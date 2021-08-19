« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 230794 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,785
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4520 on: August 19, 2021, 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 19, 2021, 11:55:48 am
I think it is just that Glasgow, like Liverpool, is just full of good people.  :)

Indeed.
But there was some concerns expressed that the government were dumping the issue up here, and also using the fact that it was very difficult for Asylum Seekers to actually get to Liverpool or Glasgow, because train fare was beyond their pockets, and negotiating the journey, often with family was deliberately placing trip hazards in the way of the tribunal process.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4521 on: August 19, 2021, 09:12:30 pm »
Brexit means not enough Turkeys for christmas now after another bunch of turkeys voted for it.
Logged

Offline G1 Jockey 4(betfair)

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4522 on: August 21, 2021, 03:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June  8, 2021, 09:07:22 am
This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).

The criminal side of it though applies equally to fiat.
In fact id say its easier in some instances to wash money and make it look legal compared to crypto.
With crypto , transactions show on the chain so you can easily go back once an account address gets linked to a criminal's account.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on January 25, 2015, 02:45:32 pm
Freedom of Speech unless you get shouted down and abused by the in-crowd.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,029
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 07:40:19 am »
Heard about this earth shattering trade deal on Saturday, wow cheaper apples, wine and honey and gin and clothes exporters will be sorted, fuck me, why were we worried?

Press release
Boost for British shoppers and exporters from UK-New Zealand trade deal
A trade deal with New Zealand could give British shoppers and exporters reason to cheer as both countries ditch tariffs as high as 10% on a range of high-quality products.

Chocolate, gin, buses and clothes are among British products that could see tariffs of up to 10% removed, encouraging New Zealand to buy British.
High quality New Zealand products such as wine, food and drink could be tariff-free in UK shops.
Total trade in goods and services between the UK and New Zealand was worth £2.3 billion last year and is set to increase with a trade deal
A trade deal with New Zealand could give British shoppers and exporters reason to cheer as both countries ditch tariffs as high as 10% on a range of high-quality products. The latest round of trade talks between both sides ended last month with good progress made towards a final deal.

Under a new deal, a multitude of UK goods would no longer be subject to import tariffs when entering the New Zealand market, and exporters would gain an advantage over international rivals in the New Zealand import market, which is expected to grow by 30% by 2030.

Iconic British exports such as Beefeater gin and Belvoir soft drinks currently face a tariff of 5% when entering New Zealand, as do products from chocolate to cheese and crisps.
The UKs world-famous fashion industry sold £30m-worth of clothes to New Zealand last year, and businesses like Tee-Time Clothing could now benefit when tariffs of 10% on clothing are lifted.
Cars are the UKs biggest export to New Zealand, with £133 million-worth sold last year. Buses, motorhomes and caravans are in line to also see tariffs up to 10% removed entirely.
Much-loved New Zealand wine, including Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, which currently face tariffs of up to 20p per bottle would also be expected to have these tariffs slashed as part of a trade deal which could be agreed in principle soon.

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said:
We are working round the clock to get this deal done in the coming weeks. We are both big fans of each others high-quality products, so this could be a huge boost that allows British shoppers to enjoy lower prices and British exports to be even more competitive.

New Zealand and the UK are natural partners united by modern values. An agreement would reflect those ideals and is a win-win for both countries.

It would also be an important step towards our accession to CPTPP, helping the UK gain access to 11 of the worlds biggest and fastest-growing economies across the Pacific region and opening doors to dynamic markets across the world.

Trade between the two countries was worth £2.3 billion last year and would be expected to increase following a deal. New Zealand is a leading member of CPTPP, a free trade area worth around £9 trillion and is supporting the UKs bid to join. Joining CPTPP would open opportunities for UK businesses to sell in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world, populated by half a billion people.

Dominic Goudie, Head of International Trade, the Food & Drink Federation, said:
We hope to see the UK conclude an ambitious trade deal with New Zealand which removes tariffs facing UK exports of quality manufactured food and drink. This would provide a welcome boost for producers and exporters of iconic UK products including chocolate, coffee, biscuits and soft drinks, where UK sales in New Zealand are currently £10m each year. Our sector has significant untapped potential for export growth and removing existing tariffs will make UK products more competitive, creating the conditions to drive future growth in New Zealand.

Given their relative geographical proximity, having deals in place with both New Zealand and Australia that deliver similarly ambitious outcomes will be welcome news for UK producers seeking to expand sales around the world, as many will look to supply to both markets.

Louise Ryan, Managing Director, The Gin Hub Pernod Ricard, said:
A UK-New Zealand FTA is great news for gin produced in the UK. Theres a big opportunity for growth in New Zealand, with the gin category doubling in size in the last three years, led by the premium+ segment.

Cutting the gin tariff to zero will enable us to put more investment behind our iconic British brands, such as our blockbuster Beefeater London Dry Gin, which is accelerating growth with the launch of new flavours: Beefeater Pink Strawberry and Beefeater Blood Orange.

Other popular New Zealand products which could potentially be made cheaper under a UK-New include apples and Manuka honey. We imported over £42m of apples from New Zealand in 2020 and over £32m of honey even though they currently face tariffs of 8% and 16% respectively. These are set to be eliminated as part of the agreement.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-british-shoppers-and-exporters-from-uk-new-zealand-trade-deal
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 08:01:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:40:19 am
Heard about this earth shattering trade deal on Saturday, wow cheaper apples, wine and honey and gin and clothes exporters will be sorted, fuck me, why were we worried?

Press release
Boost for British shoppers and exporters from UK-New Zealand trade deal
A trade deal with New Zealand could give British shoppers and exporters reason to cheer as both countries ditch tariffs as high as 10% on a range of high-quality products.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-british-shoppers-and-exporters-from-uk-new-zealand-trade-deal

Summer will be finished in the UK before you can load up on jandals and chilly bins.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,029
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 08:08:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:01:35 am
Summer will be finished in the UK before you can load up on jandals and chilly bins.

Summer never starts in the UK ;D
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 08:27:30 am »
So, the big question on our exporters lips is, what's the population of NZ compared to say, the EU?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,029
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 08:35:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:27:30 am
So, the big question on our exporters lips is, what's the population of NZ compared to say, the EU?

They're in for a lovely surprise ;)

They might shit a brick when they find out its half of London ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 