get, no family time just isn't worth the money. I know someone who was earning a fortune in IT but regrets it as he has no relationship with his kids as he was never home. Any parent knows, being home to eat with the family, putting the kids to bed is something money cannot replace.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4646 on: Today at 10:33:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:06:52 am
No - he says the way drivers get treated by the public, sleeping in laybys, the shit you get, no family time just isn't worth the money. I know someone who was earning a fortune in IT but regrets it as he has no relationship with his kids as he was never home. Any parent knows, being home to eat with the family, putting the kids to bed is something money cannot replace.

Been interesting to read your posts on this thread. Very insightful. Thanks for the effort Rob.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4647 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:33:31 am
Been interesting to read your posts on this thread. Very insightful. Thanks for the effort Rob.

Cheers. Just been chatting with our kid, he's had a £7k annual rise this month, puts him on £38k which is a decent wage for the 50 hour week, puts him on about £16p/h. The boss wasn't going to do it, but 4 drivers quit on one day to work for a supermarket. His boss relented, but expects our kid to do more and he's said fuck off, take the piss and I'm gone.

I fully understand that shop staff, bar staff, hospitality staff in general, nurses and doctors all get abused by the public too, but I tend to look at it from a drivers POV as I know that area. It really is about time we had a shift in attitude in this country, people need to start to respect each other and the work each person does, but to get that we need a government that cares about us all and not tries to divide and set us on each other. I'd happily take a Labour/Lib Dem/Green/non hard line psycho Tories government, so long as it was made up of MPs who just wanted to do right.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4648 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Brexit: food and drink exports to EU suffer disastrous decline

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/02/brexit-uk-food-drink-exports-eu-disastrous-decline

Exports of food and drink to the EU have suffered a disastrous decline in the first half of the year because of Brexit trade barriers, with sales of beef and cheese hit hardest.

Food and Drink Federation (FDF) producers lost £2bn in sales, a dent in revenue that could not be compensated for by the increased sales in the same period to non-EU countries including China and Australia.

Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the FDF, said: The return to growth in exports to non-EU markets is welcome news, but it doesnt make up for the disastrous loss of £2bn in sales to the EU. It clearly demonstrates the serious difficulties manufacturers in our industry continue to face and the urgent need for additional specialist support.

He said the difficulties now facing British food and drinks manufacturers and farmers was compounded by the lorry driver and warehouse workers shortages, which were choking the supply chain.

At the same time, we are seeing labour shortages across the UKs farm-to-fork food and drink supply chain, resulting in empty spaces on UK shop shelves, disruptions to deliveries and decreased production, Goudie said. Unless steps are taken to address these issues, the ability of businesses to fulfil vital export orders will be impacted.

By product category, the biggest falls in sales to the EU have been in dairy and meat: beef exports were down 37%, cheese down 34% and milk and cream down 19% in the first half of 2021 compared with the equivalent six months in 2019.



Exports to nearly all EU member states fell significantly, including a loss of more than £500m in sales to Ireland, while sales to Germany, Spain and Italy were each down around a half since the first half of 2019.

But year-on-year exports of salmon and whisky, two of Scotlands flagship products, were up 27% and 20%.

Exporters have struggled with the extra paperwork and administrative costs that came into force on 1 January 2021, with companies required to document their products for trading standards, customs and health reasons before entry to the EU.

Food exporters are particularly exposed because of the physical sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks that were not necessary before Brexit, with lorries facing partial or full unloads in Calais and other ports if any of the paperwork is missing.

Industry leaders said predictions that some companies would simply move production for export to an EU are being realised.

John Whitehead, director of the Food and Drink Exporters Association, said: There is growing evidence that the complexity of trading with the EU has led to businesses moving operations into Europe and of importers looking for alternative suppliers, contributing to the ongoing decline in both UK exports and UK jobs.




FDF said imports of food and drink and ingredients could deteriorate further in 2022 when full SPS checks on imports are introduced for the first time at Dover and other ports.

While the EU imposed the full suite of documentary, customs and SPS Brexit checks from 1 January, the UK decided to phase them in: new tax checks will be introduced on 1 October and food health checks are scheduled to begin on 1 January.

FDF said imports were already being hit, with products of animal origin heavily impacted. Pork imports fell 19.6%, cheese imports were down 17.6%, and chicken imports fell by 17.9%.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4649 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm
^

About time the impact was being felt. There is no reason to not reverse this fucking gammon led racist fucking make the rich richer shitshow.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4650 on: Today at 03:48:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:42:54 pm
^

About time the impact was being felt. There is no reason to not reverse this fucking gammon led racist fucking make the rich richer shitshow.

Still only the tip of the iceberg. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4651 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:48:27 pm
Still only the tip of the iceberg. 

And the Titanic is steaming full speed ahead regardless.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #4652 on: Today at 10:23:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:18:15 pm
And the Titanic is steaming full speed ahead regardless.
Bwrecksit
