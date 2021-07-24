« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 24, 2021, 12:40:59 am
Quote from: Jshooters on July 23, 2021, 10:01:11 pm
Itll just be blamed on the NHS App telling people to self-isolate
Its been all over the news all week. Nothing to do with Brexit. As predicted by all for months now, it's all down to covid.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 24, 2021, 07:09:25 am
Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 24, 2021, 09:35:29 am
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 24, 2021, 10:30:47 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 24, 2021, 09:35:29 am
That's fair enough, but BBC and Sky don't seem to attribute any blame to Brexit and I'm sure that's where most people get their news from.

Yep not much of a mention of theBrexit aspect.  Surprisingly it was in the express headline this week

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1465495/Why-are-supermarket-shelves-empty-Tesco-Sainsburys-food-shortage-Brexit-evg
TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
July 24, 2021, 11:02:00 am
BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 05:18:25 pm
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2021/0727/1237612-europe-pauses-legal-action-against-uk-over-ni-protocol/

No point going in with a small issue when Johnson and co are threatening to go with full scale bluster. Something about not interrupting your "enemy" while they are making a mistake IMO.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
HGV driver strike planned for 23rd August

This bit is Brexit related

He also said that the effects of Brexit, which is believed to have forced around 25,000 truckers to return to the EU, had been underscored by the Home Offices hardline posturing since. Looking at the way [the home secretary] Priti Patel and her cohorts in the Home Office treat foreigners, theyre not going to be overly keen on coming back, he said.

Even if they can, are they going to be treated like criminals when they arrive at the border? This issue cant be solved overnight. Even if you allow east European drivers on short-term work visas this is going to take six months to two years to fix.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/lorry-drivers-plan-to-strike-over-low-pay-and-poor-working-conditions?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR0VYB_AjiHY-tqtujaAxuQw5dkM07J4JC_-4GmkhAyim2XINz3J5n2HRX0#Echobox=1627203259
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm
Up in the lakes for a few days and the local shop has hardly anything left .
reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
HGV driver strike planned for 23rd August

This bit is Brexit related

He also said that the effects of Brexit, which is believed to have forced around 25,000 truckers to return to the EU, had been underscored by the Home Offices hardline posturing since. Looking at the way [the home secretary] Priti Patel and her cohorts in the Home Office treat foreigners, theyre not going to be overly keen on coming back, he said.

Even if they can, are they going to be treated like criminals when they arrive at the border? This issue cant be solved overnight. Even if you allow east European drivers on short-term work visas this is going to take six months to two years to fix.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/lorry-drivers-plan-to-strike-over-low-pay-and-poor-working-conditions?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR0VYB_AjiHY-tqtujaAxuQw5dkM07J4JC_-4GmkhAyim2XINz3J5n2HRX0#Echobox=1627203259

Good on them Rob it's about time we saw workers not being fearful of losing their jobs for speaking out and the big bosses have had it too fucking cushty squeezing everything out of their staff to keep giving themselves the biggest of big bucks.

This is more covid the brexit related but here's an example of supermarkets being "seen" to be doing the right thing by giving discounts to key workers during the pandemic but it didn't come out of their profits, it came from their staff.

Their own staff discount was cut so that they could give it to key workers.

How fucking disgusting is that!!
Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:46:28 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Good on them Rob it's about time we saw workers not being fearful of losing their jobs for speaking out and the big bosses have had it too fucking cushty squeezing everything out of their staff to keep giving themselves the biggest of big bucks.

This is more covid the brexit related but here's an example of supermarkets being "seen" to be doing the right thing by giving discounts to key workers during the pandemic but it didn't come out of their profits, it came from their staff.

Their own staff discount was cut so that they could give it to key workers.

How fucking disgusting is that!!

Jesus, their staff are key workers themselves.
rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Good on them Rob it's about time we saw workers not being fearful of losing their jobs for speaking out and the big bosses have had it too fucking cushty squeezing everything out of their staff to keep giving themselves the biggest of big bucks.

This is more covid the brexit related but here's an example of supermarkets being "seen" to be doing the right thing by giving discounts to key workers during the pandemic but it didn't come out of their profits, it came from their staff.

Their own staff discount was cut so that they could give it to key workers.

How fucking disgusting is that!!


The industry is fucked, its losing drivers left right and centre and if the drivers say fuck it, then the country stops. Car drivers/general public treat us like shit, think on, you rely on us for your fucking food you fucking twats.

If there are any plans for long term strikes, I hope it's not announced, just kept in house, to allow all HGV drivers to stock up on all our essentials and luxuries before the shit hits the fan and shelves are left bare. Then at least the country can call us c*nts for a reason ;D
reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:46:28 am
Jesus, their staff are key workers themselves.

Yep!

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:07:29 pm
The industry is fucked, its losing drivers left right and centre and if the drivers say fuck it, then the country stops. Car drivers/general public treat us like shit, think on, you rely on us for your fucking food you fucking twats.

If there are any plans for long term strikes, I hope it's not announced, just kept in house, to allow all HGV drivers to stock up on all our essentials and luxuries before the shit hits the fan and shelves are left bare. Then at least the country can call us c*nts for a reason ;D


And yep!
redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:15:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm
HGV driver strike planned for 23rd August

This bit is Brexit related

He also said that the effects of Brexit, which is believed to have forced around 25,000 truckers to return to the EU, had been underscored by the Home Offices hardline posturing since. Looking at the way [the home secretary] Priti Patel and her cohorts in the Home Office treat foreigners, theyre not going to be overly keen on coming back, he said.

Even if they can, are they going to be treated like criminals when they arrive at the border? This issue cant be solved overnight. Even if you allow east European drivers on short-term work visas this is going to take six months to two years to fix.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/24/lorry-drivers-plan-to-strike-over-low-pay-and-poor-working-conditions?CMP=fb_gu&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR0VYB_AjiHY-tqtujaAxuQw5dkM07J4JC_-4GmkhAyim2XINz3J5n2HRX0#Echobox=1627203259

Hope that happens, one of the few places where a strike has an immediate impact. Really good to see that there is realisation that Brexit is at fault here too, and not just blaming the EU (or EU workers).



Just wish there had been strikes before the referendum... :-\
