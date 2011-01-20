THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.



From what I was told the other day IR35 has had a massive impact. We got too reliant on EU drivers, to the detriment of UK based drivers and its bitten us on the arse.More on Musicians, an industry that generates billions for the economy.In 2018, then-BBC politics presenter Andrew Neil ended one of his This Week programmes by getting guests Michael Portillo and MP Caroline Flint to join him for a performance of the latest online dance craze, Skibidi.As the bizarre scene unfolded, the show's other guest, Bobby Gillespie, remained rooted to his seat wearing an obdurate and slightly weary expression.The Primal Scream frontman, whose band helped to merge club culture with rock 'n' roll sensibilities in the early 90s, felt he had earlier been cut off by the host while debating the impact of Brexit, neo-liberal capitalism, and the rise of far-right politics globally, and was now in no mood for such frivolity.The clip soon trended online, with many people feeling his discomfort. Neil later labelled him "a miserable Jock"."I was kind of this lamb to the slaughter," recalls Gillespie, who was also joined on the show by former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell."I was like this innocent guy - as a left winger, who is a musician, a rock 'n' roller - and suddenly I'm in this programme that's going out live."These are hardcore political people, career politicians. I didn't even know Andrew Neil's history."He adds: "I don't watch TV, so I had no idea who he was, believe it or not, although I'm interested in politics."But it kind of worked out well in a way that I was that innocent."'Completely destructive'Gillespie, whose dad Bob was a union rep at the time of The Wapping Dispute when Neil was editor of The Sunday Times, has always incorporated the politics of resistance into his music.His latest project, Utopian Ashes, sees the Glaswegian join forces with French singer Jehnny Beth for a country-soul style and pain-drenched concept album about a married couple at breaking point, trying to cling on in spite of themselves.Beth, who broke through as the roaring frontwoman of London art-punk act Savages, moved back to France shortly before (but not because) Brexit happened, after having lived in the UK for more than a decade.The new duo are well placed to discuss what life is like for artists on either side of the Channel right now."I think the Brexit thing, it's destroyed any hopes of chances for young musicians that are trying to make it," Gillespie tells the BBC."I think Brexit is completely destructive to creative arts. But what do you expect?"The Scot stresses how artists today do not have the same opportunities that working class British kids like himself, Jarvis Cocker, Ray Davies, Keith Richards, Brian Eno and Bryan Ferry, were once afforded.This is due, he opines, to the end of free further education, squatters' rights and certain benefits by a succession of Tory and Labour governments, as well as the new plan to cut university funding for creative subjects by almost 50%.He's hopeful people will "fight" to win back some of those rights."The only way they [young artists] can survive is to stay at home with their parents or take zero-hours jobs," he says."People will still be creative, because young people have these creative ideas, and they will express their generation's hopes, fears, desires, lusts and original ideas - and no government is going to stop that."But they've made it harder."Gillespie feels the UK is "sleepwalking into disaster" and that a "culture war narrative" has been created to serve as "a huge distraction". Beth, meanwhile, believes there is "a tradition here [in France] of the government helping artists that doesn't exist in the UK, for sure".She notes how she would not have been able to make their new album if she "hadn't been able to freely go there [to the UK] without paying anything, and become an artist in London"."I'm a great defender of the arts and I think the way the UK is veering, it's just scary to be honest," says the vocalist.'Working closely'In response, a spokeswoman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told the BBC: "We want performers and other creative professionals to be able to tour easily abroad."Short-term, temporary visits for paid performances by UK performers are possible in at least 17 EU countries, including France, Germany and the Netherlands, without needing visas or work permits."However, we recognise the difficulties still being faced by the sector. That is why we are working closely with individual member states to encourage them to adopt a more flexible approach, in line with the UK's own rules which allow creative professionals to tour easily here."She also pointed to the government's announcement last week of the release of a final £300m from the coronavirus Cultural Recovery Fund of £1.57bn to support selected arts bodies.Not everybody that asked for help has received funding, however, and many out-of-work musicians and crews have fallen through the cracks of the furlough scheme, which has now started to wind down.Gillespie and Beth's comments come in the same week that Sir Elton John accused the government of failing to understand the implications of Brexit on music, joining other stars including Radiohead who have urged Downing Street to make touring Europe easier, to prevent "the collapse of the industry".Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Tuesday that the likes of Sir Elton should help the government persuade European Union countries to relax their rules on letting British musicians tour, noting how the star "had his first hits before the UK even became a member of the European Union".