Patels paternal grandparents moved from India to Uganda where they opened a convenience store. I have dug deeper and it was because of Amin that they fled so her parents moved to England and opened a string of newsagents.



This makes her even more fucking vile than I thought, especially with the latest shite she's come up with. Why didn't her parents just flee to the nearest safe country? If they had come by boat, would she have wanted people to send them back to somewhere else? She is fucking evil.



Rob, they were part of the class of people installed by the British to run Uganda for them. They were the foreman class, low ranking civil servants, merchants and officials set up to run the country because of the British colonial beliefs that the locals needed keeping in check, and there were not enough British to do it.In India, the British used the caste system in effectively the same way, allowing the punch down effect to work in their favour. Look at the way the class system is used by the Tories today, with the benefits scroungers and immigrants as the lowest class, and aspirational working class given a bogus status ranking them somehow better than ordinary working class.I can almost hear her fathers voice when she says the British workers are the laziestThe imported foremen like Patels family, were hated and seen as oppressors on behalf of the British. Amin was a ruthless bastard and tapped into the dislike making them the enemy within, pointing out their relative wealth and luxury lifestyle compared to the rest of the people. (Not like he wasnt living in luxury).I think her familys experiences, like most of us, have shaped her attitudes. She sees the British in much the same way as her dad saw the ordinary Ugandan. His weird membership of UKIP must be looked at knowing that her father was once part of the administration of colonial power, with all the social attitudes that went with it.