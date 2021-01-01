« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 232245 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup
As the venerable old saying goes, "Every fuckwitted generational right wing gammon policy fuck up has a silver lining"
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,098
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 07:32:36 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
I went to a Carrefour supermarket in a small French city at the weekend and it was as astonishingly well stocked as ever.  There may be some logistical differences - food travelling less miles, for example - but  I don't expect there's any huge differences.

The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup

Along with the Brexit changes, ie drivers going home and not being allowed back, IR35 had a huge impact too, we as a company lost 400 drivers after April. They all went to France, Germany and Poland to work.

The companies are actually to blame for this, they realised years ago they could pay EU nationals half of what a UK driver was on and they'd do the work (admittedly while being shite and damaging the fuck out of the trucks) for the pittance they offered, wages dropped to £7.50 an hour for an HGV driver at one point, so no wonder loads of UK drivers said fuck this. Then Brexit and IR35 bit the bastards right on the arse. There are literally thousands of ex Class 1 drivers who will not go back and work for the shit money.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm
I went to a Carrefour supermarket in a small French city at the weekend and it was as astonishingly well stocked as ever.  There may be some logistical differences - food travelling less miles, for example - but  I don't expect there's any huge differences.

The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK  :thumbup

We'll . I did wonder if the EU had a brexit bonus from repatriated drivers. But surely there can't be that many.

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,098
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:44 am
We'll . I did wonder if the EU had a brexit bonus from repatriated drivers. But surely there can't be that many.

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁

Minimum of 25,000 drivers went back to the EU.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm »
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,663
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:44 am

Robs point about IR35 . Do we all ignore it as we prefer the brexit narrative 😁

It's a combination of things. The pandemic surely also had an impact, a lot of people evaluated their life style and came to the conclusion they want to be closer to their families and not work abroad anymore.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,098
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:10:39 pm
It's a combination of things. The pandemic surely also had an impact, a lot of people evaluated their life style and came to the conclusion they want to be closer to their families and not work abroad anymore.

400 drivers jacked where I work, between April and June, solely down to IR35. I think the total figure is 25,000 left due to it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 