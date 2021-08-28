« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 235395 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4600 on: August 28, 2021, 08:46:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 28, 2021, 08:02:10 pm
There should just be a legal requirement to pay everyone who does the same job, the same.

I don't agree with that, because experience should count for something. I had to basically teach a lad how to reverse a trailer last week as he couldn't do it and I told him when he got to the RDC, if he couldn't get on the bay, ask the shunter to put it on the bay for him. He actually gets the same rate of pay as me, which is a bit annoying.

What should be stopped is them dropping drivers wages from £13-14 an hour to £7 because thousands from Poland and Bulgaria would work for that amount.

Quote from: FiSh77 on August 28, 2021, 07:52:05 pm
Yup, it should be the only positive from brexit, too many industries have taken the piss for too long, which our Governments let them do not the EU, but brexit was never about anything other than getting away from EU regulations on corporation tax and as a bonus workers rights, the immigration issue was just used to weaponise the gammons

It was clever from the Leave brigade, highlight how the wages were slashed, but blame the workers not the bosses taking the piss.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4601 on: August 28, 2021, 10:35:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 28, 2021, 08:02:10 pm
There should just be a legal requirement to pay everyone who does the same job, the same.
What I do not quite understand is: Doesn't the UK have a minimum wage regulation? Did this not apply to EU workers?

I know that in Germany the low wages of Eastern European workers were a problem, too, especially in some business areas such as haulage/deliveries, nursing, building and meat processing industry and cleaning services. So a few years ago the government brought in legislation for some sectors - mostly after trade unions pushed for it - that the same minimum wage has to be paid to everyone, regardless of where the employee and/or employer are registered. A haulage company from Poland that sends Polish drivers to Germany has to pay them the minimum German wage now (even if they only do transit through the country). Of course there are tricks to undermine the rules, like using self employed workers. But it's not like it is impossible to regulate this in some way or form. Not even if you're a EU member state.  ;)
« Last Edit: August 28, 2021, 10:44:54 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4602 on: August 28, 2021, 10:59:51 pm »
^
Yes we have a national minimum wage, but with HGV drivers what happened was employers who were paying drivers £36000 a year started abusing the system and paying EU drivers £13000 a year and pushed the hourly rate as low as £7.50 and hour. I was reading a comment a couple of days ago from a driver who was picking up £100 for a 15 hour day, so loads said no and walked away. This then left the haulage companies down 100,000 drivers. There isn't actually a shortage of HGV drivers, there's about 100,000 qualified drivers who refuse to go back to the job.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,032
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4603 on: August 28, 2021, 11:16:50 pm »
The whole logistics industry deserves to rot, ran by c*nts taking the piss, delivering to selfish c*nts who want their stuff now, spent years telling my kids we were doing fuck all this weekend cos I had to work to make sure some other c*nt wasn't pissed off at not getting their stuff, by the time the depression set in it was too late, and people wonder why I'm an angry c*nt ;D

Actually surprised I didn't get sacked after going into a welfare meeting and being told I had to start work at 6am on a Saturday or Sunday even though my missus was working cos both my kids were over 8 and it was OK to leave them in bed in a locked house, I refused to do it but did offer to kill the kids so they wouldn't get in the way of their fucking business

Would be great to see all drivers & warehouse staff go on strike for a week, bring the country to a standstill, pay people what they're worth and show some fucking respect to them and their families
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4604 on: August 29, 2021, 01:15:12 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 28, 2021, 11:16:50 pm
The whole logistics industry deserves to rot, ran by c*nts taking the piss, delivering to selfish c*nts who want their stuff now, spent years telling my kids we were doing fuck all this weekend cos I had to work to make sure some other c*nt wasn't pissed off at not getting their stuff, by the time the depression set in it was too late, and people wonder why I'm an angry c*nt ;D


I think most people completely overlook who is getting them their shitty £3 iPhone cover within 2 days. Covid has obviously ramped up deliveries as well as making delivery people even more invisible with contactless drop-off. We're all so use to sitting in the comfort of our homes having everything dropped onto our laps.

We can now download a new album, stream a movie or get the news automatically through our computers. But technology hasn't been able to close the distance in getting an item from one place to another instantaneously. For that we require real people. Unfortunately, business has always relied on driving down the costs of people through automation (not yet in transport) or through zero-hour contracts or shit hourly wages. In the UK they've managed to maintain this by using foreign drivers. Cut off that supply of people through Brexit and you'll end up with empty shelves or increased prices on those goods. Companies aren't going to cut their profits/bonuses so in order to recruit people on a decent wage with liveable shifts people are going to need to pay more.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4605 on: August 29, 2021, 08:58:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 29, 2021, 01:15:12 am
I think most people completely overlook who is getting them their shitty £3 iPhone cover within 2 days. Covid has obviously ramped up deliveries as well as making delivery people even more invisible with contactless drop-off. We're all so use to sitting in the comfort of our homes having everything dropped onto our laps.

We can now download a new album, stream a movie or get the news automatically through our computers. But technology hasn't been able to close the distance in getting an item from one place to another instantaneously. For that we require real people. Unfortunately, business has always relied on driving down the costs of people through automation (not yet in transport) or through zero-hour contracts or shit hourly wages. In the UK they've managed to maintain this by using foreign drivers. Cut off that supply of people through Brexit and you'll end up with empty shelves or increased prices on those goods. Companies aren't going to cut their profits/bonuses so in order to recruit people on a decent wage with liveable shifts people are going to need to pay more.

This is why I hate those "oh this lorry was going 1 mph faster than another", "truck drivers are c*nts" fucking comments. Those drivers are taking stuff somewhere, under a lot of time pressure to be where they need to be at a certain time, their journey is likely a pretty pointless one.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4606 on: August 29, 2021, 10:06:39 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4607 on: August 29, 2021, 10:15:19 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,808
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4608 on: August 29, 2021, 10:47:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 29, 2021, 10:15:19 am
You couldn't make it up :butt

Ha ha.

They are actually insane aren't they?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4609 on: August 29, 2021, 11:12:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 29, 2021, 10:47:07 am
Ha ha.

They are actually insane aren't they?

Yep
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4610 on: August 29, 2021, 11:16:32 am »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4611 on: August 29, 2021, 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 29, 2021, 10:47:07 am
Ha ha.

They are actually insane aren't they?

Misleading headline, text of the article is the default Brexiteer wishful thinking. The same old plea for magic technological solutions that definitely do exist honest and 'equivalence' rather than 'alignment' to EU standards. Exactly what the government has been demanding and the EU rejecting this whole time.

Equivalence - The UK gets the EU to agree upfront that our standards are 'good enough' to not need checks at the border. From then on, it doesn't matter how UK SPS regulations change, because 'no checks' has already been rubberstamped. Needless to say, the EU would be right to be suspicious of a government that has repeatedly backtracked from and failed to implement existing agreements making those changes in the future.

Alignment - The UK signs up for EU SPS regulations to apply to its own market as well, removing the need for any checks at the border, and thus becomes a rule-taker, having no say in how those regulations are determined.

In summary: It's yet another article to get Mail-reading gammons nodding along to the "yes, this is common sense and the EU are therefore playing silly buggers" tune.


« Last Edit: August 29, 2021, 12:16:58 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,796
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4612 on: August 29, 2021, 03:26:44 pm »
Just opened an Email from Lunya (a well established Catalan fusion restaurant and Deli in Liverpool, with a place on the Albert Dock for those not local).
They had to close their Manchester place because they couldnt afford it during lockdown but have kept their Liverpool restaurant running, with deliveries and takeaway, and now the reopening since lockdown. The email is basically a warning that they are putting up prices in the autumn.
In it they say it is a perfect storm of Brexit and Covid that has caused this.
They say that vegetable oil has recently doubled in price. Cardboard has increased in price 6 times since Christmas affecting their delivery service. Other ingredients like vegetables have seen major price rises.
They go on to say that they cant recruit a chef despite offering good renumeration and table staff are hard to find.
From my visits there over the years, I know a lot of the staff were actually Spanish.
Covid may be causing problems but it seems like Brexit is now hitting them hard.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4613 on: August 30, 2021, 12:06:53 am »
Although I'd never dream of clicking on it, that link I think leads to a leader in the Mail On Sunday, who, if I remember correctly, had a pro-Remain stance, opposite to the Daily Mail's gammon stance.

Which makes it less bizarre
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4614 on: August 30, 2021, 01:16:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2021, 12:06:53 am
Although I'd never dream of clicking on it, that link I think leads to a leader in the Mail On Sunday, who, if I remember correctly, had a pro-Remain stance, opposite to the Daily Mail's gammon stance.

Which makes it less bizarre
Thanks for sparing me from clicking on it.

Blood test tubes seem to be heavily rationed. Nobody's delivering those either it seems. Liked most stories I can't point squarely at it being brexits fault. In much the same way Everton losing isn't always Pickford's fault.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4615 on: August 30, 2021, 02:07:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August 30, 2021, 01:16:18 am
Liked most stories I can't point squarely at it being brexits fault. In much the same way Everton losing isn't always Pickford's fault.
Mind you, Brexit will have a greater reach than Pickford
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,569
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4616 on: August 30, 2021, 06:52:52 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 28, 2021, 11:16:50 pm
The whole logistics industry deserves to rot, ran by c*nts taking the piss, delivering to selfish c*nts who want their stuff now, spent years telling my kids we were doing fuck all this weekend cos I had to work to make sure some other c*nt wasn't pissed off at not getting their stuff, by the time the depression set in it was too late, and people wonder why I'm an angry c*nt ;D

Actually surprised I didn't get sacked after going into a welfare meeting and being told I had to start work at 6am on a Saturday or Sunday even though my missus was working cos both my kids were over 8 and it was OK to leave them in bed in a locked house, I refused to do it but did offer to kill the kids so they wouldn't get in the way of their fucking business

Would be great to see all drivers & warehouse staff go on strike for a week, bring the country to a standstill, pay people what they're worth and show some fucking respect to them and their families

This chronicle is symptomatic of what's all to cock in this so-called democracy of ours under these millionaire arseholes of this Tory Government in Westminster. 95% of them never done a day's work in their friggin' lives yet they're always the first to extol the virtues of hard work "never killing anyone" LYING BASTARDS!! Always urging the working people of our country to step up to that mythical plate and deliver more for NO MORE PAY!! Dickensian standards preached by elitist lazy bastard couldn't-give-a fook leeching Tories. I have known who our enemies are for 50-odd years of my adult life and barely a single one of them are worth pissing on if they were on fire.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4617 on: August 30, 2021, 08:49:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2021, 12:06:53 am
Although I'd never dream of clicking on it, that link I think leads to a leader in the Mail On Sunday, who, if I remember correctly, had a pro-Remain stance, opposite to the Daily Mail's gammon stance.

Which makes it less bizarre

It's not a pro-Remain article, it's exactly in line with Brexiteer thinking as I posted above.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,943
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4618 on: August 30, 2021, 08:54:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 30, 2021, 12:06:53 am
Although I'd never dream of clicking on it, that link I think leads to a leader in the Mail On Sunday, who, if I remember correctly, had a pro-Remain stance, opposite to the Daily Mail's gammon stance.

Which makes it less bizarre

Are you thinking of Geordie Greig? He moved to the Daily Mail a couple of years ago.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,374
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4619 on: August 30, 2021, 09:04:25 am »
Great to see this driver and logistics issue. As with all things, they more these things go wrong, the better.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4620 on: August 30, 2021, 10:01:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 30, 2021, 09:04:25 am
Great to see this driver and logistics issue. As with all things, they more these things go wrong, the better.

Yes!   I want things to go really tits up.     People might actually open their eyes and realise we are being shafted.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4621 on: August 30, 2021, 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 30, 2021, 09:04:25 am
Great to see this driver and logistics issue. As with all things, they more these things go wrong, the better.

Christmas will be a nightmare.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,374
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4622 on: August 30, 2021, 10:10:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 30, 2021, 10:03:50 am
Christmas will be a nightmare.

Great news.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,680
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4623 on: August 30, 2021, 10:17:14 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 30, 2021, 10:10:15 am
Great news.

You don't want a tree anyway, we know ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4624 on: August 30, 2021, 10:37:28 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 30, 2021, 10:10:15 am
Great news.

I said to the missus the other day, if she sees something she needs, buy it now.

In my HGV job, they start the planning well before Christmas and on a normal, full staff year, they still pay bonuses for extra shifts and drivers do 6 day weeks, fuck knows what they are going to be able to do this year.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4625 on: August 30, 2021, 02:10:54 pm »
Brexit has brought no benefits, UK manufacturers say
"Its very difficult to date for manufacturers to see any benefit from leaving," an organisation representing thousands of businesses has said.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/brexit-benefits-uk-manufacturers-285873/
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4626 on: August 30, 2021, 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on August 30, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
Brexit has brought no benefits, UK manufacturers say
"Its very difficult to date for manufacturers to see any benefit from leaving," an organisation representing thousands of businesses has said.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/brexit-benefits-uk-manufacturers-285873/
Why don't all the thousands of business owners do what the leave campaigners argued, look for all the glorious opportunities on the other side of the world. jump on a plane and start knocking on some doors. they may not be able to offer a delivery date. the added costs might make their goods more expensive compared to local suppliers who can offer a quick reliable delivery date but does that matter when you have belief in the UK.
« Last Edit: August 30, 2021, 02:39:39 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,776
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4627 on: August 30, 2021, 06:43:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on August 30, 2021, 02:37:47 pm
Why don't all the thousands of business owners do what the leave campaigners argued, look for all the glorious opportunities on the other side of the world. jump on a plane and start knocking on some doors. they may not be able to offer a delivery date. the added costs might make their goods more expensive compared to local suppliers who can offer a quick reliable delivery date but does that matter when you have belief in the UK.

They should just get on their bikes, as Tebbit once said.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 08:01:42 am »
Got to cover the costs of Brexit someway haven't they  :wanker :wanker :wanker :wanker

More than 2,000 fines issued to drivers over Brexit lorry permits

More than 2,000 fines were issued to lorry drivers for not having the right paperwork to enter Kent at the end of the Brexit transition period.

Kent Access Permits were mandatory for EU-bound heavy goods vehicles entering Kent from 1 January until 19 April.

The Department of Transport (DfT) said the permit was part of its plans to mitigate disruption at ports.

Rob Hollyman, director of Youngs Transportation and Logistics, called it "outrageous and unnecessary".

Responding to a Freedom of Information request, the DfT told the BBC there had been 2,174 offences, each carrying a £300 penalty.

It said 2,129 had been marked as paid and more than £638,000 of fines had been collected.

The DfT said the permit had been a "sensible" part of its plans and "helped ensure that hauliers who had the correct customs documentation could verify this and move smoothly through our trading ports".

It said the permit was designed to prevent HGVs that were unready for the border from setting off and was "instrumental in avoiding delays".

'Ripping off drivers'
The scheme was scrapped in April, with the DfT saying it was no longer needed "thanks to hauliers arriving prepared" and due to freight volumes operating at "normal" levels.

But Mr Hollyman told BBC Radio Kent it was "absolutely scandalous it was introduced in the first place" and "simply a way of generating money for Kent."

He said the purpose given at the time was to reduce congestion in Kent but "it didn't reduce the number of trucks, it was outrageous and unnecessary and just ripping off lorry drivers".

Duncan Buchanan, director of policy for the Road Haulage Association, said: "It was introduced because if things had gone really badly, you might have wanted to control the numbers going into Kent [but] it was never used in that way.

"It was unnecessary, it caused frustration and just ended up playing to this gallery of hostility in Kent towards lorry driving and lorry drivers."
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,988
  • JFT96
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 10:12:14 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:12:14 am
So there are benefits to Brexit.



All brewed in Burton On Trent too.  ;D
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 12:42:13 pm »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:00 am
All brewed in Burton On Trent too.  ;D
https://twitter.com/thelorryist/status/1432037382581329920

As someone with more knowledge on this than most do you think salary rises for HGV drivers will achieve much in the short term?  It seems like those companies than can afford to pay more are doing so to ensure they don't disrupt *their* supply chains but at a country level it's just robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I suppose the question is do you think there are the required 100k licensed drivers knocking about who are just waiting for a tempting enough salary before they return back to it?

In the medium and longer term I think it's a good thing as it will attract more people to it, will retain more people and those people will get paid a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.  The inflation that spills out is a problem but that's why we have elected governments so that they can manage these things.  That huge parts of our essential workforce is paid exploitation wages shouldn't be news to anyone and we should be breaking that cycle.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:06:46 pm
https://twitter.com/thelorryist/status/1432037382581329920

As someone with more knowledge on this than most do you think salary rises for HGV drivers will achieve much in the short term?  It seems like those companies than can afford to pay more are doing so to ensure they don't disrupt *their* supply chains but at a country level it's just robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I suppose the question is do you think there are the required 100k licensed drivers knocking about who are just waiting for a tempting enough salary before they return back to it?

In the medium and longer term I think it's a good thing as it will attract more people to it, will retain more people and those people will get paid a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.  The inflation that spills out is a problem but that's why we have elected governments so that they can manage these things.  That huge parts of our essential workforce is paid exploitation wages shouldn't be news to anyone and we should be breaking that cycle.

£7 and hour is a lovely rise, but it won't happen across the industry I don't personally believe, until the customers start paying more for the Transport. I know there has been a huge upsurge in demand for HGV training, but inexperience will prevent a lot getting work. End of the day, a new Scania is circa £100,000 a trailer is about £30k, the initial bill for a bridge strike is £13,000 (Tesco had one last week in Plymouth, closed a commuter line, fuck knows how much that will cost). Like I said the other day, I had to help a lad reverse a trailer onto a bay, he was a foreign lad, nice fella, but I do wonder how the fuck he got his class1, as it was as if he'd never reversed a trailer and he certainly wouldn't have passed the UK test, you get one shunt and its a fail if you miss the coned out bay or hit any cones.

Most of the comments I saw from ex drivers was fuck that, I'd never go back, shit conditions, long hours, never seeing the family, no time for yourself and stress all stated as why. The rates are still not what they were earning when they walked away as well, even with a £7 rise. Our kid is training to be a FT drone pilot, he's sick of the job and loads of his mates are and he's got a cushy run, does about a 45 hr week for £32k

The younger ones will come in for the wages and 2 out of every 3 will probably jack it in once the reality of the job hits, shit like 4am starts and 7pm finishes, pissing in laybys etc. I had a shift last Christmas, started at 8:30, run to Glasgow, finished at 23:30, back in at 9:00 for a run to Reading, finished about 10pm. Stuff like that is normal, although last weekend wasn't too bad, I did 24 hours over Saturday and Sunday, 5am start Sat so up at 4:45 but home by 5pm and 6am Sunday and home by 7:30pm.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 10:42:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:42:13 pm
No beer for Mr Brexit

https://news.sky.com/story/wetherspoons-apologises-as-it-faces-beer-supply-problems-12396574





Ah brilliant the turkey that voted for Christmas.
Was out with the family for a meal last night when the wife struck up a conversation with a brexiter. He was sure this would sort itself out in the long run and we'd be better off.  I decided to just throw water in the conversation as we were having a decent time and he would just leave me seething. I think I may have the skills to draw out why he thinks it's a good thing, and maybe leave him thinking differently. But kicking a ball around with the kids seemed a better use of my time.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 10:52:33 pm »
Brexit, the decision so good they keep delaying implementing any of it. Except, of course, for all the bits stopping the immigrants coming over here and simultaneously stealing all the jobs and benefits.

You get the feeling most Brexit supporters would be quite happy for literally everything else to be kicked down the road forever, so long as they never have to see a surname with multiple Zs in ever again.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4639 on: Today at 10:58:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:22 pm
Ah brilliant the turkey that voted for Christmas.
Was out with the family for a meal last night when the wife struck up a conversation with a brexiter. He was sure this would sort itself out in the long run and we'd be better off.  I decided to just throw water in the conversation as we were having a decent time and he would just leave me seething. I think I may have the skills to draw out why he thinks it's a good thing, and maybe leave him thinking differently. But kicking a ball around with the kids seemed a better use of my time.

Wise choice to go for a kick around ⚽️ 😁
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 