Brexit: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why does it affect sausages?
By Tom Edgington and Chris Morris
BBC News
Sausages from Great Britain could soon be banned from entering Northern Ireland.
The problem for bangers - along with burgers and other chilled meats - is a section of the Brexit deal called the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Why are sausages under threat?
Because of Brexit, Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) no longer follows EU rules. However, Northern Ireland does - because it shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.
Sausages come into this because EU food safety rules don't allow chilled meat products to enter its market from non-members - like the UK.
The EU is concerned that if Great Britain sends sausages - or other items - to Northern Ireland, they could end up over the border, in Ireland.
However, under the Northern Ireland Protocol - which the UK government signed up to - this hasn't been a problem so far. This is because a six-month grace period has been in place, during which the rules don't apply.
However, this runs out at the end of June.
Talks on what happens next, as well as on other aspects of the protocol, will be held between the UK and EU on Wednesday 9 June.UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC the EU needed to explain why sausage sales to Northern Ireland should stop.
"They haven't given a satisfactory explanation as to why they think it's a problem," he said.
