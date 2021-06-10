« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 198646 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3840 on: June 10, 2021, 04:37:24 pm »
Johnson never had any intention of adhering to the NI Protocol.

He signed the deal to win he election and just thought he could keep kicking the can further down the road.  The EU would eventually bend.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3841 on: June 10, 2021, 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2021, 04:37:24 pm
Johnson never had any intention of adhering to the NI Protocol.

He signed the deal to win he election and just thought he could keep kicking the can further down the road.  The EU would eventually bend.
That sums up my take on it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3842 on: June 10, 2021, 06:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2021, 03:28:12 pm

The basis of the NI Protocol is May's first draft of her 'backstop' - the detail was already there in the initial idea, which was to have essentially the NI Protocol kick-in if the UK and EU couldn't agree a deal that would make the need for such a measure obsolete, or until "the United Kingdom identifies and develops a mutually satisfactory technology that operates customs, excise, phytosanitary and other controls on the frontier between the UK and the EU, without any evident border infrastructure."

The NI Protocol being that the NI remains within EU jurisdiction for trade/customs purposes, with a free and open border between NI and Ireland, and the hard/customs border being placed between NI and rUK.

Further discussions between May's government & Barnier resulted in the final 'backstop' being that the UK in its entirety would "maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union" until the UK and EU could "agree jointly that a mutually satisfactory alternative arrangement has been reached" that would allow free movement between NI and Ireland.

In other words, the UK would remain in a temporary state of very soft Brexit until another solution - full trade agreement or technology-based - was agreed (NB - the arrangement specifically excluded fish, which would be subject to separate agreement  :-\)

Bozo simply proposed the first-draft backstop 'solution' to the EU (ie, the hard/customs border to be between NI and rUK) from the off, so that he could declare 'Brexit done' to his adoring and wilfully ignorant fuckwits.


With hindsight, the May backstop deal would have been immeasurably preferable to the shitshow now, in practical terms. But at that time, the remainer majority in the HoC believed they could get something far better, and ideally get a second referendum to bin Brexit full stop. Sadly, none of the remainer factions could find a compromise, which allowed Bozo, like a whitened turd, to float to the top and get the diamond-hard Brexit that the real driving powers behind the Leave campaign wanted all along.



Yep exactly, and of course not to forget the collective parliamentary balls-up to allow this to happen, from inability to agree to a temp Govt of national unity and then allowing Cummings and co out of their Brexit cul-de-sac through the 2019 election.  And of course in between the marathon of indicative votes when multiple chances were wasted to at least put the brakes on and/or soften Brexit.

And here we are.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3843 on: June 10, 2021, 06:17:57 pm »
There would have been determined efforts to tear up May's deal or a proper/true soft Brexit, so I don't see the point of bemoaning pro-EU MPs for not simply accepting either of those.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3844 on: June 10, 2021, 07:10:36 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3845 on: June 10, 2021, 07:16:48 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3846 on: June 10, 2021, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2021, 07:10:36 pm
Which to believe?


https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/biden-in-extraordinary-rebuke-accuses-johnson-of-inflaming-ireland-tensions-275121/?amp


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/boris-johnson-risks-g7-becoming-damage-limitation-exercise-after-joe-biden-northern-ireland-rebuke/ar-AAKTq7c


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9673745/Boris-Johnson-says-Joe-Biden-did-NOT-rebuke-Northern-Ireland.html

Or this:

Quote
There is "complete harmony" on the need to solve trade problems in Northern Ireland, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has said, following his first face-to-face meeting with US president Joe Biden.

The two leaders met in Cornwall on the eve of the G7 summit.

Mr Johnson said the US, UK and EU all wanted to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57433296
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3847 on: June 12, 2021, 11:41:04 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3848 on: June 12, 2021, 04:00:48 pm »
Quote
While Downing Street characterised the discussions as constructive, Johnson complained that some of the leaders failed to understand the UK was a single country. I just need to get that into their heads, he said.

I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3849 on: June 12, 2021, 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 12, 2021, 04:00:48 pm
I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.
What Johnson means is that, Great Britain, freed of the shackles of the EU, is incapable of standing up to the likes of the US, China and the large trading blocks (including, of course, the EU). The World has Johnson's Johnson in their hand and can twist as much as they wish, whenever they like, and the fat turd (and by extension, the whole of the UK) can do fuck all about it. So, if everyone would play nice and provide the UK special treatment in trade negotiations, that would be lovely. Pretty please. Or....?
« Last Edit: June 12, 2021, 09:00:18 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3850 on: June 12, 2021, 08:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June 12, 2021, 04:00:48 pm
I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.

I'm missing the context on this. Is it as Jimney  says and we are just one small country deserving of special treatment?
My initial puzzlement is that the UK is (as I see it) several countries, England, Scotland, Wales and N.I. Now this could be semantics and we are in fact separate nations and the UK is the country?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3851 on: June 12, 2021, 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 12, 2021, 08:40:42 pm
I'm missing the context on this. Is it as Jimney  says and we are just one small country deserving of special treatment?
My initial puzzlement is that the UK is (as I see it) several countries, England, Scotland, Wales and N.I. Now this could be semantics and we are in fact separate nations and the UK is the country?

I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities.

The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3852 on: June 12, 2021, 09:27:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 12, 2021, 09:15:58 pm
I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities
Well of course that's what he's going on about, the patronising bloated mess. But the Europeans have always been more alive to the implications for N. Ireland than our negotiators have been in my opinion, right from the word go.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3853 on: June 12, 2021, 09:40:23 pm »
Johnsons trying to goad the EU into debate, EU won't fall for it as they've already said there's nothing to discus, the UK+EU have a agreement, Johnsons government signed that agreement.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3854 on: June 12, 2021, 10:31:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 12, 2021, 09:15:58 pm
I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities.

The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.
Thanks Rob. That makes sense
 Only one side of the discussions wears big boy pants when the EU and Johnson meets.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3855 on: June 13, 2021, 03:21:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 12, 2021, 09:15:58 pm
The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.

The crazy thing is, you could actually get special treatment. I'm 100 percent sure even without staying in the customs union and single market the EU would have been prepared to give the UK as much and as easy access to trading in and with the EU as is possible for a third country. After all, the UK used to be a member of the EU and due to the proximity there's still very much a connection between the markets and the regions as such. It could have been a divorce where one party might have moved out and started a new life without the other one, but they still stay friends and help each other out as friends.

The problem is that your government is too afraid of looking weak and being lambasted by the Brexit-media they helped create in the first place. Therefore, they aren't prepared to make any compromises. They want everything, but don't want to give anything to the EU. That's just not how negotiations work. They  have moved out after the divorce and while the other party is offering half of the furniture for old time's sake, if they come and collect it, they want all of it and they want it delivered.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3856 on: June 13, 2021, 08:53:26 am »
Quote from: stoa on June 13, 2021, 03:21:08 am


The problem is that your government is too afraid of looking weak and being lambasted by the Brexit-media they helped create in the first place. Therefore, they aren't prepared to make any compromises. They want everything, but don't want to give anything to the EU. That's just not how negotiations work. They  have moved out after the divorce and while the other party is offering half of the furniture for old time's sake, if they come and collect it, they want all of it and they want it delivered.

Not surprising Johnson has avoided Ch4 news for ages but had to face the interview yesterday.  Bit uncomfortable for him.

https://www.channel4.com/news/boris-johnson-on-brexit-n-ireland-biden-and-trump

He was also challenged robustly by sky yesterday and promptly got a bit aggressive re Brexit and the EU

https://news.sky.com/story/pms-decision-to-whip-up-northern-ireland-rhetoric-perhaps-sign-of-further-discord-to-come-12331163
« Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 10:23:27 am by TSC »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3857 on: June 13, 2021, 09:17:23 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3858 on: June 13, 2021, 10:24:25 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3859 on: June 13, 2021, 10:49:37 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 12, 2021, 05:34:53 pm
What Johnson means is that, Great Britain, freed of the shackles of the EU, is incapable of standing up to the likes of the US, China and the large trading blocks (including, of course, the EU). The World has Johnson's Johnson in their hand and can twist as much as they wish, whenever they like, and the fat turd (and by extension, the whole of the UK) can do fuck all about it. So, if everyone would play nice and provide the UK special treatment in trade negotiations, that would be lovely. Pretty please. Or....?

I just heard Johnson's comments in context - I see that he was talking about UK (NI and rUK) being a single nation. Yes, and it had a preexisting treaty with ROI over NI it must respect too.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3860 on: June 13, 2021, 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: stoa on June 13, 2021, 03:21:08 am
The crazy thing is, you could actually get special treatment. I'm 100 percent sure even without staying in the customs union and single market the EU would have been prepared to give the UK as much and as easy access to trading in and with the EU as is possible for a third country. After all, the UK used to be a member of the EU and due to the proximity there's still very much a connection between the markets and the regions as such. It could have been a divorce where one party might have moved out and started a new life without the other one, but they still stay friends and help each other out as friends.

The problem is that your government is too afraid of looking weak and being lambasted by the Brexit-media they helped create in the first place. Therefore, they aren't prepared to make any compromises. They want everything, but don't want to give anything to the EU. That's just not how negotiations work. They  have moved out after the divorce and while the other party is offering half of the furniture for old time's sake, if they come and collect it, they want all of it and they want it delivered.


It's deeper and more insidious than that.

There were a few factions wanting out of the EU with different motivations (the anti-regulation laissez-faire capitalists, the deluded nationalists, etc) but the most impactful group were those whose primary obsession was to protect the secrecy of the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, with the UK as a conduit for the flow of money through The City into these and the investment of dirty/tax-dodged money back into UK real estate.

For them, only a total severence from the EU with no oversight or jurisdiction by the European Court over any aspect of UK activity, would be acceptable.

Johnson is merely their stooge in all this.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3861 on: June 13, 2021, 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 13, 2021, 10:49:37 am
I just heard Johnson's comments in context - I see that he was talking about UK (NI and rUK) being a single nation. Yes, and it had a preexisting treaty with ROI over NI it must respect too.

So.... when he signed the agreement, knowing full well that 'we' are one country, he must have had a plan for how not to have a border between the one country and the rest of the EU. A plan so cunning .....

And yet now he's trying to call out the EU as trying to break up that country.
I do get sense that the EU dealing with us must be utterly bemused by the lengths of skullduggery and bare faced lying we will do, both to them and our electorate. There must be an element that their internal 'gaming' and evaluation of possibilities is useless because we have gone so full Everton.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3862 on: June 13, 2021, 11:15:04 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 12:07:13 am »
I'm finding it funny the outrage from the usual sources that the choice to fuck off free trade and frictionless interactions has meant that we haven't got frictionless interactions and haven't got free trade.

Are people honestly this stupid?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 01:25:43 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:13 am
I'm finding it funny the outrage from the usual sources that the choice to fuck off free trade and frictionless interactions has meant that we haven't got frictionless interactions and haven't got free trade.

Are people honestly this stupid?
Yes
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:13 am
.....

Are people honestly this stupid?
Not sure myself but if you repeat it often enough then it might become a fact.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:13 am
I'm finding it funny the outrage from the usual sources that the choice to fuck off free trade and frictionless interactions has meant that we haven't got frictionless interactions and haven't got free trade.

Are people honestly this stupid?

Rainbows and unicorns. They were under the impression that nothing would change, the EU needs us more than we need them, BMW still want to sell us cars and all that bollocks. So, yes, they are that stupid.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:13 am
I'm finding it funny the outrage from the usual sources that the choice to fuck off free trade and frictionless interactions has meant that we haven't got frictionless interactions and haven't got free trade.

Are people honestly this stupid?
Stupid is a bit unfair. Not had the opportunity to gain skills in critical thinking and being caught by the considerable talent of the social media companies is how I view it. But numbers wise, it's scary .
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm »
The man who whipped his party to vote for the deal is complaining about the deal.

Quote
Labour has suggested that new checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland should be axed, amid a row between the EU and UK over the new arrangements.

Speaking on Monday leader Keir Starmer argued the controls, which have been in place since 1 January, are "not the way forward".

But he criticised Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson for attacking the deal the prime minister himself had negotiated, stating: "He didn't read it, didn't understand it, or he didn't tell us the truth about it when he said what it had in it.".

"We do need to remind the prime minister that he signed on the dotted line: this is what he negotiated," Sir Keir told LBC Radio.

"If he's saying it doesn't work he should look in the mirror and say, well, did I sign something, then that wasn't very sensible? But we've got to find a way forward.

"Having checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is not the way forward. Having any checks between the Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely not the way forward.

"So we need to make some real progress. There's probably going to have to be flexibility on both sides, as ever. But this mess is the one the Prime Minister, negotiated and mis-sold."

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-northern-ireland-checks-keir-starmer-b1865382.html

And before anyone suggests that this is a prelude to Starmer/Labour calling for the UK as a whole to follow the EU's customs code or anything of that nature.

Quote
In January this year Sir Keir told the BBC: I dont think that theres scope for major renegotiation. Weve just had four years of negotiation. Weve arrived at a treaty and now weve got to make that treaty work.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm
The man who whipped his party to vote for the deal is complaining about the deal.

I was just thinking about this the other day. Labour gave up a lot of their possible lines of attack on this by supporting the deal, even though at the time the bigger danger was being labelled wreckers at the 11th hour. Totally had their pants pulled down time and again over Brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:26:27 pm
I was just thinking about this the other day. Labour gave up a lot of their possible lines of attack on this by supporting the deal, even though at the time the bigger danger was being labelled wreckers at the 11th hour. Totally had their pants pulled down time and again over Brexit.
It was discussed a fair bit here at the time. Quite a number of us came down on the side that Labour should abstain since the Government had enough votes to carry the legislation by themselves. This way, Labour could neither be labelled 'wreckers', nor 'complicit' when it inevitably went to shit. It surely was going to come to this. There was little downside to abstaining, but with substantial chance of significant upside this summer.

It was a very poor move to vote with the Government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm
It was discussed a fair bit here at the time. Quite a number of us came down on the side that Labour should abstain since the Government had enough votes to carry the legislation by themselves. This way, Labour could neither be labelled 'wreckers', nor 'complicit' when it inevitably went to shit. It surely was going to come to this. There was little downside to abstaining, but with substantial chance of significant upside this summer.

It was a very poor move to vote with the Government.
I think although it made sense to abstain, it would have been lost on the public who would have just attributed it to indecision.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3872 on: Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm
I think although it made sense to abstain, it would have been lost on the public who would have just attributed it to indecision.

I dont think so, for me the danger now is a greater chance of Labour being tarnished by the public and Tories spinning the line that the Labour party agreed to the deal. Starmers get out clause will be that Johnson wasnt clear on the deal, but Tories will say that they had dedicated sessions in the Parliament to discuss all aspects of the agreement.

Quite a few did say Labour should abstain as it was a crap deal and it will definitely come back to bite them, it was going to pass with or without Starmer whipping his colleagues to vote for it. A few in here argued the opposite, but that's the thing with Brexit, it's only going to get worse sadly
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 06:12:06 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm
I dont think so, for me the danger now is a greater chance of Labour being tarnished by the public and Tories spinning the line that the Labour party agreed to the deal. Starmers get out clause will be that Johnson wasnt clear on the deal, but Tories will say that they had dedicated sessions in the Parliament to discuss all aspects of the agreement.

Quite a few did say Labour should abstain as it was a crap deal and it will definitely come back to bite them, it was going to pass with or without Starmer whipping his colleagues to vote for it. A few in here argued the opposite, but that's the thing with Brexit, it's only going to get worse sadly
I agree with you, but I was talking about then and you're talking about now.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 06:26:31 am »
Yummy. Hormone enhanced Australian beef ,shipped half way round the planet...
