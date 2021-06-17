« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 203554 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,379
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4000 on: June 17, 2021, 10:43:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2021, 10:15:28 pm
It was the American lunatics I was telling him about

Fair enough - not sure how widespread it is, looking across the pond it does seem to be quite a few..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4001 on: June 18, 2021, 10:20:46 am »

UK food and drink exports to the European Union almost halved in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period in 2020.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) figures show EU sales dropped by 47%.

The trade body said the decline was largely due to changes in the UK's trading relationships, but said the pandemic was also a factor.

The government said it was "too early to draw any firm conclusions" on the long term impact of Brexit.

It also said the pandemic had depressed demand.

"The most recent ONS trade statistics show that for both March and April, overall exports to the EU have exceeded the average levels across 2020," a government spokesperson added.


Rachel Hicks of Sky Wave Gin said EU sales had "dropped off a cliff"
Rachel Hicks, co-founder and co-distiller at Sky Wave Gin said the "red tape is strangling" her business. She said that EU sales "utterly dropped off a cliff" in the first quarter, meaning her turnover was down 30%.

"The real shame is somewhere like Asia - a fast growing region for gin - is going to potentially snaffle all the markets," Ms Hicks said.

"We are now unable to quickly send gin to our customers all over Europe and have to wait for HMRC to inspect us every time we send gin abroad."

Graham Flannigan from Berwick Shellfish in Northumberland, is in a similar position. He said his seafood exports had "come down drastically" mainly due to Brexit and the impact of lockdowns.

"The logistics systems are moving better now but it's the red tape that is having to be built into the cost of the goods and this is having a knock on effect," he added.

Cheese sales hardest hit
Dominic Goudie, the FDF's head of international trade, said the drop in exports his federation had recorded was a "disaster" for the industry.

"It is a very clear indication of the scale of losses that UK manufacturers face in the longer-term due to new trade barriers with the EU."

New trade barriers were not the only factor affecting cross channel trade. The FDF said that the Covid-19 outbreak accounted for a decline of some 10-15%.

Figures for the quarter were also affected by companies stockpiling ahead of the Brexit-related changes.

The combination of these factors, the FDF says, led to significant falls in the value of leading exports.

Compared with the first quarter of 2019 - before Covid became a factor - exports of cheese were down 72%; fish sales were down 52% and chocolate was down 37%.

Exports of food and drink to nearly all EU nations fell significantly in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year.

Worst hit was trade with Ireland - normally the sector's biggest overseas market. It was down by more than 70%. But sales to Germany, Spain and Italy also more than halved.

For decades, the UK has sold more food and drink to the European Union than the rest of the world combined.

However, the fall in shipments to Europe means that is no longer the case. In the first quarter exports to non-EU nations made up 55% of the total.

The FDF said this is the first time this has happened in at least 20 years.

Overall, sales to non-EU countries rose by 0.3% - although there was a significant increase in shipments to China.

Sales to the region, which fell in the first quarter of last year due to Covid-related lockdowns, recovered to reach £200m - well above their pre-pandemic level of £163m.

On 31 December, the so-called 'implementation period', in place since Britain left the EU, came to an end.

That meant trade across the channel became subject to new post-Brexit regulations and customs formalities for the first time.

This FDF says this has had a particularly significant impact on the trade in products of animal origin and other perishable foods, because it led to significant delays while formalities were completed.

"Trade that would take 12 hours in the past can now take a day or even a week", said Mr Goudie.

"If you lose two days or even three days it takes a big chunk out of the of shelf life of the product, which makes the trade itself less viable".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57518910
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4002 on: June 18, 2021, 10:39:01 am »
And yet, signing up to EU regulation on sanitary and phytosanitary would make the vast majority of these problems go away, as well as resolving a lot of the problems around the implementation of the NIP.

But instead the lunatics want to rile up their base by implementing a 'sausage war' whilst wrecking the economy, all in the name of hiding their donor's wealth away from fairer taxation.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,467
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4003 on: June 18, 2021, 11:28:28 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June 18, 2021, 10:39:01 am
And yet, signing up to EU regulation on sanitary and phytosanitary would make the vast majority of these problems go away, as well as resolving a lot of the problems around the implementation of the NIP.

But instead the lunatics want to rile up their base by implementing a 'sausage war' whilst wrecking the economy, all in the name of hiding their donor's wealth away from fairer taxation.

....regulations that, currently, UK producers follow anyway and would have zero problems implementing.


But I guess it would impact our ability to import dirty meat from Australia and the US. ::)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,162
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4004 on: June 18, 2021, 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 18, 2021, 11:28:28 am
....regulations that, currently, UK producers follow anyway and would have zero problems implementing.


But I guess it would impact our ability to import dirty meat from Australia and the US. ::)

It will probably also make it even harder for UK-exporters, because the EU will look even more closely at what's coming in from the UK when you have a deal in place that lets things in that couldn't be sold in the EU.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4005 on: June 18, 2021, 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2021, 10:20:46 am
Overall, sales to non-EU countries rose by 0.3%
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57518910
Best of luck with that growth rate. Brexit will pay itself in no time  :hally
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4006 on: June 19, 2021, 04:59:54 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 17, 2021, 02:15:54 pm
We need a thread for that GBNews awfulness. :D


100%. To either charter its rise or record its demise. Hoping it's going to be a very short thread.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4007 on: June 19, 2021, 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 19, 2021, 04:59:54 am
100%. To either charter its rise or record its demise. Hoping it's going to be a very short thread.


But to know what's going on with it you have to watch, which adds to its viewing figures. Ideally the thread would have just two post, GB News launched the GB News closed
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4008 on: June 19, 2021, 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 19, 2021, 12:12:37 pm
But to know what's going on with it you have to watch, which adds to its viewing figures. Ideally the thread would have just two post, GB News launched the GB News closed

We could always post news about it from other sources. Things like advertisers already pulling slots already.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4009 on: June 19, 2021, 07:16:43 pm »
Government acing in a timely fashion as ever.  Theyve just created a brexit opportunities unit and David Frost has tweeted theyre looking for a director of said unit.  What an opportunity at this stage eh.


https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidGHFrost


https://www.gov.uk/government/news/search-for-head-of-the-new-brexit-opportunities-unit-begins


https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1726767

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,427
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4010 on: June 19, 2021, 07:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 19, 2021, 07:16:43 pm
Government acing in a timely fashion as ever.  Theyve just created a brexit opportunities unit and David Frost has tweeted theyre looking for a director of said unit.  What an opportunity at this stage eh.


https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidGHFrost


https://www.gov.uk/government/news/search-for-head-of-the-new-brexit-opportunities-unit-begins


https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1726767


Oh I so hope they appoint a French person .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,396
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on June 19, 2021, 07:16:43 pm
Government acing in a timely fashion as ever.  Theyve just created a brexit opportunities unit and David Frost has tweeted theyre looking for a director of said unit.  What an opportunity at this stage eh.


https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidGHFrost


https://www.gov.uk/government/news/search-for-head-of-the-new-brexit-opportunities-unit-begins


https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1726767

Give it Dido!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm


https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2021/06/21/199fd/1?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=daily_questions&utm_campaign=question_1


Yep, I can see why the Leavers and Tories are happy, loads of EU national have fucked off never to return. Never mind the fisherman, the farmers, the exporters, the supermarkets and NI all getting fucked over by it eh.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm »
Nearly 10% of Lib Dem and Remain voters think it's gone fairly well  ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 07:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm
Nearly 10% of Lib Dem and Remain voters think it's gone fairly well  ;D
I suppose that might be because many systems were carried over by the EU post 31st December. So, our worst fears did not actually occur at that time. However, those provisions are set to expire very shortly. So, things - unless there is yet more can-kicking - will become considerably worse over the next few months.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,800
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 11:41:31 am »
But but but we got rid of all those nasty foreign benefit scroungers, the reality of course is that those nasty foreign benefit scroungers were in the main no such thing and were doing the jobs that plucky Brits didn't want to do

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57555608
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,026
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 12:13:13 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:41:31 am
But but but we got rid of all those nasty foreign benefit scroungers, the reality of course is that those nasty foreign benefit scroungers were in the main no such thing and were doing the jobs that plucky Brits didn't want to do

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57555608

When you talk of benefit scroungers, the ones I have ever known have always been white English. I'm not calling all people on benefits scroungers btw, I'm talking about people who just refuse to work, but will do cash in hand jobs.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 10:05:34 pm »
We've had the farmers, fisherman and exporters who voted leave complaining about all the problems it's caused them, now we can laugh at football fans.

Fair enough it's the Welsh fans rather than England but them complaining Denmark won't let them in to watch their game because were no longer in the EU is hilarious.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 10:58:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,379
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 11:22:49 pm »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 11:46:04 pm »
Last week the Torys were talking about the Australian deal being the first step towards us joining the CPTPP,  there would have been outrage in the past but not anymore.

UK begins talks to join Asia-Pacific CPTPP trade treaty

Move is key part of Liz Trusss plan to pivot trade away from Europe after Brexit
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jun/22/uk-talks-asia-pacific-cptpp-trade-treaty-liz-truss-brexit

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and why?4.The TUC does not believe it would benefit the UK to join the CPTPP due to the significant threats the deal poses to workers rights,regulatory standards, public services and democratic decisionas well as putting large numbers of jobs at risk
https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/TUC%20CPTPP%20consultation%20final%20response_0.pdf
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 