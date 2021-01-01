I went to a Carrefour supermarket in a small French city at the weekend and it was as astonishingly well stocked as ever. There may be some logistical differences - food travelling less miles, for example - but I don't expect there's any huge differences.



The EU is probably offsetting the lack of new drivers because of cancelled driving tests by making full use of all those EU drivers no longer able to drive in the UK



Along with the Brexit changes, ie drivers going home and not being allowed back, IR35 had a huge impact too, we as a company lost 400 drivers after April. They all went to France, Germany and Poland to work.The companies are actually to blame for this, they realised years ago they could pay EU nationals half of what a UK driver was on and they'd do the work (admittedly while being shite and damaging the fuck out of the trucks) for the pittance they offered, wages dropped to £7.50 an hour for an HGV driver at one point, so no wonder loads of UK drivers said fuck this. Then Brexit and IR35 bit the bastards right on the arse. There are literally thousands of ex Class 1 drivers who will not go back and work for the shit money.