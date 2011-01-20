« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #3680 on: June 2, 2021, 10:04:47 am
Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to staff bars

Tim Martin backs reasonably liberal immigration system to encourage workers to relocate, despite having backed leaving single market and customs union.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/wetherspoons-brexit-bars-eu-migration-b1858035.html
Reply #3681 on: June 2, 2021, 10:42:23 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  2, 2021, 10:04:47 am
Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to staff bars

Tim Martin backs reasonably liberal immigration system to encourage workers to relocate, despite having backed leaving single market and customs union.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/wetherspoons-brexit-bars-eu-migration-b1858035.html

There are no words that describe how much I despise that c*nt.
Reply #3682 on: June 2, 2021, 01:07:37 pm
Whenever I hear from that guy I have to think of a call James O'Brien had on LBC with a woman who was saying how great Brexit is based on what Mr Weatherspoons wrote in his magazine, i.e. he changed some of his suppliers and got some stuff from outside the EU and it was cheaper for him. O'Brien tried to explain to her that that was not an argument in favour of Brexit, because Weatherspoons were able to change their suppliers even while the UK were still in the EU. She simply didn't understand that...

Also, I have just ordered some stuff from Love Follow Conquer and shipping to Austria is almost 20 pounds now. Thanks Brexit. Not sure whether I'll have to pay even more, when I get the order because of taxes...
Reply #3683 on: June 2, 2021, 01:14:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2021, 09:00:46 am
No-one likes the English ;)

To chuck it back at the Brexiteers, You won, deal with it.

Typical stuff from the Daily Heil, but in all seriousness, plenty are kicking off that the Govt didn't ban flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh due to this variant, how can they they complain about France doing exactly what they wanted us to do?
We'll get it trending! ;)
Reply #3684 on: June 3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.
Reply #3685 on: June 3, 2021, 02:19:33 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.

How does leaving the EU make this alleged erasure less likely to happen?
Reply #3686 on: June 3, 2021, 03:01:33 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.


Does that mean we'll all be rich, and there'll only be rich people?

Or do you mean they'll murder us all? Are the rich then going to empty their own bins, stock their own shelves in their shops, and teach their own children?

How's that going to work?
Reply #3687 on: June 3, 2021, 03:04:06 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June  3, 2021, 02:19:33 pm
How does leaving the EU make this alleged erasure less likely to happen?

Dont get me wrong its gonna happen here regardless but the ECB are printing money at an insane level compared to everyone else & that debt/inflation is gonna have to be repaid by the citizens somehow. Whilst the UK debt to GDP levels are also crazy high the ECB are classic central bankers who are going to leave the Majority of EU countries fucked. Most are already. All I know is its gonna get ugly for the average person globally as we go through the decade.
Reply #3688 on: June 3, 2021, 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  3, 2021, 03:01:33 pm
Does that mean we'll all be rich, and there'll only be rich people?

Or do you mean they'll murder us all? Are the rich then going to empty their own bins, stock their own shelves in their shops, and teach their own children?

How's that going to work?

The rich will keep getting richer, automation will take away even more jobs, the central banks will introduce their digital currencies, the poor/middle class will rely on the government x10 due to a lack of jobs plus an inflationary environment stealthily raising the cost of living for all. Same cycle weve been in but more pronounced.

Thats where things are going. In the long term future, were fucked with or without Brexit though.
Reply #3689 on: June 3, 2021, 05:35:59 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 03:07:55 pm
The rich will keep getting richer, automation will take away even more jobs, the central banks will introduce their digital currencies, the poor/middle class will rely on the government x10 due to a lack of jobs plus an inflationary environment stealthily raising the cost of living for all. Same cycle weve been in but more pronounced.

Thats where things are going. In the long term future, were fucked with or without Brexit though.

That's capitalism for you. It has nothing to do with brexit.
Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.
I honestly don't know why you see this as a specific problem of the EU and Brexit as a "got out of jail free card" for the UK. The UK may be in island, but its economic realities are not. And have you looked at the state of the world in general lately, i.e. the problems caused by capitalism around the globe?
Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.

Explain how leaving the worlds largest trading bloc helps us?
Reply #3692 on: Today at 01:58:01 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.


So give loads of power to people that want to get rid of human rights, working rights, the NHS, social care and to make the UK a mini-me US with the same lack of rights, holidays and healthcare?

Er.

Ok.

Sounds shit to me, like.
Reply #3693 on: Today at 10:30:15 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm
Explain how leaving the worlds largest trading bloc helps us?

Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm
I honestly don't know why you see this as a specific problem of the EU and Brexit as a "got out of jail free card" for the UK. The UK may be in island, but its economic realities are not. And have you looked at the state of the world in general lately, i.e. the problems caused by capitalism around the globe?

Hang on lads Im not pro Brexit and leaving the EU isnt a get out of jail free card. Ive moved to being neutral on the matter. I want to make it clear that Brexit is a bad situation and all in all we are fucked regardless but the ECBs economic recklessness is worse than the BoEs IMO and by being in the EU we would be bound to their monetary policy.

All in all, I trust the global central banking system to eat itself up this decade but we are at least in a better position debt to GDP wise currently than a lot of the EU & the insane money printing seems to be worse with the ECB than BoE
Reply #3694 on: Today at 11:17:46 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:30:15 am
Hang on lads Im not pro Brexit and leaving the EU isnt a get out of jail free card. Ive moved to being neutral on the matter. I want to make it clear that Brexit is a bad situation and all in all we are fucked regardless but the ECBs economic recklessness is worse than the BoEs IMO and by being in the EU we would be bound to their monetary policy.

All in all, I trust the global central banking system to eat itself up this decade but we are at least in a better position debt to GDP wise currently than a lot of the EU & the insane money printing seems to be worse with the ECB than BoE


Since when has the UK had to use the Euro?
Reply #3695 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:17:46 am

Since when has the UK had to use the Euro?
Good point. Were we more tied to Europe economically anyhow?
Reply #3696 on: Today at 01:43:07 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:17:46 am

Since when has the UK had to use the Euro?

So youre saying if we were in the EU, their monetary policy would have zero effect on us whatsoever?
Reply #3697 on: Today at 01:48:38 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:43:07 pm
So youre saying if we were in the EU, their monetary policy would have zero effect on us whatsoever?

It would have the same effect on us as it does now that we're out of the EU. By affecting the countries that do use the euro. We controlled our own money supply.

If you really were a remainer, how did you come to believe the arguments of the leavers?
Reply #3698 on: Today at 02:14:07 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:30:15 am
Hang on lads Im not pro Brexit and leaving the EU isnt a get out of jail free card. Ive moved to being neutral on the matter. I want to make it clear that Brexit is a bad situation and all in all we are fucked regardless but the ECBs economic recklessness is worse than the BoEs IMO and by being in the EU we would be bound to their monetary policy.


In what ways is the ECB economically reckless in comparison to the BoE?
Reply #3699 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:48:38 pm
It would have the same effect on us as it does now that we're out of the EU. By affecting the countries that do use the euro. We controlled our own money supply.

If you really were a remainer, how did you come to believe the arguments of the leavers?

Fair enough Ive just been going down the rabbit hole in the last few weeks so if youre arguing that by being in the EU there wouldve been the same effect either way then I stand corrected. My thinking was that wed be affected more by their monetary policy by being in the EU so id have been ok with being out of the EU based on my current understanding of the ECB and their QE.

As I say I have become neutral on the matter based solely on that because I now understand where the world is going this decade, and my overriding opinion is that a lot of people will end up fucked and not know what hit them, Brexit or not. We have bigger fish to fry IMO which is the central banks/govts. All this other stuff is noise and a distraction really. Remain or leave its all messed up.
Reply #3700 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:14:07 pm
In what ways is the ECB economically reckless in comparison to the BoE?

I cant post the pic but see tweet: https://twitter.com/prestonpysh/status/1397587638538981378?s=21

The balance sheets of the central banks have ballooned to record levels and the ECB leads the way...

Again I dont type my thoughts out the greatest so let me be clear they are all bad and we are fucked either way...
Reply #3701 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Fair enough Ive just been going down the rabbit hole in the last few weeks so if youre arguing that by being in the EU there wouldve been the same effect either way then I stand corrected. My thinking was that wed be affected more by their monetary policy by being in the EU so id have been ok with being out of the EU based on my current understanding of the ECB and their QE.

As I say I have become neutral on the matter based solely on that because I now understand where the world is going this decade, and my overriding opinion is that a lot of people will end up fucked and not know what hit them, Brexit or not. We have bigger fish to fry IMO which is the central banks/govts. All this other stuff is noise and a distraction really. Remain or leave its all messed up.

Remain or leave it's all messed up, but leaving messes us up more by abandoning the basis on which many of our businesses have been planned on. And by repeating the false arguments posited by Leave, as well as equating the two sides, one fertilises the ground from which Leave and other right wing populist movements get their support.

It's like equating evolutionary arguments and creationist arguments because neither side has the fully detailed answer. Yeah, neither side has a fully detailed answer. But one side has all the available facts backing it, whereas the other side has zero evidence except rhetoric and "Are we supposed to believe that..." type arguments. They're not equal in any way. Implying that they are is a disservice to education.
Reply #3702 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:24:11 pm
I cant post the pic but see tweet: https://twitter.com/prestonpysh/status/1397587638538981378?s=21

The balance sheets of the central banks have ballooned to record levels and the ECB leads the way...

Again I dont type my thoughts out the greatest so let me be clear they are all bad and we are fucked either way...
The account you've posted is a Bitcoin obsessed one. If you've been going down the rabbit hole as you say you have by reading through accounts like these, then for sure you'll be worried. These accounts have to push the crypto agenda and that involves devaluing normal fiat currencies. Essentially their goal is to push bitcoin and to say it is valuable because they're of a finite supply while fiat currencies are theoretically infinite and therefore less valuable.

In times like these, governments and banks have to borrow money if you want to support the millions who are going to be affected by COVID. Where do you think the furlough money comes from? Of course there will be some price to pay but by releasing more money into the system you're preventing economic collapse immediately while hoping that your intervention will keep the economy on track and mitigate any ill effects for later. It was either do nothing and get majorly fucked now or defer the price for future years through increased taxes etc. It's a choice governments across the world have faced and it's an easy option.
Reply #3703 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:04:58 pm
The account you've posted is a Bitcoin obsessed one. If you've been going down the rabbit hole as you say you have by reading through accounts like these, then for sure you'll be worried. These accounts have to push the crypto agenda and that involves devaluing normal fiat currencies. Essentially their goal is to push bitcoin and to say it is valuable because they're of a finite supply while fiat currencies are theoretically infinite and therefore less valuable.

In times like these, governments and banks have to borrow money if you want to support the millions who are going to be affected by COVID. Where do you think the furlough money comes from? Of course there will be some price to pay but by releasing more money into the system you're preventing economic collapse immediately while hoping that your intervention will keep the economy on track and mitigate any ill effects for later. It was either do nothing and get majorly fucked now or defer the price for future years through increased taxes etc. It's a choice governments across the world have faced and it's an easy option.

No of course ignoring his Bitcoin fanatics but thats the point. The economic system has been artificially propped up on QE since the 2008 crisis. So we are stuck in this cycle of printing money which is why this decade is going get ugly for a lot of people because COVID has changed things. Ultimately QE leads to your currency being devalued, inflation, and rising asset prices for the rich due to their being more money in circulation meanwhile the average person continues to work for meagre wages and gets their job replaced by automation etc. This is why countries like Greece etc have experienced crazy levels of debt and defaulted on their currencies.

And this kicking the can down the road is hence why my generation and after are fucked, Brexit or not.
Reply #3704 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:16:24 pm
No of course ignoring his Bitcoin fanatics but thats the point. The economic system has been artificially propped up on QE since the 2008 crisis. So we are stuck in this cycle of printing money which is why this decade is going get ugly for a lot of people because COVID has changed things. Ultimately QE leads to your currency being devalued, inflation, and rising asset prices for the rich due to their being more money in circulation meanwhile the average person continues to work for meagre wages and gets their job replaced by automation etc. This is why countries like Greece etc have experienced crazy levels of debt and defaulted on their currencies.

And this kicking the can down the road is hence why my generation and after are fucked, Brexit or not.

Money is not simply numbers. It represents the trust that A has in B to provide goods or services equal to a value that both can agree on. It's why QE treated as spending money is nonsensical. Governments take a proportion of that currency to provide a basis on which society can function.

And kicking the can down the road is not an absolute argument. All fiat money is about kicking the can down the road. Because the alternative, a finite quantity of money unrelated to the population's productivity, means every additional human being is not a resource, but a competitor. Kicking the can down the road, if you apply it as an absolute argument, colours the discussion without acknowledging the basis of discussion. It's another of those rhetorical tricks, in other words.
Reply #3705 on: Today at 03:48:30 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:24:11 pm
I cant post the pic but see tweet: https://twitter.com/prestonpysh/status/1397587638538981378?s=21

The balance sheets of the central banks have ballooned to record levels and the ECB leads the way...

Again I dont type my thoughts out the greatest so let me be clear they are all bad and we are fucked either way...

Cant link to that tweet but assuming it references QE or similar, QE is a tool available to and used by most central banks

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/monetary-policy/quantitative-easing
