EE to reintroduce Europe roaming charges in January



The Brexit benefits just keep on coming.



Yes very annoying, although it looks like you'll only be charged if you go over a 'fair usage' of data and it also depends on which provider you're with. O2 have said you'll get 25GB a month and not be charged if you don't go over this and Three have said they're capping their usage at 12GB. EE are going to charge anyone joining, or upgrading from 7th July and I think this is the only provider, so far, who have said you'll be charged for using your phone in an EU country no matter how little you use it.