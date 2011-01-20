I cant post the pic but see tweet: https://twitter.com/prestonpysh/status/1397587638538981378?s=21



The balance sheets of the central banks have ballooned to record levels and the ECB leads the way...



Again I dont type my thoughts out the greatest so let me be clear they are all bad and we are fucked either way...



The account you've posted is a Bitcoin obsessed one. If you've been going down the rabbit hole as you say you have by reading through accounts like these, then for sure you'll be worried. These accounts have to push the crypto agenda and that involves devaluing normal fiat currencies. Essentially their goal is to push bitcoin and to say it is valuable because they're of a finite supply while fiat currencies are theoretically infinite and therefore less valuable.In times like these, governments and banks have to borrow money if you want to support the millions who are going to be affected by COVID. Where do you think the furlough money comes from? Of course there will be some price to pay but by releasing more money into the system you're preventing economic collapse immediately while hoping that your intervention will keep the economy on track and mitigate any ill effects for later. It was either do nothing and get majorly fucked now or defer the price for future years through increased taxes etc. It's a choice governments across the world have faced and it's an easy option.