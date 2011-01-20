« previous next »
Reply #4120 on: July 1, 2021, 12:36:03 am
Quote from: lamad on July  1, 2021, 12:28:46 am
As much as I want to believe it might work like that, I am not sure. Had a long phone call with someone in England today, we haven't talked much for months, but today chatted about Brexit, the pandemic and football for almost an hour. I know the guy voted for Brexit. He started by saying the deal "the EU gave us" was crap - when I intervened he said of course he knew it is also what the UK wanted and agreed on - and he generally is quite unhappy about it. He spoke about the additonal costs when buying stuff in the EU (higher shipping costs, VAT added). He thinks that the effects have been masked by the pandemic and the big wake up call will happen in a year or two, when things are more back to normal, and many will, for example, find that once they can freely travel to Spain again they cannot take home gifts and whatever they want without import taxes coming into effect from a certain value upwards. So he actually sees the problems and he was also very critical of Johnson.

However! He said a huge reason for the deal being so bad was due to "the EU being stubborn". I was saying that it was the UK that wanted out of the single market and the customs union. The UK wanted a clean cut, not the EU. I mean, he is not a total idiot and can see the fuck up Brexit is, BUT he still in large parts blames the EU. Because the EU should make exceptions for the UK.

He also thinks the reasons why the British people wanted out are valid (they do not want to be ruled by Brussels, the EU is a bureaucratic monster and so on) and the misconceptions about the EU are still all there. Way too many people seem to have swallowed the lies and the indoctrination that went on for years and years, plus there was an awful lot of English exceptionalism shining through. And without any awareness either. He's not a bad guy, but that sort of thinking seems deeply ingrained (we also shortly touched upon people in other parts of the world 'being less smart' and I had to stress that this is due to education levels, because no, the average African is not less smart than the average European by default). It was an interesting chat and I wished we could have sat together in (edit: outside!) a pub or restaurant and spoken for way longer. But it also left me pretty disillusioned and I am at a loss with how to possibly change this 'bad EU' narrative.

My preferred solution is to retreat even further into a local narrative. Turn the discussion into boroughs and councils, and if Tories want to expand the discussion to the country, ask why the other nations do not have equal weight with England. Ask why one borough should be burdened with the costs of other boroughs. Force the Tories to make the case for a wider vision, and make them cost it.
Reply #4121 on: July 1, 2021, 07:36:13 am
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 12:30:44 am
Is there anything from any source that can incontrovertibly be said to be not pro-EU? Financial Times or something similarly mainstream and respected would be ideal.

In this country media wise Murdochs stable and likes of the express/mail.  But arguably they dealt in fantasy which has evolved to finger pointing at the EU as reality bites.

FT and other outlets tend to speak to truth supported by facts.  FT is behind a paywall


https://www.ft.com/content/eadc7c23-2125-4381-93ae-a54104e5ccc7
Reply #4122 on: July 1, 2021, 07:47:35 am
Quote from: TSC on July  1, 2021, 07:36:13 am
In this country media wise Murdochs stable and likes of the express/mail.  But arguably they dealt in fantasy which has evolved to finger pointing at the EU as reality bites.

FT and other outlets tend to speak to truth supported by facts.  FT is behind a paywall


https://www.ft.com/content/eadc7c23-2125-4381-93ae-a54104e5ccc7


What I meant is the news you posted, but from something like FT. Brexiteers with a pretence of intellectualism will readily dismiss anything like The New European, but FT is undeniable as a source.
Reply #4123 on: July 1, 2021, 11:43:52 am
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 07:47:35 am
... but FT is undeniable as a source.
I wouldn't be too sure about that!  :)

Many Brexiters would consider the FT to be a Pro-EU rag (you can see this in comments in Brexity articles).

There is a local paper in Yorkshire that has been collating the downsides (currently up to about 200) and while it may be selective in its pursuit of upsides, and is unlikely to be exhaustive, it does provide links to all of the reports referenced which includes FT and Times articles as well as industry sources.
https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/the-davis-downside-dossier/
Reply #4124 on: July 1, 2021, 12:31:33 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on July  1, 2021, 11:43:52 am
I wouldn't be too sure about that!  :)

Many Brexiters would consider the FT to be a Pro-EU rag (you can see this in comments in Brexity articles).

There is a local paper in Yorkshire that has been collating the downsides (currently up to about 200) and while it may be selective in its pursuit of upsides, and is unlikely to be exhaustive, it does provide links to all of the reports referenced which includes FT and Times articles as well as industry sources.
https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/the-davis-downside-dossier/

Bylines would definitely be dismissed as a lefty rag. However, I said Brexiteers with a pretence of intellectualism, so they can dismiss non-mainstream sources unless they have academic or industry weight behind them. FT is generally recognised as the heaviest of the finance industry's mainstream sources.
Reply #4125 on: July 1, 2021, 01:27:41 pm
This is your average Brexiteer

Reply #4126 on: July 1, 2021, 02:38:46 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 12:30:44 am
Is there anything from any source that can incontrovertibly be said to be not pro-EU? Financial Times or something similarly mainstream and respected would be ideal.


The publications that are pro-EU are generally so because they recognise that the UK and the vast majority of its people are better off in the EU, not because they slavishly love the EU for the sake of it.

The publications that have and continue to demonise the EU do for either the personal politics of the owners (continue to use the UK's satellites for tax dodging reasons, or want to be able to slash EU-derived protections for workers/the environment/consumers), or to exploit for commercial gain those in the UK who hate the EU for emotional reasons.

Reply #4127 on: July 1, 2021, 02:55:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  1, 2021, 02:38:46 pm

The publications that are pro-EU are generally so because they recognise that the UK and the vast majority of its people are better off in the EU, not because they slavishly love the EU for the sake of it.

The publications that have and continue to demonise the EU do for either the personal politics of the owners (continue to use the UK's satellites for tax dodging reasons, or want to be able to slash EU-derived protections for workers/the environment/consumers), or to exploit for commercial gain those in the UK who hate the EU for emotional reasons.

The New European was explicitly founded as a pro-EU newspaper for Remainers. That the news is pro-EU is because it's the sensible option, but I am looking for the news being reported in sources that aren't explicitly pro-EU. Just because something isn't explicitly pro-EU doesn't mean it is pro-Brexit. If something appears in the FT, the tone of the story does not make the FT pro or anti EU. The FT is a trusted publication, and the story reported is taken at face value.

Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?
Reply #4128 on: July 1, 2021, 05:04:39 pm
The corrupt Tories illustrating one of the reasons all those dodgy-money scumbags and hedge fund parasites funded the Brexit campaigns:

Quote
Sunak vows to turbocharge City after Brussels kills hopes of a finance deal

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/07/01/sunak-vows-turbocharge-city-brussels-kills-hopes-finance-deal/

In a long-awaited document titled "a new chapter for financial services", published today, the Government said it plans to deepen its financial services relationships with major emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil and launched consultations which could lead to the relaxation of a host of pre-Brexit rules designed to control trading activity.
...

The Treasury is understood to be keen for a wide-ranging liberalisation of European Union-era finance rules, with plans to rein in reporting requirements for fund managers and other companies captured by strict Brussels regulations known as Mifid II.


Let's remember that Sunak is the son of millionaires; attended the prestigious (and expensive) Winchester College private school then Oxford; worked for evil parasite scumbags Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund partnership before setting up his own £multi-million hedge fund; and he's married to the daughter of a billionaire.
Reply #4129 on: July 1, 2021, 05:38:03 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 02:55:19 pm
The New European was explicitly founded as a pro-EU newspaper for Remainers. That the news is pro-EU is because it's the sensible option, but I am looking for the news being reported in sources that aren't explicitly pro-EU. Just because something isn't explicitly pro-EU doesn't mean it is pro-Brexit. If something appears in the FT, the tone of the story does not make the FT pro or anti EU. The FT is a trusted publication, and the story reported is taken at face value.

Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?

Go direct to independent experts like Professor Michael Dougan. He's an expert in European Law at Liverpool University.

This is a lecture from 2016:

https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofLiverpool/videos/1293361974024537/

For reference - around 10-11 minutes is when he mentions the problems that will arise in Northern Ireland because the Good Friday Agreement relies on the absence of a border with the Irish Republic.
Reply #4130 on: July 1, 2021, 06:58:17 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on July  1, 2021, 05:38:03 pm
Go direct to independent experts like Professor Michael Dougan. He's an expert in European Law at Liverpool University.

This is a lecture from 2016:

https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofLiverpool/videos/1293361974024537/

For reference - around 10-11 minutes is when he mentions the problems that will arise in Northern Ireland because the Good Friday Agreement relies on the absence of a border with the Irish Republic.


I was looking for articles referencing the exodus of financial companies to the EU. The so-called Brexit intellectuals don't care about the GFA or Northern Ireland, the Union, farmers, fishermen, etc. They pin their hopes on financiers and technology. I've found some articles citing the loss of thousands of these jobs to new EU bases, but I'd like them in something like the FT rather than The New European. The Times would also be satisfactory.
Reply #4131 on: July 1, 2021, 07:29:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 06:58:17 pm
I was looking for articles referencing the exodus of financial companies to the EU. The so-called Brexit intellectuals don't care about the GFA or Northern Ireland, the Union, farmers, fishermen, etc. They pin their hopes on financiers and technology. I've found some articles citing the loss of thousands of these jobs to new EU bases, but I'd like them in something like the FT rather than The New European. The Times would also be satisfactory.

I've had a quick skim of this, but they have a report that appears to cover the pros and cons, you have to download it, not sure if its free or not. They do say its over 440 firms who have done some sort of moving

https://newfinancial.org/brexit-the-city-the-impact-so-far/
Reply #4132 on: July 1, 2021, 07:34:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2021, 02:55:19 pm
...
Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?
One of the only members of the 'Economists for Brexit' group who to attempted to model the economic impacts of Brexit was Patrick Minford. His work is regularly savaged by other academics.

See for example this paper from the Centre for Economic Performance (a research group at LSE) which unpicks the flaws in Minford's assumptions to refute his findings:
Economist's for Brexit: A Critique - https://cep.lse.ac.uk/_NEW/PUBLICATIONS/abstract.asp?index=5065

If you are not familiar with Minford, here he is at a Foreign Affairs Select Committee proposing running down UK manufacturing in the same way 'we' (by which he means Thatcher) ran down coal and steel:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4</a>

Michael Dougan (posted above by Alan) is a brilliant speaker - lots of his stuff on his twitter feed and youtube.

I would also add Prof Chris Grey's Brexit blog (now renamed Brexit & Beyond) which is searchable by issues and keywords if you are looking for a take on something specific:
https://chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.com/
Reply #4133 on: July 1, 2021, 08:46:16 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 30, 2021, 06:47:43 pm
The EU is a pushover really, isn't it? How many ultimatums or previously agreed rules have they rolled back on now?

Oh yeah a pushover, how many, well expect for the, medicines bit were the UK agreed to follow EU law, I have it at exactly zero aside from a bit of leeway - how surprising!
Reply #4134 on: July 1, 2021, 09:52:41 pm
The BBC slavishly parroting the Tory Govt lie that Brexit enabled the Sunderland deal to happen. The deal happened in spite of Brexit - and with a huge Govt bribe, yet you watch most of our media coverage and its like a Vote leave propaganda video.

This country is so screwed.

Fat Boy Kim in Pyongyang must be nodding his admiration.
Reply #4135 on: July 1, 2021, 10:30:54 pm
Reply #4136 on: July 2, 2021, 05:31:51 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  1, 2021, 09:52:41 pm
The BBC slavishly parroting the Tory Govt lie that Brexit enabled the Sunderland deal to happen. The deal happened in spite of Brexit - and with a huge Govt bribe, yet you watch most of our media coverage and its like a Vote leave propaganda video.

This country is so screwed.

Fat Boy Kim in Pyongyang must be nodding his admiration.
It's not like Theresa May spent a day there that no one could see the reason for.
Reply #4137 on: July 2, 2021, 06:42:55 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on July  1, 2021, 10:30:54 pm
Still going great, nothing to see https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/haribo-struggles-to-deliver-to-uk-shops-due-lorry-driver-shortage
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.
Reply #4138 on: July 2, 2021, 06:56:06 am
Quote from: BobOnATank on July  1, 2021, 10:30:54 pm
Still going great, nothing to see https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/haribo-struggles-to-deliver-to-uk-shops-due-lorry-driver-shortage

Relaxing of drivers hours? That'll be 5 and a half hours driving between breaks rather than 4 and a half and reduced weekly rest then.
Reply #4139 on: July 2, 2021, 10:04:04 am
Quote from: PaulF on July  2, 2021, 06:42:55 am
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.

Isn't this just tangfastic news.
Reply #4140 on: July 2, 2021, 10:20:47 am
Quote from: PaulF on July  2, 2021, 06:42:55 am
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.

From what I was told the other day IR35 has had a massive impact. We got too reliant on EU drivers, to the detriment of UK based drivers and its bitten us on the arse.

More on Musicians, an industry that generates billions for the economy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57637116

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth: 'Brexit has destroyed any hope for young musicians'

In 2018, then-BBC politics presenter Andrew Neil ended one of his This Week programmes by getting guests Michael Portillo and MP Caroline Flint to join him for a performance of the latest online dance craze, Skibidi.

As the bizarre scene unfolded, the show's other guest, Bobby Gillespie, remained rooted to his seat wearing an obdurate and slightly weary expression.

The Primal Scream frontman, whose band helped to merge club culture with rock 'n' roll sensibilities in the early 90s, felt he had earlier been cut off by the host while debating the impact of Brexit, neo-liberal capitalism, and the rise of far-right politics globally, and was now in no mood for such frivolity.

The clip soon trended online, with many people feeling his discomfort. Neil later labelled him "a miserable Jock".

"I was kind of this lamb to the slaughter," recalls Gillespie, who was also joined on the show by former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

"I was like this innocent guy - as a left winger, who is a musician, a rock 'n' roller - and suddenly I'm in this programme that's going out live.

"These are hardcore political people, career politicians. I didn't even know Andrew Neil's history."

He adds: "I don't watch TV, so I had no idea who he was, believe it or not, although I'm interested in politics.

"But it kind of worked out well in a way that I was that innocent."

'Completely destructive'
Gillespie, whose dad Bob was a union rep at the time of The Wapping Dispute when Neil was editor of The Sunday Times, has always incorporated the politics of resistance into his music.

His latest project, Utopian Ashes, sees the Glaswegian join forces with French singer Jehnny Beth for a country-soul style and pain-drenched concept album about a married couple at breaking point, trying to cling on in spite of themselves.

Beth, who broke through as the roaring frontwoman of London art-punk act Savages, moved back to France shortly before (but not because) Brexit happened, after having lived in the UK for more than a decade.

The new duo are well placed to discuss what life is like for artists on either side of the Channel right now.

"I think the Brexit thing, it's destroyed any hopes of chances for young musicians that are trying to make it," Gillespie tells the BBC.

"I think Brexit is completely destructive to creative arts. But what do you expect?"

The Scot stresses how artists today do not have the same opportunities that working class British kids like himself, Jarvis Cocker, Ray Davies, Keith Richards, Brian Eno and Bryan Ferry, were once afforded.

This is due, he opines, to the end of free further education, squatters' rights and certain benefits by a succession of Tory and Labour governments, as well as the new plan to cut university funding for creative subjects by almost 50%.

He's hopeful people will "fight" to win back some of those rights.

"The only way they [young artists] can survive is to stay at home with their parents or take zero-hours jobs," he says.

"People will still be creative, because young people have these creative ideas, and they will express their generation's hopes, fears, desires, lusts and original ideas - and no government is going to stop that.

"But they've made it harder."

Gillespie feels the UK is "sleepwalking into disaster" and that a "culture war narrative" has been created to serve as "a huge distraction". Beth, meanwhile, believes there is "a tradition here [in France] of the government helping artists that doesn't exist in the UK, for sure".

She notes how she would not have been able to make their new album if she "hadn't been able to freely go there [to the UK] without paying anything, and become an artist in London".

"I'm a great defender of the arts and I think the way the UK is veering, it's just scary to be honest," says the vocalist.

'Working closely'
In response, a spokeswoman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told the BBC: "We want performers and other creative professionals to be able to tour easily abroad.

"Short-term, temporary visits for paid performances by UK performers are possible in at least 17 EU countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, without needing visas or work permits.

"However, we recognise the difficulties still being faced by the sector. That is why we are working closely with individual member states to encourage them to adopt a more flexible approach, in line with the UK's own rules which allow creative professionals to tour easily here."

She also pointed to the government's announcement last week of the release of a final £300m from the coronavirus Cultural Recovery Fund of £1.57bn to support selected arts bodies.

Not everybody that asked for help has received funding, however, and many out-of-work musicians and crews have fallen through the cracks of the furlough scheme, which has now started to wind down.

Gillespie and Beth's comments come in the same week that Sir Elton John accused the government of failing to understand the implications of Brexit on music, joining other stars including Radiohead who have urged Downing Street to make touring Europe easier, to prevent "the collapse of the industry".

Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Tuesday that the likes of Sir Elton should help the government persuade European Union countries to relax their rules on letting British musicians tour, noting how the star "had his first hits before the UK even became a member of the European Union".
Reply #4141 on: July 2, 2021, 01:19:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 10:20:47 am
Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Tuesday that the likes of Sir Elton should help the government persuade European Union countries to relax their rules on letting British musicians tour, noting how the star "had his first hits before the UK even became a member of the European Union".

Typical of the wider strategy of the Tory/Brexit Party - refuse to make any concession or compromise to the EU, then blame the EU for the resultant shitstorm.

Frost is a misanthropic c*nt, but he's in a lot of good company.

Reply #4142 on: July 2, 2021, 01:22:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  2, 2021, 01:19:02 pm
Typical of the wider strategy of the Tory/Brexit Party - refuse to make any concession or compromise to the EU, then blame the EU for the resultant shitstorm.

Frost is a misanthropic c*nt, but he's in a lot of good company.

It is like someone said years ago, cancel your gym membership and then expect full access to use everything and if they say no just fucking whine and blame the Gym because they won't let you in.
Reply #4143 on: July 2, 2021, 01:48:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 10:20:47 am
From what I was told the other day IR35 has had a massive impact. We got too reliant on EU drivers, to the detriment of UK based drivers and its bitten us on the arse.

Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Tuesday that the likes of Sir Elton should help the government persuade European Union countries to relax their rules on letting British musicians tour, noting how the star "had his first hits before the UK even became a member of the European Union".
People like Lord Frost anger me more than some of the Tory Brexit MPs. he knows he's talking bulls but the Roger Daltreys of this world fall for it hook line and sinker.
Lets ask the whole of Europe to turn back the clock to the early 70s so we can make Brexit a success, err nope, standards have improved over the last 50yrs, the rest of Europe don't fancy moving back into the good old 60s/70s
Reply #4144 on: July 2, 2021, 02:29:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July  2, 2021, 01:48:36 pm
People like Lord Frost anger me more than some of the Tory Brexit MPs. he knows he's talking bulls but the Roger Daltreys of this world fall for it hook line and sinker.
Lets ask the whole of Europe to turn back the clock to the early 70s so we can make Brexit a success, err nope, standards have improved over the last 50yrs, the rest of Europe don't fancy moving back into the good old 60s/70s


Are these the 'relaxed rules on visas' that Frost was talking about?

https://www.politico.eu/article/home-office-reveals-nearly-300-eu-citizens-were-detained-at-uk-border-in-three-months/
Reply #4145 on: July 2, 2021, 02:54:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  2, 2021, 02:29:24 pm

Are these the 'relaxed rules on visas' that Frost was talking about?

https://www.politico.eu/article/home-office-reveals-nearly-300-eu-citizens-were-detained-at-uk-border-in-three-months/
Why is nobody making the comparison to Trumps effect on politics in the US, the Torys have jumped on the back of Trumps policies, division+hate splitting the country, it appeals to the nasty side of this country, hopefully the majority will now see it for what it is.
Reply #4146 on: July 2, 2021, 05:40:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July  2, 2021, 02:54:09 pm
Why is nobody making the comparison to Trumps effect on politics in the US, the Torys have jumped on the back of Trumps policies, division+hate splitting the country, it appeals to the nasty side of this country, hopefully the majority will now see it for what it is.

Biden and co called that similarity out a few years back.
Reply #4147 on: July 2, 2021, 05:51:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on July  2, 2021, 05:40:05 pm
Biden and co called that similarity out a few years back.
He wouldn't be wrong either, we had Farage sucking up to Trump making the same divisive arguments to split the country, con men trying to bring in US voter suppression laws under the pretence of making our Elections more safer.
Reply #4148 on: July 2, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Sure. Let musicians and their supporting staff through Europe without hinderance. But in return we let in the fruit pickers. Though in reality that's win - win for us. But you can see where I'm going. Eventually we erode all of brexit. ( Actually make the musicians have burgundy passports)
Reply #4149 on: July 2, 2021, 06:00:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  2, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Sure. Let musicians and their supporting staff through Europe without hinderance. But in return we let in the fruit pickers. Though in reality that's win - win for us. But you can see where I'm going. Eventually we erode all of brexit. ( Actually make the musicians have burgundy passports)

Can I sign up as a musician? I can play the triangle.
Reply #4150 on: July 2, 2021, 07:02:22 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on July  2, 2021, 05:51:20 pm
He wouldn't be wrong either, we had Farage sucking up to Trump making the same divisive arguments to split the country, con men trying to bring in US voter suppression laws under the pretence of making our Elections more safer.

Yep

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/474419-biden-calls-boris-johnson-a-physical-and-emotional-clone-of-trump

Even trump called it although of course that freak of nature viewed it as some sort of endearment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49090804



Reply #4151 on: Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  2, 2021, 06:42:55 am
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.

It will be worse than the KFC crisis.
Reply #4152 on: Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm
It will be worse than the KFC crisis.

Its the bog roll crisis all over again
Reply #4153 on: Today at 08:20:34 am
Bad news regarding Nissan. Fucking turncoat bastards.
Reply #4154 on: Today at 08:55:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
Its the bog roll crisis all over again

Reports that the cabinet are looking at using troops to fill the gap in the logistics chain.

Dont know we had that many soldiers any more.
Reply #4155 on: Today at 09:05:40 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:55:04 am
Reports that the cabinet are looking at using troops to fill the gap in the logistics chain.

Dont know we had that many soldiers any more.

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Once again proves these c*nts know the square root of fuck all. We need 60,000 drivers NOW, the Army is made up of 82,000 staff IN TOTAL. A few hundred at most will have a class 1.

I did a short day yesterday, Warrington-Trafford Park-Nottingham-Wakefield-Warrington, that was only 10 hours work, I was hoping for a 14 to 15 hour day. Work is paying a £100 bonus for drivers doing an extra shift, that's on top of 75 hour weeks.
Reply #4156 on: Today at 10:37:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:40 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Once again proves these c*nts know the square root of fuck all. We need 60,000 drivers NOW, the Army is made up of 82,000 staff IN TOTAL. A few hundred at most will have a class 1.

I did a short day yesterday, Warrington-Trafford Park-Nottingham-Wakefield-Warrington, that was only 10 hours work, I was hoping for a 14 to 15 hour day. Work is paying a £100 bonus for drivers doing an extra shift, that's on top of 75 hour weeks.
Be hilarious to see the chief of staff delivering haribo though.
Reply #4157 on: Today at 10:51:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:40 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Once again proves these c*nts know the square root of fuck all. We need 60,000 drivers NOW, the Army is made up of 82,000 staff IN TOTAL. A few hundred at most will have a class 1.

I did a short day yesterday, Warrington-Trafford Park-Nottingham-Wakefield-Warrington, that was only 10 hours work, I was hoping for a 14 to 15 hour day. Work is paying a £100 bonus for drivers doing an extra shift, that's on top of 75 hour weeks.

Come on.

