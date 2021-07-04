« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 211190 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4160 on: July 4, 2021, 08:29:21 pm »
Asked a mate who recently left the army. He can drive pretty much anything as that's his bag. His estimate though is that half the army can drive lorries.
I guess it's one of the advantages of being int the army , that they train you to do a lot of things.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4161 on: July 5, 2021, 03:23:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July  4, 2021, 08:29:21 pm
Asked a mate who recently left the army. He can drive pretty much anything as that's his bag. His estimate though is that half the army can drive lorries.
I guess it's one of the advantages of being int the army , that they train you to do a lot of things.

Didn't realise they trained that many. Is that both Class 1 as well as Class 2?

This fella pretty much nails why it's gone to shit and why it's all on the industry. Just been chatting with our kid, he's not had a rise in 6 years and the Class 2 drivers get £600 a year less than Class1 - talking about a £1.5k to £2k rise - he laughed and said come back with £5k or ta-ra  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x8k8k1Mia2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x8k8k1Mia2I</a>
« Last Edit: July 5, 2021, 03:29:56 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4162 on: July 5, 2021, 08:30:21 pm »
Panorama starting now bbc2 entitled Brexit: 6 months on.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4163 on: July 6, 2021, 06:29:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 03:23:41 pm
Didn't realise they trained that many. Is that both Class 1 as well as Class 2?

This fella pretty much nails why it's gone to shit and why it's all on the industry. Just been chatting with our kid, he's not had a rise in 6 years and the Class 2 drivers get £600 a year less than Class1 - talking about a £1.5k to £2k rise - he laughed and said come back with £5k or ta-ra  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x8k8k1Mia2I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x8k8k1Mia2I</a>
Ill ask. But I suspect both.
Quite possibly they half expect the army to be used driving convoys and stuff and there's little expense to them doing it. Might be that loads of them are old desk jockeys that haven't driven for decades though...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4164 on: July 7, 2021, 12:44:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  4, 2021, 08:29:21 pm
Asked a mate who recently left the army. He can drive pretty much anything as that's his bag. His estimate though is that half the army can drive lorries.

Is that 'skilled enough to operate the vehicle' or 'trained and licensed to drive it through civilian traffic' though? Because I'd be pretty pissed off if I was taken out at a junction by some Tommy rushing to get his shipment of Tangfastics into the local ASDA on time.
« Last Edit: July 7, 2021, 12:47:25 am by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4165 on: July 7, 2021, 08:28:06 am »
People born in Ireland (republic) have to pay £1300 to apply for a UK passport.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57738240
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4166 on: July 7, 2021, 08:33:02 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July  7, 2021, 12:44:28 am
Is that 'skilled enough to operate the vehicle' or 'trained and licensed to drive it through civilian traffic' though? Because I'd be pretty pissed off if I was taken out at a junction by some Tommy rushing to get his shipment of Tangfastics into the local ASDA on time.
I get your point. Probably passed the driving test on the road. But like nearly all newly qualified drive drivers not really having any road craft.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4167 on: July 7, 2021, 08:43:44 am »
Quote from: TSC on July  7, 2021, 08:28:06 am
People born in Ireland (republic) have to pay £1300 to apply for a UK passport.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57738240

My nephew in law who has served in the Royal Navy for over 20yrs but held a RoI passport due to his father's nationality was suspended from duty after brexit until he got a British passport.

The Navy realised at the time that they had nearly a thousand serving officers who needed to apply for citizenship to get their passports changed.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4168 on: July 7, 2021, 09:08:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July  7, 2021, 08:43:44 am
My nephew in law who has served in the Royal Navy for over 20yrs but held a RoI passport due to his father's nationality was suspended from duty after brexit until he got a British passport.

The Navy realised at the time that they had nearly a thousand serving officers who needed to apply for citizenship to get their passports changed.

Seems to be not a week goes by without further evidence of the pain & insanity that is Brexit.  Whereas a full year/s can apparently pass without someone in authority (or media) piping up about any benefit/s.

Like some sort of ideological self-destruction program.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4169 on: July 7, 2021, 09:26:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July  7, 2021, 08:33:02 am
I get your point. Probably passed the driving test on the road. But like nearly all newly qualified drive drivers not really having any road craft.

They wont have experience of strapping loads, not driving in convoys, not knowing where they are going, parking trailers in tight spaces, backing onto bays between trailers. It's all stuff that you learn as you go and they will pick it up.

The big issue is that the army move in convoys, goods on the road doesn't. I've had the odd time where 2 or 3 of us have collected loads from one place and delivered into the same place but that is rare. The reality is the soldiers will be scattered all across the UK
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4170 on: July 8, 2021, 10:40:31 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 am »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 07:45:10 am »
Does government take responsibility for the Brexit deal they negotiated and agreed to inc the NI protocol?  Of course not.  frosty the snowman blames Theresa May

https://news.sky.com/story/brexit-lord-frost-blames-theresa-may-for-problems-with-northern-ireland-protocol-12352635
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:42:23 am
You won, get over it.
Oh but nobody told us this would happen. I'd still vote for it again.

c*nts
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 