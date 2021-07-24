HGV driver strike planned for 23rd August



This bit is Brexit related



He also said that the effects of Brexit, which is believed to have forced around 25,000 truckers to return to the EU, had been underscored by the Home Offices hardline posturing since. Looking at the way [the home secretary] Priti Patel and her cohorts in the Home Office treat foreigners, theyre not going to be overly keen on coming back, he said.



Even if they can, are they going to be treated like criminals when they arrive at the border? This issue cant be solved overnight. Even if you allow east European drivers on short-term work visas this is going to take six months to two years to fix.



Good on them Rob it's about time we saw workers not being fearful of losing their jobs for speaking out and the big bosses have had it too fucking cushty squeezing everything out of their staff to keep giving themselves the biggest of big bucks.This is more covid the brexit related but here's an example of supermarkets being "seen" to be doing the right thing by giving discounts to key workers during the pandemic but it didn't come out of their profits, it came from their staff.Their own staff discount was cut so that they could give it to key workers.How fucking disgusting is that!!