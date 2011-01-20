« previous next »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:58:07 pm
I cant get over how stupid farmers are. The most coddled sector of the economy. Foot and Mouth was a gold rush for them.
Foot and Mouth... Tears in eyes and both barrels in the mouth, a lifetime of breeding and birthing up in flames...Sad times indeed.
EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57595913

The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:25:35 pm
EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57595913

The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.

Put this alongside the extra £350 million a week that the NHS is now getting.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:25:35 pm
EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57595913

The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.

Three, Vodaphone and O2 will be adding charges soon as well.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:25:35 pm
EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57595913

The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.

I said in 2016, in total seriousness, that this was something that remain shouldve been campaigning on. You just knew the networks would bring back the charges.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:41:21 pm
:lmao this is comedy

You can imagine Steve Coogan making up some of these characters.
Jesus. "Brexit has fucked me over but I would vote leave again because at some point it will sort its self out!!".

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:39:42 pm
Three, Vodaphone and O2 will be adding charges soon as well.



My lad is 13 today, he saw this report and asked me will we ever rejoin the EU and get rid of the Tories ? I told him yes, but it's up to his generation and the ones above them to use your voices and your vote and get it done.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:30:12 pm
Jesus. "Brexit has fucked me over but I would vote leave again because at some point it will sort its self out!!".
It certainly will, Protectionism is gone, it will be the survival of the fittest.
The evidence shows things will get worse for struggling industries. the UK government has announced it's intentions, we intend to diverge away from EU rules and regulations.
This can only result in the EU bringing in stricter customs checks and tariffs.
Tory hard right Brexiteers said we have to make it impossible for the UK to rejoin the EU in the future. they were not bulls...
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:05:01 pm
It certainly will, Protectionism is gone, it will be the survival of the fittest.
The evidence shows things will get worse for struggling industries. the UK government has announced it's intentions, we intend to diverge away from EU rules and regulations.
This can only result in the EU bringing in stricter customs checks and tariffs.
Tory hard right Brexiteers said we have to make it impossible for the UK to rejoin the EU in the future. they were not bulls...

Reading actual Tories and Brexiteers with a good grounding in the theoreticals behind Brexit has been an education. It's why I'm so bitterly opposed to the left wasting its political credit over non-economic arguments that scarcely anyone outside their bubble care about. The economic arguments are critically important, and the political arguments are just as important. Owt else needs to be put aside.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:05:01 pm
It certainly will, Protectionism is gone, it will be the survival of the fittest.
The evidence shows things will get worse for struggling industries. the UK government has announced it's intentions, we intend to diverge away from EU rules and regulations.
This can only result in the EU bringing in stricter customs checks and tariffs.
Tory hard right Brexiteers said we have to make it impossible for the UK to rejoin the EU in the future. they were not bulls...

To many, survival of the fittest sounds a good thing.
Then they realise they aren't one of the fittest.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:29:50 pm
Reading actual Tories and Brexiteers with a good grounding in the theoreticals behind Brexit has been an education. It's why I'm so bitterly opposed to the left wasting its political credit over non-economic arguments that scarcely anyone outside their bubble care about. The economic arguments are critically important, and the political arguments are just as important. Owt else needs to be put aside.
Remember the arguments made by the far right and some on the left on EU Protectionism?
The word Protectionism became a dirty word,, I expect the far right to lie and spin something positive into a negative. I don't think Corbyn was trying to spin, he was making arguments defending the living standards of workers outside the EU. how EU protectionist tariffs drive down wages in poorer countries.
Naive student politics. the argument was bosses in poorer countries outside the EU will be able to pay their workers more if the EU didn't add on protectionist tariffs to their goods. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trickle down economy argument.
Even if it was true it was still a luxury we couldn't afford to have.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:37 pm
To many, survival of the fittest sounds a good thing.
Then they realise they aren't one of the fittest.
It reminds me of Tory woman who burst into tears after the Tories chopped her welfare. she voted Tory but she thought all the welfare cuts would hurt other people not her. sob sob.
This is why I haven't got much sympathy for the Farmers, they are only moaning now because they were hurt, they had no problem ignoring all the warnings of other industries being hit. they would have little sympathy for other industries just as long as Brexit works for them.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:25:35 pm
EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57595913

The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.

Yes very annoying, although it looks like you'll only be charged if you go over a 'fair usage' of data and it also depends on which provider you're with.  O2 have said you'll get 25GB a month and not be charged if you don't go over this and Three have said they're capping their usage at 12GB.  EE are going to charge anyone joining, or upgrading from 7th July and I think this is the only provider, so far, who have said you'll be charged for using your phone in an EU country no matter how little you use it.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:50:19 pm
Remember the arguments made by the far right and some on the left on EU Protectionism?
The word Protectionism became a dirty word,, I expect the far right to lie and spin something positive into a negative. I don't think Corbyn was trying to spin, he was making arguments defending the living standards of workers outside the EU. how EU protectionist tariffs drive down wages in poorer countries.
Naive student politics. the argument was bosses in poorer countries outside the EU will be able to pay their workers more if the EU didn't add on protectionist tariffs to their goods. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trickle down economy argument.
Even if it was true it was still a luxury we couldn't afford to have.

The theoretical arguments are now about deregulating the financial services. I'd like to see the left mount proper arguments against these BS. I'd point to the 2008 crash, but I don't know enough to push a proper argument. I'd expect proper knowledgable people to know enough, and would like these arguments to be aired to counter these rightist loons. It frustrates me when I see the right using these arguments, while the left concerns itself with various cultural issues.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:01:04 pm
The theoretical arguments are now about deregulating the financial services. I'd like to see the left mount proper arguments against these BS. I'd point to the 2008 crash, but I don't know enough to push a proper argument. I'd expect proper knowledgable people to know enough, and would like these arguments to be aired to counter these rightist loons. It frustrates me when I see the right using these arguments, while the left concerns itself with various cultural issues.

Its appears impossible to push a proper argument these days though.
Johnson and co. just lie through their teeth, the right wing media back the lies and the gullible public lap it up until its too late.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:39:42 pm
Three, Vodaphone and O2 will be adding charges soon as well.



O2 announced yesterday of increases.  Gloating remainers getting the blame in the express.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1453797/Brexit-news-EU-exit-row-O2-Europe-roaming-charges-European-Union-Boris-Johnson
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:50:29 pm
O2 announced yesterday of increases.  Gloating remainers getting the blame in the express.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1453797/Brexit-news-EU-exit-row-O2-Europe-roaming-charges-European-Union-Boris-Johnson

Oh god, the comments on there is everything you think and more about such cranks.
More winning.........

Brexit: Collapse in British exports hands Republic of Ireland a trade surplus
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-collapse-in-british-exports-hands-irish-republic-a-trade-surplus-b1871900.html
