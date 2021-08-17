« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 17, 2021, 09:43:57 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 17, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
August 17, 2021, 10:36:44 pm
Quote from: PaulF on August 17, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .

Think transition is still scheduled to end October.  All a bit quiet currently with parliament in recess Id assume.  Unsure about shortages although that article would suggest more trade between NI/ROI and less with GB.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:31:46 am
It's a deja-vu 1930's depression scenario these Brexshit clowns have brung down on us! Talk about clowns to the left of us, jokers to the right, here we are stuck in the middle of a shitfest!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:36:00 am
Quote from: TSC on August 17, 2021, 10:36:44 pm
Think transition is still scheduled to end October.  All a bit quiet currently with parliament in recess Id assume.  Unsure about shortages although that article would suggest more trade between NI/ROI and less with GB.

Small sample size I know, but in Belfast I'm seeing an increasing number of gaps on shelves in both Tesco and Sainsbury, and M&S have already come out and said that they'll be cutting lines to NI. We usually do our shopping online with Tesco and there's a lot of 'This product not available' cropping up, and more substitutions made on the day when the Tesco staff put the shopping together. Mostly in fresh fruit & veg, and bread. It's hard to see this getting anything other that worse when the grace period ends in October, bar another unilateral extension by the UK Government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:45:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on August 17, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
What happened in the end with the ni protocol ? Was the temporary transition period due to end in October.

Not sure what supplies it's affecting, but I believe there are still shortages due to evergreen blocking the Suez .

It's not shortages, its that they have shifted away from dealing with UK firms. Any goods being moved from the mainland to NI need to have declarations filled in, duties paid and other shit like that, hence things like the Inland check point at Appleton in Warrington. I've read about companies in Eire as far back as early January saying they were stopping buying from the UK as it's just too much hassle. With NI still being in the customs union with the EU, they don't have any of that shit, so they can trade both ways like we did before this entire shit show, so that is what is going on, they are choosing to trade with the easiest partners to deal with.

The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK. The Tory c*nts call the ban on non EU chilled meats as bonkers, yet we were happy to enforce that when members. Now its all about "oh we are the UK, we deserve special treatment". Get to fuck.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:53:55 am
Quote from: Judge Redd on Yesterday at 08:36:00 am
Small sample size I know, but in Belfast I'm seeing an increasing number of gaps on shelves in both Tesco and Sainsbury, and M&S have already come out and said that they'll be cutting lines to NI. We usually do our shopping online with Tesco and there's a lot of 'This product not available' cropping up, and more substitutions made on the day when the Tesco staff put the shopping together. Mostly in fresh fruit & veg, and bread. It's hard to see this getting anything other that worse when the grace period ends in October, bar another unilateral extension by the UK Government.

The HGV driver shortage isn't helping. Back in June it was reported that 50 tonnes of food destined for Tesco is being binned each week by the suppliers, as there is no-one to transport the stuff to the RDC's.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:57:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:45:34 am
The transition is still scheduled to end 30th September. If the Tory c*nts don't come to an agreement with the EU, then shit will really start over things like meat and poultry from the UK.

And politically, they can't come to an agreement without further feeling like they're severing NI off into the RoI's orbit (and potentially bringing pro-Union violence into play).

But they also can't tear up the protocol without risking a resurgence of the Troubles, as well as causing outrage amongst our traditionally closest trading and strategic partners (countries across the EU and Biden's US).

The way out is to align with EU regulations on food, but domestically that would be a political disaster, as rebellion would erupt from the Tory backbenches over 'betrayal' in rowing back Brexit, and allow Farage to waffle on from his GB News pulpit about Remainer plots etc.

So what we'll see at the end of September is yet more of Lord Frost pushing for a permanent halt on removing the transitional arrangements, making empty threats to pull the plug on the whole thing (to appease the nutters) and insisting that there's some mythical way forward between the three options listed above (despite rejection from the EU about all of it previously).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:08:02 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337

Potential cut through with everyday people.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:33:11 am
I wondered why Nando's weren't offering deliveries the other night.... they just had a cryptic message saying it wasn't available just now and it was collection/sit in only.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:33:56 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337




Nightmare.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:43:14 am
The Nandos/KFC thing is a secret ploy by the Tories to get the UK public to accept chlorinated chickens from the US.  ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:44:46 am
Nandos close in GB due to supply chain issues.  Stores in NI and ROI unaffected and Brexit mentioned in the sky article.

https://news.sky.com/story/nandos-forced-to-close-50-restaurants-due-to-supply-chain-disruptions-12384047

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-58249337




At last! The first bit of great news from Brexit.

If they can shutdown and take Burger King, KFC, McNasty's, Wendy's and Taco Bells with them then that would be great.

Would probably save millions of lives over the next century as well.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:08:02 am
Potential cut through with everyday people.
General public will believe it's all down to the pingdemic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:15:57 pm
General public will believe it's all down to the pingdemic.

From Monday that excuse has gone, so if/when it stays the same, then eyes will be opened.

Amazing how all these people "taking our jobs" have left huge amounts of vacancies by leaving the UK, that no-one wants to fill......................
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm
From Monday that excuse has gone, so if/when it stays the same, then eyes will be opened.

Amazing how all these people "taking our jobs" have left huge amounts of vacancies by leaving the UK, that no-one wants to fill......................
I'm sure they'll draw it out longer. Backlog of hgv licences to prices sure to the pingdemic. Etc etc.
This government are masters at manipulating the minds.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm
You know how it`s gonna work, it`ll be everyone but the permanent Tory government`s fault. They`ll have their friends in the media backing them up to the hilt and the supporters of the blue team will continue to fall for it. People don`t use rational thought anymore, it`s just what they are told by their team leaders and what they (are made to) feel based on that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 06:49:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm
From Monday that excuse has gone, so if/when it stays the same, then eyes will be opened.

Amazing how all these people "taking our jobs" have left huge amounts of vacancies by leaving the UK, that no-one wants to fill......................

Cant wait for Patel to come up with a scheme to make Afghan refugees work in shortage areas like fruit picking  for £30 a week, with deportation for those who cant work.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:49:36 pm
Cant wait for Patel to come up with a scheme to make Afghan refugees work in shortage areas like fruit picking  for £30 a week, with deportation for those who cant work.

Anyone analysed yet the councils that have offered to take in refugees?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:47:29 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
Anyone analysed yet the councils that have offered to take in refugees?
I think it's early still but from https://www.lgcplus.com/services/housing/councils-ready-to-support-afghan-refugees-18-08-2021/ the early indications are:
Manchester - Yes (with proper support)
Ashford - Yes (but not using social housing)
Colchester - Yes (but not using social housing)
Surrey Heath - Yes (it specifically references them taking five families but I'm not sure if that's an upper limit)
Melton - Yes (as with Surrey Heath a specific number referenced, this time two)

"Other councils to offer support include Liverpool, Bradford and Oxford city councils."

Most councils are edging towards bankruptcy with the day-to-day so it would be good to see the national government step up.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:59:03 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:47:29 am
I think it's early still but from https://www.lgcplus.com/services/housing/councils-ready-to-support-afghan-refugees-18-08-2021/ the early indications are:
Manchester - Yes (with proper support)
Ashford - Yes (but not using social housing)
Colchester - Yes (but not using social housing)
Surrey Heath - Yes (it specifically references them taking five families but I'm not sure if that's an upper limit)
Melton - Yes (as with Surrey Heath a specific number referenced, this time two)

"Other councils to offer support include Liverpool, Bradford and Oxford city councils."

Most councils are edging towards bankruptcy with the day-to-day so it would be good to see the national government step up.


Oh I'm sure they will once they realise they can make a fortune from housing the refugees.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:13:24 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:47:29 am
I think it's early still but from https://www.lgcplus.com/services/housing/councils-ready-to-support-afghan-refugees-18-08-2021/ the early indications are:
Manchester - Yes (with proper support)
Ashford - Yes (but not using social housing)
Colchester - Yes (but not using social housing)
Surrey Heath - Yes (it specifically references them taking five families but I'm not sure if that's an upper limit)
Melton - Yes (as with Surrey Heath a specific number referenced, this time two)

"Other councils to offer support include Liverpool, Bradford and Oxford city councils."

Most councils are edging towards bankruptcy with the day-to-day so it would be good to see the national government step up.

Ashford?!  That's the most Brexity town that ever Brexited.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:19:02 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
Anyone analysed yet the councils that have offered to take in refugees?

Most of the Welsh councils have offered housing and support.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:03:16 am
Yet another Brexit win

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-58247963

Students due to start a university year in Spain within weeks are facing visa delays, with some unsure whether they will be able to take up their places.

Spain has overtaken France as the top destination for UK students wanting a year abroad, with 4,500 going annually.

But Brexit means they now need visas. And some have waited more than a month for a visa appointment.

Spanish authorities said time was needed for universities and students to adapt to the new system.

They said student visa are a priority for all Spanish Consulates.

But, Universities UK International has written to the Spanish embassy and the Foreign Office, asking if students can apply in Spain.

A UK government spokesperson said visa applications were a matter for Spanish immigration authorities, but added it had raised the issue with the Spanish government.

Legal process
Ella Perret is due to travel to Madrid next week to spend a year there as part of her law degree.

But she says: "I haven't booked a flight or accommodation because I don't know if I'm going."

Like most students, Ms Perret began the process in June, as the visa documents have to be issued within 90 days of departure.

Now the UK is no longer in the European Union, students wanting to study in Spain have to compile a dossier of documents, including:

a medical certificate
proof of income
a criminal-record check
proof of acceptance at a Spanish university

Documents have to be translated and go through a legal process called a Hague apostille to verify them for international use.

Ms Perret says it has cost hundreds of pounds but she feels no nearer to her dream of studying in Spain.

"So many times I've been tempted to just say I'm not going," she says.

'Looking unlikely'
Sam Downes, an economics student with a place to study in Granada, southern Spain, has heard nothing since he asked for an appointment in June.

"I paid September's rent for my accommodation and my deposit - but it's looking unlikely that I'll be going in time," he says.

The university in Granada has said it cannot offer Mr Downes online learning if he does not arrive in time.

"So in the next week or two I might have to decide whether to cancel the whole year abroad," he says.

Save up
After weeks of sending emails, with no replies, some students have been turning up at the consulate in London and queuing for hours in the hope of securing a firm appointment.

Among them this week was Laurie, who did not want to give his surname because he was worried it might affect his visa application.

He has a flight and accommodation in Spain booked from 6 September but does not yet know if he will have a visa in time to travel.

Laurie took last year out so he could work and save up for his year studying abroad.

But the process has been exhausting and frustrating.

"Jumping through all these hoops is difficult and annoying enough but to not get a response from the consulate is dreadful," Laurie says.

After speaking to staff at the Spanish consulate, he is hoping to receive email confirmation of a visa appointment soon.

Tourist visa
Vivienne Stern, of Universities UK, said: "Delays in visa processing this year are causing real anxiety among students who are due to travel to Spain soon."

She has written to the Spanish embassy and the Foreign Office asking them to work together to resolve the issue.

One temporary solution her letter proposed would allow students to travel on a tourist visa for the start of term and submit their paperwork in Spain.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain said: "This is the first academic year that student visas are needed after Brexit; therefore, British students and universities need to get used to the new regulation and the necessity of applying for a visa, and some adaptation time is still needed.

"All Spanish Consulates are offering all the facilities in order to speed up the visa procedures."
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:30:54 am
Glasgow has generally gone above and beyond when it comes to taking refugees - it did so for Syria and believe it has offered to do similar for Afghans.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:18:28 am
I was wondering more if it were the councils needing fruit pickers that are at the top of the list . Bad of me I know.

Do footballers need visas to play in Europe now , as technically they are working?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:39:02 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:18:28 am
I was wondering more if it were the councils needing fruit pickers that are at the top of the list . Bad of me I know.

Do footballers need visas to play in Europe now , as technically they are working?



With this shower of c*nts and the Brexit c*nts who have suddenly realised they are fucked without EU workers, nothing would surprise me.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:50:18 am
Hopefully this kind of talk will become a lot more prevalent in the coming weeks/months as transitional/grace periods expire


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-chicken-shortages-nandos-kfc-b1905147.html

Quote
EU workers returning home and a lack of lorry drivers able to come to the UK lie behind the problems that have also hit KFC and other outlets, the British Poultry Council said.When you dont have people, you have a problem  and this is something we are seeing across the whole supply chain. The labour crisis is a Brexit issue, said chief executive Richard Griffiths.

Quote
Nandos has not publicly acknowledged the impact of Brexit, but  strikingly  admitted its chicken shortages are not affecting outlets in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

And one of Britains largest poultry producers, Avaro Foods, dismissed claims that the crisis was caused by the pingdemic that forced workers to isolate as close contacts of Covid cases.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:50:41 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:30:54 am
Glasgow has generally gone above and beyond when it comes to taking refugees - it did so for Syria and believe it has offered to do similar for Afghans.
Is that in part because, like Liverpool, it is where asylum seekers are sent for their tribunals.
I recall reading a while back that asylum seekers were being sent here as part of the hostile environment tactic, because they struggle to find the money to pay for travel and cant get accommodation which means they cant attend and their tribunal doesnt take place and those that do attend are effectively moved away from the Tory Shires.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:55:48 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:50:41 am
Is that in part because, like Liverpool, it is where asylum seekers are sent for their tribunals.
I recall reading a while back that asylum seekers were being sent here as part of the hostile environment tactic, because they struggle to find the money to pay for travel and cant get accommodation which means they cant attend and their tribunal doesnt take place and those that do attend are effectively moved away from the Tory Shires.

I think it is just that Glasgow, like Liverpool, is just full of good people.  :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:34:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:18:28 am
Do footballers need visas to play in Europe now , as technically they are working?

Yes, they need to have a work permit, but I think the rules are different from member state to member state. Had a quick look and in Germany basically everyone who's 16 and has gotten a contract by a club can get one, whereas in Austria they seem more strict (at least on paper). Don't think it's that big an issue, because you have people from all over the world playing in various European leagues and (without knowing it 100 percent) I think the rules for work permits for players from third countries before Brexit were nowhere as strict as in the UK. That's why we had issues signing some players (I think Mark Gonzalez was one of  them) and why the likes of Chelsea bought young players from third countries and loaned them to a Belgian club so they could get citizenship there and then play for them afterwards.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:46:26 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:34:39 pm
Yes, they need to have a work permit, but I think the rules are different from member state to member state. Had a quick look and in Germany basically everyone who's 16 and has gotten a contract by a club can get one, whereas in Austria they seem more strict (at least on paper). Don't think it's that big an issue, because you have people from all over the world playing in various European leagues and (without knowing it 100 percent) I think the rules for work permits for players from third countries before Brexit were nowhere as strict as in the UK. That's why we had issues signing some players (I think Mark Gonzalez was one of  them) and why the likes of Chelsea bought young players from third countries and loaned them to a Belgian club so they could get citizenship there and then play for them afterwards.

What about European games though, is there an exemption for sports where you fly in, play a game and then fly out? Musicians had loads of issues with arranging tours as they suddenly needed Visas to get into countries they used to just turn up in and work.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:47:54 pm
Well I said the other day my online grocery shopping had been fine but just got the latest and had more substitutions than I have ever seen. Mostly on dry goods as well rather than fresh.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:54:32 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:47:54 pm
Well I said the other day my online grocery shopping had been fine but just got the latest and had more substitutions than I have ever seen. Mostly on dry goods as well rather than fresh.
No problems with the tenants super?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:55:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:46:26 pm
What about European games though, is there an exemption for sports where you fly in, play a game and then fly out? Musicians had loads of issues with arranging tours as they suddenly needed Visas to get into countries they used to just turn up in and work.
What if we played say real Madrid say, away in the second leg and it just so happened that delays mean taa can't get a visa....
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:06:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:46:26 pm
What about European games though, is there an exemption for sports where you fly in, play a game and then fly out? Musicians had loads of issues with arranging tours as they suddenly needed Visas to get into countries they used to just turn up in and work.

Not sure how that works, but I would imagine there are already rules/exceptions, because there are other teams from third countries competing in European competitions without any issues. I also think the situation is a bit different, because footballers aren't going to Europe to work and earn money for themselves, they're being "sent" there by their employer.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:19:27 pm
Isn't all that sorted through UEFA rather than the EU governments as it's their competition and we have to be affiliated them through the FA to play.

It's not a permanent working situation which would need work permits/visas for the whole squad, officials and others in the travelling party.

Likewise European clubs playing in the UK for the away tie wouldn't need visas or work permits either.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:39:33 pm
Not sure how a player is different to a roadie. Other than 200k a week .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:28:26 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:13:24 am
Ashford?!  That's the most Brexity town that ever Brexited.

Its an odd town, that's for sure.

Wants its cake, eat it, and then get a refund for said cake.
