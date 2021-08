We have a GPS tracker in the unit, which displays on screens in the planning office and a driver tab linked to the tacho which records breaks POA etc. When I arrive at a customer site, I have to acknowledge this on the tab and then acknowledge the departure. I don't take the piss so I never get any shit, I get left alone.



Some companies are right fuckers though, constantly on drivers backs, which is shit, its a hard enough job as it is.