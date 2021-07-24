Good on them Rob it's about time we saw workers not being fearful of losing their jobs for speaking out and the big bosses have had it too fucking cushty squeezing everything out of their staff to keep giving themselves the biggest of big bucks.
This is more covid the brexit related but here's an example of supermarkets being "seen" to be doing the right thing by giving discounts to key workers during the pandemic but it didn't come out of their profits, it came from their staff.
Their own staff discount was cut so that they could give it to key workers.
How fucking disgusting is that!!
The industry is fucked, its losing drivers left right and centre and if the drivers say fuck it, then the country stops. Car drivers/general public treat us like shit, think on, you rely on us for your fucking food you fucking twats.
If there are any plans for long term strikes, I hope it's not announced, just kept in house, to allow all HGV drivers to stock up on all our essentials and luxuries before the shit hits the fan and shelves are left bare. Then at least the country can call us c*nts for a reason