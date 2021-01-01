« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:58:02 am
The Europeans what?

I assume treeless is suggesting the Europeans are also allowing animal testing. I have no knowledge of this, it's just how I read her post.

These erosions will affect groups with very strong feelings towards animals, that might otherwise have voted tory. This is how they'll lose power. Death by a thousand cuts. As a long as labour have it in their manifesto to reverse the change.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:22:33 am
Absolute shithouse of a country

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/aug/11/uk-could-allow-animal-tests-for-cosmetic-ingredients-for-first-time-since-1998

UK could allow animal tests for cosmetic ingredients for first time since 1998

Ministers have opened the door to expanding the use of animal testing to ingredients used in cosmetic products for the first time in 23 years, an animal welfare charity has said.

Cruelty Free International (CFI) said animal testing on ingredients exclusively used in cosmetics  which was banned in the UK in 1998  could be required, after being told by the Home Office that the government had reconsidered its policy.

In a letter, the government said it was aligning itself with a decision made last year by the appeals board of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), which said that some ingredients used only in cosmetics needed to be tested on animals to ensure they were safe.

The Home Office insisted that UK law on animal testing had not changed, but campaigners warned that accepting the ECHAs ruling could lead to a much wider use of animal testing.

The ECHA ruled that German chemicals firm Symrise had to carry out animal tests on two ingredients used solely in cosmetics to satisfy chemicals regulations, overruling EU restrictions on animal testing of cosmetic ingredients. The ingredients are widely used across a range of cosmetics.

In a letter sent to CFI and seen by the Guardian, the Home Office said it aimed to publicly clarify its position now with the formal publication of an updated policy and regulatory guidance.

CFI has warned that by aligning itself with the ECHA decision, the UK would be blowing a hole in its leadership on animal testing.

In response, a government spokesperson said there had been no change in legislation and that the ban on using animals for the testing of finished cosmetic products remained in force.

Under UK regulations to protect the environment and the safety of workers, animal testing can be permitted, where required by UK regulators, on single or multiuse ingredients. However, such testing can only be conducted where there are no non-animal alternatives, they said.

CFIs director of science and regulatory affairs, Dr Katy Taylor, said: the government is saying that even ingredients used solely in cosmetics, and with a history of safe use, can be subjected to animal tests in the UK.

This decision blows a hole in the UKs longstanding leadership of no animal testing for cosmetics and makes a mockery of the countrys quest to be at the cutting edge of research and innovation, relying once again on cruel and unjustifiable tests that date back over half a century.

In 1998, the then Labour government used its own legislation as an example as it sought to get the practice of animal testing on cosmetics banned across the EU. The EU testing ban on finished cosmetic products was introduced in 2004, and the ban on such testing of cosmetic ingredients in 2009.

Kerry Postlewhite, CFIs director of public affairs, said the letter signalled the UK will not hold firm on animal testing bans after Brexit.

Dr Julia Fentem, head of the safety and environmental assurance centre of Unilever, one of the worlds largest manufacturers of cosmetics, said there has always been uncertainty about how to comply with the EUs chemicals and cosmetics legislation. She said the UKs plan to align with the Symrise decision was a retrograde step.

According to Fentem, there are roughly 100 cosmetics-only ingredients that may be subject to animal testing under chemicals regulations.

Before animal testing bans were enforced, most of these ingredients underwent some form of animal testing to assess things like skin and eye irritation. But Taylor said the chemicals legislation, at least in the Symrise case, requires additional animal tests, including investigating the effects of the ingredient on a developing foetus.

She said many cosmetics-only chemicals have been around for decades and have not led to problems, but the new chemicals legislation could require companies to conduct these extensive animal tests just to tick boxes.

A 2020 survey from UK charity Frame found that 84% of respondents would not buy a cosmetics product if they knew it, or one of its ingredients, had been tested on animals.

Symrise has challenged the ruling at the European court of justice on scientific grounds.

Sophisticated approaches that can ensure the safety of cosmetics without using animals already exist, said Fentem. And then youve got these regulations which just dont align with the science that weve got.

She said the move by the UK signalled a complete reversal of the leadership on no animal testing for cosmetics. Thats the signal to the consumer whos looking at having logos on the pack around sustainability, no animal testing, vegan etc  essentially then its the house of cards, and everything around cruelty-free products just collapses.




How could anyone be 'proud' of the UK after shit like this?

And so the great unravelling begins . . . . The Tories truly are an effing disgrace. Uprising anyone??
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:32:21 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm
I assume treeless is suggesting the Europeans are also allowing animal testing. I have no knowledge of this, it's just how I read her post.

These erosions will affect groups with very strong feelings towards animals, that might otherwise have voted tory. This is how they'll lose power. Death by a thousand cuts. As a long as labour have it in their manifesto to reverse the change.


That's why I was confused

"The ECHA ruled that German chemicals firm Symrise had to carry out animal tests on two ingredients used solely in cosmetics to satisfy chemicals regulations, overruling EU restrictions on animal testing of cosmetic ingredients. The ingredients are widely used across a range of cosmetics."

That seems like the EU have been overruled (By an independant organisation that's in the EU?)



Which says 'overruling EU restrictions'

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm
And so the great unravelling begins . . . . The Tories truly are an effing disgrace. Uprising anyone??
One of the ambitions of the EU for a long time has been to stop the race to the bottom.  Having tools like strong tax policies across 28 nations reduced the wriggle room for multinationals, minimum worker rights across 28 nations, minimum food standards, freedom of movement, tariff free trade, strong and unified voice in trade deals, no rip-off mobile phone roaming tariffs!  They didn't get all of that right but they didn't do bad either.

Little Englanders knew best though and now the Tories are going to nosedive the country as they seek to make up for lost time.  Taking the UK out of the EU and placing the UK as an enemy of the EU - which is effectively what the Tories have done over the last five years - also weakens the bargaining power of the EU globally.  All so stupid but great news if your stock-in-trade is exploitation.

At least with the UK trashing itself we have pretty much ensured none of the remaining 27 nations are going to be leaving the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:00:57 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:44:53 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm
One of the ambitions of the EU for a long time has been to stop the race to the bottom.  Having tools like strong tax policies across 28 nations reduced the wriggle room for multinationals, minimum worker rights across 28 nations, minimum food standards, freedom of movement, tariff free trade, strong and unified voice in trade deals, no rip-off mobile phone roaming tariffs!  They didn't get all of that right but they didn't do bad either.


That's not really true, though, hence the endemic brass-plaque'ing in Ireland and Luxembourg.

I know there's been some effort by some to address this, but there's many influential in the EU (especially in the ECB) who support the principle of the hegemony of big business. It took - bizarrely - Biden to get a minimum CT rate that the EU had shied away from. But it's yet to be implemented and may not happen.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:11:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 02:23:34 pm
Patels paternal grandparents moved from India to Uganda where they opened a convenience store. I have dug deeper and it was because of Amin that they fled so her parents moved to England and opened a string of newsagents.

This makes her even more fucking vile than I thought, especially with the latest shite she's come up with. Why didn't her parents just flee to the nearest safe country? If they had come by boat, would she have wanted people to send them back to somewhere else? She is fucking evil.

Rob, they were part of the class of people installed by the British to run Uganda for them. They were the foreman class, low ranking civil servants, merchants and officials set up to run the country because of the British colonial beliefs that the locals needed keeping in check, and there were not enough British to do it.
In India, the British used the caste system in effectively the same way, allowing the punch down effect to work in their favour. Look at the way the class system is used by the Tories today, with the benefits scroungers and immigrants as the lowest class, and aspirational working class given a bogus status ranking them somehow better than ordinary working class.
I can almost hear her fathers voice when she says the British workers are the laziest
The imported foremen like Patels family, were hated and seen as oppressors on behalf of the British. Amin was a ruthless bastard and tapped into the dislike making them the enemy within, pointing out their relative wealth and luxury lifestyle compared to the rest of the people. (Not like he wasnt living in luxury).
I think her familys experiences, like most of us, have shaped her attitudes. She sees the British in much the same way as her dad saw the ordinary Ugandan. His weird membership of UKIP must be looked at knowing  that her father was once part of the administration of colonial power, with all the social attitudes that went with it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:14:03 am
Quote from: Riquende on August  9, 2021, 02:56:24 pm
Just tell them that you're at the duty free limit already, the days of the single market are over.

Id just tell them No, its what you voted for move on!
