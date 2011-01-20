Reading actual Tories and Brexiteers with a good grounding in the theoreticals behind Brexit has been an education. It's why I'm so bitterly opposed to the left wasting its political credit over non-economic arguments that scarcely anyone outside their bubble care about. The economic arguments are critically important, and the political arguments are just as important. Owt else needs to be put aside.
Remember the arguments made by the far right and some on the left on EU Protectionism?
The word Protectionism became a dirty word,, I expect the far right to lie and spin something positive into a negative. I don't think Corbyn was trying to spin, he was making arguments defending the living standards of workers outside the EU. how EU protectionist tariffs drive down wages in poorer countries.
Naive student politics. the argument was bosses in poorer countries outside the EU will be able to pay their workers more if the EU didn't add on protectionist tariffs to their goods. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Trickle down economy argument.
Even if it was true it was still a luxury we couldn't afford to have.