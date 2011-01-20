« previous next »
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.

It's ironic when a lot of the people pushing crypto are the same people moaning about the deregulation of the banks.  ;D
What was Sangrias q?
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm
What was Sangrias q?

"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"
The internet has wikipedia, and all the other forms of sharing knowledge that Arpanet designed it for. The legacy currency system allows for extremely scalable transactions all the way down to the most minor exchange of goods and services. What RL uses do cryptocurrencies have?

Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?


Any predictions on when and how this will happen?
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?

Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".
"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"

It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

Have you not heard of central bank digital currencies?
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

"Wait and see"
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

What would anyone want with a Fiat 127?

My mum used to have one and it was shite.
Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".

I've known people who've been around since before the September that never ended.
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?
So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?

You dont understand its fine
You dont understand its fine

Please, enlighten me.

 ;D
You dont understand its fine

You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(
You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(

 ;D
As I understand it, RL currencies represent a mutually understood unit of value used to exchange goods and services. If a currency has no use other than to stand for currency, I'm not sure how it's in any way useful. Especially given the scandalous amount of energy used to maintain these networks of cryptocurrencies. With energy usage being the major cause of planetary degredation, cryptocurrencies with no use other than as cryptocurrencies are a net drain on the economy.

This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.
But that's exactly why a large proportion of its proponents favour cryptocurrencies. To them, lack of regulation is a feature, not a bug.
